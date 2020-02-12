WaPo and ZDF reveal CIA and BND’s control of all info for decades

February 12, 2020

 

00:52 – Leaked documents show the way the US and West German spy agencies were able to use Crypto AG to listen to all encrypted messages sent by many nations for many decades
07:28 – Murder of Malcom X to be investigated again after Netflix documentary series reveals who real killers were
09:28 – Jussie Smollet charged. AGAIN
