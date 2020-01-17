U.S. Special Representative for Iran holds a briefing | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 17, 2020

 

Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, holds a briefing on Iran at the State Department.

RELATED: Video shows two Iranian missiles hitting Ukrainian plane

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei called President Donald Trump a "clown" as he defended Iran's military after it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, in a relatively rare public address that came as he led Friday prayers in Tehran.

The last time Khamanei delivered a sermon to a crowd during Friday prayers was in 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution. The supreme leader called for "national unity" and described Iran's accidental downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flights 752 as a "bitter" tragedy, but one that should not overshadow the "sacrifice" of a top commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq days earlier.

21 Comments on "U.S. Special Representative for Iran holds a briefing | USA TODAY"

  1. trail mark | January 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    All I hear talk about is how much better the country is with all the money it is making. All Donald Trump really did was to roll back regulations so the greedy won’t get caught doing what they do. It takes a real genius to figure this out.

  2. Gurmukh Singh | January 17, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Hello my name is anmol Singh how are you American soldiers god bless you 🇺🇸 i love American peoples and soldiers 🇺🇸 all world powerful country is America 🇺🇸 my life style is America 🇺🇸 my mother land is America 🇺🇸 God bless you America 🇺🇸 you are dear anmol Singh i am a real American anmol Singh 🇺🇸 i love American soldiers 🇺🇸

  3. Oshin 1997 | January 17, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    ❤️🇮🇷 ❤️
    💩 🇺🇸 💩

  4. Oshin 1997 | January 17, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    عارف قزوینی: چنان عشقی به ایران دارم که بهشت را با زره ای ایران عوض نمیکنم
    🇮🇷 🌷 🇮🇷 🌷

  6. Ethan May | January 17, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    “THE BEST PEOPLE”

  7. Freeman | January 17, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Long live IRAN …

  8. taz baby | January 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    She needs to fire her makeup artist

  9. OoIRANoO | January 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Huh where? I dont know where is mashashar.

  10. Hasniz | January 17, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    US is terrorist state

  11. Van Aser | January 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    US news, 100% propaganda

  12. unpsl US | January 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Is she a robot? Confused with her plastic looking face.

  13. unpsl US | January 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    This guys its a muppet he will say anything to fool the public.. the reality will hit them hard soon.

  14. Danger- Mouse-XD | January 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    OUR IRANIAN SOURCES…… TRANSLATION — MEK CULT

  15. Danger- Mouse-XD | January 17, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Orchestrated questions from hand picked pro Saudi journalists what a joke

  16. Quan Vlog | January 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    ✌✌✌✌✌✌✌

  17. Reverend Al | January 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Trump and his lackeys. What a disaster.

