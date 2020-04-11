A very difficult week for America comes to an end with tens of millions told to stay home due to the coronavirus and states pleading with the Trump administration to take immediate action. Aired on 03/20/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 18,000 As States Push Trump To Act | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
New York has the highest numbers because they are doing the most testing, many states will be in the same situation and they just don’t know it.
@@Mike Nunyabizness Have no idea what your comment means. I don;t speak street trash just plain English.
@Jerry Olson Lmao Keep weeping bitchboy.
The outbreak in New York started in New Rochelle several weeks ago, a middle class predominantly White Suburban neighborhood outside of NYC with few Asians.
https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/13/coronavirus-timeline-new-york-how-we-got-here-and-where-were-headed/5045463002/
Will G There was no outbreak in other major cities in China like Beijing and Shanghai. They successfully contained it to the city of Wuhan. It boggles the mind how the U.S. is going to be the major center of the pandemic literally on the other side of the World when all the other cities in China went completely unscathed. With this exponential growth, within a couple of days we will have overtaken China’s 80,000 cases and will have more cases than any other country on this planet.
Today, the Racists have been proven wrong. Most Coronavirus cases came from Europe, not China. Racists can no longer scapegoat Asian Americans who may or may not have relatives in Asia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EM7IYGfZoc
The stupid senators are more worried about Wall Street than keeping people alive.
@JoeyLovesTrains in January, Trump himself told us to get out of the markets when he closed Travel to and from China. But people were blinded by their hatred and did not get the message. In January I got the message and guess what? I sold too. Just the facts.
Lyrical Lemonade this is not fake. The reporting is fake. There are 7 coronaviruses. The media lumps all into one. Thus making it seem bigger than it is.
@WeirdPlanet108 WTF are you talking about, the virus is real but the reaction is fake? What does that mean? Are you saying we should not be overreacting or what?
@Lyrical Lemonade He is either a troll or a very scared person in denial. lol
@Guida Mopazan Rabinowitz 7 types of the virus? Somebody did their homework! Thanks
People making policies shouldn’t be allowed to buy/trade stocks. Period.
@Andrew_Owens Because of the Republican party. Trump was destined to the collapse of our country.
China is now confirming positive covid-19 in pets. I understand from previous research the virus can’t be passed through touch. What no one is telling us is if we are at risk from their stool or litter boxes.
I don’t doubt that some pets in China were abandoned from the unfortunate death of their owner however, is it possible they knew something we don’t? Did they abandon their pets in fear of the virus? There is a big push to rescue pets right now and that’s pretty concerning. We need answers fast!
@angela thomas I blame it on both parties and the media. This whole corruption started after WWII when the Americans decided to do deals and look the other way when the mafia ran Sicily. The Italian Mafia were on the way to running American politics when they were broken up in the late 1980s. When the Soviet Union fell, we did deals to enable the Russian and Israeli mafias which took up the power vacuum left by the Italians. You can’t touch corruption without being tainted, and at this point, our government is so tainted by corruption that it will take generations if ever to come back. Our institutions had already fallen before the virus. This is simply the last straw and underlines what a corrupt dictatorship we have become.
https://youtu.be/QiYfgwvUHGE check the new moviee!! PS: like and comment.. something special is going to happen in the future for you !!! One love❤️
These are the people who know before anyone else. I agree 100%.
Dont worry everyone I work in Agriculture with my family and there is still food coming we are working the best we can so everyone in this country can have food for your family’s
Thanks to our farmers and truckers. Without them the supply chain dries up.
Thank you so much for your effort, it is much need and greatly appreciated
Families
Thank you 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️
@Shell m what protests are you talking about? I didn’t say anything about any protest. This was about something different. What kind of protests do you want or expect?
Isn’t is suspect that senators become millionaires while serving their country? 🤔🤔
Insider trading, baby. However, it was obvious since December that a recession was on the way in the second quarter. Reasonable people were shifting their portfolios into cash or buying a lot of put options. Plus, it was obvious weeks ago that this virus was going to turn the recession into a depression. However, still these clowns were trading on inside information. Plus, these people double deal. Congress is a spring board to a lobby position or office in a big law firm.
For example obama and. Biden
@Victor Sanchez Your ignorance is showing!
Victor Sanchez <— Fake Page Moron Trolling 🚨
@Victor Sanchez TRUMP TROLL
The “working poor” will be in financial trouble and the elderly leaders might get sick and pass away 😔
“you cant have your livelihood if you’re not alive”
@Second you are right 😔
@Cresilda dela Pena you got that right truckers are all over America moving products the best they can and doing it with a risk .think hard how this is the truth.no one really staying home traveling the interstate right along side the truckers .next the trucking industry will feel it .not just anyone can drive a semi you must qualify etc.truckers stop products stop.for the trucking industry safety I say let the military move the product for two weeks to the store s .they have the protection that’s for sure .no big deal right wrong sooner or later Truckers for there own health and safety will shut the country down .If the government can not for two weeks truckers will . people are traveling like nothing going on right along side the drivers on the interstate highways can you see rest areas truckstop s .truckers can shut down a country for sure .it coming I bet ya on it for the drivers of America s health
Br?
Alguém
US knew the virus back in December 2019 but we didn’t listen till March
It’s actually been around since 1976.
@Sice cheng Nice job your chinese communist masters are doing to 1) keep the news of the virus spreading from the WORLD 2) lie about the infection rates and death rates 3) blame someone else for the virus!
NOBODY is stupid enough to believe your CHINESE LIES, commie moron!
William Hale, Jr. if u r in America，good luck than. it doesnt matter if it is a CHINESE lie， coz i am safe in CHINA，and unfortunately ur people are dying becouse of ur ignorance and foolish.
@Sice cheng Good luck to you with the Commie Sh*T government you have LYING to everyone, including you! If they have cured the virus, why haven’t they SHARED the cure? If they are done having people die of the virus, why is everyone still in lockdown in China and they JUST closed even more sights?? Keep lying to yourself, you and your country are a disgrace to human kind!
@morningmayan Treat Everything You Hear From Donald Trump…His Stooges…. And Fox Manic Opinions as a LIE.
Experts: “Corona virus will widely affect USA”
Trump: “Fake news”
“The pandemic is out of control’
Trump: ” Its Obama’s fault”
👌
It’s Obama’s fault that he is even born.
Bob Novac .. u would not be so this kind if it is Obama a president… people were angry for a tan suit but comfortable with failed pandemic response 3 months ago, causing thousands of cases and so many preventable deaths, and forget about the medical bills.
NO THIS IS FAKE NEWS. GET THE FACTS STRAIGHT.
Get off my lawn
Vidya Sonavane …..vidya….no, is not. He got the flu or a cold after he was born. If you don’t believe it, check with his parents…..they will tell you all about it.
We’re on the titanic and it hit the iceberg a long time ago
and they lock the poor people in room:))))
U just Perfectly summed it up.
AND THE TRUMPS ARE BUSY REARRANGING THE DECK CHAIRS WHILE THE SHIP IS SINKING
I don’t think politicians should be able to have stocks.
ITS A FREE COUNTRY BABY!!!!
Absolutely… I would not have used the information as would be unethical as a health care professional to use information of a pandemic to make some money when people are dying.
pepe6666 .. so true. They and trump have lot of conflict of interest whereas a bank employee has to ask permission in writing to buy and sell stock for himself and the spouse.
rick hanson …..rick, is a guy in the Oval Office…..i think he works for Mr. Trump.
I’m curious to know how much money Rick Scott made on pill Mill in Florida as governor
Here is what 45 really meant: “The American people are looking for hope and they’re not going to find it with me” – 45
Michael bagley .. we wanted action, not just hope. In the meanwhile they are complaining how the corona test is invasive and uncomfortable where common sick people are awaiting for the test kits.
REMEMBER THOSE WHO CALLED THIS A HOAX WHEN YOU START BURYING MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY
MORE LIES NO ONE CALLED THE DESEASE A HOAX IT WAS THE 20 WITCH HUNTS THE PUTIN LED DEMON RATS HAD
he did not call it a Hoax he called the left news media a Hoax, you need fake news to think four you because you cant think four your self
@BooBoo Bear he did call it a hoax at his last rally trumpet
@denise lewis i saw all his Rallys all of them, but anyway we all saw the 4 years of hoxes the left main stem media has been pushing how does it feel every time it blows up in your face with all your lies
are you people not embarrassed 4 years you guys look like complete fools you have no shame
@BooBoo Bear ; GUESS YOU MEAN TRUMP WHEN YOU SAY HE…I SAID “THOSE”…TO THINK “FOUR” YOU … SHOULD BE FOR YOU…TYPICAL IGNORANT TRUMP SUPPORTER FOLKS.
Trump: “You’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say.”
Reporter: “..And you’re a terrible president, so where does that leave us?”
@waffleboomerang You are a special kind of ignorant.
@Sylvester Puddy-Tat don´t change the subject. Trump is incapable of putting an inspiring, original thought into words. And you know zilch about Middle East affairs. Iran has not been trying to pick a fight with the US. Their fight is against the Saudis, which are just as backwards as they are. So Trump was just working FOR the Saudis. What´s in for him? Plenty. For him and for Jared. Same reason he did not bat an eyelid when MBS had Jamal Khashogi butchered alive. Actually, he most likely gave MBS the go-ahead.
The worst in U.S history
trump is of course an unfit Gop “pres”. He only care about #himself, later #only about himself…
I’LL BE HERE WHEN YOU ARE GONE TRUMP
“We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe”….meanwhile some fast food places and other businesses remain open, no alcohol, masks, cleaning supplies to be found.
Stay in momma’s basement! You’ll be fine
You can only self quarantine for so long, stupid. We have to eat to.stay alive. Where are the foods we need?
@Kam Lee Its called a grocery store. Learn how how to cook. This is more important than ever.
hospitals*
” I have been right a lot.” Hmm. The unstable genius is at it again.
YEP…ALL ABOUT THE MONEY AND NUMBER AS ALWAYS !
trump is a mentallly unstable. He should be sacked, soon.
Talk about delusional!
I have just watched Governor Cuomo answer a question with “That is not in my area of expertise.” Eight little words you will never hear coming out of Trump’s* nasty mouth.
A.Hunter, no Trump knows everything about everything and is ‘right a lot’. That’s actually quite a humble statement out of his mouth as he personally thinks that he is always right. Like the Great and the Dear leaders of North Korea who were instructing everyone about how to do their jobs.
Another American who’s full of pride and hate. Disrespectful
I havent liked him in the past so much but I actually dont think he is so bad, I dont like some of his views but he seems like a nice person seeing him talk and does great decisions in this corona case. I think ppl just love to hate him because its popular to do that…
Trump not getting the big picture There might be a ban shut etc say in New York so people are just traveling on the interstate to say down South .Truckers see outa state traveling and stopping in rest area where truckers have to by law . truckstop s also .theses places are not getting clean .check it out cashier at truckstop no gloves handling money .the possibility spread the virus .I see this everyday .I bet some smart truckers went home even if there out there rolling why are the shelfs still mty ? I say national shut down for two weeks.soon truckers the backbone of America will look at it and shut down .drivers if your home refuse the load for health reasons.if your sick can you drive? Maybe the President will get the picture.all do respect let the military move America they have the protection .all truckers have is maybe Lysol if they can find it .by the way I know and see it I am a trucker out here risking my health even though practice social distance etc been doing this before outbreak.nothing changed I’m out here and no one can relate .Mr President take a ride down the interstate go south you will see stop at rest area truckstop s if your that knowing but you can’t secret service won’t let you .ask a Truckers what going on .a future shut down I bet for there safety I hear it
He did act, he said many many times that its not his fault. Matter closed. Trump calls it the “Fake Virus”.
Psalms 91: 4-9 Believe on the LORD JESUS CHRIST
“WE NEED EVERYONE TO BE SAFE OTHERWISE NO ONE WILL BE SAFE”!!!!!!!!
Hello, sorry but isn’t there quarantine started??
People should be at home, not outside, why so careless still??
@divine soulYes mostly around the world, I just thought it was a great quote from the video so I wanted to share it.. That is all xo
“I’ve been right a lot…” REALLY??!! ROFL…