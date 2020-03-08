Vice President Pence and Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing (LIVE) | USA TODAY

As the worldwide total of coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 on Friday morning, thousands of people are still stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco awaiting test results.

More than 3,500 people remain on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus test results. Medical personnel have tested 45 people, according to the cruise line.

