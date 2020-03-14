U.S. announces free coronavirus tests for all Americans

TOPICS:

March 14, 2020

 

MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump announces new measures to combat COVID-19, including free testing for all Americans.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "U.S. announces free coronavirus tests for all Americans"

  1. 旮旯北京 | March 14, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    Nirth Americans sound too dumb.

  2. SohaiL Rehman | March 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    *Hope Canada will start this too*

  3. Tracy Heaslip | March 14, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    Why can’t this guy(trump) quit blowing his own horn it’s sickening. He’s a nincompoop!

    • wantafanta01 | March 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      yet hes not in quarantine hiding away from the country because of his own stupidity and the stupidity of his government..
      seems to be doing better than our government

  4. vaj hmoob | March 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    Ofc it need be free. I didn’t pay tax for no reason

  5. Level Z | March 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    1:39

    “I declared a national emergency, which is what it is, it’s an invasion of viruses” 😂

  6. Tyler | March 14, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    great content it was really entertaining

  7. Jack Shepard | March 14, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    USA! USA! USA!

  8. vero ka | March 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    He looks sick..

  9. Jack Hainings | March 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Trump said Coronavirus is fake. It is just flu. So what test did he take?

  10. ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | March 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile Prime Minster dumbdumb doesn’t think he needs to be tested even though his wife is infected. Brilliant.

    • garry olsen | March 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      Do your homework before you post something you no nothing of . If you have no symptoms they don’t test you .😠

    • ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | March 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      @Major Twang It’s Canada, its free. As in, our taxes have already paid for the tests.

    • Alex Benjamin | March 14, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Trump is refusing to be tested so what’s the difference

    • ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | March 14, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @Alex Benjamin Irrelevant to my point. First of all if Trump was exposed and he doesn’t get tested, then he’s a moron like Trudeau, if he wasn’t exposed then he still should get tested but if he doesn’t, who cares? He did say he was getting tested.

  11. Thomas Jennings | March 14, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    You can tell it really bugged him to compliment California and New York 😂

  12. Natasha B | March 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Trump seems sick too

  13. Blue angel | March 14, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Trump: Build the wall taller and make the virus pay for it.

  14. Dizzy_MeRv | March 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    First

  15. TheHFH | March 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    He sounds sick.

  16. Mz Lee | March 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    What were they planning on charging for a virus pandemic test kit?

  17. FM | March 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    His not happy

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.