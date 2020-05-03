New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in New York by February, weeks before the first confirmed case, and that travelers brought in the virus mainly from Europe, not Asia, according to reporting. Aired on 4/9/2020.

Virus Spread Sooner Than Thought, Mostly Came From Europe: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC