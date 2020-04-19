The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The panel discusses. Aired on 3/31/2020.

U.S. Suffers Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Outbreak Thus Far | Morning Joe | MSNBC