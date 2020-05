Trump tried to pass blame to the World Health Organization and says he never saw an aide's January memo warning about a potential coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 04/07/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Says He Downplayed Coronavirus Because He's America's Cheerleader | The 11th Hour | MSNBC