Rachel Maddow shares a litany of instances in which Donald Trump made bold false statements about the novel coronavirus and his administration's response to its spread only to be contradicted later by members of his own administration. Aired on 3/12/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
U.S. Ill Served By Trump's Repeated Lying About Coronavirus Response | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
This comment section makes me lose hope in humanity.
@Gerald Colgrove Blah blah blah. Too bad all Trump supporters lie.
@Merrilou Neigenfind you are responding like a 12 year old. Everytime you expose a little more of yourself. Yes i have a good read on you. Time to go watch your cartoons now. Have a nice day.
@Gerald Colgrove Saul Alinsky has been dead for over 40 years. There is no need to fear him any longer. You’re safe now at least from him. Coronavirus is not a hoax like Donnie John said.
@Gerald Colgrove Ah, Assuming. What Trump supporters do best next to hurting others.
@Merrilou Neigenfind ther is no assuming when you make it so clear.
Yea yesterday my manager came back from Europe from his vacation and he didn’t get tested lol 😂
Luis Lujano He also said to self quarantine for two weeks if screening wasn’t available. It helps to listen to all the report. Not just what the MSM who hate him cheery pick. To scare you and misinform you.
Amber Derion Yes he said screening not testing. Screening is temperature taking. A lot of bozos on this thread. I don’t need all this negativity and hysteria on here. Bye.
Galactic Warlock He said screening not testing. Screening is taking someone’s temperature, asking about symptoms. Testing is the swab test. Plus Anyone is supposed to self quarantine if they travelled to outbreak countries, are showing symptoms or interacted with a person who tests positive. Calm your jets. So are you a liar now because you didn’t understand what he meant. They are screening people on all our borders.
dsalpha18 I agree he sounds sick 😷
Trump was misled by some government official on the testing of travelers from Italy.
Tremendous testing setup
He has having low numbers, very beautiful numbers : big numbers!
@Reinhard
They tried that and lied him in office after he was impeached.
They still are demanding 4 more years of for the mess house.
@Understand
Yes, the victimized Democrats did it so Trump could play the victim as inadequate, focusing all his problems on political party discrimination and separating the United from United states.
Testing would have been effective several weeks ago, we are beyond the point in the major cities where there are more than 100 known cases and several hundred cases total. It might still be useful in smaller town to stomp down the virus before it takes hold. In general they should put the money into getting all the vulnerable on the same page by getting local government an volunteers contacts, have one strategy (even if it hasn’t been determined yet) for nursing homes and retirement communities, creating a national local level calculator given a zip code (low, medium, high) based off of current known cases within a radius and local hospital loads. I am retired and not of great risk, but low level I may go for groceries and maybe even an off hours restaurant, while at high I may start doing on line grocery shopping, I am guessing about the level.
a bibbly joke !!
The administration should seriously consider just putting him on a remote golf course with a huge supply of fried chicken for the duration.
Don’t leave out the greasy hamberders.
“We have all the tests. The best tests. Let me tell you, no one has tests as good as us.”
@GhostPrime21 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
OK Trump Jr
@dlucas90 Yep. Another Trump lie
USA needs to study how EU works. The life here could be so much better. I think Bernie Sanders is one of few who understands this.
@Edgard Melendez Nono It is a tremendous testing setup. You wouldnt understand how tremendous it is. We test anyone that is coming back into the U.S. and we would not let them be on the planes if theyre tested positive. The tremendous testing setup is located in the U.S.
We been ill served the day he got elected.
Serve yourself
@Jim T moron
Fake media made people ill day one with TDS
“We are having tests and testing many testers. We like testing and there will be more testing, as long as people really want to be tested. I’m not going to be tested because I have been injected with the very bigly special secret vaccine which is somewhat like the special sauce on my hamburgers, only better.”
Lol.
THANK GOD theirs not a Democrat in the white house at this time
@Rick Brosky _Russian troll alert!_
@Mark Who in their right mind is pleased with the Republicans, or the way Trump has handled the virus outbreak? Every health expert has said that the reason the problem has gotten so bad is because the authorities failed to act soon enough, and because Trump closed the White House pandemic office. It’s a failure of leadership, and you want to praise him. How foolish is _THAT?_ https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/nsc-pandemic-office-trump-closed/2020/03/13/a70de09c-6491-11ea-acca-80c22bbee96f_story.html
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/03/13/nation/trump-attacks-cdc-over-coronavirus-preparedness-though-he-eliminated-an-office-dedicated-pandemic-prevention/
Rick Brosky , you mean like during the Ebola Epidemic in 2013 that resulted in 1 American death ? Truly amazing how ill informed trump supporters are.
This is what happens when we have an uneducated pathological liar for a president..
@Oh Yeah the only one that is making this about politics is Trump. Nobody cares about that and he just can’t let it go and he still can’t stop talking about Obama smh. He’s past the point of needing to grow up. He needs psychiatric evaluation and therapy, tons of it.
Keep believing the fake news pal.
@GotThat2020Vision global politics is a hoax… No matter if you like Trump or not
No that when you have the voting system that we have happens , when we have deranged morons voting!
TDS is a MH disorder.
Someone really doesn’t have a very thorough understanding of how a beuacracy works!😕
It can’t be GREAT if it’s not funded!😕
2:29 “ it’s going to disappear like a miracle “🤣@trump:
can you disappear like a miracle 😳plz God🙏🏽
God is why Trump is here🇺🇸
@bow Hunter 76 Only if the devil is your god.
I really hope and pray that they can stop this virus soon and that everyone who is sick gets better! This is a total nightmare!
I agree. That only leaves one nightmare – Trump.
its all fun and games having a clown to watch until the circus tent starts to burn….
He simply lies, all the time. This has to be a mental illness!
Antisocial Personality Disorder DSM-5 301.7 this is the Psychiatric diagnostic designation of a psychopath.
Trump was misled by some government official on the testing of travelers from Italy.
Well it’s nice to know we can count on u for the truth.
LYING PHARAOH LEADER OF USA SEEMS LIKE THE CORONAVIRUS HAS HIS BRAIN CELLS MESS UP. PHARAOH IS JUST A LIAR HE WILL NEVER GET BETTER. PHARAOH LIES ON CORONAVIRUS BY CALLING IT CHINSE VIRUS…WHAT A DONKEY.
Wrong
A tremendous testing center where people have to come in and be tested. Ohh that’s how it works okay.
“I DONT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AT ALL”. “I didn’t do it”. “not my fault “. Oh my, what a stand up guy! What a PRESIDENT! smh
That’s why the people who voted for him has 4 kids form 4 different mommies or daddies.
Trump was misled by some government official on the testing of travelers from Italy.
YOU CALL THAT PRESIDENT. THAT’S LYING PHARAOH ON EARTH. OMG. I DON’T BELIEVE A WORD COMING FROM HIS LYING LIPS… PHARAOH THE LYING CORRUPTED LEADER OF USA , NAVEL STRING SEEMS LIKE IT WAS CUT ON LIES….
Why on earth keep asking him questions when he has no idea situation on corona virus is so real he’s on the moon.
Americans pls vote in November 2020 .
Living in Europe world leaders are up front it’s seriously need to keep facts as facts science medical profession.
Trump is lying. People aren’t even getting their temperature checked coming back into the country!! Trump is purposely lying to cover his sorry a$$!!
Trump stands up with Drs everyday while micromanaging them incorrectly & dangerously out of ignorance
I understand politicians LIE, but Trump LIES even if the truth can serve him equally well. He’s one SICK puppy.
The guys a liar. He does like he takes in air to his body. He doesn’t know any other way. It is just a natural reaction with this guy. He knows no better. And just think this is our leader. God help us.