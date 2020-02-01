Velshi: Did The System Fail With This Impeachment Trial? | MSNBC

Did this impeachment trial fail by voting to not call on witnesses? MSNBC’s Ali Velshi discusses with the National Constitution Center’s Jeffrey Rosen and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
From🇨🇦 Remember …What goes around comes around!!! Wishing my democratic neighbors luck in November ❤️
Live&letLive they’re gonna need it
ashli prescott The world needs it …no country needs a demagogue for a leader.
Parris Price
I agree! The Democratic Party is a crime syndicate …
Did the mainstream fail when they lied to all of us and swindled everyone into believing that Epstein killed himself?
@Kate Sweetblu impeached is for ever, so is acquittal, remember that
@amity 150 you seem to have forgotten, it was Hillary, who was the 1st to claim, that Obama was born in Kenya…
Hillary Clinton invented birtherism isn’t new. It had been made in 2015, for example, on the MSNBC Morning Joe program:
More people associated with Epstein are still dying
Lead detective in the Epstein case Joseph Recarey died at age 50
Epstein’s butler Alfredo Rodriguez, who stole tell-all ‘black book’, dies age 60
@jerry flounders russian bot
None of this will matter in 2 months. Smoke em, if ya got em…
More like two weeks, always new scandal to cover with Trump and now they’ve given him free rein to do whatever he wants.
Hahahaha! You’re so BLUNT!
“It is unfair that our cheating and lying didn’t work.”
Unfortunately the the cheating lying and Fake impeachment will Continue! Queen Pelosi and Slimy Schiff will attempt another coup. There is Trump’s Taxes, The Demo Rat house wants to be The IRS. So this saga will continue until a republican house is elected. Trump Train Non Stop MAGA to KAG!
@Christy Ann you seem to really like fake news. Wh counsel was never in the loop. Only shiff was, with the whistle blower.
It’s funny, how much demo rats like fake whistle blowers considering Obama sent 5 of them to prison.
@cessna caravan ….. Nobody here buys your BS fox propaganda Go elsewhere.
@Christy Ann don’t worry, we understand, facts are scary to lib turds.
https://www.aclu.org/blog/free-speech/employee-speech-and-whistleblowers/leak-prosecutions-obama-takes-it-11-or-should-we
Good News: The take away is, this maybe the catalyst we need it to root out the corruption in our government.
Clean the swamp!
Clean the swamp!
Clean the swamp!
tonykeo83
The republicans weren’t allowed to call witnesses. That’s what was so hypocritical about the senate hearings. The democrats had 17 witnesses and claim wasn’t acquitted because they didn’t get to call more witnesses. And it doesn’t matter. You could’ve given them 100 witnesses and they still wouldn’t be satisfied and Trump would still have been acquitted!
Josh S
The house could’ve subpoenaed Bolton, but chose not too, then cried like a girl in the senate when witnesses weren’t allowed. They didn’t have a crime! Wtf is a witness gonna do ???
Eidelmania
MSNBC talking points 🙄
*+tonykeo83* Trump never used executive privilege though and even if he did it would’ve been within his rights to do so but he didn’t and that fact was highlighted during the trail.The house cancelled their subpoena because they were in a rush to impeach and Trump’s people wouldn’t play nice with them.
REEEEEEEE
Johnson was one vote away from impeachment
The guy in the flashback clip giving the interview somehow managed to come of as completely unlikable in 8 seconds. Im impressed.
Matt Erlichman it’s the plucked eyebrows in the shape of suprise
Yes three years ago.. multiple times with the House
I’ve lost confidence in government all together.
@Kim Coates I looked up the supposed 16000 lies you know what I found? They said” well we THINK he lied this much here, and we THINK he lied that much there”, but the funny thing is they offered no actual proof just more of we think this happened and we think that happened. So it looks like the only one falling for punditry are the idiots on the left like yourself.
You just go ahead and keep projecting your own parties criminal behavior onto your opponent’s, it hasn’t worked yet but hey if you keep trying who knows. If you throw enough noodles at a wall eventually one of them will stick,right?
Meanwhile, here is an actual detailed list of every time the media lied about Trump….
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/01/50-media-mistakes-in-the-trump-era-the-definitive-list/
@Kim Coates deflect, distract, and deny seem to be the trademarks of the Democrat Party and people like yourself.
kathie TAYLOR
I’ll talk to you without insults or name calling. How are Trump supporters celebrating the birth of a dictatorship? The democrats have tried to subvert a national presidential election 7 times since 2016. The first attempt happened before he even took the oath of office. Then there was Russian collusion, the Kavanaugh confirmation charade, the Mueller Report and this illegitimate impeachment among others. The democrats still don’t recognize that Trump won in 2016, they don’t recognize the Russian collusion investigation, that Kavanaugh’s a Supreme Court justice, the Mueller Report or that this is a legitimate impeachment. Pelosi’s trying to control the house and the senate as we speak. And the democrats won’t recognize Trump’s reelection in 2020. They look for any reason they can possibly make up to remove him from office. Now, explain to me how Trump’s a dictator ???
Adam Schmahl
How and why to it shift so far to the left so quickly? I was talking to my brother in law today about it. What will they run on in 2020? Free stuff and hate Trump? They sure can’t govern. My third grader could’ve done a better job with that impeachment attempt (if it was legitimate). I’m at a loss
@Kim Coates projection is a trait of sociopathy….
And the Democratic Socialist Communist party is full of it!!!
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/5-things-that-democrats-do-constantly-yet-accuse-others-of-doing-69899ab32cd8
When lefties are putting their hope and trust in John Bolton, you know we’ve entered the twilight zone.
John Bolton isn’t the only person coming forward and saying the exact same thing about trump. How many witnesses do you need to bush under the rug? LOL
They lost me with Mueller. Now they even praise Mcain. Talk about sheep
If you want the money you have to fire the prosecutor yep that’s extortion I agree
Stop peddling that falsehood!
Drain the swamp!
When Nixon boarded the helicopter on the WH lawn for the last time, he turned to the crowd and flashed his famous double peace sign. When Trump gets on that copter for the last time, I want to see toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
The republican party can now hear it from the people “Your Fired!” kick them all out 2020.
Gavin Lowe
What crime did you see committed, because the senate didn’t see one?
@Gavin Lowe what kind of a super stupid liberal are u? Trump and bad tax bill? Which rock are u hiding in, Trump is slowly cutting cost. Go look up, what the budget is made out, do u know the difference between mandatory spending and discretionary spending ?
And u want warren or Bernie running the country ? Bernie who thinks trillions and trillions of dollars in free health care, including for illegals is acceptable?
Someone who does not even know, how much everything will cost and you are talking about trumps tax bill?
We’re u dropped on ur head, when u were young?
Liberals , their stupidity is mind boggling
@Christian Xander James meshugene goyishe yikhes fon kadokhes krepatzn kake..
SHALOM GEYHN GEZINTERHAYT
TRUMPBIBI2020
Why even ask the question? Of course it did. Do what is right and vote ALL of them out in November. Including the Turd King.
@music man 1970 At least President Trump is an American citizen and can prove it! You people were so stupid you elected an illegal alien last time around…we tried to tell you but you wouldn’t listen…you wanted a President with brown skin and that was all that mattered!…and we’re still paying for it!
@music man 1970 he did say, Mexico will pay for the wall.
Trump method was through better trade deals and he did that through usmca.
Now cry me a river.
@Susan Handsom goood question! Is there elections in a monarchy system?
@I.P. DAILY your name is Turd subject. There! That’s your name?
@Fernando Carvalho Alteration to facts and reality suit you pretty good don’t they?
The whole system is so corrupt. I’ve never seen a politician or bankster arrested for corruption.
We’re so third world and we don’t even know it.
@Jules Nagbunga UH…NO! I get my facts from sources other than fake news…the truth will never be found on CNN or MSNBC…liars every single one of them!
@Jules Nagbunga Q Jules , DEVILS ADVOCATE said hi.
@Jules Nagbunga Clinton was found innocent of what? They said she was guilty of destroying government property but didn’t want to prosecute her…that’s just the tip of the iceberg! She and her criminal cronies owned the DOJ! We all know that!…Comie and the FBI, the DOJ and the intel community were her personal slaves! As far as Obama, he hasn’t even been investigated yet!…I say yet because they’re weeding the criminals out of the DOJ at this very moment so they can start to prosecute these people! They owned the entire set up! That’s why Americans are angry! That’s why we hired President Trump to clean the crap out of Washington…and it will happen! We know Obama used the IRS to go after political opponents, we know Obama issued the FISA warrants to spy on Donald Trump…Obama hasn’t been held accountable yet but it’s coming! Just because the DNC owns the DOJ and the media that doesn’t make them innocent!…their day is coming and that’s why they’re trying to get rid of this President at all cost’s! Americans are fed up with criminals in Washington…the Biden’s, Pelosi, Waters all those career politicians who have become rich selling us out to the Chinese for years! If you were an American you would be angry to…but your too infatuated with your party and their agenda to see the truth!
Jules Nagbunga
Abuse of power is neither a constitutional article of impeachment or a crime in and of itself. Treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors are reasons for impeachment listed in article 1, section 2, clause 5 of the constitution.
WAS THIS DUDE IN THE CONE HEAD MOVIE,,,HE WAS THE ONE ON THE PLANET,,,A EXTRA,,I KNEW I SAW HIM BEFORE
The system was designed by and for people with integrity
To me the most important issue is to have a fair trial regardless of the outcome!!!
Exactly, that’s why this trial should of never even happened.
Thank you, James 🙂✌️
Short answer: YES