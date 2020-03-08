Vice President Pence and Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing (LIVE) | USA TODAY

As the worldwide total of coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 on Friday morning, thousands of people are still stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco awaiting test results.
More than 3,500 people remain on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results. Medical personnel have tested 45 people, according to the cruise line.
I’m not sure they have enough sycophantic bobbleheads in the background, nodding their heads over and over. Watch the press conference from Premier Horgan in B.C. vs this idiot. The VP and the President’s cronies all seem to be falling all over each other to praise and congratulate each other for the shitty job they are all doing. State propaganda at it’s best. The province of B.C. had tested more people than the whole of the USA before positives started to show up in Washington state. They are so far behind the eight ball right now and it seems they are more concerned about damage control.
@Jody Krieger What are you suggesting?
What happens to all the Canadian’s on the ship- 235 I think. Hate to think they are in the hands of this administration.
@Freed1 I think after they pass quarantine in a couple weeks,the Feds will most likely fly them back.
Fingers crossed!
@richard nitsch I have no idea that’s not my department, but something definitely needs to be done. they can’t just keep infecting the world with diseases and viruses.
Why is the Audio so low?
it’s low on the other channels to they don’t want to admit that they started preparations way too late.
This is the ultimate strategy to get Mexico to pay for the wall
@Rothba Lucas No thanks!
EVERY private and state doctor and hospital should have this test NOW! You all made this an international emergency, so treat it as an emergency. If its low risk, why broadcast it as if its an emergency. Either it’s a dangerous virus or it isn’t. If it is only affecting the elderly, state it clearly. If young adults are getting it, close all commercial enterprises. And BE HONEST about this outbreak!
Why does “Event 201” sound like this. Is this really a drill…
I can’t watch this crap anymore just lies coming out of his mouth. You want to reassure the American people you keep those boats away. Stop all cruises stop planes. Stop letting our people go to China and other foreign lands were it is wide spread. And then letting them come back. Start giving States the test kits that they need. ridiculous that doctors are begging for test kits. Stop trusting people to self quarantine. The list goes on, sadly.
The supposedly “evil Chicoms” are providing free ECMO and ICU care for their citizens while here in America, the majority of Americans won’t get access to that affordably. It is only the preserve of the rich.
See the WHO task force report by Dr Bruce Aylward about China’s response to the virus. The Chinese response has been unprecedented and effective at halting further spread of the virus. Their actions bought us in America a valuable 4-6 weeks before the virus reaches here. However this administration has squandered that time – with still insufficient and faulty test kits and poor response to contain the virus. We can easily expect Pence to do the standard thing any corrupt regime does when confronted with their own gross incompetence: distract us with a foreign target/nation while denying the most basic of human rights to Americans – the right to life.
Shameful!
They are good separating families at the border but they are useless stopping infected people from coming in using planes and cruises 🤣
Obviously this is a manufactured event which accurate test kits would bear out. But for other reasons they want us to fear ghosts.
Yes people are dying, people always die.
But when they have an agenda every minor illness becomes a disease (like DRY EYE 👁🗨) which is not a real disease, it’s an infection brought on by dirty fingers, a manufactured disease that the pharmaceutical industry can come to the rescue of with its expensive potions…
Same thing with the following:
MEASLES, the FLU and most other ailments…
The Allopathic lab 🔬 created potions, so-called healthcare system is a boondoggle, a sham‼️
These pressers are just going to get worse and worse. They won’t be able to lie soon when there are hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases. He will try though.
Oh. I thought you were about to say “…hundreds of thousands of fatal cases.” (which will be more accurate soon enough)
It was reported that 100 kits were delivered to the cruise ship. Why were only 40 tested?
Who is that silly woman standing to his left back continually shaking her head. Evidently she has never been in a press briefing on stage.
Incompetent government both Democratic and Republican it’s a sideshow and it’s all a joke
There coming to take us away ha ha hoho he he to the FEMA farm where guillotines swing and Christians sing!!
Get tested today for the Corona Virus at your local Wal- Mart and get a $10 store gift card!!
“Zip” “Strip”.
Test Kit!! Hmmmm?
Does anyone else refrain from getting the flu shot?
I hardly hear
Keep about a fist from the mic