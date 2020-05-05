USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

May 5, 2020

 

A Navy sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died after contracting coronavirus, military officials announced. At least 550 crew members who were aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19. Aired on 4/14/2020.
USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC

93 Comments on "USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Daniel Ramirez | April 14, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    RIP brother..
    Condolences to his family and other loved ones.. 💞

  2. Noiseless Sounds | April 14, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    It’s almost like the Captain was telling the truth and trump wanted to keep a lid on it.

  3. Climate Deception Network | April 14, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Recall, Hoax Man’s a draft dodger. We should not be surprised.

  4. Dimples 44 | April 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    The fired captain should hailed as a Hero!!!🙏🙏😶

    • Mainely | April 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @Facts First Fortunately the Captain was not a Magatrash boot licking coward like you or the ship would have been hit much harder and become combat ineffective.

    • Christine Stange | April 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      A hero indeed 🇺🇸

    • Prophet YouTube | April 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      NOPE! It’s almost like sorry @ss illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots! SHUT UP OR COME HELP, MORAN!!!!!!!!

    • Wordavee1 | April 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      @Facts First
      He acted to try and SAVE his sailors, he was trying to prevent exactly what happened!!!

    • Bryon Kidder | April 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      Comrade @Facts First got it wrong, again…lmfaoupos!
      Apparently, your parents failed to teach you the difference between right and wrong and the facts aren’t as easy for you to see as it is for everyone else.

  5. Denny | April 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    This was a cluster “F” from the beginning now this sailor has lost his/her life…. I retired after 23 years in the Air Force and I would have been honored to serve under the leadership of CAPT Crozier!!!! He showed true leadership!!!

    • Keith Mcmorrow | April 14, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      Yea, docked in da nang,Vietnam for 5 days, let thousands go on leave in middle of a worldwide pandemic , march 4th ., fkin hero , you dkheads believe this trash

    • Sean Thomas | April 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      @Hildebeast Clinton.. You ttrump dotards never cease to amuse me. You’re defending your orange dotard dear leader when he called the virus a hoax, can’t even spell his own name(ttrump ), can’t even read at a 5th grade level, told over 16,000 lies 🤥, can’t even spell the word leader… So do the world a favour, go back down to your mom’s basement to your cousin wife, put on your tin foil hat(magahat) turn on Faux and fiends and don’t come back upstairs and hopefully like the orange dotard and the rest of the dotards supporters, will not be on this planet much longer because none of you are needed in this time of sadness

    • Prophet YouTube | April 14, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      Oh, your here? It’s almost like sorry illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots! SHUT UP OR COME HELP, MORAN!!!!!!!!

    • over imagination | April 14, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      @jack deegan Why did your mother give birth to something that did nothing but parrot stupidity while ignoring the present danger?

    • jack deegan | April 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @over imagination You should ask Trump’s mother that question.

  6. Law Rus | April 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    I’ve noticed something about Toupee and his supporters. When you talk to them about facts they lie, double talk or try to derail the conversation.

  7. David Jimenez | April 14, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    And when the IRS website crashes on Wednesday, Trump will blame Hillary or Obama.

    • Blyatimir Putin | April 16, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @wee huddy it’s ironic that you mocked him for using capitalisation yet you used a punctuation mark wrong lol

    • wee huddy | April 17, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

      @Blyatimir Putin you really ARE bored ( and you didn’t use a full stop before your ridiculous ‘ LOL ‘ )

    • Blyatimir Putin | April 17, 2020 at 2:34 AM | Reply

      @wee huddy Random capitalisation is a sign of a disturbed mind. It’s clear to me now.

    • wee huddy | April 17, 2020 at 4:40 AM | Reply

      @Blyatimir Putin Hush now , hang in there , your dealer will be able to call again soon , the hallucinations will subside , and you will recognise these moments of what you perceive to be clarity , for what they were . Jeebers loves you … probably .

    • Blyatimir Putin | April 17, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

      @wee huddy Used your statement against you and now you’re making up stuff. Incredible. 😂

  8. Supreme Kim Jong Un | April 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    He didnt expose his letter to the media, someone else in the chain of command received the letter then exposed to the media. Crozier did NOT expose the letter FYI

  9. wesley rodgers | April 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    Croziers a hero. Donnys a zero.

  10. Ivan McBleedy | April 14, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against America,
    and it is a vote against America’s men and women in the armed forces.

    • Aces High | April 20, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @2be Blunt I cant when I know I am 100% right

    • Aces High | April 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      @Juan Ramirez No, he is not: Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
      More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
      We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.
      Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
      Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
      New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
      Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
      African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
      Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
      Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
      Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
      Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
      Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
      Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
      Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
      The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.
      95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.
      Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
      Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
      As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
      Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
      Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup.
      Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
      Record number of regulations eliminated.
      Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
      Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
      My Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
      Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
      We reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
      Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
      Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
      We have reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during my first year in office.
      Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
      Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
      United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
      Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
      Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
      Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
      NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
      Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces.
      Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
      Confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
      Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal.
      Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
      Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
      Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
      Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. And negotiations with Canada are underway as we speak.
      Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
      Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
      Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
      Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
      Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
      We have begun BUILDING THE WALL. Republicans want STRONG BORDERS and NO CRIME. Democrats want OPEN BORDERS which equals MASSIVE CRIME.

    • Aces High | April 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    • Juan Ramirez | April 20, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Aces High ur oblivious and a lunatic

    • Aces High | April 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      @Juan Ramirez Really? Why?

  11. imp thedimp | April 14, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    The incompetence
    of this administration is killing people. For the love of God VOTE BLUE!

  12. Gary Pofahl | April 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Sorry about the loss of a fellow sailor. Sorry and condolences to the family. The captain made the right choice. He is a hero and now he is sick. I hope all hands with the virus recover.

  13. Invoke the 25th Amendment. | April 14, 2020 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    The ‘acting’ defence Minister resigned. That Captain should be reinstated with full honours for trying to save the lives of OUR boys and girls. Trump pardons murderers and murdering war criminals and fires heroes. Just shows what the President values the most.

    • Josie Schulz | April 14, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

      He pardoned criminals cause Trump is one of them…

    • Sea of Tranquility | April 14, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

      I’ve looked all over Fox News, I can’t find a reference to this sailors death anywhere. I’m guessing they couldn’t find a convincing way to suggest that he’d died on purpose to embarrass Trump.

    • Sheryl Howard | April 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

      Love your name! If enough people keep screaming that in every comment we make, our representatives and the media will notice (they have people who read these). I know the VP (UGH) and Cabinet won’t do it but it will drive him nuts!

    • Brian Richner | April 14, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @Sea of Tranquility or that it is Obama’s fault

    • Mary Napier | April 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

      This president has no values, no morals, no ethics, and no redeeming human values. Captain Crozier deserves a medal for his courage and valor. Trump deserves a “long walk off a short pier” into the britney deep.

  14. Ledo B | April 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Trump wants everything covered up. He really needs to pay the price for all the HURT he caused .
    No one was listening. Captain did what ever he could to protect his crew. Bless them all.

    • Prophet YouTube | April 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      It’s almost like sorry @ss illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots!

    • Swampy | April 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      @Prophet YouTube Oh Andrew Garcia…still trolling and baiting..what a greedy little parasite you are!

    • Elizabeth notthe queen | April 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Prophet YouTube Hey bot ,time to change your auto run post,.

  15. Ace Montoya | April 14, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    President Trump can never understand the Respect of a military true Commander!

    • John DiGiacomo | April 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

      Ms. Campbell, Trump doesn’t understand the respect for a military commander because he’s never been able to respect anyone else, not command any actual respect himself.

    • 1PandaArmy4777 | April 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM | Reply

      Who paid you to say that ?

    • John DiGiacomo | April 15, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      Why would anyone have to be paid to say what they think? Why do you question that? Trolls and boys seem to mostly make outrageous statements and let others argue.

    • 1PandaArmy4777 | April 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      You just proved you own statement.@John DiGiacomo

    • John DiGiacomo | April 15, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      What are you talking about? Do you even know? I cite facts and opinions, your statements and questions seem to fit the pattern of a bot, or troll.

  16. Toussaint Chivars | April 14, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    So much for that “Dem hoax”, huh? My condolences to the sailor’s family & friends.

  17. mildred gomez | April 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    The captain is a hero, a true stand up man! He was 100% correct.

    • Alexander Cartier | April 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @Saint Wolfgang cool, so die over a viral pandemic…while not in any kind of battle? That’s “honor”?

    • Alexander Cartier | April 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      @Saint Wolfgang if you were a real marine, you wouldn’t be advocating for pointless risk of your fellow service members. Too much call of duty for you. You’re grounded.

    • Saint Wolfgang | April 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Alexander Cartier I don’t fear death friend. I fear GOD only. Don’t be such a coward.

    • Fuzzy Navel | April 15, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

      @Saint Wolfgang I can see you’re a real compassionate guy. I feel sorry for you.

    • WilMar | April 15, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

      There are 900 sailor infected now. And another one in ICU.

  18. Seraphim2k21 | April 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    Trump firing a Captain for just doing his job, I have no empathy for Trump supporters anymore.

    • over imagination | April 14, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Jack Boot Ehh, they all get early retirement and get to write best-sellers at their leisure. There will be books about this administration for a decade.

    • Jack Boot | April 14, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @over imagination Like John Bolton?
      Where is his book, btw?

    • Lydia Bell | April 15, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

      Never did have empathy. My Trump cult member relatives will step over corpses, as they proved in regard to MY family when one of them was diagnosed with cancer.

    • shereca swearington | April 16, 2020 at 1:19 AM | Reply

      0

    • 3ATM3 | April 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      He’d rather FIRE the guy who’s DOING THE RIGHT THING by his crew! No, he has respect for killers. Remember the seal, who, all the men under him even admitted that he wasn’t right in the head, after he was charged with war crimes, POS POTUS stepped in and PARDONED him!! What garbage, it makes me sad. We really NEED this joker out of office!

  19. Bobby Ketchup | April 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    As a former proud United States army tanker I would not enlist in the service under this president.

  20. Doug Schaufele | April 14, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Anyone who tells the truth will be fired and slandered and publicly humiliated at Trump’s daily infomercials!

