U.S. troops treated for injuries after Iran attack | USA TODAY

U.S. troops treated for 'concussion symptoms' after Iran missile attack.
RELATED: How close are we to WW3?
U.S. Central Command reported that several U.S. service members were actually assessed for concussions after the missile blasts.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#iran #iraq #worldnews
Jhonatan RODRIGO OTAVALO AYALA vs veronica cordero AYALA1 JAJA
I am sure the Military has sensors to warn if missiles are launched OR are coming their way, but the Warning passed on by Iraq (that they said Iran had passed to them) was even earlier.
MSM beating their war drums.
@Howard Adams blah blah blah, nothing of any substance here.
Like Fox News is any different.
@Howard Adams Your mom is safe. I forgot to mention they had to amputate her leg though. See how that qualifier might need to be included into a blanket statement like “she is safe.”?
@Howard Adams Trump also said there were no casualties. One of the definitions of casualty is someone who has been injured. If you don’ think a concussion is an injury, think again.
So the MEDIA is beating the war drum not the illegal strike that killed Iran’s general lead by Trump… You people amaze me.
there still tryna push war
Darnelle Jones Pretty much 😂dude wants to start a war just to stay in the seat
Badboy DCX get real the Iranians shot those missiles at our US bases why would you even say anything like that you’re just another Doubting Thomas
@Jacob: EXACTLY! And the IDIOTS bought it from USA Today! 🤣🤣🤣
By reporting the truth
Anyways, has anyone heard how that Epstein fella is doing? He should be close to facing trial by now right?
Hello is this the suicide hotline? I’d like to place an order
@Me and the Bois Vlogs I don’t know if you came up with that but i love it lol
@Me and the Bois Vlogs prove it.
james just.. look up the autopsy report and you are in fact aware that he did not kill himself right?
@Me and the Bois Vlogs ok. But can u prove that bill clinton jizzed on lewinsky’s dress……?
Seems as if more are caught up on the definition of “casualty” more than the attack on a US embassy just before taking out one of the top military generals of a corrupt regime.
kim jon Un, MBS, Putin & so many other evil in this world. Why didn’t he take all of them out too all at the same time? We have the power & equipment to do it.
It’s risks out-way the benefit. It should not have been done unless there was an immediate threat directly at the US citizens themselves.. & thus far, I see zero evidence of that.
They now risk US citizens in a world war, armed 18 year olds, & so many other US cites around the world, all for Trump’s vanity. Not to protect anyone but his own interest. Just his ego.
THAT’S IT!
@Tim Kielisek that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day
I meant sites*
@Holly Keefer wow, you’re indoctrinated.
@Holly Keefer You didn’t see them attacking the embassy? Do you think this was the only incident? Keep digging, This was the will of Iran. President Trump’s “Interest” is the American people and the soil we walk on. Keeps the hornets in their nest and out of our streets.
Take care of our soldiers and vets. No one is more deserving. That is all.
@JayKB i feel like im in a movie.
hood atheist My morals are more biologically limited. I would argue that we live in a world where every life needs to kill to eat to survive and also the right to kill if necessary to defend its life. I could further argue that there may be even cases where it would be immoral not to take life. I do admire your respect for life.
@5KindsOfSmoke that’s understandable. But you don’t need to kill another human being to eat. I am 100% against killing.
@hood atheist I feel like I’m in a nightmare! Except every time I wake up, nothing has changed… I take that back. Every time I wake up, it just gets worse!
hood atheist I appreciate your consistency. Live in as safe an area as you can. Good luck.
Madatory medical inspections due to blast concussion
Yes, mandatory screenings.
I “assume” you mean…m.a.n.d.a.t.o.r.y…???
Brah this old news tf.
Well, let this be a lesson as to what war is like. Truth is the first casualty, so they say.
JayKB No battle. Just the execution of the #1 terrorist in the world and he was recognized around the world as such.
@Dr Kobe You mean MOSSAD assets.
@JayKB Aeschylus. https://www.theguardian.com/notesandqueries/query/0,5753,-21510,00.html
@Dr Kobe Watch what he said again, then apologize!
Dixie Ten Broeck yeah yeah. These are US soliders. They are trained to operate in strenuous situations. I’m sure they aren’t complaining about headaches while they are under attack or in the following days while their adrenaline is elevated. When everything settled down on the base they probably went to see the doctor on the base and explained their symptoms. How could trump have known this? So you are blaming trump for these Soldiers having mild concussion from being in close proximity of the irianian ballistic missile strike? You apologize for being brainwashed by a democratic public relations newspaper.
Jews for Trump… we always win.
Very Fake News!!!🤣🤣🤣
You were there??
It was strange to hear Trump say that when I heard a report of injuries the next morning. It also reported casualties. I hope that isn’t true also.
For all you dummies saying Trump lied.. rewatch the video a couple of times and try to use what little brain cells you have.
“all of our soldiers are safe”
Concussions are not safe and they affect everyone differently based on the severity. Regardless, he lied by omission.
@Jay Free how could he know that one week earlier than they said they had symptoms??
@Lewis Cypher What’s the worst thing he admitted to? Minimal damage.
@Lewis Cypher concussions are evident immediately upon affliction. If they didn’t do a cursory examination immediately following the incident then they weren’t doing their jobs right. I know that when I was in the Army and subjected to shock waves from being close to the blast radius of major explosions the doctors would immediately evaluate me for concussion.
He was making It seem like The soldiers where fine.. lmao Use ur brain cells you sheep you Stare at a face of a Liar and You Tell us To use our brain cells? 😂 gtfo
Didn’t he say on live tv that NO ONE had gotten hurt from that attack?
I believe he just said that there were no casualties.
Lmao did You just figure out Your president lies to you guys from time to time?
Trump administration Couldn’t protect the troops even though they knew the Missiles been fired
Does our president even know how to tell the truth? Can he tell truth from fiction, or is he deliberately lying to all of us?
😥😥😥😥😥😥
All games..
There wasn’t any warning system..Iran call base 5 hrs pile to missiles attack and even with that the was huge damage and 10 missiles hit target that the troops station there even in bunkers said it was horrifying..
Rocket is small but missiles is huge paid loads..imagine if there wasn’t any earlier warning to the base how much death would it be.