Vice President Mike Pence and Ambassador Deborah Birx give briefing on coronavirus | USA TODAY

Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx conduct a briefing on the outbreak.

Three more people have died of the coronavirus in Washington state, raising the death toll in the state and the nation to five, health officials said Monday.

The global death count rose above 3,000, and the number of confirmed cases rose to almost 90,000. In the U.S., more than 80 cases have been reported. The two previous U.S. deaths occurred over the weekend at Evergreen Health in King County, Washington. The victims were men who had underlying health conditions.

