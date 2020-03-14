U.S. pass legislation to create tax credit for paid leave for COVID-19 patients

March 14, 2020

 

MARCH 14: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence details new legislation passed to help support American COVID-19 patients and businesses financially.

17 Comments on "U.S. pass legislation to create tax credit for paid leave for COVID-19 patients"

  1. James Hung | March 14, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Wheres the Boss? Under quarantine?

  2. Timbuck Too | March 14, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    And just what can Canadians expect from their government? NOTHING! They all abandoned ship. We will remember the MSM’s role in this.

    • Hyperpandas | March 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

      @Timbuck Too So… the answer is no, then. Got it.

    • Timbuck Too | March 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @Hyperpandas No. You can’t say what they’ve done!
      Exactly. I could list many things your LIEberals haven’t done.

    • Timbuck Too | March 14, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Level Z for now. it surely won’t stay that way due to the in-action of this FAILED LIEberal government. Lucky for most Canadians the liberal infested cities Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal will see the most action during this event.

    • Hyperpandas | March 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      @Timbuck Too Why don’t you stick to what was asked of you. What have you bothered to learn about what’s actually being done. Sounds like you haven’t looked into it at all.

    • Timbuck Too | March 14, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @Hyperpandas Like I said, YOU can’t list anything worth while that they’ve actually done.
      So unless you’re going to. F off! Quit being a psychotic internet stalker.

  3. Leutrell Bodden | March 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Ha! Yet they campaigned against that very thing…I guess everyone is a socialist during a crisis.

  4. Tyler | March 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    nice video

  5. Tyler | March 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    amazing video keep it up dude

  6. MJ Parker | March 14, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    👍🏻 great

  7. Neil Hamer | March 14, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Why is the United States of America that pretty much the only first world country that isn’t have Healthcare. It shows you how much greed and corruption United States has

  8. 4330moss | March 14, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Canada will be financially able to do this right after the budget balances itself.

  9. Inderjit Singh | March 14, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Democrats.

