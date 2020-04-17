US investigates possibility Covid-19 originated in Chinese lab

April 17, 2020

 

CNN's David Culver reports on the latest regarding China's transparency related to the origins and spread of Covid-19.

77 Comments on "US investigates possibility Covid-19 originated in Chinese lab"

  1. radoisdope2 | April 17, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    When alex jones is right

  2. MexicanBuddha YT | April 17, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Didn’t we already know this?

  3. Quentin Smith | April 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    “CNN the most INEPT name in news”… Can’t wait for you to go out of business

  4. Justin Sharp | April 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    CNN (Chinese news network) see how they started out with “conspiracy theory”

  5. Frenos | April 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    CNN is slow as the WHO, a lot of people were already talking about this..

  6. Chris9183 | April 17, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Wow, CNN is literally days behind reporting on events and happenings that are already public knowledge. Jesus…

    • Texan Balaban | April 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      @Lauren easy to *assume* if it’s used honorably or dishonorably *online*

    • Alexandro Romeo | April 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      xinyiquan666 did you get your money yet for posting this? Or are you not allowed outside to your mailbox to pick it up? Hail the CCP. I love Chinese people, rich in culture, incredible work ethic, etc etc etc but you’re government is disgusting. Defending them shows who you really are…a pathetic shill. You should be ashamed of yourself.

    • Lauren | April 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

      @Alexandro Romeo most people realize its not the chinese people that are to blame for their or the now CV infected worlds woes but its the ccp..if u love that government so much u ought to go live under it

    • Bruno Schardelmann | April 17, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      no

  7. Jonny P | April 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Now it looks like cnn was part for the cover up for calling this is conspiracy theory

  8. Vuh China | April 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    CNN fails again lmao!

  9. Hyperskreem 82 | April 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Ummm CNN called us who were saying this 2 months ago “conspiracy theorists” when everyone was just connecting the dots

    • Rock Brentwood | April 17, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Henceforth, when someone makes that statement, you reply: “It’s not a ‘conspiracy theory’, it’s a -Gate’. #CovidGate.

    • Diss Info | April 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      CNN and all other media outlets will now throw out every CONspiracy theory in the book to distract and muddy the waters. This operating procedure is par for the course in any high profile event.

    • Luke | April 17, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      kinda like fox news saying this is a democrate hoax and nothing to fear funny how that works

    • LairdDougal | April 17, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      To all the “vindicated” conspiracy theorists. Sorry, the US Defence Dept has debunked this one. And in the end so what? There’s a virus. No amount of deflection will change that or the fact that the administration is fucking it up.

    • Tina Smith | April 17, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @LairdDougal Very uncomfortable extending trust to the DOD.

  10. Angelo 23 | April 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    “What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists.”~ Elon Musk

    • keepitmoving | April 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      xinyiquan666 The whole world knows this virus came from China, nice try.

    • Christopher Colon | April 17, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      The Question is why the Media didn’t report about OBAMA (who) World health organization corruption Swine, (shiva) symbolism of Destroyer of human Kind if you look @ the (who) headquarters,it represent in Killing the people. (OBAMA THE CRACKHEAD) President Barack Obama the crackhead “waited six months to call swine flu an emergency after 1,000,000 infected and thousands thousands American had died.” More than the coronavirus. and why they! Democrats did not shut down the country? the crackhead and Joe Biden are being investigated By FISA and (YOU) CNN MSM NYT NBC ABC FOX ONA CBS are not Reporting it. But Hell is coming with Pain. tick toc tick toc Democrats lost so they decide to bring in a

    • Viewer 2020 | April 17, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

      @xinyiquan666 hi , thanks for sharing. here is the real truth – governments lie on both sides and governmenrs both develop bioweapons. stay safe and lets ignore the lies

  11. OCT POD | April 17, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    CNN was unable to blame Trump for anything again so they finally gave up.

    • Delage Eric | April 17, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Barbara Mulvaney Drink up the bat soup and Say hi to President Xi, China Troll – Tell him Beijing Joe will never be our president

    • jason lewis | April 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Barbara Mulvaney Oh and sweetheart, if you want to win an election, try putting forth better candidates. I haven’t heard of a single policy. Beating Trump is literally all anybody has spoken about.

      Hillary is a fucking monster. Of course there was no way she was going to win. And fucking Biden?

      Isn’t the reason you all squalked about trump because you claimed he was an old racist who was accused of sexual assault?

      And yet this year I expect you’ll be voting for creepy uncle joe. If he can stay lucid long enough to make it through a debate that is.

      I just want you people to learn your lesson. The thought of another four years of screeching because your candidate lost?

    • jason lewis | April 17, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Delage Eric I’m Joe Biden. And I approve Chinese massage

  12. s g | April 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    human being intelligence hasn’t evolved at all when they still fighting and blaming.

  13. John Dede | April 17, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    CNN had previously interviewed experts who dismissed the theory as “baloney”.

  14. Joshua Humble | April 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Did you see CNN at the false reporting of Tesla and the respirators? Makes it hard to believe anything they say.

  15. T St | April 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Cnn way too LATE President Trump light years ahead of the scum cnn

  16. Dylan Smith | April 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    It’s funny how CNN always have their junior varsity reporters tell the true stories. It’s never Don Lemon or Cuomo.

  17. Falaah Blackwell | April 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    It seems like somebody is trying to start a world war

    • Rock Brentwood | April 17, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      An “act of war” – with a smoking gun showing it was premeditated. YouTube search “Danielle DiMartino Booth of Quill Intelligence with Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment”. The timing: 1. China knew it was person-to-person transmitted but censored this information and withheld it from the WHO. 2. It allowed people from the area it put into lockdown to travel abroad to other countries – notably including Italy – knowing full well that it was spread person-to-person by asymptomatics. 3. The pandemic out-clause in the January trade deal was added. 4. Only then, (the next day) did it inform the WHO that “Oops! Our bad!” the virus *is* transmitted person-to-person over distance after all. Not just by direct contact or contact with animals. *BUSTED* an act of war.

  18. guitarkoala5 | April 17, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Why aren’t they talking about the Harvard Professor, Charles Lieber, at all? Not trying to stir anything, just genuinely curious.

    • Preston Norris | April 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Amen ! I just said the same thing. He has to be involved!!!

    • Preston Norris | April 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      And the 2 Chinese women living in USA trying to smuggle vials from USA to Wuhan….they and Harvard Professor were getting paid big bucks by Wuhan Biochemical Lab….they have to be connected !!!!

  19. Lukas Ritzer | April 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    “Died of coronavirus” I’m sure that’s how a healthy doctor died under the CCP

  20. Grand Admiral Mitth'raw'nuruodo | April 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    They’re looking at the wrong place if they think the Chinese are known for their work on biological warfare. The answer lies elsewhere and is pretty obvious.

