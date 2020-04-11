U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 18,000 As States Push Trump To Act | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 11, 2020

 

A very difficult week for America comes to an end with tens of millions told to stay home due to the coronavirus and states pleading with the Trump administration to take immediate action. Aired on 03/20/2020.
92 Comments on "U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 18,000 As States Push Trump To Act | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Praeliora T | March 21, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

    New York has the highest numbers because they are doing the most testing, many states will be in the same situation and they just don’t know it.

  2. BRADPARDZS | March 21, 2020 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    The stupid senators are more worried about Wall Street than keeping people alive.

    • Guida Mopazan Rabinowitz | March 21, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

      @JoeyLovesTrains in January, Trump himself told us to get out of the markets when he closed Travel to and from China. But people were blinded by their hatred and did not get the message. In January I got the message and guess what? I sold too. Just the facts.

    • Guida Mopazan Rabinowitz | March 21, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

      Lyrical Lemonade this is not fake. The reporting is fake. There are 7 coronaviruses. The media lumps all into one. Thus making it seem bigger than it is.

    • amity 150 | March 21, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

      @WeirdPlanet108 WTF are you talking about, the virus is real but the reaction is fake? What does that mean? Are you saying we should not be overreacting or what?

    • better dayz | March 21, 2020 at 7:28 AM | Reply

      @Lyrical Lemonade He is either a troll or a very scared person in denial. lol

    • better dayz | March 21, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

      @Guida Mopazan Rabinowitz 7 types of the virus? Somebody did their homework! Thanks

  3. G1Transformed | March 21, 2020 at 4:39 AM | Reply

    People making policies shouldn’t be allowed to buy/trade stocks. Period.

    • angela thomas | March 21, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

      @Andrew_Owens Because of the Republican party. Trump was destined to the collapse of our country.

    • CS PASSIVE & ACTIVE | March 21, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      China is now confirming positive covid-19 in pets. I understand from previous research the virus can’t be passed through touch. What no one is telling us is if we are at risk from their stool or litter boxes.

      I don’t doubt that some pets in China were abandoned from the unfortunate death of their owner however, is it possible they knew something we don’t? Did they abandon their pets in fear of the virus? There is a big push to rescue pets right now and that’s pretty concerning. We need answers fast!

    • Andrew_Owens | March 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @angela thomas I blame it on both parties and the media. This whole corruption started after WWII when the Americans decided to do deals and look the other way when the mafia ran Sicily. The Italian Mafia were on the way to running American politics when they were broken up in the late 1980s. When the Soviet Union fell, we did deals to enable the Russian and Israeli mafias which took up the power vacuum left by the Italians. You can’t touch corruption without being tainted, and at this point, our government is so tainted by corruption that it will take generations if ever to come back. Our institutions had already fallen before the virus. This is simply the last straw and underlines what a corrupt dictatorship we have become.

    • Baba C | March 23, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/QiYfgwvUHGE check the new moviee!! PS: like and comment.. something special is going to happen in the future for you !!! One love❤️

    • Bob The Builder | March 23, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

      These are the people who know before anyone else. I agree 100%.

  4. haseo 25 | March 21, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Dont worry everyone I work in Agriculture with my family and there is still food coming we are working the best we can so everyone in this country can have food for your family’s

  5. Pamela Wolf | March 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Isn’t is suspect that senators become millionaires while serving their country? 🤔🤔

    • K41 | March 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Insider trading, baby. However, it was obvious since December that a recession was on the way in the second quarter. Reasonable people were shifting their portfolios into cash or buying a lot of put options. Plus, it was obvious weeks ago that this virus was going to turn the recession into a depression. However, still these clowns were trading on inside information. Plus, these people double deal. Congress is a spring board to a lobby position or office in a big law firm.

    • Victor Sanchez | March 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      For example obama and. Biden

    • Claire Geddings | March 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      @Victor Sanchez Your ignorance is showing!

    • Ice 247 | March 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Victor Sanchez <— Fake Page Moron Trolling 🚨

    • E.H. J. | March 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      @Victor Sanchez TRUMP TROLL

  6. Di Ck | March 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    The “working poor” will be in financial trouble and the elderly leaders might get sick and pass away 😔

    • Second | March 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      “you cant have your livelihood if you’re not alive”

    • Di Ck | March 23, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @Second you are right 😔

    • Darrel Voyles | March 24, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      @Cresilda dela Pena you got that right truckers are all over America moving products the best they can and doing it with a risk .think hard how this is the truth.no one really staying home traveling the interstate right along side the truckers .next the trucking industry will feel it .not just anyone can drive a semi you must qualify etc.truckers stop products stop.for the trucking industry safety I say let the military move the product for two weeks to the store s .they have the protection that’s for sure .no big deal right wrong sooner or later Truckers for there own health and safety will shut the country down .If the government can not for two weeks truckers will . people are traveling like nothing going on right along side the drivers on the interstate highways can you see rest areas truckstop s .truckers can shut down a country for sure .it coming I bet ya on it for the drivers of America s health

    • Lil tranp | March 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      Br?

    • Lil tranp | March 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      Alguém

  7. Zenpai Donaldo | March 21, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    US knew the virus back in December 2019 but we didn’t listen till March

    • Tavay Carroll | March 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      It’s actually been around since 1976.

    • William Hale, Jr. | March 31, 2020 at 1:05 AM | Reply

      @Sice cheng Nice job your chinese communist masters are doing to 1) keep the news of the virus spreading from the WORLD 2) lie about the infection rates and death rates 3) blame someone else for the virus!

      NOBODY is stupid enough to believe your CHINESE LIES, commie moron!

    • Sice cheng | March 31, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      William Hale, Jr. if u r in America，good luck than. it doesnt matter if it is a CHINESE lie， coz i am safe in CHINA，and unfortunately ur people are dying becouse of ur ignorance and foolish.

    • William Hale, Jr. | April 2, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Sice cheng Good luck to you with the Commie Sh*T government you have LYING to everyone, including you! If they have cured the virus, why haven’t they SHARED the cure? If they are done having people die of the virus, why is everyone still in lockdown in China and they JUST closed even more sights?? Keep lying to yourself, you and your country are a disgrace to human kind!

    • E.H. J. | April 11, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @morningmayan Treat Everything You Hear From Donald Trump…His Stooges…. And Fox Manic Opinions as a LIE.

  8. Da To | March 21, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Experts: “Corona virus will widely affect USA”
    Trump: “Fake news”
    “The pandemic is out of control’
    Trump: ” Its Obama’s fault”
    👌

    • Vidya Sonavane | March 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      It’s Obama’s fault that he is even born.

    • Vidya Sonavane | March 23, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

      Bob Novac .. u would not be so this kind if it is Obama a president… people were angry for a tan suit but comfortable with failed pandemic response 3 months ago, causing thousands of cases and so many preventable deaths, and forget about the medical bills.

    • Truth Seeker | March 24, 2020 at 4:10 AM | Reply

      NO THIS IS FAKE NEWS. GET THE FACTS STRAIGHT.

    • iridefast1 | March 24, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Get off my lawn

    • Agustin DeJesus | March 24, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      Vidya Sonavane …..vidya….no, is not. He got the flu or a cold after he was born. If you don’t believe it, check with his parents…..they will tell you all about it.

  9. Beckham | March 21, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    We’re on the titanic and it hit the iceberg a long time ago

  10. Palider | March 22, 2020 at 4:53 AM | Reply

    I don’t think politicians should be able to have stocks.

    • Julian Mahoney | March 23, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

      ITS A FREE COUNTRY BABY!!!!

    • Vidya Sonavane | March 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      Absolutely… I would not have used the information as would be unethical as a health care professional to use information of a pandemic to make some money when people are dying.

    • Vidya Sonavane | March 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      pepe6666 .. so true. They and trump have lot of conflict of interest whereas a bank employee has to ask permission in writing to buy and sell stock for himself and the spouse.

    • Agustin DeJesus | March 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      rick hanson …..rick, is a guy in the Oval Office…..i think he works for Mr. Trump.

    • Otto Crosthwaite | March 29, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

      I’m curious to know how much money Rick Scott made on pill Mill in Florida as governor

  11. Michael bagley | March 22, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    Here is what 45 really meant: “The American people are looking for hope and they’re not going to find it with me” – 45

    • Vidya Sonavane | March 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      Michael bagley .. we wanted action, not just hope. In the meanwhile they are complaining how the corona test is invasive and uncomfortable where common sick people are awaiting for the test kits.

  12. E.H. J. | March 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    REMEMBER THOSE WHO CALLED THIS A HOAX WHEN YOU START BURYING MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY

    • Richard Hammonds | April 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      MORE LIES NO ONE CALLED THE DESEASE A HOAX IT WAS THE 20 WITCH HUNTS THE PUTIN LED DEMON RATS HAD

    • BooBoo Bear | April 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      he did not call it a Hoax he called the left news media a Hoax, you need fake news to think four you because you cant think four your self

    • denise lewis | April 11, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @BooBoo Bear he did call it a hoax at his last rally trumpet

    • BooBoo Bear | April 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @denise lewis i saw all his Rallys all of them, but anyway we all saw the 4 years of hoxes the left main stem media has been pushing how does it feel every time it blows up in your face with all your lies
      are you people not embarrassed 4 years you guys look like complete fools you have no shame

    • E.H. J. | April 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @BooBoo Bear ; GUESS YOU MEAN TRUMP WHEN YOU SAY HE…I SAID “THOSE”…TO THINK “FOUR” YOU … SHOULD BE FOR YOU…TYPICAL IGNORANT TRUMP SUPPORTER FOLKS.

  13. sylkelster | March 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Trump: “You’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say.”
    Reporter: “..And you’re a terrible president, so where does that leave us?”

    • StopmotionDaryl | March 22, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      @waffleboomerang You are a special kind of ignorant.

    • aquelpibe | March 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @Sylvester Puddy-Tat don´t change the subject. Trump is incapable of putting an inspiring, original thought into words. And you know zilch about Middle East affairs. Iran has not been trying to pick a fight with the US. Their fight is against the Saudis, which are just as backwards as they are. So Trump was just working FOR the Saudis. What´s in for him? Plenty. For him and for Jared. Same reason he did not bat an eyelid when MBS had Jamal Khashogi butchered alive. Actually, he most likely gave MBS the go-ahead.

    • Valen Jade | March 23, 2020 at 1:44 AM | Reply

      The worst in U.S history

    • Asbjørn Okkenhaug | March 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      trump is of course an unfit Gop “pres”. He only care about #himself, later #only about himself…

    • E.H. J. | April 11, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      I’LL BE HERE WHEN YOU ARE GONE TRUMP

  14. Diana Moore | March 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    “We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe”….meanwhile some fast food places and other businesses remain open, no alcohol, masks, cleaning supplies to be found.

  15. Kennet Ratcliff | March 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    ” I have been right a lot.” Hmm. The unstable genius is at it again.

  16. alisoun Hunter | March 22, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    I have just watched Governor Cuomo answer a question with “That is not in my area of expertise.” Eight little words you will never hear coming out of Trump’s* nasty mouth.

    • Fuddyduddy Horsemanship | March 22, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      A.Hunter, no Trump knows everything about everything and is ‘right a lot’. That’s actually quite a humble statement out of his mouth as he personally thinks that he is always right. Like the Great and the Dear leaders of North Korea who were instructing everyone about how to do their jobs.

    • Emerald | March 22, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      Another American who’s full of pride and hate. Disrespectful

    • Azra | March 23, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      I havent liked him in the past so much but I actually dont think he is so bad, I dont like some of his views but he seems like a nice person seeing him talk and does great decisions in this corona case. I think ppl just love to hate him because its popular to do that…

    • Darrel Voyles | March 24, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

      Trump not getting the big picture There might be a ban shut etc say in New York so people are just traveling on the interstate to say down South .Truckers see outa state traveling and stopping in rest area where truckers have to by law . truckstop s also .theses places are not getting clean .check it out cashier at truckstop no gloves handling money .the possibility spread the virus .I see this everyday .I bet some smart truckers went home even if there out there rolling why are the shelfs still mty ? I say national shut down for two weeks.soon truckers the backbone of America will look at it and shut down .drivers if your home refuse the load for health reasons.if your sick can you drive? Maybe the President will get the picture.all do respect let the military move America they have the protection .all truckers have is maybe Lysol if they can find it .by the way I know and see it I am a trucker out here risking my health even though practice social distance etc been doing this before outbreak.nothing changed I’m out here and no one can relate .Mr President take a ride down the interstate go south you will see stop at rest area truckstop s if your that knowing but you can’t secret service won’t let you .ask a Truckers what going on .a future shut down I bet for there safety I hear it

  17. Tony Stark | March 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    He did act, he said many many times that its not his fault. Matter closed. Trump calls it the “Fake Virus”.

  18. Two Cents * | March 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Psalms 91: 4-9 Believe on the LORD JESUS CHRIST

  19. blueeyedbb777 | March 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    “WE NEED EVERYONE TO BE SAFE OTHERWISE NO ONE WILL BE SAFE”!!!!!!!!

    • divine soul | March 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

      Hello, sorry but isn’t there quarantine started??
      People should be at home, not outside, why so careless still??

    • blueeyedbb777 | March 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

      @divine soulYes mostly around the world, I just thought it was a great quote from the video so I wanted to share it.. That is all xo

  20. citiboi kidd | March 23, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    “I’ve been right a lot…” REALLY??!! ROFL…

