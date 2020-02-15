Victims of Henry Pratt Company plant shooting in Aurora are remembered | USA TODAY

One year after the Henry Pratt Company plant shooting, the people of Aurora, Illinois remember the people they lost in the tragedy.

RELATED:Gunman opens fire at manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois

On Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, an employee opened fire in the Henry Pratt manufacturing plant in Aurora, killing five co-workers and injuring six other people, including one worker and five policemen. After a 90-minute shoot-out, officers killed the gunman.

The gunman, 45, had worked at the plant for 15 years and had been let go moments before the shooting began.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.