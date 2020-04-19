Trump Tells Governors He Hasn’t Heard About Lack Of Testing Kits | Morning Joe | MSNBC

On a conference call on Monday, President Trump told U.S. governors he had not heard about testing in weeks, suggesting that a lack of coronavirus testing kits wasn't a problem. Yet the governors disagreed. The panel discusses. Aired on 3/31/2020.
A businessman who has filed for bankruptcy 6 times this is what you get when you let a gangster run your country😎
Darrell Smith
I wouldn’t call Trump a gangster or mob boss, because he doesn’t have the guts it takes to be one. In fact, he may like being call those things.
Trump is and will always be a coward, and using bone spurs to avoid going into combat is just one example of that. He appears to be the time who is squeamish at the sight of blood.
Plus, being a mob boss requires a level of intelligence and strategic thinking. Trump lacks both.
Trump is more like the timid man behind the curtain in The Wizard of OZ and the Democrats should portray him as that.
Trump is mentally unstable and is a clear and present danger.
I’m not saying this as a politically motivated slur. He’s literally killing us.
@Jared Stevens Even Fox is saying it is real now, it took them 2 months but they couldn’t lie anymore.
@Mr Will Yes China has a lot to do with it but Trump and remember he said he knew about this along time ago. So he could of started the process of putting the right people in office to combat this epidemic. But nooo he wanted to prove a point. So please don’t get upset because you feel for the banana in the tail pipe.lol i’m just saying
@Jared Stevens STFU
@DARRELL KAVANAUGH “could have”
are you connecting the dots, all the old systems that were put into place so the rich gets richer, and the corrupt keep their power. Trump took it out to not fund the corrupt empire, hence why trump is taking out major people like maduro, etc. Who The corrupt co exist with one another
I’m stunned that some Americans still think little hands is the one to lead them he is going to turn America into a Tomb
Yeah, he’s making America greater with each passing day…
When he lies we die.
Yup !!I. I wish he would just die and America survive
Blue Foster when Trump lies, people die ☠️
Then we should have been dead four years ago.
When he said he can shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and get away with it he wasn’t lying he’s killing people all over United States lying about this virus and getting away with it!
Not only shoot someone on 5th Avenue, but put his hands somewhere he should not, and get
away with that as well. His openly lying without accountability to the nation is much. This is so
saddening that it is hard to wrap my mind about it. When other countries laugh at the US, I hang
my head in despair at the current leadership. May he NOT get to serve another term. He has had
his day playing at the office, now to move onto some serious business. We better move from this
foolishness of party politics and elect someone who is FIT for the office of POTUS.
So far he is.
I agree with you. This is intentional. Why aren’t the news outlets calling it, for what,..this truly is.
Dishonest President who Shows No Compassion or Empathy not one Time has He Mentioned People Dying from This Virus! Instead He always is Praising Himself!!
He bragged about crowd size when he was talking to first responders at a hospital where victims of the El Paso shooting were recovering form gun shot wounds. He turns every single event or incident into an opportunity to brag about how great he thinks he is. That’s a narcissist for you, but that’s what the Trump cult likes.
@BanG
He only talked about them as statistics. I didn’t hear him give his condolences. He’s incapable of empathy. As those afflicted with Malignant Narcissism are not 👂?
@Grace Munich HE WILL LEAD THE AMERICA GOES BANKRUPT THE 6TH.
He is trying to put a lot of effort of making himself seem like a savior. Will probably say again that only he can get the job done. The guy has been a fraud his whole life and of course wants us to forget about the 2 months of delay.
buhe1 The really Sad Part is The Republican Party Enables Him Especially that Self-Serving Obstructionist Senator Mitch McConnell From Kentucky he is Just as Bad as Trump! What Really Sickens Me is That Residents Of Kentucky will Vote Against their Best Interest and Vote For Him Again! Glad some Voters Use Some Sense and Voted For Beshear as Governor!!
“I haven’t heard about testing being a problem”…
This has been an issue since January on national and international news, including his own task force, and Dr. Fauci…
This man is insane
@Nickbiz247 The Atlantic: “Hundreds of people dying in a day, makeshift hospital tents popping up in Central Park, bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks, a Navy hospital ship pulling into the harbor — four weeks ago, this would have been dismissed as a wildly alarmist view of the coronavirus in NY.”
Dusty Rains exactly. But we still have Trumpers thinking it’s overblown. They are literally loading dead bodies into semis. How tf is this overblown?!?
@Nickbiz247 People DUMB enough to (1)Put him in Office and(2) Don’t IMPEACH when THEY KNOW(Knew) HE’S a (was)THREAT to NATIONAL SECURITY Since he was Elected would think that THIS Situation is OVERBLOWN………………….crickets
@Red Reddington – South Korea? How did they do it? China? Trump was watching , mocking and campaigning. And sending them all the US supplies, because he didn’t believe his own scientists. How very conservative of him.
That’s what a combination of aderal, syphilis and dementia will do to someone allegedly.
Trump has murdered America. Vlad Putin is saying, “mission accomplished”…
WRONG!
And in the vein of Dubya, if Putin was saying “Mission Accomplished” he’d be gloriously wrong. I don’t think you see the irony in your statement.
@Paul Meeker Vlad’s mission in life has always been to decimate the American economy and reduce the country to a third world nation. That is why he schemed to help get an insane game show host elected as our fake president.
His scheme has worked and his dream of a failed American economy has come to fruition. Putin’s mission has been accomplished.
The only irony here is that you don’t think he succeeded.
He knows he did.
@Seth Bishop No Seth… I’m not wrong …Vlad accomplished exactly what he set out to do.
We have an insane game show host as our fake president and the first real crisis he faced he fails at miserably. Now our economy is in shambles and Vlad is sitting pretty.
@Leon thecat Yeah, yeah, yeah. Beyond the known facts that Russia has been trying to interfere with our elections for a long time you prove nothing. The Mueller Report concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prosecute anyone on the Trump team for election interference. Before you say the report didn’t exonerate Trump let me say a investigator or prosecutor only investigates to see if there sufficient evidence to prosecute, period. But continue on with conspiracy theories that Putin, Donnie AND Xi all worked on a plan together to get Donnie into the White House and 3 years in, allow China to bio-engineer a virus that’ll decimate the US economy (along with the world). And the endgame of all this death and destruction was so that Donnie could get his pee tapes back and a lifetime supply of Russian hookers & borscht. Sounds PERFECTLY logical and plausible to me. Absolutely no reason to think that anyone who swallows that load of shat isn’t wearing a tin foil hat.
We all know Chump buckles under pressure. Loves blaming others for his screw ups. Other countries laughing at us. Trump is America’s biggest disappointment.
He is a liar who telll lies and lies to cover the lies he just lied.
Lol!!# all lies matter
donald tDUMP the “LIAR IN CHIEF”
Then revert back to blaming someone else over what lie? LoL
Crazy!
President “I don’t take any responsibility” Trump. What a historically important comment and at a historically critical time. Pretty much sums up his whole presidency in one phrase.
@mr. cuddles Really! Then why are there so many unnecessary DEATH? HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GENOCIDE OF HIS OWN PEOPLE.
@Allen Carter NO! HE WAS TOLD IN DECEMBER, BUT SAID IT WAS NOTHING. AND AFTER HIS FIRST YEAR HE FIRED THE PEOPLE THAT WOULD HAVE HANDLED THIS. HE IS LITERALLY SO DUMB HE IS DANGEROUS.
@James Carter You totally missed my sarcasm in my reply to Sherry Owen. Sorry it went over your head.
@James Carter GIVE HIM A “10” OVER DEAD BODY.
@James Carter lol because thats what happens when you get a disease that never happened before, hes really not doing as bad as the media and news say, people like you wait for an opportunity like this just to find blame
Houston, a 5 million people city only has 250 test available, daily… at this pace it would “only” take 20,000 days / 57.8 years to complete testing…
I’m sorry keep the hope !
Sir you are using Mafs against the MAGAts. I commend you.
Tomorrow he will say “I never said i haven’t heard about testing in weeks” and use his fall back mantra “That’s fake news”.
Donald : I’m worried about my COVID19 test
Mike : Always think “POSITIVE”
Donald tDUMP wants the churches to be packed on Easter. Donald the only church you know is CHURCHES FRIED CHICKEN.
Osk57 EXACTLY AND IM TIRED OF IT 😤
Trump failed the nation! He should have shot down every incoming plane from other countries and sent the military to the border of Canada! All Americans should have been welded inside their homes back in November…long before this virus became a threat! Joe Biden knew what to do but we wouldn`t let him! Joe Biden would be fumigating the entire city of New York with antiviral gas to snuff out this virus and if that doesn`t work try molten plutonium! Radiation and fire kills viruses! So does battery acid and cyanide! We do know that! What`s wrong with Trump??? He could deploy lasers to stop this thing! WE HAVE LASERS IN SPACE!!!! Trump is a dangerous madman! OPEN UP THE MEXICAN BORDER AND GET SOME HELP IN HERE TO FIGHT THIS DISEASE!
@Tom Jones He should have prepared for worst possible scenario and scaled back if/when needed. Sounds like you will defend him no matter what he does!
When Govenors act more like a president than the actual president those.
@Dorientje Woller there’s only 50 states.
@1eyedjacksRwild so they need to own the responsibility but the president doesn’t. Ya that makes sense you are as stupid as he is.
@Scott Mac Donald If I would have typed 49, 50 or 51 states, I think the underlaying message is clear … mebbe you should fall over that instead of falling over a minor detail.
@Scott Mac Donald wow Scott your so intelligent you just destroyed me with your wit. When you cannot enter into a reasonable dialog then just jump right into name calling and insults. I’ll just say this for those who may be reading along. It is the Governors and Mayors who are primarily in charge of protecting their cities and states. Their failure to be prepared is on them.
@wendell gaskins did you see my post on the Swine Flu and how many citizens died in that Pandemic? There were 1,800 children who died as well. President Obama and Vice President Biden were in charge during that Pandemic. Do the comments that you are making now in reference to President Trump apply to how President Obama responded to the Swine Flu or do democrats get a pass?
This is mind boggling! He’s irresponsible, incompetent and unfit for his office.
Nothing mind-boggling about that; we’ve had three years to get used to it.
He’s unfit to breathe our air. VOTE BLUE like our lives depend on it, bcyz, it does. This country wouldn’t survive as we know it with his corrupt, incompetent admin, & his minions winning new terms.
Donald : I’m worried about my COVID19 test
Mike : Always think “POSITIVE”
Why does this liar keep saying “we tested more than any other country”. When that is a complete lie.
@LairdDougal S Korea population compared to USA is what? so .6% of South Koreans compared to 0.3% of USA population USA = abt 342 million and uSA tested about 10.26 million and Korea is about 52 million totall people—and they tested about 3.12 million…..so using south Korea as an example the USA has tested more than 3x as many as south Korea…..
@Rice Crash … Please refine your disparaging remarks to republicans … American republicans
Better question. Why do people believe him?
@Knute Kritt 100% -> 342 milion, 10% -> 34.2 milion, 1% -> 3.42 milion, 0.3% …..
@Rice Crash right 😂
Please please please stop calling it “alternative facts”, we all know his supporters are linguistically challenged. Just call them lies so his followers understand
Ed, his cult is too stupid.
Joe and Mika (and their typical crew) are still too soft on Trump, it’s like they are concerned about their lives off screen or something.
Donald tDUMP wants the churches to be packed on Easter. Donald the only church you know is CHURCHES FRIED CHICKEN.
@U S because maybe he can find the chocolate bunny tastes better than the hidden hard boiled eggs.
@Mark Keller I Feel You TOTALLY Bruh but, if the MEDIA went in On TRUMP on the LEVEL it SHOULD BE, for THOUSANDS of CRIMINAL Activity his Family, Administration and Party HAS, IS & Will be Engaged in, the General Public will be Desensitized to the POINT of NOT Caring Anymore BECAUSE IT’S TOO MUCH. Really Can You Say the MAJORITY of us AREN’T ALREADY in THAT Mindset already? We as HUMANS HAVE A THRESHOLD FOR TOO MUCH BAD NEWS Because it LEADS to LOSING HOPE. That’s the One THING we can’t AFFORD TO LOSE Right Now…..You know what I Mean?
He can’t help that he’s a compulsive liar. His whole presidency has been a lie.
“…anyone who wants a test can get one” was never true
he’s doing a terrible job at being human
you sound stupid
CRY AGAIN IN 2020 ORGANIC LIBBIES! !! LMFAO! !!
@Mark Keller I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE MASS SUICIDES BY PURPLE KOOL-AID WHEN TRUMP IS REELECTED LMFAO! !!!
@S1962 W ok boomer
@Andrea SATAN’S YOUR DADDY WHEN YOU VOTE FOR A DEMONRAT! !!