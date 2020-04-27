After weeks of downplaying coronavirus, President Trump levels with the public on the scope and severity of the pandemic.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump’s Revisionist History On Coronavirus | Deadline | MSNBC
I wish this miracle would hurry and happen.
@Henry Fidel I don’t really care??? I said if.
The miracle will happen 🙏
If we all show up & vote in 2020 .
Choose democracy or Oligarchy .
Make a desision !
@Brown Iverson bigly miracles
@Brian Dunn What is a sirum? What do you mean by 2 types of vacancies.
Even in Australia a vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away. I heard it on ABC 720 in Perth this morning.
Instant vaccines only occur in movies like Outbreak.
@Brown Iverson
I am the best at miracles. I can do bigger better miracles than you. HUGE miracles. BIG ones.
Sooooooo…..about “April”….
@molson12oz I wouldn’t bet on such things, after all, you, me, the people we know, may all get the coronavirus. And some of those might die.
@paul w Red hair for National Democrat Day? Hmm😏
@Md Nin Apres la pluie le beau temps!
@Gog Mclaine “He said, it will disappera in April…” the lying part is that he didn’t say that, you did.
Gog Mclaine show me exactly where he said it will disappear in April….. trump said something about April, but not in the exact words you claim he said… you want attention, so people can take a dump on your IQ
I’ve absorbed so much hand sanitizer and bleach that when I pee, I disinfect the toilet. 😔
Lmao😃
@MrLeafBeef, fool…🤦♂️
MrLeafBeef The virus definitely exists and is a threat but the fear certainly is being caused for alternative motives. Basically they’re using this virus as a means to cause fear and support their agenda.
@Vacnol, who is they??? And what is their agenda???🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
2010realitycheck The Democrats and remove trump from office by any means necessary.
Smiiiiiile for me, won’t you smile, just smiiiile, smile for me…
My condolences to those who lost they lives due to this nasty virus 🙏🏼💯
Yes, condolences. Too bad do nothing Congress was so busy trying to bring down Orange Man Bad with Impeachment Hoax that they put American lives at risk. Tantamount to treason. People will remember in November. Cheers.
no
@TH learn from those that are totalrians and CAUSED THE VIRUS………………..
No one has lost their lives because of the virus. They may have died with the virus but died as a result of the underlying condition.
@John Hendrix, you’re so dumb…🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
I don’t really know what to say or how to feel anymore. Hopefully you all can stay safe.
same, again!
@Spok you made me laugh:)
@Proud American Son ,you may feel differently later. Of you don’t, that is ok too. I just cannot support Mr . Trump anymore. I also voted for him last time. My home state will be second in deaths before this virus blows through. Mr. Trump also told us, (Florida) , through our govorner , our State would not really be affected and left it open for business. We have gone from 1 death on March 7 to 195 deaths April 5th. Deaths double every 3 days. – . Floridians were assured by the president (we are his official State of residence) that we shouldn’t worry. That is why I can’t believe Trump anymore.
@R D Well good, kind of what I like to do. I read your comments above and I’m glad that you seem to have your head “screwed on straight.”
In the meantime, think about what some people have to put up with on a daily basis: https://youtu.be/9EYZnSXEla0 😳
It gets worse: https://youtu.be/FC4Kun_BimM 🥰
Warning, this one might be too much: https://youtu.be/gmxZxURBrWI 😏
@A t o m i Z e J that is how I feel too. They will see once the Coronavirus comes to a theater near them.
Firstly I want to say my condolences to all Americans,I hope we all can get through this soon,I know a lot of Americans,I have love one living there,I am Canadian,now is not the time foolishness,people are dying everywhere,you guys are better than this,stop the blame game whether you are a gop or a dem you can do this.
When someone’s fault puts the WHOLE country at risk, it is time to put the blame where it lies. THIS IS NOT A GAME. This is real.
I guess kids are not going to school for this year
@TeddygalbisProject Veritas has always been phony. As for the donal I supported him in 2016. Not this time. Win, again? Unlikely. Peace and blessings.
@Teddygalbis tf are you speaking about, online classes have been around for probably decades now and you can find entire courses online on edx and such. Stop playing victim on every step and take your tin foil hat off.
Thanks for the likes and comments thank you I never had this much thank you
It’s not like they can learn anything anyways
Noel Blake true
Smiling cushion so book fee is expected Moore.
From complacency to pandemic, denial to action, hoax to well this is real…
Social murder is a phrase used by Friedrich Engels in his 1845 work The Condition of the Working-Class in England whereby “the class which at present holds social and political control” (i.e. the bourgeoisie) “places hundreds of proletarians in such a position that they inevitably meet a too early and an unnatural death”. As social murder explicitly was committed by the political and social elite against the poorest in society.
If all are stay at home next 15 days , we can completely control this virus 🦠 . But very strict stay at home
Remember the Spanish Flu came back even worse. 15 more days wont stop this.
Dont worry guys Sangeeth got the solution ez just stay in ur homes duh why didnt I think of that
Domestic violence in homes is exploding now. I think a lot of deaths unrelated to this bad virus
:((
This isn’t going anywhere fast…wait for it to really get going in India, and Central African countries. Nobody can predict with accuracy, but don’t be surprised if we are still fighting it in a years time. : (
⛑Thank you to all EMS, Fire, Police, Healthcare Workers,…. ⛑
@mrninninnin you
Boom Party ya thats right, me…… ME ME ME
@mrninninnin You good?????
@DortmundBVB22x I would, but you get to go home after your shift. No doubt, you have all that you need in your place. The truckers are struggling to get supplies for themselves and their pets. And to be honest with you, I was never a fan of “lumper services”. Most of them rip the driver or their company off. They can hang a driver up in a dock for hours, the driver is screwed and tatooed if they run out of hours trying to get somewhere after they leave. It’s nothing personal, but most truckers are not fans of lumper services.
Retail workers, truck drivers, voluteers, & good neighbours helping neighbours. The whole world is in this together !! Lets just be there for each others.
A dark joke proven true:
The odds are 8 to 5 on that the light at the end of the tunnel is the lights of an oncoming express train. The only question is whether Trump is the tunnel or the train?
Jacob Unger 😂😂😂
@Kenny Lee, “There are only 15 cases and it could disappear anytime to zero” will be a memorable quote going down in history of a lazy train driver😢
@Jacob Unger There’s that projection raising it’s ugly head again…
Covid-19 could have been stopped in 2018 in the USA. First the said Covid-19 was the flu. Then when the flu season ended they said Covid-19 was from vaping. Then when a new more deadly strain was spread to China they said Covid-19 was the flu again. Trump said that the virus wouldn’t be a problem because he was told the release of a neutered version of the virus had already created herd immunity in the USA.. Ooops.
Try on the “Atlas Comet 19 ” for size! That a big light at the end of the tunnel!
They say that no matter how faithfully you report your bias, some news will inevitably leak in.
“it will just disappear”
Like a miracle
clearly, that is one of the dumbest thing one can say about this world pandemic..
After everybody gets infected it will disappear. You either get immunity or die.
@gospos1 you mean like Devin Nunez? Oops!
@gospos1 – Does it take you long to help tRump BS his way out of this one?
Why are you treating this guy with kid gloves
Mark **BREAKING** THE CHRIS CUOMO CORONAVIRUS HOAX
Let’s see who are the winners here….Amazon, Gun stores, Water/toiletries Co., delivery services, and all social media outlets (new members).
Failed to act
From Russia with Love
(please give back the plane)
Hope all these doctors dont develop bone spurs now that they might die.