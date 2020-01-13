Volcano lightning seen after eruption in the Philippines | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 13, 2020

 

A volcano erupts in the Philippines causing rare lightning.
RELATED: Rescuers race to save Australia's wildlife

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes erupted and created a huge impact in the Philippines.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#philippines #taalvolcano #volcanolightning

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

29 Comments on "Volcano lightning seen after eruption in the Philippines | USA TODAY"

  1. Sapphire Jane | January 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Its really scary and dangerous but i gotta admit it looks beautiful..
    I guess thats what they call beautiful disaster.

  2. Sardunya 00 | January 13, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    What the hell is that ??!!!! 😨

  3. ultras XX | January 13, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    the end 💔💔

  4. Neil Nalley | January 13, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    All of the ash particles crashing together causes static electricity, which then causes lighting. Very cool visuals.

  5. Piggsy | January 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Next time just show the cloud without the ugly music and the big font almost covering the entire screen

    • Men Protect Women | January 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      🔔Men, don’t lose your semen in sex, otherwise, your body will become weak very fast,
      ❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄
      🌟a substance that can create human beings, there must have a lot of energy in it,
      ❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄
      🌮save semen in your body, you will keep strong.
      ❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄

    • Will Taylo | January 13, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      Men Protect Women no thank you

  6. Juan del Fuego88 | January 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Taal eruption outshine Hollywood movie😂

  7. James Martin | January 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    I don’t know that I’ve ever seen so much volcano lightning at once.

  8. Vitandus EBK | January 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Everybody gangsta until Monster Zero comes out

  9. Jackie Treehorn | January 13, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    DAMN NATURE, YOU SCARY 😨

  10. lee jones | January 13, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    I think I saw Zeus in those clouds

  11. Manny Taco | January 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Damn it looks apocalyptic, amazing still though 🤯🤨

    • jyrrin | January 13, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      Manny Taco Imagine being on Jupiter and this happening a million times over all day and a day lasts longer than a year. This volcano doesn’t seem too bad compared to that if u think of it

    • Manny Taco | January 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      @jyrrin wow had no idea, it’s crazy how insignificant and small earth is in the bigger picture of the whole universe

  12. Full Throttle | January 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Would be cool to watch this on shrooms 🤣🤣🤣

  13. Manda | January 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    God is trying to get your attention folks…wake up!!! Time is up!

  14. blue skyz | January 13, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Mother Nature is PISSED

  15. Noah Deshaun | January 13, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Terrifying yet some beauty in it as well!

  16. Christian DeBerry | January 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    It never fails, when I look @ a large plume of smoke, there are faces within it forming….

  17. Chomas FanProductions | January 13, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Yeah, this is fine.

  18. Jeanilyn Murcia | January 13, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    皆様、お気をつけてね～！
    Filipino—Japanese here

  19. Jacob Marshall | January 13, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Soooo, WW3, and now An apocalypse yo…2020 is Really good rn ._.

  20. carlos Hernandez | January 13, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    This has been another episode of “damn nature, you scary” .

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.