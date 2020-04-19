On a conference call on Monday, President Trump told U.S. governors he had not heard about testing in weeks, suggesting that a lack of coronavirus testing kits wasn't a problem. Yet the governors disagreed. The panel discusses. Aired on 3/31/2020.

Trump Tells Governors He Hasn’t Heard About Lack Of Testing Kits | Morning Joe | MSNBC