Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump said Monday he is taking the anti-malaria drug despite warnings about its effectiveness.

Trump, who said he has tested negative for COVID-19, said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine daily for about a week and a half as an added measure to avoid getting the coronavirus. He said the White House physician "didn't recommend" hydroxychloroquine but offered it to him.

