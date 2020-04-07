U.K. PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ after entering intensive care

British High Commissioner to Canada Susan Le Jeune D'Allegeershecque says Boris Johnson will stay in hospital 'as long as he needs.'
amazing video
the country is running better without him. please dont come back/
I hope you’ll be in ICU soon.
@Blue Ribbons Why would you wish hardship onto others?
@Lucas Bowman That person wished the same to others.
Obvious lie
But yet…
He’s not been tweeting or anything since being in the ICU. We’ve seen other ICU patients communicating on their phones, and Mr. Johnson was too… right up until he went to the ICU.
Now, radio silence?