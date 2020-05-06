Trump’s Obsession With Putting His Name On Everything | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 6, 2020

 

Trump’s name to appear on stimulus checks being sent by mail to millions of Americans for coronavirus relief. Aired on 4/15/2020.
97 Comments on "Trump’s Obsession With Putting His Name On Everything | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Beverly Bradford | April 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    I have direct deposit so I won’t be seeing his name on it. Thank God.

  2. Deborah Nash | April 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    trump should put his name on all the death certificates. It’s only fair.

    • Matt Farmer | April 16, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

      @Issac Cabrera – I understand your point of view. The question is how much government oversight is needed in one’s life – I think it’s a subjective choice each individual makes, due one’s life experiences, environment, social status, wealth, etc. What benefits one person is detrimental to another and thus; there will always be a difference in opinion / wants / needs. – some benefit more that others, that seems to be the human condition.
      I feel fortunate to live in a country where we can vote for our representatives – the hardest issue being can we decipher their true motives? – they all seem have ulterior motives, some worse than others.
      I do, *respectively*, disagree with you that Trump understands this – (I feel) his only interest is himself & enriching him, his family and friends – to me that is blatantly oblivious ……that he is inept at the executing the job of POTUS…..was a popular hope that has fallen far short of the dream…….good at portraying & exalting himself on TV but nothing more than a false actor in real life.
      Bottom line is to become politically active and/or vote …the real power that the common citizen has in our democracy.
      We Americans, used to be able to discuss & respect each others opinions without anger – Hey, I’m as guilty as the next person – but we need to return to a manner of civil discourse. To be able to openly discuss & express our opinions without repercussions from government or another person is one of our strongest liberties /rights.

      Issac, Thank you for your reply….I’m Covid-19 bored out of my mind.

    • Penny Pierce | April 16, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @Jack Sherwood Why don’t you do a little research on what and when Obama acted before you put Stupid on others. FACTS COUNT STUPID!!!!!!!!!!

    • Penny Pierce | April 16, 2020 at 1:23 AM | Reply

      @98LowDown JUST ASK HIM

    • NaturalVee67 | April 16, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      @brandon HVAC/ANTS There’s no death certificate you nut case.

    • Tot4l Rand0mness | April 16, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

      Guess Clinton should put hers on Epstein shouldn’t she?

  3. Emsley Wyatt | April 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    His name should be put on those refrigerator trucks that are being used to store bodies.

    • lonnie romero | April 15, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Emsley Wyatt that is brilliant. 👍👍👍

    • Youdontneedto Seemyidentification | April 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      MAGA = Many American Graves Already

      * Make American Graves Available

      * Many Americans Already Annihilated

      * Make Another Grave Available

      * Morons Are Gutting America

      * Moscow’s Agent’s Going Away

      * VOTE BLUE OR WE’RE ALL THROUGH!

      * Big Joe Biden 2020!

    • Tom Jones | April 20, 2020 at 9:01 AM | Reply

      Trucks get dirty could easily write it on them what a great campaign ad he loves numbers I hear

  4. Mike Gendron | April 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    The country is getting “Largess” from the “LardAss”!!!

  5. Abelardo Solo | April 15, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    His name should be written on urinals and toilet seats.

    • Podge | April 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      His face should be the target spot on urinals to avoid splatters 😜🤣🤣

    • Mark Adams | April 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      IT should be written on everything that drops down into those toilets and urinals ALSO👍HE needs to wear them masks😷to protect us from the viruses that are coming out of his mouth 👄!!!

    • Mark Adams | April 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @Richard Lutz NAW BRO, THEN he would USE THAT AS part of his campaign to say that he’s helping us😁👿

    • the walkin dude | April 18, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      I’ve replaced the word John with don when referring to the toilet and I don’t say take a dump, I say leave a trump. Now, if you’ll pardon me, I need to visit the don and leave a trump. 🤙

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      IRS and Treasury Quash waPo Lies…Breitbart Apr. 16, 2020
      Washington Post reported from earlier in the week which suggested Trump demanded his name appear on checks. It wasn’t true!, but both the IRS and Treasury have come out to refute the story. Michael Zona, spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Check Grassley, said the president’s name has regularly been associated with recovery efforts under previous administrations at negligible expense. Checks have been distributed well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008, and well in advance of initial estimates. There will be no delay to make that happen.

  6. corey mclernon | April 15, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    He should put his name on all the death certificates too.

    • shadshowadradna | April 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      He should signal his support for the gun lobby too. Imagine if every bullet sold in America had his name on it.

    • Proper | April 19, 2020 at 6:27 AM | Reply

      @genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)

    • peace love | April 19, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      Maybe u would like hilarys name on yrs? Stupid comment.

    • Andrew Woodcock | April 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Jeffrey Gray There are people that need that money, you’re not getting a check because of the money you made last year. If you were getting a check, I’m sure you would cash it.

    • Kane DaDon | April 24, 2020 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      oh we up to 50k now

  7. Sandra Guess | April 15, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    What a foolish little man, it’s not his money it’s tax payers money.

  8. John Wood | April 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    Put his name on the death certificate of all the covid19 victims who died because of his monumental narcissist incompetence 😓😡😡

    • genpepper3 | April 16, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Made in China — Fixed it for you

    • Wind Trax | April 18, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

      genpepper3 made in China, USA couldn’t stop it like Taiwan did. So what’s your point? Taiwan controlled the crisis even though they didn’t have as much time as USA before the virus hit them.

    • Proper | April 19, 2020 at 6:29 AM | Reply

      @genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)

    • genpepper3 | April 19, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

      @Proper Your correct.. So the WHO flu it is. They really dropped the ball covering for china.

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      Maybe the $3.7 Billion Dr. Fauci granted Wuhan lab in China was original cause of COVID-19. That’s USA taxpayer money he sent them during the Obama Administration. He broke the law doing that. Maybe BHO and HRC should sign those death certificates. Hmmmmm? Who are the idiots now? TRUMP 2020, RED LANDSLIDE, MAYBE EVEN CALIFORNIA.

  9. John Wood | April 15, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    It’s a Pablo Escobar move.

    The Impeached one should be charged with involuntary man slaughter

  10. badrepo | April 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

    *Dana White*: “That’s illegal!”

    No seriously, he’s using government funds to campaign for the election. What a slimeball.

    • Laney Jones | April 17, 2020 at 6:47 AM | Reply

      Democrats are the slim balls

    • fouad5717 | April 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

      TRUMP is THE USA PRESIDENT till 01/2025

    • Cold Beer | April 17, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

      All POTUS’s do, it’s called trying to get reelected. Your precious Obama did it also.

    • wize logic | April 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @Cold Beer first off i didn’t vote for either of those clowns so let’s not get our panties in a bunch and make a ra ce thing don’t come at me like you know….watch your pie hole.

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      IRS and Treasury Quash waPo Lies…Breitbart Apr. 16, 2020
      Washington Post reported from earlier in the week which suggested Trump demanded his name appear on checks. It wasn’t true!, but both the IRS and Treasury have come out to refute the story. Michael Zona, spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Check Grassley, said the president’s name has regularly been associated with recovery efforts under previous administrations at negligible expense. Checks have been distributed well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008, and well in advance of initial estimates. There will be no delay to make that happen.

  11. Claude LeBel | April 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    But he refuses to put his name on his mistakes. They are his mistakes but always someone else’s fault.

    • sharon olsen | April 17, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Let him put his name on the graves of all those who die of this horrific virus .. All those that could have lived had he exercised one ounce of real leadership to stop the spread .

    • Worrywart | April 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM | Reply

      Yes, he’s happy to put his names on steaks but not not mistakes.

    • classickruzer1 | April 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

      Obama put his name on his mistake .. OBAMACARE ..

    • classickruzer1 | April 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

      @sharon olsen FOOL… He closed off travel from China in January while PISSLOSI was telling everyone to come to Chinatown in late February and partying in the streets.. calling TRUMP a RACIST for closing down travel to China..You Dem/Libs are the DUMBEST, most IGNORANT people on the planet…

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      IRS and Treasury Quash waPo Lies…Breitbart Apr. 16, 2020
      Washington Post reported from earlier in the week which suggested Trump demanded his name appear on checks. It wasn’t true!, but both the IRS and Treasury have come out to refute the story. Michael Zona, spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Check Grassley, said the president’s name has regularly been associated with recovery efforts under previous administrations at negligible expense. Checks have been distributed well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008, and well in advance of initial estimates. There will be no delay to make that happen.

  12. P Cass | April 16, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    He should be putting his name on the death certificates of everyone who died from Covid-19

    • Bill Voss | April 17, 2020 at 6:33 AM | Reply

      @mrJwlock – _Unlike most subsequent influenza virus strains that have developed in Asia, the “first wave” or “spring wave” of the 1918 pandemic seemingly arose in the United States in March 1918 (Barry 2004; Crosby 1989; Jordan 1927)_

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2720273/

      I’d like to point out that in 1918 no one was stupid enough to point fingers at countries over a global problem, even after years of vicious global war.

    • Cold Beer | April 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      Hopefully he get the death certificate for “P Cass” too.

    • Proper | April 19, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      @genpepper3 Wrong. A military leader would still get blamed for deaths due to his incompetent decisions even though his side didn’t start the war. (There – fixed it for you)

    • david paglia | April 19, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

      Yeah thats it shhhh dont blame china.

    • P Cass | April 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      Cold Beer what a sick burn 😂 I’m a 30 year old combat veteran I think I’ll be fine loser

  13. wize logic | April 16, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

    Yet idiots will still vote for him. It’s just indicative of “America’s” general IQ.

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      @wize logic Only when I’m standing on my head. Not too wise illogical. Can’t handle the truth. Not surprised. TRUMP 2020 RED LANDSLIDE, MAYBE EVEN CALIFORNIA.

    • FatAss David | April 20, 2020 at 6:32 AM | Reply

      its because people in the usa are lazy, they said no vote via mail or trumps party would never win……
      ………STOP EATING ALL THAT POP EYES CHICKEN…………
      send me some to australia please 🐨👍🏼

    • wize logic | April 20, 2020 at 6:37 AM | Reply

      @Ruben Garza Dude you could overdose on limitless pills and your still going to be dumb. Go follow your leader i want you to you definitely deserve what you get, there’s no cure for fool’s.

    • Ruben Garza | April 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM | Reply

      I know that same wise man. You fit that description that seems to apply to you. Don’t include me in that American’s ‘general IQ”. This American agrees with the ‘Wise Man”.

    • wize logic | April 21, 2020 at 6:10 AM | Reply

      @Ruben Garza” wize”

  14. Alfonso Garcia | April 16, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    Take the checks, cash them, and in next November election, vote him out.

    • peace love | April 19, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      Vote him out by who? Ur only choice is the old dementia pervert. Democrats are brain Dead people I believe. Obama had a smile like an actor but didn’t do anything.

    • Ruben Garza | April 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      @peace love Love peace. Four years later and they still can’t handle the truth that Trump won. Who said Elections had consequences? Answer: Obama

    • Seraphim2k21 | April 20, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      @Ruben Garza Trump didnt win, Trump got elected by electoral college.

    • Seraphim2k21 | April 20, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      @peace love Dimentia pervert Trump got it☝️🙂

    • Ruben Garza | April 21, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      @Seraphim2k21 …as so has every President since inception of the Electoral College. Otherwise big states like California, Texas, New York, and Florida would making the law for the other 46 states. Are you in Montana?

  15. sarco64 | April 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    He’s like a dog that has to pee on every fire hydrant.

  16. Tango Bango | April 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Why does this surprise ANYONE! Trump is a JOKE of a President. 🥴

  17. Stephanie Logan | April 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    “What can go wrong?” Well, let’s see: 3 hotel-casinos folded within 3 years of opening, a “university” emitting nothing but debts, an airline that never took off.. what else? I know the list is as long as a yardstick. Maybe even a few yardsticks.

  18. GUSTAVO LUIS | April 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    putting his name on the death certificates of everyone who died from Covid-19

  19. Childofearth | April 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Why is this fool acting like he’s handing out his own money? He’s not a king, enough with this circus!

  20. Robert R | April 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    He’s a textbook narcissist. Everyone with common sense has known this for decades.

