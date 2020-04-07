U.K. PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ after entering intensive care

April 7, 2020

 

British High Commissioner to Canada Susan Le Jeune D'Allegeershecque says Boris Johnson will stay in hospital 'as long as he needs.'

7 Comments on "U.K. PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ after entering intensive care"

  1. Tom | April 7, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    amazing video

  2. Phantom Navigator | April 7, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    the country is running better without him. please dont come back/

  3. icecaloric | April 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Obvious lie

  4. Angela Blake | April 7, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    But yet…
    He’s not been tweeting or anything since being in the ICU. We’ve seen other ICU patients communicating on their phones, and Mr. Johnson was too… right up until he went to the ICU.
    Now, radio silence?

