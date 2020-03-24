U.S. Ill Served By Trump’s Repeated Lying About Coronavirus Response | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 24, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow shares a litany of instances in which Donald Trump made bold false statements about the novel coronavirus and his administration's response to its spread only to be contradicted later by members of his own administration. Aired on 3/12/2020.
65 Comments on "U.S. Ill Served By Trump’s Repeated Lying About Coronavirus Response | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. hybridone890 | March 13, 2020 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    This comment section makes me lose hope in humanity.

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | March 20, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      @Gerald Colgrove Blah blah blah. Too bad all Trump supporters lie.

    • Gerald Colgrove | March 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

      @Merrilou Neigenfind you are responding like a 12 year old. Everytime you expose a little more of yourself. Yes i have a good read on you. Time to go watch your cartoons now. Have a nice day.

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | March 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

      @Gerald Colgrove Saul Alinsky has been dead for over 40 years. There is no need to fear him any longer. You’re safe now at least from him. Coronavirus is not a hoax like Donnie John said.

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | March 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      @Gerald Colgrove Ah, Assuming. What Trump supporters do best next to hurting others.

    • Gerald Colgrove | March 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Merrilou Neigenfind ther is no assuming when you make it so clear.

  2. Dingi M.J | March 13, 2020 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    Yea yesterday my manager came back from Europe from his vacation and he didn’t get tested lol 😂

    • Nancy Rocks | March 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      Luis Lujano He also said to self quarantine for two weeks if screening wasn’t available. It helps to listen to all the report. Not just what the MSM who hate him cheery pick. To scare you and misinform you.

    • Nancy Rocks | March 13, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      Amber Derion Yes he said screening not testing. Screening is temperature taking. A lot of bozos on this thread. I don’t need all this negativity and hysteria on here. Bye.

    • Nancy Rocks | March 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

      Galactic Warlock He said screening not testing. Screening is taking someone’s temperature, asking about symptoms. Testing is the swab test. Plus Anyone is supposed to self quarantine if they travelled to outbreak countries, are showing symptoms or interacted with a person who tests positive. Calm your jets. So are you a liar now because you didn’t understand what he meant. They are screening people on all our borders.

    • Lynndi Chon | March 13, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      dsalpha18 I agree he sounds sick 😷

    • Wi To | March 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Trump was misled by some government official on the testing of travelers from Italy.

  3. RitterVonBek68 | March 13, 2020 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    Tremendous testing setup

    • S Carta | March 13, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      He has having low numbers, very beautiful numbers : big numbers!

    • Reaper's END | March 14, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      @Reinhard

      They tried that and lied him in office after he was impeached.

      They still are demanding 4 more years of for the mess house.

    • Reaper's END | March 14, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      @Understand

      Yes, the victimized Democrats did it so Trump could play the victim as inadequate, focusing all his problems on political party discrimination and separating the United from United states.

    • myko freder | March 14, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      Testing would have been effective several weeks ago, we are beyond the point in the major cities where there are more than 100 known cases and several hundred cases total. It might still be useful in smaller town to stomp down the virus before it takes hold. In general they should put the money into getting all the vulnerable on the same page by getting local government an volunteers contacts, have one strategy (even if it hasn’t been determined yet) for nursing homes and retirement communities, creating a national local level calculator given a zip code (low, medium, high) based off of current known cases within a radius and local hospital loads. I am retired and not of great risk, but low level I may go for groceries and maybe even an off hours restaurant, while at high I may start doing on line grocery shopping, I am guessing about the level.

    • ctguy591 | March 15, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      a bibbly joke !!

  4. TheMonkdad | March 13, 2020 at 5:42 AM | Reply

    The administration should seriously consider just putting him on a remote golf course with a huge supply of fried chicken for the duration.

  5. Noel Dsouza | March 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM | Reply

    “We have all the tests. The best tests. Let me tell you, no one has tests as good as us.”

    • Carmen Reyes | March 13, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @GhostPrime21 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • nuster dom | March 13, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      OK Trump Jr

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | March 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @dlucas90 Yep. Another Trump lie

    • Istvan Bartha | March 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      USA needs to study how EU works. The life here could be so much better. I think Bernie Sanders is one of few who understands this.

    • GhostPrime21 | March 13, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      @Edgard Melendez Nono It is a tremendous testing setup. You wouldnt understand how tremendous it is. We test anyone that is coming back into the U.S. and we would not let them be on the planes if theyre tested positive. The tremendous testing setup is located in the U.S.

  6. Mr.D Simpson | March 13, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    We been ill served the day he got elected.

  7. Dwane Yocum | March 13, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    “We are having tests and testing many testers. We like testing and there will be more testing, as long as people really want to be tested. I’m not going to be tested because I have been injected with the very bigly special secret vaccine which is somewhat like the special sauce on my hamburgers, only better.”

  8. James Neuzil | March 13, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when we have an uneducated pathological liar for a president..

  9. Craig Bigelow | March 13, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Someone really doesn’t have a very thorough understanding of how a beuacracy works!😕
    It can’t be GREAT if it’s not funded!😕

  10. Lynndi Chon | March 13, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    2:29 “ it’s going to disappear like a miracle “🤣@trump:
    can you disappear like a miracle 😳plz God🙏🏽

  11. Andrew’s Station | March 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    I really hope and pray that they can stop this virus soon and that everyone who is sick gets better! This is a total nightmare!

  12. mark rush | March 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    its all fun and games having a clown to watch until the circus tent starts to burn….

  13. ArizonaWillful | March 13, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    He simply lies, all the time. This has to be a mental illness!

  14. Smhdowntown Walkingf | March 14, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    A tremendous testing center where people have to come in and be tested. Ohh that’s how it works okay.

  15. Henree Henry | March 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    “I DONT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AT ALL”. “I didn’t do it”. “not my fault “. Oh my, what a stand up guy! What a PRESIDENT! smh

    • Crimson Dawn | March 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      That’s why the people who voted for him has 4 kids form 4 different mommies or daddies.

    • Wi To | March 21, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Trump was misled by some government official on the testing of travelers from Italy.

    • Debra Williams | March 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      YOU CALL THAT PRESIDENT. THAT’S LYING PHARAOH ON EARTH. OMG. I DON’T BELIEVE A WORD COMING FROM HIS LYING LIPS… PHARAOH THE LYING CORRUPTED LEADER OF USA , NAVEL STRING SEEMS LIKE IT WAS CUT ON LIES….

  16. Jaspall Udhian | March 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

    Why on earth keep asking him questions when he has no idea situation on corona virus is so real he’s on the moon.
    Americans pls vote in November 2020 .
    Living in Europe world leaders are up front it’s seriously need to keep facts as facts science medical profession.

  17. lil jack russell | March 22, 2020 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Trump is lying. People aren’t even getting their temperature checked coming back into the country!! Trump is purposely lying to cover his sorry a$$!!

  18. Nicki Snyder | March 22, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Trump stands up with Drs everyday while micromanaging them incorrectly & dangerously out of ignorance

  19. Bakgethi Remote | March 22, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

    I understand politicians LIE, but Trump LIES even if the truth can serve him equally well. He’s one SICK puppy.

  20. craig smith | March 23, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    The guys a liar. He does like he takes in air to his body. He doesn’t know any other way. It is just a natural reaction with this guy. He knows no better. And just think this is our leader. God help us.

