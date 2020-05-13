Underdog soldier completes grueling Ranger school | Militarykind

May 13, 2020

 

The odds were stacked against this young soldier. But with sheer determination and will, he made it through grueling training to achieve his childhood dream. 💪
Spc. Benjamin Fields went through Ranger school as one of the lowest enlisted ranks in his class. After surviving 61 grueling days he was tabbed by his veteran father, who knew the hardships Ben endured.

