Underdog soldier completes grueling Ranger school | Militarykind

The odds were stacked against this young soldier. But with sheer determination and will, he made it through grueling training to achieve his childhood dream. 💪

RELATED VIDEO » Marine goes through the Cruible:

Spc. Benjamin Fields went through Ranger school as one of the lowest enlisted ranks in his class. After surviving 61 grueling days he was tabbed by his veteran father, who knew the hardships Ben endured.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: