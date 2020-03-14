U.S. announces free coronavirus tests for all Americans

MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump announces new measures to combat COVID-19, including free testing for all Americans.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Nirth Americans sound too dumb.
Really when you spell north with an” i” And whats “too dumb” learn proper grammar.
@Shazam096 Thanks to your help. I meant North Americans are too dumb and unrealistic to handle the reality…
@旮旯北京 The filthy Chinese Wuhan reality? I’m sure that’s what you meant
Keep it up, chinese nationalist trolls. It isn’t going to end well for you.
Ksch Koff Yes，they’re brain washed.
*Hope Canada will start this too*
Canada already has free testing.
SohaiL Rehman Already have.
Already done! Canada has put him to shame.
Why can’t this guy(trump) quit blowing his own horn it’s sickening. He’s a nincompoop!
yet hes not in quarantine hiding away from the country because of his own stupidity and the stupidity of his government..
seems to be doing better than our government
Ofc it need be free. I didn’t pay tax for no reason
Taxes are not “paid”. They are stolen. Smh.
1:39
“I declared a national emergency, which is what it is, it’s an invasion of viruses” 😂
great content it was really entertaining
USA! USA! USA!
3 weeks late and still coming up short.
He missed the boat.🤣🤣🤣🤣 the virus beat you.
He looks sick..
Don’t raise our hopes.
Is the sweat to absorb the sweat of a fever?
Trump said Coronavirus is fake. It is just flu. So what test did he take?
he just taken a test last night or this early morning , only takes a few minutes .
But it will take hours to get the result .
@Debbie B
Is that what i said? Read again. Put the beer down.
He needs an IQ test. I think my shoes are smarter than him.
Meanwhile Prime Minster dumbdumb doesn’t think he needs to be tested even though his wife is infected. Brilliant.
Do your homework before you post something you no nothing of . If you have no symptoms they don’t test you .😠
@Major Twang It’s Canada, its free. As in, our taxes have already paid for the tests.
Trump is refusing to be tested so what’s the difference
@Alex Benjamin Irrelevant to my point. First of all if Trump was exposed and he doesn’t get tested, then he’s a moron like Trudeau, if he wasn’t exposed then he still should get tested but if he doesn’t, who cares? He did say he was getting tested.
You can tell it really bugged him to compliment California and New York 😂
Trump seems sick too
Don’t raise hopes.
Natasha B I think Putin is more sick than Trump only that by a different virus
Is the hat to absorb the sweat of a fever?
Trump: Build the wall taller and make the virus pay for it.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇨🇦
First
He sounds sick.
Is the hat to absorb the sweat of a fever?
What were they planning on charging for a virus pandemic test kit?
Billions and billions and billions and billions and billions… for Walmart.
His not happy