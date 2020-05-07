Trump’s ‘Sinister Whirlwind Of Doubletalk’ Backfires In Coronavirus Briefing | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 7, 2020

 

A growing share of Americans say they don’t trust Pres. Trump’s claims regarding the coronavirus, and Trump doubled down on politicizing the crisis by claiming, without evidence, that the effort to improve U.S. capacity on ventilators and testing was actually an effort to "get him". Former New York Times executive editor Howell Raines says Trump’s “doubletalk” and self-promotion at the coronavirus briefings are both counterproductive and backfiring, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/20/2020.
79 Comments on "Trump’s ‘Sinister Whirlwind Of Doubletalk’ Backfires In Coronavirus Briefing | MSNBC"

  1. TBD | April 21, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    I’m just here for the comments.

  2. Nicole Hicks | April 21, 2020 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    Just here to remind you people that in early March we were still being told to go support businesses in Chinatown by many of our democratic leaders as well as every single leader of nys and nyc. The same people are questioning trump now .

  3. [Treywuzx] | April 21, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Just here for the comments😌

  4. Colt Seavers | April 21, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    The one in the middle is a doctor. I can tell by the white lab coat.

  5. garyseeseverything | April 21, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    Fed printed trillions to bail out wall street and stocks its absolute theft for the common family cuz they’ll pay the bill. Buying up junk bonds really?

  6. Building Alaska | April 21, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    I don’t think anyone is listening anymore, the deception on the people is getting so played out, we see you now and that should make you kinda worried. Soon you’ll be on notice.

  7. oneway mike | April 21, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Im giving my corona check to a waitress!

  8. Bernie Com | April 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Every state that opens up should not be permitted to cross state lines that are close.

    • BUYSELLTRADE | April 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      The grocery stores are a revolving door. The virus still spreads. All we are doing is destroying the economy. Sad that a large group of people want the perception of safety today all while ignoring the damage they are doing to the future of this country at it’s small business.

    • S Penderites | April 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @BUYSELLTRADE FOAD! Your DNA is no longer needed (ie: Inferior).

    • martha weddle | April 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      your right but they are not gonna be happy until we are all put up under marshall law trump adminstration has made a mess outta of this virus

    • Steven L | April 29, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      Buyseltrade = Jew .

    • Steven L | April 29, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      And Jew = somebody that doesn’t work for a living.. that live off other peoples work after all there gods chosen people😂🤣😁😄😃😀😅😆😂🤣😂😂🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  9. One World | April 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    This installment could have been 2-3 hours longer…. plenty of substance and “whirlwind of doubletalk” is spot on.

  10. caridad Garcia | April 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Oh Please I CAN’T WAIT TO BE NOVEMBER TO FINISH with this nightmare

  11. Dwight Crawford | April 21, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    I really wonder if he really is trying to destroy his own country. I think its time to have this conversation in the media.

    • Sound Thinking | April 22, 2020 at 3:56 AM | Reply

      It started with Putin…this was all a plan…not the virus but Trump’s incompetence….taking down and dividing America without firing a shot…the Russian’s have been bragging for years that they would do this and it is Putin’s specialty. Also, Paul Manafort’s who specializes in installing pro-Russian politicians around the world.

    • Leonie Romanes | April 22, 2020 at 4:10 AM | Reply

      @Sound Thinking this was the plan since Khrushchev’s time, destroy America from within.

    • Sound Thinking | April 22, 2020 at 4:36 AM | Reply

      @Leonie Romanes yup…and the Pale Moth’s specialty. Trump was groomed for years for this

    • Oh Really | April 23, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      Sound Thinking  Exactly! Putin is no fool. He didn’t meddle in our election to get Trump in the White House for what Trump could do to HELP Russia but instead what he could do to HURT America. After a resounding success you can be sure Putin will be doubling his efforts for November!

    • Wes B | April 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      cattycorner thank you. Finally someone else who is beginning to understand.

  12. Stine Grady | April 21, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    This president is a another Jim Jones he he is trying 2 give every body the juice

    • FollowingUsernamesR | April 22, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      Don’t forget, not everyone who died in S. America was still a believer, not everyone took their own life…I say that bc these people are not just a threat to themselves, but to all of us.

    • Lesley Richardson | April 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      Don’t drink it.🏃

  13. y1521t21b5 | April 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    2:26 “…or, I dare say, President Obama.” Sounds like it pained him to say it 😉

  14. John Gabriel | April 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Where’s Dr Fauci? Will we ever see him again? That’s the big question.

    • here's clowny | April 23, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

      @President Camacho 46th POTUS 2020 yeah

    • RAP | April 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      Fauci is making the rounds on the Liberal FAKE NEWS outlets. He’ll be back in the briefings.

    • here's clowny | April 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

      @RAP you’ll be sorry when trump is reelected you’ll see

    • here's clowny | April 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      We need to reopen the economy soon however we must continue to keep social distance and other preemptive measures in place to keep the virus from spreading. on the other hand it seems the democrats really don’t care about people’s lives they don’t want to reopen the economy to purposely harm president donald j trumps 2020 campaign and in the end folks democrats are only hurting americans! You see places like Florida who have the lowest rate of covid 19 infections because people there follow guidelines we’re not California. I believe Florida’s governor is about to reopen businesses soon- that’s the plan it will be very nice to get back to normal again and let the sun shine through. God bless America and it’s republic

    • Stone Cold Crazy | April 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Sound Thinking LOL Sound Thinking

  15. Colin Oscopy | April 22, 2020 at 12:00 AM | Reply

    Only when EVERYONE in the country can get a test and know if the have the antibody: meaning you had the virus and your immune system naturally fought it off, only then can we go back to some sort of normality.

  16. Klás Káy | April 22, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    All words, behavior and actions by Trump stem from his desire to earn browny points for his re-election. That is the only thing driving this guy in 2020.
    Nothing else/anyone in the whole world matters to him at all.

  17. goud resarf | April 22, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Every time he tries to swing it around. He just slaps himself in the face. What a dork.

  18. Jeffrey Martin | April 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    That’s a quality ‘Toboggan’ reference right there. Tracks with the millennials lol

  19. ChinLye Cheng | April 23, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    He is “The Dr.Knowitall” from the “Cult House”.

  20. Jennifer Jones | April 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    I’ve been laughing to keep from crying for the passed 3.5 yrs. Now, I’m trying to keep from dying during this presidency.

