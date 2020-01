00:54 – The killing of Qasem Solemani is a dangerous moment for the world. Twitter reacted with memes

05:30 – #scottyfrommarketing is used to mock Scott Morrison for his failure to show leadership during these Australian bushfires

11:41 – KFC wedding happens for the people who got engaged in KFC, South Africa

#WW3 #QasemSolemani

