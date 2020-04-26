U.S. anthem played on electric guitar for health workers

TOPICS:

April 26, 2020

 

NYC firefighter Louis DeRosa played the national anthem on electric guitar to pay tribute to health-care workers.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "U.S. anthem played on electric guitar for health workers"

  1. Mark Steenson | April 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Was this played by Hendrix as a protest to the war in Vietnam ?

  2. Jim K | April 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Heres the real question, how did the shooter get a firearm (with bullets) into Canada, considering he wasnt licensed? Next, what does Canada border services agency have to explain this, AND how do they prevent next shooter going on rampage in your kid’s school, considering theyve already gone on rampage in parliament buildings, or have you forgotten?

  3. Andrew Brookes | April 25, 2020 at 4:15 AM | Reply

    Pay. Them. More.

  4. Dan Boden | April 25, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    More commie propaganda than a may day parade.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.