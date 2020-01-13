Volcano lightning seen after eruption in the Philippines | USA TODAY

A volcano erupts in the Philippines causing rare lightning.
One of the world’s smallest volcanoes erupted and created a huge impact in the Philippines.
Its really scary and dangerous but i gotta admit it looks beautiful..
I guess thats what they call beautiful disaster.
Flying down the street again.
What the hell is that ??!!!! 😨
the end 💔💔
All of the ash particles crashing together causes static electricity, which then causes lighting. Very cool visuals.
Next time just show the cloud without the ugly music and the big font almost covering the entire screen
Taal eruption outshine Hollywood movie😂
I don’t know that I’ve ever seen so much volcano lightning at once.
there is a lot of energy in this boy. this explosion could change everything, really dangerous
Maybe its bcoz of king gedora?😉
Everybody gangsta until Monster Zero comes out
DAMN NATURE, YOU SCARY 😨
I think I saw Zeus in those clouds
Damn it looks apocalyptic, amazing still though 🤯🤨
Manny Taco Imagine being on Jupiter and this happening a million times over all day and a day lasts longer than a year. This volcano doesn’t seem too bad compared to that if u think of it
@jyrrin wow had no idea, it’s crazy how insignificant and small earth is in the bigger picture of the whole universe
Would be cool to watch this on shrooms 🤣🤣🤣
Bro im in! You holding? Lol
God is trying to get your attention folks…wake up!!! Time is up!
Who would win in a fight:
God or Lemmy?
Trick question. Lemmy IS god. 🤘💀
Mother Nature is PISSED
Terrifying yet some beauty in it as well!
It never fails, when I look @ a large plume of smoke, there are faces within it forming….
Yeah, this is fine.
皆様、お気をつけてね～！
Filipino—Japanese here
Soooo, WW3, and now An apocalypse yo…2020 is Really good rn ._.
This has been another episode of “damn nature, you scary” .