The New York Times’ Farah Stockman reports Americans cannot get coronavirus tests despite having “been in proximity to someone who tested positive." Stockman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to report more details on testing shortages. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/13/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
U.S. Reeling From Coronavirus Testing Shortage As Trump Says He Won't Take Any Responsibility
He said it wasn’t his fault because the fault lies with the former administration. He blamed Obama. Trump is not a leader.
Yep, he’ll blame anyone, anything, except himself
@Playin4Keeps if that were true this resident has had three years to repair the damage. Of course it is not true and numerous medical experts have pointed out the folly of the presidents cuts to the cdc pandemic agency and other agencies.
@Allan Ritchie “If we had confidence that the President had not committed a crime we would have said so.” – Robert S. Mueller
@V Baxter He also said in a hearing in the house . No connection between the Trump campaign and Russia . Wake up it was all a set up and an attempted coup . I feel sorry for you people you’ll never wake up .
More like a con artist.
Why don’t individual states adopt the WHO tests or take advantage of the German offer?
@Linda Scott LOOK THE GOVERNMENT IS BEHIND ALL THIS. JUST REMEMBER THE GOVERNMENT ESPECIALLY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT CONTROLS THE NEWS, THE MEDIA AND THE TECHNOLOGY. IF IT WAS REAL SERIOUS THEY WOULD OF CLOSE THE WHOLE ENTIRE COUNTRY.
@Linda Scott YOU MEAN U.S. CITIZENS
@Armando ruiz go seek mental health assistance. You sound (shout) like someone with paranoia.
@Armando ruiz actually I meant N America as in Mexico and Canada plus the States. You think viruses respect borders?
@Linda Scott LOOK VIRUS IS BEEN AROUND SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MAN KIND. PEOPLE DIED EVERYDAY AS PEOPLE BORN EVERYDAY. SO NO MATTER HOW YOU PUT IT DOWN. EVERYONE ON THIS SECOND IS GOING TO DIED FROM NOW ON UP TO HUNDRED YEARS AND THAT’S A FACT.
Trumplethinskin will take credit for anything, and responsibility for nothing.
He’ll DEFINITELY take credit for a 2020 landslide! Choke on that, liberal mental weakling. HAHAHAHA!
@Go For It Ah, triggered that American people, the one you keep speaking about, actually choose Hillary?
How cute.
@Go For It You act as if America, the people, the population, chose him.
They did not.
@Go For It Aw, how cute! You’re still triggered that America chose Hillary over Donald Trump.
I am aware the EC didn’t do the same. But seeing as it failed in it’s job to keep people who have no idea what they are doing out of office.
How can you take credit for doing nothing,oh wait,i’m sure this president will find a way.
I went to a hospital today for a follow up since I have cancer . I asked my oncologist may I get a test. no test available
.
K Cook the point is that there are no tests. He’s lying. He doesn’t take responsibility for anything at all.
@Tasha Vladimiroff have you ever used or even have common sense? The tests had to be researched, tested and packaged in a week so they are being distributed as quickly as they can. You know how many medical facilities we have in the US? Tell me logistics genius how are all these facilities going to receive them in less than a week?
@Monte Stu wtf does it matter… everyone should be rested
@K Cook So you just gonna ignore the offer made to the us.. or maybe you don’t know..🤔… Besides when we brag about being the most wealthy the most powerful the most advanced country in the world shouldn’t everything you said be quite possible..🤔.. The fact is.. our government isn’t taking this seriously… If they did everything would have been different right now….
@Tasha Vladimiroff The reason there are no tests is that they wasted 95% of the tests on people who tested negative and weren’t even sick to begin with. I’ve been studying female hypochondriacs since 1962 and I know what I’m talking about.
From a nothing burger to a national emergency in less than 2 weeks and 36 holes of golf in between.
David Marsh — Well let me explain it to you since you apparently don’t get it. First you try to keep people calm while you work behind the scenes. Then when the Congress won’t give you the funding you need, you declare a national emergency so you have the funds to do what you need to do. Make sense now???
@Monte Stu “…..while you work behind the scenes”
😅
And that is not what The Donald has been doing.
“Then when the Congress won’t give you the funding you need”
Let me explain it to you, since you apparently don’t get it.
a) things like a pandemic response team, a properly funded CDC…..were **already** in place in 2016.
Then Donny scrapped all that evil Democrat ‘preparedness’ malarky.
b) it was not ‘the Congress’ that would not sign off on new funding…..it was the ‘republicans’ in the Senate who refused.
**Literally** walking away from their duties as they went ahead with a 3-day weekend.
Exactly!!! His anti-science beliefs, stupidity, follish pride, costs lives and well being.
# Lifelibertypursuitofhappiness
@Nicolas P. Cage Trumpgolfcount.com you’re welcome.
@Monte Stu Thanks for the explanation dickhead. The only funds Trump wants to secure are the ones that benefit him and the rest of his crime family.
3:09 That woman is really honest, and very human, and for that she has my trust 100%
Test kits are always coming “next week” aren’t they? Sure. And the check’s in the mail hahahaha
The test doesn’t need to be a “kit.” It could be run high throughput labs or the government can set set up temporary lab that exclusively run corona virus tests on PCR machines and make the turn around less than 48 hours. Not to test everyone but there should be a lower bar to testing than current. Waiting for symptoms is too late from a public health standpoint.
bobmatzke I am still waiting for the tax break they promised for the working class, so far I have ended up owing money 3 years in a row.
I heard tests are available in the us but have to be ok’d by fda, but seems nobody in the wh wants those testkits, ready fo be used…money involved?
Reminds me of those bars that hang that sign, ” Free Beer Tomorrow ” 🤣
@Thomas Forrisi or when your mom asks to clean your room, at least l used to tell her tomottow, next week….they act like teens which don’t want to do it but has to, so it is badly done
Trump cut funding to cdc he didn’t think it was necessary. Everything he touched dies
Oh oh! But he has touched America in the naughty place, the oval office. Does that mean we are going to die?
Hey, he gave tax breaks to the top 1% , so leave him alone.
Yeah the super rich can never catch a break.
“I’ve been treated very, very unfairly by the coronavirus. In fact, no president in history has been treated so unfairly by a virus”
– Trump
“….believe me”
Thank me later
Use this mask
https://amzn.to/39QhuYd
You KNOW that’s exactly what he’s thinking!
@Hanny Hawkins Be careful of thinking you know what another person is thinking. Some people say it’s a sign of mental illness, ya know what I mean?
Jeff Gibson That depends on whether you have sufficiently good grounds for it. In this case, we do, because he’s told us so very often.
I don’t believe in my lifetime I have ever heard any president say, ” I don’t take responsibility at all “about anything. I have witnessed partisan blaming, I’ve witnessed deflecting, I’ve witnessed pivoting, I’ve witnessed plausible deniability but not abject refusal to take respnsibilty!
Just wait till Donald Trump debates Slow Joe Biden. That’s when we’ll find out which candidate speaks better.
@Jeff Gibson ……Biden….”On Mar 13 you REFUSED to accept RESPONSIBILTY for your mishandling of the EPIDEMIC, and many Americans DIED”…….Trump…”Me BIG MAN….Me have BIG BRAIN….Me STABLE GENIUS…Obama BAD MAN”….Yeah I can’t wait for the debate….I doubt Cheetos Hitler will even show up….
@James Irving Dude! That is really childish. You shouldn’t write that in a public place.
@Jeff Gibson …What??? You a fan of Cheetos Hitler??? or would you prefer Trump the Mango Moron??? Most Canadians refer to him as Cheetos Hitler, but I’m flexible…
@James Irving Go back to your own boring country, eh? You’re not up to the excitement of the USA.
Tip of the iceberg; As the Titanic captain says “Full steam ahead”!
DMT Robby awe. So cute Robby Dobby
@DMT Robby What weirdos?
@DMT Robby z
@syn707 According to these nearly vertically sloped “new cases” graphs, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries – On car accidents, would you get into a car where there would be a 3.4 in 100 chance of dying? That’s what we are dealing with. If COVID-19 was as prevalent as the flu, there would be 16M deaths in the US alone per year. That is why it is so important to realize how deadly this is, and not let it become prevalent.
Don’t worry you’ll die fast 😂
There is a reason he’s called The Orange Apocalypse.
That is
President Orange Apocalypse to you
Bow down and pucker up ole girl.
@Fluid Waves That all you got ?
@Fluid Waves he is now. lol
You got the whole squad laughing in a time of need……😐
More like The Orange Alpaca Lips.
Test for what? it’s a hoax remember 😉
Jessica Winslet it’s an april fools joke lmaooooooo
Having a president lying during a pandemic scares the heck out of me.
Perfect. The democrats need your stupidity to vote in 2020!
@Connor Depew As you should be…
@MAJEED HD
Trump lies about everything. Ya idjit.
He’s been lying since he has been elected, I don’t see manufacturing jobs returning, I don’t see Hillary and Bill Clinton in jail, etc. Anybody that still believes in this guy needs their head examined, period!
@MAJEED HD
What didn’t he lie about? It’s a much shorter list.
0:53 “No, I don’t take responsibility at all…” Now, why am I not surprised….
In the words of a famous previous president “the buck stops over there”
citiboi kidd the most self awareness I’ve ever seen him display.
Because you have been brainwashed by the mainstream media to think so little of the man.
Did he just say “thank you for story telling” in the last few seconds of this!
“…and the 15 in a couple of days is going to be zero”
“the tests are beautiful…”
“No I don’t take any responsibility at all”
Nathan Vance Free-market capitalist do not advocate for the government to be the means of production in any endeavor, especially the important ones. He’s done nothing to get the FDA out of the way. There is no excuse for why South Korea of all countries should be so far ahead in testing than we are. He’s had years to argue for getting rid of these regulatory apparatuses, and to pull the teeth out of these agencies. He has not. It didn’t even come up. He spent all his time engaging in nationalist protectionism and immigration control. Instead of fighting for freedom and meaningful deregulation, he’s argued for controls of his particular liking. He is not fundamentally different than anyone in modern times who preceded him, Obama or otherwise.
So who gets the blame, Obama or Trump? Yes. Yes they do.
@Nathan Vance It is not hypothetical, it is nonsense. Obama expanded government capability for epidemic response. The Trump administration undid that simply because anything Obama did Trump wants to undo. Nor does it require psychic abilities to know that was a bad decision. No one knew what epidemic would start where, but all the experts knew that one would happen because that’s what happens with viruses. Your hypothetical is like saying, “Since we couldn’t predict which volcano would erupt on what day, we did nothing to prepare for volcanic eruptions.” The gov’t had warnings months ago, and could have used those months to prepare. Aside from an undetermined number of politicians dumping stocks before the market crashed, this administration ignored the Covid-19 warnings until the public already knew. Then Trump gave speeches with gobs of errors and misinformation and wishful thinking (It will miraculously go away. We have it under control. We’ll have a vaccine very soon. I have a hunch…etc.) until last week when he announced that he had always taken it seriously. Congress passed bipartisan bills to address the crisis, and Trump deserves credit for not vetoing them. Given his performance in the last 3 yrs, I’m impressed that he allowed Republicans and Democrats to pass these bills. I’m astonished that they passed bills which will help working people, but even a broken clock is right twice a day. But you won’t be capable of processing that info – you probably forgot everything he’d said and done previously on the day he said, in Orwellian style, that he had always been very concerned about the virus. I watched an acquaintance on Facebook spend weeks parroting all of Trump’s and Fox’s talking points about the virus being no big deal…then one day she deleted her old posts and announced that she had always known it was dangerous. I almost want to see how these thought processes work…do you delete the unwanted memories like my acquaintance did her posts scoffing at the alarmist fools (like world-renowned virologists) and chuckling over how it was a trifling non-issue? Do you fabricate memories where you always knew it was a big deal? I suppose if you do, you’d say no because you’ve convinced yourself.
@z400racer37 I mostly agree with what you’re saying. We should have been better prepared and we have done a miserable job with testing. It appears that FDA regulations played a major role in this. South Korea apparently learned a valuable lesson from their 2015 MERS outbreak, where they concluded that a lack of testing had led to further spread of the disease and ultimately more deaths. This was fresh on their minds as the outbreak started in China and they granted nearly instantaneous approval to testing systems.
Trump could have done better. That’s undeniable. Let’s hope he keeps putting pressure on the FDA as he has the last week, and we continue to see deregulation in testing as we did on Wednesday.
@Morwyn Wordnerd The Trump administration hasn’t done a good job with the crisis, especially in the beginning. I do want to give a little pushback though on a few points that I believe to be more nuanced then you have presented them. Trump didn’t undo Obama’s efforts. John Bolton (who is awful) led efforts to combine Obama’s epidemic response team with the bio-terror division. They had reasons for this, which I will grant could be debated, but it wasn’t simply to undo what Obama did. Saving money and having the entire team work together were some of the other reasons given. Only a handful of people lost their positions. I’m not saying I agree with this move, but I would need more information to condemn it.
You’re right about preparing, of course. The devil is in the details, though. We did have a team in place – it was just a few Obama appointees and some funding short of what it was before. That isn’t doing nothing. That said, our response has been inadequate. Especially with testing.
As far as me not taking the virus seriously and changing my perspective in Orwellian fashion, this presumption is far from the truth. I have watch history, comments, and witnesses that will all attest to this. I have never downplayed the virus and have followed it’s progression while listening to the medical experts, not Foxnews.
@Nathan Vance :::blink, blink::: You surprised me in a good way. It is INCREDIBLY rare to meet anyone who speaks in Trump’s defense who is capable of a nuanced view or of expressing it with information and no vulgar insults. I will look into the things you mentioned. Thank you. YouTube comments would be a nicer place if more folk were as capable as you of disagreeing agreeably. 🙂 Debating and exchanging information is so much nicer than the usual “parrot a pundit’s talking point, insert insult” wars.
Seriously? People only can be tested when have symptom, so the people infected CV-19, but no symptom, they can walk around whole country without mask on? What a recommendation! 😱
Maggie Zhu America is a fourth woreld country. Liberia is ahead of us
This is the same president who said it wasn’t any worse than a cold and you should go to work if you have the virus.Total waste of space and clown.
Of course. Because the problem of false positives outweigh any good that can come out of testing EVERYBODY. You just invented that non-sequitur about walking around without a mask on. People can do whatever they want and they don’t need a test to tell them.
When did the orange turd ever take responsibility?! 🙄🤦🏻♀️
“i won’t take any responsibility,… ” that the story of his entire life,…