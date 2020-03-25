The New York Times’ Farah Stockman reports Americans cannot get coronavirus tests despite having “been in proximity to someone who tested positive." Stockman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to report more details on testing shortages. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/13/2020.

U.S. Reeling From Coronavirus Testing Shortage As Trump Says He Won't Take Any Responsibility