Trump Says He Downplayed Coronavirus Because He’s America’s Cheerleader | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 2, 2020

 

Trump tried to pass blame to the World Health Organization and says he never saw an aide's January memo warning about a potential coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 04/07/2020.
99 Comments on "Trump Says He Downplayed Coronavirus Because He’s America’s Cheerleader | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. ElSpeedo1980 | April 8, 2020 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    “I’m America’s cheerleader”, says America’s embarrassment.. 😒🍊💩

    • aditya sharma | April 8, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

      @Ace Miller you are an embarrassment to the human race. Please get covid – 19 and lock yourself in your bunker 😊

    • DAVID Rubio | April 8, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

      WITHOUT ANY SHAME… Why wasn’t he cheering before this!! A real cheerleader has spirit and doesn’t give up…. America’s cheerleaders what do u think. He missed practice to many times, he needs to be kicked off the squad. Sign up for bad, cause not even athletics would let yo join…

    • reeses pieces | April 8, 2020 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      Highest approval rating he has ever had right now. Most americans approve of the way he has handled covid 19 so I think you are in the minority

    • reeses pieces | April 8, 2020 at 3:52 AM | Reply

      @DAVID Rubio like how he had the lowest minority unemployment ever. Or prison reform or the right to try act. He has done more for African Americans in r years than obama in 8. I think he was doing well

    • SpectroMan | April 8, 2020 at 4:19 AM | Reply

      @reeses pieces republican idiots are the only ones going out now. So obviously he has a high approval rating

  2. argusone | April 8, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Cheerleader: One who sits on the sidelines while others play the game. Yup, it checks out.

  3. spelunkerd | April 8, 2020 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    There’s a reason they don’t let the cheerleaders step onto the field when the game is in progress.

  4. Tami Koestomo | April 8, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    Never in my life have I heard anything so idiotic. And insane. Get rid of this creature.

  5. Ronald McDonald | April 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Getting tired of the ridiculous statements from POTUS

    • Love is the most powerful force in the Universe | April 10, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

      So, why do you all hate Trump, what has he done that makes you hate him so much?

    • Ronald McDonald | April 10, 2020 at 3:33 AM | Reply

      @Love is the most powerful force in the Universe I may vote for him just because there are no alternatives. But if you don’t see a lack of competence or his lies, then I can’t help you

    • J J Smith | April 10, 2020 at 5:40 AM | Reply

      @Love is the most powerful force in the Universe he’s a bumbling, incompetent, narcissistic, immature bully, a well-documented pathological liar and professional cheat. What EXACTLY has he done to make you love him so much?

    • C. Lyttle | April 10, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @Love is the most powerful force in the Universe You’re living in another universe if you don’t know. Open your ears and mind.

    • Love is the most powerful force in the Universe | April 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @J J Smith Yeah, but what has he done? what are examples of lies? I need evidence too.

  6. Holy Land | April 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    OK, a cheer leader who yells at anyone who don’t praise him, a cheer leader who burns all the bridges with our allies, a cheer leader who berates gold star families, a cheer leader who befriends dictators, a cheer leader who spends most of his time watching TV, hate tweeting the world, play golf at his commercial properties using taxpayers’ money, …

    • chloe sutton | April 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Yep that about sums Trump up.

    • Keith Anthony | April 8, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      @chloe sutton That’s “cheerleader”, and in reality he’s a Waterboy.

    • Car Lea | April 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      Holy Land I know a couple of folks he would never argue with.

    • Edward Haglin | April 10, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

      Yup now how do we get to mail in our votes so Putin can’t hack the computers .mail in voting and election security reform movement to replace all hackable computer voting system with paper trail ballot voting such as mail in vote .watch how scared he is of mail in vote even though he has mailed in his vote . hysterical hypocrisy .

    • Adam Edward | April 13, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      He traded American lives for personal gain

  7. frans visser | April 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    you’re not fighting a monster, YOU ARE THE MONSTER

  8. richard calhoun | April 8, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    The country needs a leader, instead we have a cheerleader.

    • LindieLee | April 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      He wears many hats, cheerleader is just one of them.

    • Jessica DeTrant | April 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @LindieLee No, he just wears a wig.

    • Trump Would Date His Daughter | April 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      LindieLee Cheerleading by downplaying the situation is killing Americans, that’s why America has the highest death toll on the 21st day compared to all other countries. You value Trump over human lives? Crazy.

    • ImahSillyGirl | April 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      LindieLee it’s especially too bad, sane leader is not one of them.🙄

  9. Rick OC | April 8, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    I agree, donnie is a cheerleader, not really needed and adds nothing to the game except for noise.

  10. JakeJDM | April 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    imagine if cheerleaders told you, your team was winning everytime they were losing

  11. M. Garcia | April 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    We need a strong and smart leader, not a cheerleader.

  12. No One | April 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Lol pushing his drug and the stock market went up! People *have* died of it!
    He’s out in November!

    • R F | April 9, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      No One That drug has been removed in many counties as a testament for malaria because it became resistant.

    • R F | April 9, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      No One
      3/12/2020

      “South Korea experts recommend anti-HIV, anti-malaria drugs for COVID-19

      South Korean experts are also recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with the anti-HIV medication. HCQ is sold under the brand name Plaquenil, among others, and is used for the prevention and treatment of malaria.”

    • Nikki Roeder | April 10, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @Martha Guerra Well put.

    • Andrew Suh | April 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      And to think there are still people (who gets there education from bunch of conspiracy theories) out there that are stupid enough to re-elect this reality TV showman clown

    • Tommy Tillery | April 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Martha Guerra It having to be good for Malaria does not mean it will be great for the Corona Virus. I thought I made u understand that an old drug for yrs ago to be used for a deadly virus in todays need has to be tested for use in this corona Virus – Trump is not a MD nor is he a scientist. I did medical research testing many new drugs and old ones – if the testing of a new drug does not reach acceptance by peers it is not by any MD. As of today , The TRUMP drug he wants on the Market has to be tested for use on the corona virus, your supporting ZTrump does not meet the test for use.

  13. Dean Holmes | April 8, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Just because you’ve walked into a few cheerleader’s locker rooms, doesn’t mean your a great cheerleader

    • Kpg 333 | April 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      *underaged

    • connie baldwin | April 13, 2020 at 1:12 AM | Reply

      Thank you for making me laugh out loud. I needed that!

    • connie baldwin | April 13, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

      @What The Excuse me? I know that there are going to be NO rethugnicans who can say BOO about one woman who accuses Biden compared to the 25 PLUS women who have claimed to have been sexually assaulted by pig daddy donnie. So maybe America needs to bring this back up since it does not get near enough coverage.

    • What The | April 13, 2020 at 3:40 AM | Reply

      ​@connie baldwin Biden sniffing women and children is the least of ur problems, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, attempting to shut down the ongoing investigation, and the $1.5billion in financing given to Hunter Biden from China, get ready for it.

    • Mr Clean | April 14, 2020 at 4:36 AM | Reply

      He was in there laughing about groping women

  14. fredflints | April 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    “It’s a monster we are fighting.” Two monsters actually…coronavirus AND trump!

  15. Tommy Vasec | April 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Trump’s next book: “The Art of Cheer leading”

  16. Mark Henstridge | April 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    When he heard the word “Pandemic” he should have acted on it full stop but the “FOOL” did nothing.

    • Boogie Tyme | April 9, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

      Mark Henstridge Obama didn’t either

    • undertow | April 9, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

      It’s shocking how spot on Navarro was. It’s appalling how donny pretends oh a memo I never heard if it. I asked him was their a memo. He said oh yea. Yeah f ing right. A memo with that level of warning. He’s either criminally incompetent for not seeing it or a complete liar. Likely both but definitely the latter.

    • gottagowork | April 9, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

      @Rae West Indeed. That’s what you get when you let greedy insurance company run the health care system.

    • gottagowork | April 9, 2020 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      That’s a bit too easy to say in hindsight. SARS and MERS should have been wakeup calls ages ago, but we neglected them “hoping” it would never happen. Scholars/academics have warned us for years. Resulting in many (most?) countries stocking down on required supplies, “because economy”. China should have learned during SARS that keeping a lid on it wasn’t a great idea – did they? As much as I would like to blame the “greatest” cheerleading mascot voted to seat by lunatics (although there was no good candidates at the time, so can’t really blame them either), I really can’t. A catastrophe always involves a number of factors, not a single one. US has a system were greedy insurance companies run the health care sector – what could possibly go wrong?

    • undertow | April 9, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

      I’m not inclined to think there’s any excuse for this. Mers sars Ebola swine flu. There’s been plenty of experience to know this will happen again and again. Early reports on the virus featured the following.
      1 Novel coronavirus no one has any immunity and everyone is susceptible to infection.
      2. Majority of people infected have mild or minimal symptoms.
      3 people can spread symptoms for multiple weeks with no or minimal symptoms.
      4 most people shed virus for several days prior to any symptoms onset.
      5 spread is by fomites and aerosol and droplet

      All of these together equal pandemic

      Every time.

      That’s no surprise to anyone who knows anything about anything.

  17. Edward Haglin | April 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Cheerleader with an investment in a hydrochloroquine manufacturer in France .

  18. nag hamadi | April 8, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    THE GREAT AMERICAN BUM SPEAKS AGAIN!!

  19. Eric Wood | April 8, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Day 1174 of this so-called administration. Feels like year 1174.

  20. F V | April 8, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

    I’m actually ok with him being a cheerleader. Don’t they normally stay on the sidelines while important people do their job?

    • Gottenhimfella | April 9, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      Indeed. A cheerleader is the ONLY sort of leader he is.
      A cheerleader persuades a vacuous crowd to respond with empty and mindless support which bears no relation to the circumstances of the moment. Their job is to gull the crowd into vociferously cheering only ONE of the two teams, regardless of merit.
      They’re a mainstay of American football culture.
      Right up there with other forms of athletic support, like sport betting, grifting and scalping, and jockstraps.

