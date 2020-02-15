Victims of Henry Pratt Company plant shooting in Aurora are remembered | USA TODAY

One year after the Henry Pratt Company plant shooting, the people of Aurora, Illinois remember the people they lost in the tragedy.
On Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, an employee opened fire in the Henry Pratt manufacturing plant in Aurora, killing five co-workers and injuring six other people, including one worker and five policemen. After a 90-minute shoot-out, officers killed the gunman.
The gunman, 45, had worked at the plant for 15 years and had been let go moments before the shooting began.
Sad
Victims ir who trist and the creation music for like
My hart goes out to those lost and there families 🙏🏾.
Lovely Greg Zanis 💙😇
I lived in aurora iL and seen it all it was vary scary
My prayer especially goes out to the young person in his internship first day
Bring back the death penality to all states , make it law!
Exactly
As long as a certain Tramp says he can get by shooting someone in the middle of New York’s Fifth Avenue and get by with it…the bullets stop at the Resolute Desk! Thoughts and prayers just don’t work. We need strick laws and make sure guns don’t get sold to people who aren’t even allowed to control their own lives because of mental incompacities!
there shouldn’t be any dam gun laws it only effects the innocents.
🖕
Why? Was the guy fired?
Moments before the shooting yes
God Bless the families and friends left to grieve…
…and God Bless Aurora, one year later — and always. 💐🙏🏾
Could you imagine being a parent and seeing your kid go to his first day of work as intern, then get a call later that same day saying he has died in a shooting.
Rest In Peace. This day has marked our Aurora forever…
you guys care so much that you didn’t even get the date right.
There are plenty of unemployed veterans who can work security. Oh, that’s right Illinois is a blue state and liberals only want celebrities to have armed guards. Ok then, vote blue and keep painting targets on peoples backs.
Trump making America great 🙈
Does the plant have armed security guards now, or have they learned nothing..
way to sneak in the political talking point at the very end. what gives you the right to take away our right to defend ourselves?
🎻🤥
I guess this copaganda is for covering up the cop who was drunk and passed out in the middle of the road in his city issued squad car and the DA said he could not charge him with anything. Thats how governments coverup their own failings. They make you feels guilty and sad…so they don’t have to.
Screw radical blue Illinois. They don’t like to own guns for their own protection. Can’t say we didn’t warn enough.