April 27, 2020

 

After weeks of downplaying coronavirus, President Trump levels with the public on the scope and severity of the pandemic.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

72 Comments on "Trump’s Revisionist History On Coronavirus | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Renee Renee | April 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    I wish this miracle would hurry and happen.

    • Kattywompus | April 1, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Henry Fidel I don’t really care??? I said if.

    • Leo | April 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      The miracle will happen 🙏
      If we all show up & vote in 2020 .
      Choose democracy or Oligarchy .
      Make a desision !

    • paul w | April 1, 2020 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @Brown Iverson bigly miracles

    • Ken Christie | April 2, 2020 at 12:16 AM | Reply

      @Brian Dunn What is a sirum? What do you mean by 2 types of vacancies.
      Even in Australia a vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away. I heard it on ABC 720 in Perth this morning.
      Instant vaccines only occur in movies like Outbreak.

    • Patrick | April 2, 2020 at 12:27 AM | Reply

      @Brown Iverson
      I am the best at miracles. I can do bigger better miracles than you. HUGE miracles. BIG ones.

  2. The Ancient Scientist | April 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Sooooooo…..about “April”….

    • Spok | April 2, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

      @molson12oz I wouldn’t bet on such things, after all, you, me, the people we know, may all get the coronavirus. And some of those might die.

    • Spok | April 2, 2020 at 9:05 AM | Reply

      @paul w Red hair for National Democrat Day? Hmm😏

    • Spok | April 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      @Md Nin Apres la pluie le beau temps!

    • Spok | April 2, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

      @Gog Mclaine “He said, it will disappera in April…” the lying part is that he didn’t say that, you did.

    • oOvbEnCoT ReHaNeD | April 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      Gog Mclaine show me exactly where he said it will disappear in April….. trump said something about April, but not in the exact words you claim he said… you want attention, so people can take a dump on your IQ

  3. Swiss Code Monkey | April 1, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    I’ve absorbed so much hand sanitizer and bleach that when I pee, I disinfect the toilet. 😔

  4. Sparky's Space | April 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Smiiiiiile for me, won’t you smile, just smiiiile, smile for me…

  5. Markiie Vlogs | April 1, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    My condolences to those who lost they lives due to this nasty virus 🙏🏼💯

    • Teddygalbis | April 2, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      Yes, condolences. Too bad do nothing Congress was so busy trying to bring down Orange Man Bad with Impeachment Hoax that they put American lives at risk. Tantamount to treason. People will remember in November. Cheers.

    • RedrumZombies | April 2, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      @TH learn from those that are totalrians and CAUSED THE VIRUS………………..

    • John Hendrix | April 2, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      No one has lost their lives because of the virus. They may have died with the virus but died as a result of the underlying condition.

    • 2010realitycheck | April 2, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @John Hendrix, you’re so dumb…🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  6. hidden | April 1, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    I don’t really know what to say or how to feel anymore. Hopefully you all can stay safe.

    • sad | April 5, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      same, again!

    • R D | April 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      @Spok you made me laugh:)

    • R D | April 5, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

      @Proud American Son ,you may feel differently later. Of you don’t, that is ok too. I just cannot support Mr . Trump anymore. I also voted for him last time. My home state will be second in deaths before this virus blows through. Mr. Trump also told us, (Florida) , through our govorner , our State would not really be affected and left it open for business. We have gone from 1 death on March 7 to 195 deaths April 5th. Deaths double every 3 days. – . Floridians were assured by the president (we are his official State of residence) that we shouldn’t worry. That is why I can’t believe Trump anymore.

    • Spok | April 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

      @R D Well good, kind of what I like to do. I read your comments above and I’m glad that you seem to have your head “screwed on straight.”
      In the meantime, think about what some people have to put up with on a daily basis: https://youtu.be/9EYZnSXEla0 😳
      It gets worse: https://youtu.be/FC4Kun_BimM 🥰
      Warning, this one might be too much: https://youtu.be/gmxZxURBrWI 😏

    • R D | April 5, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      @A t o m i Z e J that is how I feel too. They will see once the Coronavirus comes to a theater near them.

  7. Bibi Ayube | April 1, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    Firstly I want to say my condolences to all Americans,I hope we all can get through this soon,I know a lot of Americans,I have love one living there,I am Canadian,now is not the time foolishness,people are dying everywhere,you guys are better than this,stop the blame game whether you are a gop or a dem you can do this.

    • Christine Hoolihan | April 2, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      When someone’s fault puts the WHOLE country at risk, it is time to put the blame where it lies. THIS IS NOT A GAME. This is real.

  8. Kuroko Kamenaga | April 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

    I guess kids are not going to school for this year

    • Fred Flintstone | April 2, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

      @TeddygalbisProject Veritas has always been phony. As for the donal I supported him in 2016. Not this time. Win, again? Unlikely. Peace and blessings.

    • Koles | April 2, 2020 at 4:57 AM | Reply

      @Teddygalbis tf are you speaking about, online classes have been around for probably decades now and you can find entire courses online on edx and such. Stop playing victim on every step and take your tin foil hat off.

    • Kuroko Kamenaga | April 2, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      Thanks for the likes and comments thank you I never had this much thank you

    • Noel Blake | April 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      It’s not like they can learn anything anyways

    • Kuroko Kamenaga | April 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      Noel Blake true

  9. Chrisanthe Kalcanides | April 2, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Smiling cushion so book fee is expected Moore.

  10. Bren A | April 2, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

    From complacency to pandemic, denial to action, hoax to well this is real…
    Social murder is a phrase used by Friedrich Engels in his 1845 work The Condition of the Working-Class in England whereby “the class which at present holds social and political control” (i.e. the bourgeoisie) “places hundreds of proletarians in such a position that they inevitably meet a too early and an unnatural death”. As social murder explicitly was committed by the political and social elite against the poorest in society.

  11. Sangeeth C | April 2, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    If all are stay at home next 15 days , we can completely control this virus 🦠 . But very strict stay at home

  12. mrninninnin | April 2, 2020 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    ⛑Thank you to all EMS, Fire, Police, Healthcare Workers,…. ⛑

    • Boom Party | April 2, 2020 at 2:36 AM | Reply

      @mrninninnin you

    • mrninninnin | April 2, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

      Boom Party ya thats right, me…… ME ME ME

    • Boom Party | April 2, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

      @mrninninnin You good?????

    • YARN BARF | April 2, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      @DortmundBVB22x I would, but you get to go home after your shift. No doubt, you have all that you need in your place. The truckers are struggling to get supplies for themselves and their pets. And to be honest with you, I was never a fan of “lumper services”. Most of them rip the driver or their company off. They can hang a driver up in a dock for hours, the driver is screwed and tatooed if they run out of hours trying to get somewhere after they leave. It’s nothing personal, but most truckers are not fans of lumper services.

    • Clive Lawrance | April 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM | Reply

      Retail workers, truck drivers, voluteers, & good neighbours helping neighbours. The whole world is in this together !! Lets just be there for each others.

  13. david mcdonald | April 2, 2020 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    A dark joke proven true:
    The odds are 8 to 5 on that the light at the end of the tunnel is the lights of an oncoming express train. The only question is whether Trump is the tunnel or the train?

    • K P | April 2, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

      Jacob Unger 😂😂😂

    • Ravi Shankar | April 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      @Kenny Lee, “There are only 15 cases and it could disappear anytime to zero” will be a memorable quote going down in history of a lazy train driver😢

    • Yeticus Rex | April 2, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @Jacob Unger There’s that projection raising it’s ugly head again…

    • Abram Carroll | April 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      Covid-19 could have been stopped in 2018 in the USA. First the said Covid-19 was the flu. Then when the flu season ended they said Covid-19 was from vaping. Then when a new more deadly strain was spread to China they said Covid-19 was the flu again. Trump said that the virus wouldn’t be a problem because he was told the release of a neutered version of the virus had already created herd immunity in the USA.. Ooops.

    • Charles/marilyn Billington | April 2, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      Try on the “Atlas Comet 19 ” for size! That a big light at the end of the tunnel!

  14. Han Solo | April 2, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    They say that no matter how faithfully you report your bias, some news will inevitably leak in.

  15. Anthony Wong | April 2, 2020 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    “it will just disappear”

  16. Mark | April 2, 2020 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Why are you treating this guy with kid gloves

  17. Rey Rey | April 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Let’s see who are the winners here….Amazon, Gun stores, Water/toiletries Co., delivery services, and all social media outlets (new members).

  18. franklin ford | April 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Failed to act

  19. MrCrazy | April 3, 2020 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    From Russia with Love
    (please give back the plane)

  20. Karl Toenjes | April 3, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    Hope all these doctors dont develop bone spurs now that they might die.

