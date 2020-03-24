Rachel Maddow shares a litany of instances in which Donald Trump made bold false statements about the novel coronavirus and his administration's response to its spread only to be contradicted later by members of his own administration. Aired on 3/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

U.S. Ill Served By Trump's Repeated Lying About Coronavirus Response | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC