A growing share of Americans say they don’t trust Pres. Trump’s claims regarding the coronavirus, and Trump doubled down on politicizing the crisis by claiming, without evidence, that the effort to improve U.S. capacity on ventilators and testing was actually an effort to "get him". Former New York Times executive editor Howell Raines says Trump’s “doubletalk” and self-promotion at the coronavirus briefings are both counterproductive and backfiring, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/20/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump’s 'Sinister Whirlwind Of Doubletalk' Backfires In Coronavirus Briefing | MSNBC
I’m just here for the comments.
Terry Clark
Hehehehe
I came up with that 3 years ago!
She can use it!
Chiefsky LittleHands
🙂
Am just here for the tea
@M Bern They are poisonous …dangerous and out of control
Joyce Bowen
Tea with a bit of bitter…
🙂
@The Fruitcake Munchers Club There’s a lot of cooky conspiracy theories, but there’s also some that are in your face real.
Just here to remind you people that in early March we were still being told to go support businesses in Chinatown by many of our democratic leaders as well as every single leader of nys and nyc. The same people are questioning trump now .
Bs
@Linny oh yes excellent proof for your retort.
Lol remember hug an Asian day?
wrong.the virus was out of control big time in new york by march
Racist
Just here to remind you that Trump told Israel about the pandemic a week before telling the people, and that there were warning signs of a pandemic in January and yet we still weren’t prepared.
Just here for the comments😌
ikr. It makes my day.
Majik 2.0 here’s one you have stretch marks round your mouth
@Majik 2.0 dang kids
It’s more like 1918, watch this video
https://youtu.be/UDY5COg2P2c
guilty!
The one in the middle is a doctor. I can tell by the white lab coat.
@Eamon O’Connell Trump had dementia long before Joe.
@FKBUSH1 luv it !!
@Chris Houston don’t tease everyone !
@Iceberg Rose to the funny farm !
@Charles L Jones and a big 10-4 on that good buddy !
Fed printed trillions to bail out wall street and stocks its absolute theft for the common family cuz they’ll pay the bill. Buying up junk bonds really?
That’s the definition comunisom
My family’s been leading this seces Jesus
Aqui esta https://youtu.be/eMSS_uCScvg
Fill the one million plus abondand dewings there cheap on sail free just fix em up sighn in at Tcf center with the army via the Internet make Detroit great again start slow bye July it will be full know gangsters of hate just love forever one love start the March
See yaaaaaaa aaaaaaaa
I don’t think anyone is listening anymore, the deception on the people is getting so played out, we see you now and that should make you kinda worried. Soon you’ll be on notice.
Exactly! We the people will be interrogating the press when this is all done!
Im giving my corona check to a waitress!
@Carl Helbert you know that won’t happen .it’s these people that opposed Bernie and Elizabeth warren. They are spoiled and not used to paying taxes.
Terry Clark lol ok yeah i get it 😂😂
@El Howard yup,$1200 “TUCKS” will go a long way towards mans recovery…..lol
@Melissa Reiter as the pillow guy says,
” I KNEW YOU WOULD”!
p.s. love your name, my daughter has that name.
Terry Clark thank you 💕
Every state that opens up should not be permitted to cross state lines that are close.
The grocery stores are a revolving door. The virus still spreads. All we are doing is destroying the economy. Sad that a large group of people want the perception of safety today all while ignoring the damage they are doing to the future of this country at it’s small business.
@BUYSELLTRADE FOAD! Your DNA is no longer needed (ie: Inferior).
your right but they are not gonna be happy until we are all put up under marshall law trump adminstration has made a mess outta of this virus
Buyseltrade = Jew .
And Jew = somebody that doesn’t work for a living.. that live off other peoples work after all there gods chosen people😂🤣😁😄😃😀😅😆😂🤣😂😂🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
This installment could have been 2-3 hours longer…. plenty of substance and “whirlwind of doubletalk” is spot on.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veracity_of_statements_by_Donald_Trump
In general, people are more sensitive to negative emotions than they are by positive emotions. We know this because people are hurt more by a loss of any given magnitude than they are made happy by a gain of the same magnitude.
The left is using this to scare, manipulate and ultimately control the people.
Only one person standing in their way; our president, Donald J.Trump 👍💪
Word salad also describes donald when he goes off script. Whackka whackka doo doo yeah whacked wacky whack makes as much sense. His English language skills are a joke.
Oh Please I CAN’T WAIT TO BE NOVEMBER TO FINISH with this nightmare
@caridad Garcia you must leave America you are not white
Terry Clark no no no Post tRump Stupidity Disorder
@Charles L Jones at least I know how to spell “genius”
@caridad Garcia – Be here in the Liberal Media YouTube Threads this coming November. We’ll discuss President Trump’s Massive Landslide BLOWOUT Victory over Biden. You’ll enjoy the Celebration.
I really wonder if he really is trying to destroy his own country. I think its time to have this conversation in the media.
It started with Putin…this was all a plan…not the virus but Trump’s incompetence….taking down and dividing America without firing a shot…the Russian’s have been bragging for years that they would do this and it is Putin’s specialty. Also, Paul Manafort’s who specializes in installing pro-Russian politicians around the world.
@Sound Thinking this was the plan since Khrushchev’s time, destroy America from within.
@Leonie Romanes yup…and the Pale Moth’s specialty. Trump was groomed for years for this
Sound Thinking Exactly! Putin is no fool. He didn’t meddle in our election to get Trump in the White House for what Trump could do to HELP Russia but instead what he could do to HURT America. After a resounding success you can be sure Putin will be doubling his efforts for November!
cattycorner thank you. Finally someone else who is beginning to understand.
This president is a another Jim Jones he he is trying 2 give every body the juice
Don’t forget, not everyone who died in S. America was still a believer, not everyone took their own life…I say that bc these people are not just a threat to themselves, but to all of us.
Don’t drink it.🏃
2:26 “…or, I dare say, President Obama.” Sounds like it pained him to say it 😉
It’s because he’s an insecure sissy
@Garry Miller And you’re a sociopath who projects his insecurities onto others?
Must have hurt to admit that, I smell a trumpian rat. Astute observation.
Where’s Dr Fauci? Will we ever see him again? That’s the big question.
@President Camacho 46th POTUS 2020 yeah
Fauci is making the rounds on the Liberal FAKE NEWS outlets. He’ll be back in the briefings.
@RAP you’ll be sorry when trump is reelected you’ll see
We need to reopen the economy soon however we must continue to keep social distance and other preemptive measures in place to keep the virus from spreading. on the other hand it seems the democrats really don’t care about people’s lives they don’t want to reopen the economy to purposely harm president donald j trumps 2020 campaign and in the end folks democrats are only hurting americans! You see places like Florida who have the lowest rate of covid 19 infections because people there follow guidelines we’re not California. I believe Florida’s governor is about to reopen businesses soon- that’s the plan it will be very nice to get back to normal again and let the sun shine through. God bless America and it’s republic
@Sound Thinking LOL Sound Thinking
Only when EVERYONE in the country can get a test and know if the have the antibody: meaning you had the virus and your immune system naturally fought it off, only then can we go back to some sort of normality.
Viruses are like that. That’s how they do.
All words, behavior and actions by Trump stem from his desire to earn browny points for his re-election. That is the only thing driving this guy in 2020.
Nothing else/anyone in the whole world matters to him at all.
Every time he tries to swing it around. He just slaps himself in the face. What a dork.
That’s a quality ‘Toboggan’ reference right there. Tracks with the millennials lol
He is “The Dr.Knowitall” from the “Cult House”.
I’ve been laughing to keep from crying for the passed 3.5 yrs. Now, I’m trying to keep from dying during this presidency.