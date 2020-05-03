New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in New York by February, weeks before the first confirmed case, and that travelers brought in the virus mainly from Europe, not Asia, according to reporting. Aired on 4/9/2020.
Virus Spread Sooner Than Thought, Mostly Came From Europe: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The key to leadership is to empower others. This man will never understand leadership. He is the epitome of a classic Shakespearean tragedy character.
@MeanGeneSanDiego Rubbish. Nobody dies in the Tempest. Have you even read it?
@czgibson Oops! Been a loong time… Everyone is PLOTTING to bump each other off… but nobody does! You, Sir, are absatively right!😯
@Golden Eagle 22 lol the irony!
@Brett Pechatsko lol come up for air. Your thoughts are becoming disorganized.
@Ryan Chan A Cheerleader for the KKK.
Trump is a plague on America! Fire him him in November. I plan to vote as soon as the early polls open.
@Larry Sernyk And add to that, who can’t ascertain his wife from his daughter.
We’re going to mail in votes this year. Mitch McConnell even says that’s what we have to do.
You guys are insane why are you siding with china who released this on the world??
Should have been fired a long time ago, that’s why there is a vice president.
Don’t forget if you can to get your absentee ballots…be the change. Positive vibes from New Hampshire and remember to be kind to each other and yourself during this pandemic
In the UK we’re still accepting flights from Italy. Our Prime minister is as bad as your president.
Patty Cake I am sorry 💔
Maybe your Prime minister still wants herd immunity.
I am sorry…we (italians) are in full lockdown for weeks now…we are not even able to get out from our homes to walk a dog…let alone travel from region to region or even outside our borders…
What flights from Italy are you referring to??
(not standard commercial flights for sure)
Besides this…yeah you are right, UK reacted (and still reacting) very poorly to this…even tho you had all the warnings far in advance from other countries (like mine).
@Dimer Camparini I’m in Canada, as far as I’m aware, we only allowed rescue planes in from Italy so far, (that I know of, I’m sure there were some others) but we never stopped getting Chinese or Korean planes with cargo. Have you seen the live tracker?
https://www.flightradar24.com/41.82,-77.62/4
Trump cares more about being re-elected than your well being. His motivation? He goes to jail once he is no longer president!
Jean Laflin and senators and house of representatives members
Robin Hood funny that it’s coming out now I believe none of it ! Another ploy to make our President Trump look bad ! Or someone looking for a payday . Trump can have any women he wants ! With his money. And look at his wife she’s beautiful. So I doubt the story is worth the paper it’s written on. Just gotta use your brain ! Sounds fishy to me!
I do t think so he is a Great leader of this country Trump 2020
@Jean Laflin Like the *Marcos.* History is filled with the bones of *usurpers.*
I wish. But we all know he won’t. He gets away with absolutely everything.
Never forget the crowds of people cramming like sardines in the airports in NY and waiting for 8 hours to get screened because of the completely careless way the European Travel Ban was initiated.
AlohaArizona nobody like Pelosi she’s just nasty !no for Hillary (aka Killiary) to have went to law school she’s pretty dumb ( playing dumb) Abortion has claimed more lives than this bio weapon released by China. Agree with Obama religion? He has a religion? He’s has left a bad taste in slot of people’s mouth from his own agenda !
AlohaArizona China is prosecuting Christians and they will pay but our higher power than their Gods. I believe in freedom of religion but I guess China has power to do what they want but not for long pray for the Christian people & freedom for All of China
@Jean Laflin I will not pray for the “Christians” in China as they could come back to the USA, if they get killed, well, that’ their own fault.
Jay Harter some of them can not come back to USA if you or your family claim any other religion than theirs they are not allowed to attend colleges & some are locked up with their families & there is a lot of things that they can’t do they are on CC tv 24/7 & even their internet is monitored & if you say anything about the government you disappear. People over there are starving communism’s president he hasn’t lost a meal . We are suppose to pray for people & if they could leave they absolutely would !
@sk8queen And, you know, being one of the most densely populated areas on the planet.
This President have to account for every decision he took since, calling the pandemic a hoax at the ballot box in November.
@Penny Liqueur just shut up
@Marvin Guigar you must be deaf
@Terry Nordyke wtf you talking about Democrats they not in the White house
@akyhne don’t be confuse from that Marvin Guigar, he’s a Russian huck.
Trump tells people don’t used mail voting, and he uses mail vote the same month. He know more of ffs are more illiterates so he take them for granted.
The fact that he was voted in after grabbing women inappropriately before the last election doesn’t make me so sure about the election process ….I am the one afraid that he will get in again. His insistence on how the votes are to be taken without a mail in vote. Only the crazy aren’t concerned about lining up and much of his following will show. I’m sure not all but ….it’s a slant towards voting for him.
China chose life over economy, but US economy over life. When there is no life, there will be no economy.
@John Williams : When China does it you termed it “Concentration Camp”. When western countries do it, it is “stay at home”. What a hypocrisy!
@Mayra Reyes Yep this is just the beginning… but no one talks about the elephant in the room
Oyoter US is the master.
@Mayra Reyes how Sourth Koreal and Austrilian get the truth to act immediately?
John Williams that’s school ? If you want, you can help more Muslim immigrate your country:) you said like any West Country is friendly to Muslim, China had more Muslim temple than USA. Guess the gun armed American are not soft as people lives in londonstan, or paristan . Chinese should learn from that, not as bad as the jail in Guantanamo bay though, we still treat human like human
Also when he did block travel from Europe, he did it in a way that caused American travelers to panic and all come back at once, and then he held them all up in the airports in huge crowds.
Why are you not talking about china
Trump: lie, blame, divert, deflect, patronise, insult, repeat #POTUS #egoisticaltothecore
@BJ Smith WHATEVER YOU SAY BLO JOB.
Caucasians are to blame
-COMANCHE NATION
Add 1 more : bankrupt.. repeat couple times
@Penny Liqueur witness the maturity of a typical trump cult member
He’s an entertainer with huge stupid audience
“The Trump Holocaust” followed by the “Great Trump Depression”, branded!
THE tRUMPDEMIC!
Perfect. Must make stencils and spray paint those phrases everywhere so that stupid people don’t forget.
The Trump Genius
@Jose Robles He has already blamed the pandemic on President Obama.
@Simons Douglas Oh yes Trump is a Geneyus.
Virus coming from Europe.
TRUMP: I BANNED CHY-NA. PRAISE ME!
Grimm the Raven if the President should have acted earlier then wouldn’t the Americans who also waited share the blame too?
Unless you’re suggesting we should have shut those Americans out, which constitutionally I don’t think we can
@Gods own Son : We know, you missed the point. And the boat.
@Gods own Son Please, this Sunday find a mega church that is open and attend, shake hands with everyone, give lots of hugs and kisses and of course give thanks to and praise your Orange Jesus.
@Heather Larson “The Europe Virus” is coming soon.
“I alone can save you.”
“I take no responsibility.”
–President Donald J. Trump
Hanny Hawkins that last sentence hit hard bruh… “facts don’t change just because YOU find them uncomfortable.” Church….
@Golden Eagle 22 Literally word for word.
@Bobby Nelson Oh you triggered cultist?
I’ll never watch fox again, & if I see anyone in my house hold put that channel on they are in for an awakening.
@Dan Kim i am a war time president
Imagine your house is on fire and the fire brigade commander only comes after ten weeks because he was playing golf. Is he responsible?
Jimmy Jazz seems you know better. I know investigation, definitely Jimmy did it. Lol
@darknite 123222 wtf. Your argument is invalid! The house IS in fire. Dont you understand numbers?
Yes, I agree…I’ve made the analogy of a big city mayor shutting down the entire fire department and firing all the firemen, because he wanted to downsize the government budget or use the money for other things.
@AlohaArizona Thank you.
You said it all.
@edward mille Evidently, you’re an insulting moron. I’m entitled to my opinion without your judgment. You’ve no idea of my education. Pelosi is your leader. I wouldn’t want to defend that logic. Try using punctuation fool.
TRump “I knew it was a pandemic before anyone.” And yet he did NOTHING for 2 months!
@Myke McCormick <<<< What he said. 100%
@Jelly Belly Amen!!!
Why do people always play the “what about Obama card?” And why do you assume we think he did a great job. I don’t. But that doesn’t mean that Trump didn’t downplay this virus. Two things can be true. He did save lives with the travel ban…however if he had acted sooner, more lives could have been saved.
@Jelly Belly Not everyone does; and your hero took 6 months before taking any action to combat the epidemic that visited this country during his administration. Obama was also advised to replenish the medical supply stocks that were depleted while he was pres-
ident. He failed to replenish and now Trump is being unreasonably blamed for that failure.
@Suzanne Nevling – open ‘merica. Start with red states. #ThinTheMagatHerd!
Blows apart the ” lucky I closed China flights early and slowed it “
VOTE THIS “ADMINISTRATION” OUT IN NOVEMBER.. Period!
@Allan Burns 😂
if not sooner🇺🇸🍎💙🤗
@darknite 123222 , ummmm, make me!?! I can tell, based on your few “responses”, that I should’ve added a disclaimer: Only respond, if you’re able to act as an adult and/or intelligence with substantial input. 🙂 Have a good day
@Larry 357 , thank goodness we have the Constitutional right to vote 🙂 I appreciate your opinion; however, I’m choosing to not vote,solely, on a candidate’s political party affiliation. Wish more voters would. Have a good day and stay safe 🙂
They won’t.
Fox news should be held equally responsible for preaching & backing reckless lies.
@uubuuh One that’s pushing through all of the policies they ever wanted to push through while placing all the blame for every evil deed they commit on that child.
What lies? Are you seriously thinking this virus isnt from china? Can you not see this channel has been paid off by ccp?? Do you have family? Do you care for their future at all??? Ccp is evil and preying on your liberal weakness
@James Scarbrough orange man good.
Democrats bad.
MSNBC worst.
@Mr Brightside you need a reality check.
I feel sorry for you.
@shkspr78 s got that right
Reinstate a war criminal and remove a aircraft carrier commander. How else can you
damage the morale of the navy?
@Michelle Gosse you’re right I did mean morale. Thank you for pulling my coat.
@Hal Hosmer moral is the best Freudian slip I have seen in a long time.
@Michelle Gosse you are waaay above my pay grade. Thanks again.
Right crazy crazy
The only war criminal is chinese communist party
*NEVER FORGET THE INCOMPETENCE OF THE MORONAVIRUS!*
COVFEFE-45
Bernie Demuth Tonald Drump!
This is the xi jinping virus
John Williams … that the head Trumpanzee underestimated …
Trump keeps lying saying he “closed down flights from China.” He didn’t. He put a restriction on non US citizens flying in from China. Meanwhile flights from other countries continued like S.Korea, Italy, Spain. Any infected/exposed US citizens were free to fly back and forth to/from China with no quarantine. He’s trying to rewrite history to cover his massive screw up.
Explain that the genome hitting New York etc is European, not Chinese.