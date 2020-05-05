A Navy sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died after contracting coronavirus, military officials announced. At least 550 crew members who were aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19. Aired on 4/14/2020.
USS Roosevelt Sailor Dies From Coronavirus | Morning Joe | MSNBC
RIP brother..
Condolences to his family and other loved ones.. 💞
It’s almost like the Captain was telling the truth and trump wanted to keep a lid on it.
@Randy Sanders You’re not on anyones level. you aren’t level headed.
@Randy Sanders You haven’t dropped any facts.
@Randy Sanders you’re not a patriot and you’re not a true American
@Randy Sanders You also aren’t educated.
@Randy Sanders We are way more educated than you.
Recall, Hoax Man’s a draft dodger. We should not be surprised.
@Russian Bot Oh Andrew Garcia…only Trumpers and trolls such as yourself suffer from TDS.
@Swampy you’re babbling
@Russian Bot And you’re trolling.
@178iq genius Really …. this is your answer for his handling the covid situation?
General bonespurs,now thinks he’s a doctor ( a coronavirus specialist,).
The fired captain should hailed as a Hero!!!🙏🙏😶
@Facts First Fortunately the Captain was not a Magatrash boot licking coward like you or the ship would have been hit much harder and become combat ineffective.
A hero indeed 🇺🇸
NOPE! It’s almost like sorry @ss illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots! SHUT UP OR COME HELP, MORAN!!!!!!!!
@Facts First
He acted to try and SAVE his sailors, he was trying to prevent exactly what happened!!!
Comrade @Facts First got it wrong, again…lmfaoupos!
Apparently, your parents failed to teach you the difference between right and wrong and the facts aren’t as easy for you to see as it is for everyone else.
This was a cluster “F” from the beginning now this sailor has lost his/her life…. I retired after 23 years in the Air Force and I would have been honored to serve under the leadership of CAPT Crozier!!!! He showed true leadership!!!
Yea, docked in da nang,Vietnam for 5 days, let thousands go on leave in middle of a worldwide pandemic , march 4th ., fkin hero , you dkheads believe this trash
@Hildebeast Clinton.. You ttrump dotards never cease to amuse me. You’re defending your orange dotard dear leader when he called the virus a hoax, can’t even spell his own name(ttrump ), can’t even read at a 5th grade level, told over 16,000 lies 🤥, can’t even spell the word leader… So do the world a favour, go back down to your mom’s basement to your cousin wife, put on your tin foil hat(magahat) turn on Faux and fiends and don’t come back upstairs and hopefully like the orange dotard and the rest of the dotards supporters, will not be on this planet much longer because none of you are needed in this time of sadness
Oh, your here? It’s almost like sorry illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots! SHUT UP OR COME HELP, MORAN!!!!!!!!
@jack deegan Why did your mother give birth to something that did nothing but parrot stupidity while ignoring the present danger?
@over imagination You should ask Trump’s mother that question.
I’ve noticed something about Toupee and his supporters. When you talk to them about facts they lie, double talk or try to derail the conversation.
typical NAZI deflection.
So your saying you see in Republicans exactly what Obama and liberals have done for a decade and a half
@Vernon Hector when did he do that
@Blyatimir Putin If you have to ask you are not paying attention
@Vernon Hector otherwise I wouldn’t have asked…
And when the IRS website crashes on Wednesday, Trump will blame Hillary or Obama.
@wee huddy it’s ironic that you mocked him for using capitalisation yet you used a punctuation mark wrong lol
@Blyatimir Putin you really ARE bored ( and you didn’t use a full stop before your ridiculous ‘ LOL ‘ )
@wee huddy Random capitalisation is a sign of a disturbed mind. It’s clear to me now.
@Blyatimir Putin Hush now , hang in there , your dealer will be able to call again soon , the hallucinations will subside , and you will recognise these moments of what you perceive to be clarity , for what they were . Jeebers loves you … probably .
@wee huddy Used your statement against you and now you’re making up stuff. Incredible. 😂
He didnt expose his letter to the media, someone else in the chain of command received the letter then exposed to the media. Crozier did NOT expose the letter FYI
Seriously??? They have smeared this man’s name everywhere possible. Sad.
@Coco Bake they being trumpers and republicans…
whether he did or not what happened on that ship he acted by doing so to protect his ship…
That’s what I heard. Why was he relieved of his command. He wasn’t a leaker. So wrong
Croziers a hero. Donnys a zero.
@Prophet YouTube Moran? I used to know a guy with the last name of Moran. He was from New Orleans.
@88Gibson LesPaul Really? The only one I know of is the guy in Blue Mountain State.
@Prophet YouTube LOW IQ much? STFU #TRUMPVIRUS
@Prophet YouTube did you just call someone a moron…and misspell the word? Clearly you’re not one of the “literate americans” 🙂
@Alexander Cartier Right! He’s a Trumpee!
A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against America,
and it is a vote against America’s men and women in the armed forces.
@2be Blunt I cant when I know I am 100% right
@Aces High ur oblivious and a lunatic
@Juan Ramirez Really? Why?
The incompetence
of this administration is killing people. For the love of God VOTE BLUE!
@Prophet YouTube sorry inbred. I was talking to text. I stand corrected. Lol
Maybe the 15 cases would be close to zero in a few days .Let’s see what happen .O(∩_∩)O哈哈~Still think how to cast the blame on China .
why wait, Evoke the 25th!!!
Were all gonna be dead before we CD an vote we need to stop him now it should be an emergency to stop trump
@ME
💙 You are very wise grasshopper.
Sorry about the loss of a fellow sailor. Sorry and condolences to the family. The captain made the right choice. He is a hero and now he is sick. I hope all hands with the virus recover.
The ‘acting’ defence Minister resigned. That Captain should be reinstated with full honours for trying to save the lives of OUR boys and girls. Trump pardons murderers and murdering war criminals and fires heroes. Just shows what the President values the most.
He pardoned criminals cause Trump is one of them…
I’ve looked all over Fox News, I can’t find a reference to this sailors death anywhere. I’m guessing they couldn’t find a convincing way to suggest that he’d died on purpose to embarrass Trump.
Love your name! If enough people keep screaming that in every comment we make, our representatives and the media will notice (they have people who read these). I know the VP (UGH) and Cabinet won’t do it but it will drive him nuts!
@Sea of Tranquility or that it is Obama’s fault
This president has no values, no morals, no ethics, and no redeeming human values. Captain Crozier deserves a medal for his courage and valor. Trump deserves a “long walk off a short pier” into the britney deep.
Trump wants everything covered up. He really needs to pay the price for all the HURT he caused .
No one was listening. Captain did what ever he could to protect his crew. Bless them all.
It’s almost like sorry @ss illeterate America’s talk sh*t they have no clue about, while those here watch all these idiot’s make America look even stupider, idiots!
@Prophet YouTube Oh Andrew Garcia…still trolling and baiting..what a greedy little parasite you are!
@Prophet YouTube Hey bot ,time to change your auto run post,.
President Trump can never understand the Respect of a military true Commander!
Ms. Campbell, Trump doesn’t understand the respect for a military commander because he’s never been able to respect anyone else, not command any actual respect himself.
Who paid you to say that ?
Why would anyone have to be paid to say what they think? Why do you question that? Trolls and boys seem to mostly make outrageous statements and let others argue.
You just proved you own statement.@John DiGiacomo
What are you talking about? Do you even know? I cite facts and opinions, your statements and questions seem to fit the pattern of a bot, or troll.
So much for that “Dem hoax”, huh? My condolences to the sailor’s family & friends.
The captain is a hero, a true stand up man! He was 100% correct.
@Saint Wolfgang cool, so die over a viral pandemic…while not in any kind of battle? That’s “honor”?
@Saint Wolfgang if you were a real marine, you wouldn’t be advocating for pointless risk of your fellow service members. Too much call of duty for you. You’re grounded.
@Alexander Cartier I don’t fear death friend. I fear GOD only. Don’t be such a coward.
@Saint Wolfgang I can see you’re a real compassionate guy. I feel sorry for you.
There are 900 sailor infected now. And another one in ICU.
Trump firing a Captain for just doing his job, I have no empathy for Trump supporters anymore.
@Jack Boot Ehh, they all get early retirement and get to write best-sellers at their leisure. There will be books about this administration for a decade.
@over imagination Like John Bolton?
Where is his book, btw?
Never did have empathy. My Trump cult member relatives will step over corpses, as they proved in regard to MY family when one of them was diagnosed with cancer.
He’d rather FIRE the guy who’s DOING THE RIGHT THING by his crew! No, he has respect for killers. Remember the seal, who, all the men under him even admitted that he wasn’t right in the head, after he was charged with war crimes, POS POTUS stepped in and PARDONED him!! What garbage, it makes me sad. We really NEED this joker out of office!
As a former proud United States army tanker I would not enlist in the service under this president.
Anyone who tells the truth will be fired and slandered and publicly humiliated at Trump’s daily infomercials!
standard NAZI tactics.