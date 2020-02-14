Trump has a pattern of denying accusations of improper conduct while — at the same time — claiming that he had the absolute right to engage in such conduct. Aired on 02/14/20.
Trump's Pattern: Deny, Then Say It Was Okay To Do All Along | Hardball | MSNBC
And 45% of USA voters love this man. America is now a clogged toilet of evil.
Gonna need at least 10-15 flushes to clear this bowl!
15% is more like, the other 30% was cyber misdirected to him by the russian hacker.
I don’t think it’s 45%. It’s somewhere around 35% – 38% that are true, glassy-eyed Trump Cult disciples. The others are Independent swing voters, many of whom voted for Obama last time. At least that’s what it was. Trump doesn’t have the numbers to win were the election held today. We’ll wait and see about the future.
Trump represents all of the worst qualities humanity has to offer. Americans are repulsed and sickened by this fact. Trump’s base worships him for this fact.
Trump: “Im not a crook, but if I am a crook, I have the right to do it”
Agree
sun dial Coward bone spurs isn’t qualified to run a lemonade stand. Not my fake af whiner in chief.
the republi-CONS have become ALL crooks
@V
And what Regiment was Obanana served in ???? 😉
Donald Trumps mantra.
~ The Narcissist Prayer ~
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, it’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.
My question. Are democrat politicians narcissist? Is a federal policy over state policy domineering over the individual, therefore narcissist? How about a globalist? How about impeachment on no crime crying about the constitution? I’m excited for this one.
Biggest snowflake we’ve ever had in the WH.
Toward Treatise … if you think extortion isn’t a crime, we have zero to talk about. Weaponizing the DOJ to favor your friends and punish your “enemies” is 100% antithetical to what used to be our Democratic Republic.
Marie Gamalski is that why i imagine you support he Obama administration doing just that to spy on the trump campaign? And the democrat party to impeach on no crime? I’m sure it’s all fair. Let’s just follow the constitution. That’s radical from the point of the left.
🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
NEVER EVER BELIEVE AND TRUST A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR EVER – GET RID OF THEM !
THEY HAVE NO SOUL AND DANGEROUS !
Exactly.
Right. Biden 2020! This is a joke in case it isn’t clear.
Bones spurs is also a huge coward.
The republicans at the state of the union looked like North Korean government officials when Kim gives a speech
Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, who isn’t a criminal, liar, or under investigation?
**checks the list**
Nope.
Yes, Baron. Give him time.
Let’s talk Clinton’s for a minute. Or Biden. Or Obama. Investigation since before he took office. Impeachment on no crime. Proven guilty, new legal term created applying no penalty. Do u know what I’m talking about?
Toward Treatise – Lets say we did but won’t go there. Your list individuals; did not, in their administration, divide our country and they were not appointed an emboldened Monarch by the trumpSenate, in the mock trial, was acquitted. He is forever impeached.
CD Elliot you don’t think they divided our country? I sure do. Deplorables. More racism under Obama than trump. Emboldened monarch? Really? He has been plain transparent compared to democrats. He released the phone call shiff gave a tragic lying performance portraying. Dems impeached on no crime. That’s against the law. Liberals want monarchy with one size fits all governance. I want states rights that empower the individual to allow me to live how I want and you to live how you want under the same law. That requires the separation of powers toward the federal government to be possible. In case no one can be trusted. It is just smart. Dems would like one rule over all the world. And they think they are the individualists too. Don’t fit in, they’ll take you out almost. Just try disagreeing with anything, you’ll come to understand.
The Republican Party today: Putin lover trump, Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsey, Kremlin Kennedy, Nikita Nunes, DWI Gaetz, and GYM Jordan
gratefuljr yes you’re very creative, well done. Now, why can’t can’t they prove anything after this historic level of investigation? Maybe democrats should just accept democracy by now… or look more into stuff maybe. Something.
You just can’t ever believe him, ever. Just give it some time and the truth comes out, but not from his mouth. I can’t remember a time that he has ever told the American people the truth. A habitual liar.
Bertha Bridges that’s why historic levels of investigation illegally done since before he took office required impeachment on no crime. Fight for America. Thank goodness above for your understanding of the constitution protecting the common man. That this impeachment absolutely ignores…. You do care about that I imagine?
He will keep corrupting till we get him out of office. Vote him OUT!
Mary Helen Gonzales at least you admit democracy is the way. Good for you these days.
Trump: “I can tweet anything that I want To!!! I can grope anyone that I want to!!! I can shoot anyone on 5th Ave if I want to. I can break any law if I want to. IT’S MY RIGHT!!!
WAAAAAAAA!!!!! 😭😭😭 I’m not a baby, I’m not a baby!!!”
I KNOW U ARE, BUT WHAT I’M I.🤣🤣🤣🤣
“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” Abraham Lincoln
“Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” George Washington
Rose Johnson-Tsosie and I think that’s why democrats are going to lose this cycle. Thank goodness.
@Toward TreatiseBandits of DC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6u7ylr0zIg
Trump: I didn’t do it; but it would be OK if I did do it
disBarr: don’t worry I’ll fix whatever you didn’t do, “cause it’s OK if you did… and we never spoke about it
The best thing to do is not listen to a word the orange felon says. When his lips are moving crap comes out.
Well as the Chosen Moron he thinks he can do what ever he wants🙄
Be careful walking down 5th Avenue if Trump’s in New York City.
A real man owns up to his actions right or wrong. He’s a dwindling bank account made orange flesh
This sent a chill up Chris Matthews leg😯
“So what” New hats for maga coming soon!