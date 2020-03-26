SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

  1. Erick Posada restrepo | March 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    This is unbelievable sad. 😰

    • yousuf alshaikhli | March 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Clutch Nixon mmm creepy

    • Progressive Humanist | March 26, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      So much more so because it just didn’t have to happen.

      With a competent leader, the Coronavirus would have come to the US. However, it would have probably been quickly contained and stamped out like other recent pandemic outbreaks.

      Tens, maybe hundreds of thousands infected, with perhaps around 10,000 deaths and some bumps in the economy. That’s the best that can be expected.

      With an incompetent “leader” like 45*, we are looking at tens of millions infected and millions dead and a full blown depression to rival the Great Depression.

      Elections matter. They have consequences. Sometimes life and death consequences. Vote!

    • Dank Tide Pods | March 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Wow clutch super edgy 😒

    • Renee Speece | March 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      Why? We have more people and more international ports. Stop being “sad” and educate yourself.

    • Mentos 93 | March 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      How many people will go bankrupt due to outrageous medical bills?

  2. Jane Creek | March 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    MAGAtards get laughed at by their blow up dolls. Sad.

  3. ImMrGoga | March 26, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Wait i thought Trump said it’s just a hoax ?

  4. Mm Mmnugaal | March 26, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    All brothers and sisters stay srong we will go through this soon.
    Take care😊.

  5. Christopher Caughran | March 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    At least we will have a story to tell our children! Everyone who reads this, stay safe and keep up hope!

    • Jimmy The Gent | March 26, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Patrick Bullard your name is patrick …. enough said

    • Leeanne Bishop | March 26, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Ya tell your children how stupid your president was mmm

    • Godfrey Daniel | March 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Major Minor – Only Italy did a MUCH better job in THIS situation than we did, moron. Do you save last weeks racing forms, too to see how to bet THIS week? You really have no idea how stupid your post is – do you? Oh – and where are the tests – I heard there’s one for anyone who wants one – from the FAKE president…

    • Godfrey Daniel | March 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @P- Squash – Thanks for demonstrating what I mean…

    • Patrick Bullard | March 26, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @Jimmy The Gent You’ll have to explain that one a little more… Did someone called Patrick hurt you?

  6. tecums3h | March 26, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Fox News and the GOP like Matt Gaetz says this is all overblown.
    Guess not.

    • Mj light | March 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @D SP Most Americans, to this day, openly display their total disregard & dislike for anything British. The one thing that won our hearts, your shy, school teacher Princess, your blood born Prince crapped all over her having an affair with a nasty ho….we still don’t like or respect you, & probably never will. We begrudgingly even give Megan props…she should’ve known better than to marry a royal.

    • uncle Ricky | March 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Tire Monk fun fact, Trump is enjoying a 60% approval rating for his fight against the
      Chy-nese virus.

    • The Tweatles | March 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Tire Monk Fox has been America’s number one news source for years for a reason… CNN’S ratings are in the toilet.
      You’re HOMOSEXUAL right?🤔
      tinyurl.com/rfv78pd 👈😆

    • Mj light | March 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @D SP Sweetie, I was born in America and raised in several different countries in Africa & routinely brought back to immerse myself in American culture. GTFO with your stupidity.

    • Mj light | March 26, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @D SP & do explain Prince Andrew & his penchant for raping children while you don’t unthrone him…hmmm…

  7. daidesign121 | March 26, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Donald Dumb Dumb should be forced to go to every single funeral. Although he may not be welcomed.

  8. j b | March 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Did Trump say we would be “sick of winning” or “winning at sick”?

  9. Amenhotep The Third | March 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Drumpf winning again. Record drop in the Dow, record job losses and now most cases on earth in one week.

  10. AK Henderson | March 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    How many more will die after Easter when everything is back running again.. smh

  11. President Donald J. Trump | March 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    The U.S. has passed China already. Passed Italy and China on the same day.

    https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

  12. John Smith | March 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    The 1%: GET BACK TO WORK!

  13. bobmatzke | March 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Treasonous Trump:
    – 15 cases: Within a couple of days, it’ll be close to zero.
    – 9,000 cases: It’s a war. I’m a wartime president!
    – 80,000 cases: We’re safe. Let’s reopen America.

  14. KCohere33 | March 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Whoo! And Italy was in very dire straits. We have already surpassed them and are far from done.

    • GMGBlackWhiteMUNGEY | March 26, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      KCohere33 compare our deaths with Italy’s you moron.

    • Yiannis G. | March 26, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      GMGBlackWhiteMUNGEY Yeah, but now the Epicenter hits the USA. Just wait a couple of weeks..

    • KCohere33 | March 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      GMGBlackWhiteMUNGEY No, now go away

    • john gossett | March 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      KCohere33 Yeah, because look how bad italy is and theyve been fully shutdown for a while now. Then look at how bad the US is; passed italy and china in numbers of infections and half the country is still open and going to work. Amidst all of that, trump is trying to open the country back up completely by easter. Were going to see millions of cases here in the US and its all because we failed to act earlier and now hes trying to expose everyone to the virus to save the stock market.

    • KCohere33 | March 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      john gossett Hopefully, no one will listen to him. He can’t force states to comply when he is putting people in danger. I can imagine how bad the stock market would get if people were dying or too sick to work or contribute to the economy.

  15. Jeff Goddin | March 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Double every 6 days and in a month we have 2.5 million cases

    • Digz the Swag King | March 26, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      Go MERICA

    • August August | March 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      That’s awesome, now maybe people will start to care about their health because nobody’s going to get the virus when they take care of themselves…. You absolutely cannot get it if you actually comprehend how to take care of yourself, but most people are oblivious to this….😉

  16. David J | March 26, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” —CNBC interview..

    Jan. 30: “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment— 5 — and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us, that I can assure you.” —Trump speech in Michigan.

    Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.” — Trump White House briefing.

    Feb. 26: “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” — Trump press conference.

    Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” — Trump at a White House meeting.

    March 4: “We have a very small number of people in this country infected. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people from a cruise ship. We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don’t add that to the numbers, we’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.” — Trump White House meeting.

    This is what you get when you have an illegitimate president who doesn’t believe in facts or science, but instead immerses himself in buffoonery like magic and sorcery.

    • Hi Hi | March 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Good Day what a great “president” right? This trumpdump must be blind to not think that people are dying!! AND the numbers keep increasing!!

    • Astro Kitty | March 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      My friend. This is what religion is. I promise you. They think they can rape the gay away and pray the sickness into submission. Its so sad these people dont have a grasp on reality.

    • djinny djinn djinn | March 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Maybe he’ll change his tone if one of his family members got the virus

    • Hi Hi | March 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Astro Kitty I dont understand. What does this have to do with religion?

    • Hi Hi | March 26, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @djinny djinn djinn yeah and maybe he’ll start to care about American lives when his close friends/family get it and he starts asking for a vaccine more frantically than ever

  17. Doug E | March 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Mar 4 “We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
    – President Alternative Facts

  18. Just thinking | March 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    “fairly soon” means a couple of minutes later, US has the most cases and no country will be able to overtake them.

  19. A horse with no name | March 26, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    “It will go to zero”. That will happen when Trump stops counting – no count = 0

  20. amara konneh | March 26, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    0:21
    italy 80,500 XXXXXXXX
    US 80, 800 XXXXXXXXXX
    China 81,700 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
    WOW what a misleading graph

