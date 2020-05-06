Trump’s name to appear on stimulus checks being sent by mail to millions of Americans for coronavirus relief. Aired on 4/15/2020.
Trump’s Obsession With Putting His Name On Everything | Deadline | MSNBC
I have direct deposit so I won’t be seeing his name on it. Thank God.
Banks going to take it.
Me too!
Beverly Bradford. Good for you. You have been spared the MISERY of seeing his GREAT and PERFECT Name and signature!
Might want to check how much they give you. I already talk to people I know and gotten more then they should have.
I’m donating my to various food banks.
trump should put his name on all the death certificates. It’s only fair.
@Issac Cabrera – I understand your point of view. The question is how much government oversight is needed in one’s life – I think it’s a subjective choice each individual makes, due one’s life experiences, environment, social status, wealth, etc. What benefits one person is detrimental to another and thus; there will always be a difference in opinion / wants / needs. – some benefit more that others, that seems to be the human condition.
I feel fortunate to live in a country where we can vote for our representatives – the hardest issue being can we decipher their true motives? – they all seem have ulterior motives, some worse than others.
I do, *respectively*, disagree with you that Trump understands this – (I feel) his only interest is himself & enriching him, his family and friends – to me that is blatantly oblivious ……that he is inept at the executing the job of POTUS…..was a popular hope that has fallen far short of the dream…….good at portraying & exalting himself on TV but nothing more than a false actor in real life.
Bottom line is to become politically active and/or vote …the real power that the common citizen has in our democracy.
We Americans, used to be able to discuss & respect each others opinions without anger – Hey, I’m as guilty as the next person – but we need to return to a manner of civil discourse. To be able to openly discuss & express our opinions without repercussions from government or another person is one of our strongest liberties /rights.
Issac, Thank you for your reply….I’m Covid-19 bored out of my mind.
@Jack Sherwood Why don’t you do a little research on what and when Obama acted before you put Stupid on others. FACTS COUNT STUPID!!!!!!!!!!
@98LowDown JUST ASK HIM
@brandon HVAC/ANTS There’s no death certificate you nut case.
Guess Clinton should put hers on Epstein shouldn’t she?
His name should be put on those refrigerator trucks that are being used to store bodies.
Emsley Wyatt that is brilliant. 👍👍👍
MAGA = Many American Graves Already
* Make American Graves Available
* Many Americans Already Annihilated
* Make Another Grave Available
* Morons Are Gutting America
* Moscow’s Agent’s Going Away
* VOTE BLUE OR WE’RE ALL THROUGH!
* Big Joe Biden 2020!
Trucks get dirty could easily write it on them what a great campaign ad he loves numbers I hear
The country is getting “Largess” from the “LardAss”!!!
Mike: Alright. That’s funny.
His name should be written on urinals and toilet seats.
His face should be the target spot on urinals to avoid splatters 😜🤣🤣
IT should be written on everything that drops down into those toilets and urinals ALSO👍HE needs to wear them masks😷to protect us from the viruses that are coming out of his mouth 👄!!!
@Richard Lutz NAW BRO, THEN he would USE THAT AS part of his campaign to say that he’s helping us😁👿
I’ve replaced the word John with don when referring to the toilet and I don’t say take a dump, I say leave a trump. Now, if you’ll pardon me, I need to visit the don and leave a trump. 🤙
IRS and Treasury Quash waPo Lies…Breitbart Apr. 16, 2020
Washington Post reported from earlier in the week which suggested Trump demanded his name appear on checks. It wasn’t true!, but both the IRS and Treasury have come out to refute the story. Michael Zona, spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Check Grassley, said the president’s name has regularly been associated with recovery efforts under previous administrations at negligible expense. Checks have been distributed well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008, and well in advance of initial estimates. There will be no delay to make that happen.
He should put his name on all the death certificates too.
He should signal his support for the gun lobby too. Imagine if every bullet sold in America had his name on it.
@genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)
Maybe u would like hilarys name on yrs? Stupid comment.
Jeffrey Gray There are people that need that money, you’re not getting a check because of the money you made last year. If you were getting a check, I’m sure you would cash it.
oh we up to 50k now
What a foolish little man, it’s not his money it’s tax payers money.
king trump acting like he gave them money
As long as he can con a few more people to vote for him, it works well enough.
He is Lord Over All remember.
FYI: HRC going to jail as DOJ confirms Russia paid her $3M. For the democrats, par for the course, until a good guy, President Trump exposes their sessa.
The best part of this. He often said himself that he was to clever to pay taxes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qXjsMK_MnU
What a disgusting person.
Put his name on the death certificate of all the covid19 victims who died because of his monumental narcissist incompetence 😓😡😡
Made in China — Fixed it for you
genpepper3 made in China, USA couldn’t stop it like Taiwan did. So what’s your point? Taiwan controlled the crisis even though they didn’t have as much time as USA before the virus hit them.
@genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)
@Proper Your correct.. So the WHO flu it is. They really dropped the ball covering for china.
Maybe the $3.7 Billion Dr. Fauci granted Wuhan lab in China was original cause of COVID-19. That’s USA taxpayer money he sent them during the Obama Administration. He broke the law doing that. Maybe BHO and HRC should sign those death certificates. Hmmmmm? Who are the idiots now? TRUMP 2020, RED LANDSLIDE, MAYBE EVEN CALIFORNIA.
It’s a Pablo Escobar move.
The Impeached one should be charged with involuntary man slaughter
reopen Alcatraz and lock him up there and forget about him.
Involuntary manslaughter should be charged against China and W.H.O!
@turbanwearersblow God is watching.
@Tony Santini Yes HE is, both sides, thank you.
FYI: HRC going to jail as DOJ confirms Russia paid her $3M. For the democrats, par for the course, until a good guy, President Trump exposes their sessa.
*Dana White*: “That’s illegal!”
No seriously, he’s using government funds to campaign for the election. What a slimeball.
Democrats are the slim balls
TRUMP is THE USA PRESIDENT till 01/2025
All POTUS’s do, it’s called trying to get reelected. Your precious Obama did it also.
@Cold Beer first off i didn’t vote for either of those clowns so let’s not get our panties in a bunch and make a ra ce thing don’t come at me like you know….watch your pie hole.
IRS and Treasury Quash waPo Lies…Breitbart Apr. 16, 2020
But he refuses to put his name on his mistakes. They are his mistakes but always someone else’s fault.
Let him put his name on the graves of all those who die of this horrific virus .. All those that could have lived had he exercised one ounce of real leadership to stop the spread .
Yes, he’s happy to put his names on steaks but not not mistakes.
Obama put his name on his mistake .. OBAMACARE ..
@sharon olsen FOOL… He closed off travel from China in January while PISSLOSI was telling everyone to come to Chinatown in late February and partying in the streets.. calling TRUMP a RACIST for closing down travel to China..You Dem/Libs are the DUMBEST, most IGNORANT people on the planet…
He should be putting his name on the death certificates of everyone who died from Covid-19
@mrJwlock – _Unlike most subsequent influenza virus strains that have developed in Asia, the “first wave” or “spring wave” of the 1918 pandemic seemingly arose in the United States in March 1918 (Barry 2004; Crosby 1989; Jordan 1927)_
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2720273/
I’d like to point out that in 1918 no one was stupid enough to point fingers at countries over a global problem, even after years of vicious global war.
Hopefully he get the death certificate for “P Cass” too.
@genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)
Yeah thats it shhhh dont blame china.
Cold Beer what a sick burn 😂 I’m a 30 year old combat veteran I think I’ll be fine loser
Yet idiots will still vote for him. It’s just indicative of “America’s” general IQ.
@wize logic Only when I’m standing on my head. Not too wise illogical. Can’t handle the truth. Not surprised. TRUMP 2020 RED LANDSLIDE, MAYBE EVEN CALIFORNIA.
its because people in the usa are lazy, they said no vote via mail or trumps party would never win……
………STOP EATING ALL THAT POP EYES CHICKEN…………
send me some to australia please 🐨👍🏼
@Ruben Garza Dude you could overdose on limitless pills and your still going to be dumb. Go follow your leader i want you to you definitely deserve what you get, there’s no cure for fool’s.
I know that same wise man. You fit that description that seems to apply to you. Don’t include me in that American’s ‘general IQ”. This American agrees with the ‘Wise Man”.
@Ruben Garza” wize”
Take the checks, cash them, and in next November election, vote him out.
Vote him out by who? Ur only choice is the old dementia pervert. Democrats are brain Dead people I believe. Obama had a smile like an actor but didn’t do anything.
@peace love Love peace. Four years later and they still can’t handle the truth that Trump won. Who said Elections had consequences? Answer: Obama
@Ruben Garza Trump didnt win, Trump got elected by electoral college.
@peace love Dimentia pervert Trump got it☝️🙂
@Seraphim2k21 …as so has every President since inception of the Electoral College. Otherwise big states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida would making the law for the other 46 states. Are you in Montana?
He’s like a dog that has to pee on every fire hydrant.
dogs are loyal, Trump ain’t!
I like that
Bet you painted your mouth yellow..
Why does this surprise ANYONE! Trump is a JOKE of a President. 🥴
@sharon olsen lol
sharon olsen I have to agree with you. 🥴
Amazes me that anybody would still vote for Trump after declaring Trump is a Joke of a President🤔
@Seraphim2k21 Stupidity is truly an amazing thing.. Although “monster” more accurately describes the current Lunatic in Chief ..
“What can go wrong?” Well, let’s see: 3 hotel-casinos folded within 3 years of opening, a “university” emitting nothing but debts, an airline that never took off.. what else? I know the list is as long as a yardstick. Maybe even a few yardsticks.
putting his name on the death certificates of everyone who died from Covid-19
Why is this fool acting like he’s handing out his own money? He’s not a king, enough with this circus!
He is a king. The king of ur country. He’s ur president!!!
Same as that black no good Muslim was my president once.
peace love it’s always intriguing to see a truly crazy persons comments.
If you dont want your check can you give it to a needy black or brown person?
He’s a textbook narcissist. Everyone with common sense has known this for decades.