Trump tried to pass blame to the World Health Organization and says he never saw an aide's January memo warning about a potential coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 04/07/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives.
Trump Says He Downplayed Coronavirus Because He's America's Cheerleader | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
“I’m America’s cheerleader”, says America’s embarrassment.. 😒🍊💩
@Ace Miller you are an embarrassment to the human race. Please get covid – 19 and lock yourself in your bunker 😊
WITHOUT ANY SHAME… Why wasn’t he cheering before this!! A real cheerleader has spirit and doesn’t give up…. America’s cheerleaders what do u think. He missed practice to many times, he needs to be kicked off the squad. Sign up for bad, cause not even athletics would let yo join…
Highest approval rating he has ever had right now. Most americans approve of the way he has handled covid 19 so I think you are in the minority
@DAVID Rubio like how he had the lowest minority unemployment ever. Or prison reform or the right to try act. He has done more for African Americans in r years than obama in 8. I think he was doing well
@reeses pieces republican idiots are the only ones going out now. So obviously he has a high approval rating
Cheerleader: One who sits on the sidelines while others play the game. Yup, it checks out.
Ha!
@John Doe lol
And to think there are still people (who gets there education from bunch of conspiracy theories) out there that are stupid enough to re-elect this reality TV showman clown
@Andrew Suh lol
Mmm… that’s just demeaning to cheerleaders. Trump isn’t even a cheerleader
There’s a reason they don’t let the cheerleaders step onto the field when the game is in progress.
My Android https://ho1.us/2020/04/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-update-as-of-april-3-2020/
@My Android Stop it your comment is so offensive you’re gonna make us cry
We don’t need a cheerleader. We need a competent manager who tells the truth. Trump’s answer to everything is lies and more lies.
@sillyrockstar1984 Major Kook alert.
@Trara *Think about it.* If the DEMOCRATS were taking this SERIOUSLY since the beginning like they claim. Why would AOC tell you to go out to eat instead of quarintine? Why would the DEMOCRATS in New Orleans tell everyone to go to Mardi Gra instead of quarintine? *Why wasn’t DEMOCRAT run New York prepared?* Wouldn’t that be a great opportunity to show people that Trump doesn’t know anything BUT the DEMOCRATS know what to do? Use your Logic to see the Truth. *Why is it that when Trump stopped flights from China DEMOCRATS called it Racist?*
Never in my life have I heard anything so idiotic. And insane. Get rid of this creature.
Terry Hawkins from what I’m seeing you’re the one with the mouth. No one else is caring on like a mad lunatic, and being threatening but you. 🤷♂️
@Terry Hawkins I Totally AGREE with @Mark Ball.
We are a country not built to shutdown 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Terry Hawkins Well said Terry !!
Trump is the great white hope…your lucky to have this president
Getting tired of the ridiculous statements from POTUS
So, why do you all hate Trump, what has he done that makes you hate him so much?
@Love is the most powerful force in the Universe I may vote for him just because there are no alternatives. But if you don’t see a lack of competence or his lies, then I can’t help you
@Love is the most powerful force in the Universe he’s a bumbling, incompetent, narcissistic, immature bully, a well-documented pathological liar and professional cheat. What EXACTLY has he done to make you love him so much?
@Love is the most powerful force in the Universe You’re living in another universe if you don’t know. Open your ears and mind.
@J J Smith Yeah, but what has he done? what are examples of lies? I need evidence too.
OK, a cheer leader who yells at anyone who don’t praise him, a cheer leader who burns all the bridges with our allies, a cheer leader who berates gold star families, a cheer leader who befriends dictators, a cheer leader who spends most of his time watching TV, hate tweeting the world, play golf at his commercial properties using taxpayers’ money, …
Yep that about sums Trump up.
@chloe sutton That’s “cheerleader”, and in reality he’s a Waterboy.
Holy Land I know a couple of folks he would never argue with.
Yup now how do we get to mail in our votes so Putin can’t hack the computers .mail in voting and election security reform movement to replace all hackable computer voting system with paper trail ballot voting such as mail in vote .watch how scared he is of mail in vote even though he has mailed in his vote . hysterical hypocrisy .
He traded American lives for personal gain
you’re not fighting a monster, YOU ARE THE MONSTER
DITTO !
The country needs a leader, instead we have a cheerleader.
He wears many hats, cheerleader is just one of them.
@LindieLee No, he just wears a wig.
LindieLee Cheerleading by downplaying the situation is killing Americans, that’s why America has the highest death toll on the 21st day compared to all other countries. You value Trump over human lives? Crazy.
LindieLee it’s especially too bad, sane leader is not one of them.🙄
I agree, donnie is a cheerleader, not really needed and adds nothing to the game except for noise.
What we need is a quarterback. Oh, I’m sorry. He’ll just pass the ball.
@pamela billings Just cut your losses and listen to the Governors.
imagine if cheerleaders told you, your team was winning everytime they were losing
Uhmm, that’s their job. To cheer even when losing. Horrible simile.
@Global Pandemic of FAKE NEWS exactly what is happening..
Thats what they do
Imagine if that cost hundreds of thousands maybe millions of lives
@Adam Edward if we’re going to imagine things, imagine the news told only facts instead of personal opinions or feelings. What a world of truth we’d live in.
We need a strong and smart leader, not a cheerleader.
M. Garcia best way to say it
Trump knew about the virus but didn’t take action so thousand of American death is his fault
So you think that a dementia laden guy like Joe Biden is him? Apparently, you haven’t seen any interviews with him lately have you? LMAO
@Brandon Star I agree.
@M. Garcia thank you
Lol pushing his drug and the stock market went up! People *have* died of it!
He’s out in November!
No One That drug has been removed in many counties as a testament for malaria because it became resistant.
No One
3/12/2020
“South Korea experts recommend anti-HIV, anti-malaria drugs for COVID-19
…
South Korean experts are also recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with the anti-HIV medication. HCQ is sold under the brand name Plaquenil, among others, and is used for the prevention and treatment of malaria.”
@Martha Guerra Well put.
And to think there are still people (who gets there education from bunch of conspiracy theories) out there that are stupid enough to re-elect this reality TV showman clown
@Martha Guerra It having to be good for Malaria does not mean it will be great for the Corona Virus. I thought I made u understand that an old drug for yrs ago to be used for a deadly virus in todays need has to be tested for use in this corona Virus – Trump is not a MD nor is he a scientist. I did medical research testing many new drugs and old ones – if the testing of a new drug does not reach acceptance by peers it is not by any MD. As of today , The TRUMP drug he wants on the Market has to be tested for use on the corona virus, your supporting ZTrump does not meet the test for use.
Just because you’ve walked into a few cheerleader’s locker rooms, doesn’t mean your a great cheerleader
*underaged
Thank you for making me laugh out loud. I needed that!
@What The Excuse me? I know that there are going to be NO rethugnicans who can say BOO about one woman who accuses Biden compared to the 25 PLUS women who have claimed to have been sexually assaulted by pig daddy donnie. So maybe America needs to bring this back up since it does not get near enough coverage.
@connie baldwin Biden sniffing women and children is the least of ur problems, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, attempting to shut down the ongoing investigation, and the $1.5billion in financing given to Hunter Biden from China, get ready for it.
He was in there laughing about groping women
“It’s a monster we are fighting.” Two monsters actually…coronavirus AND trump!
and idiots like you
I’m not American. But I can’t stand trump anymore. No more!
The sweet taste of truth, has never touched trumps lips. His hands are the right size for cheer leading though.
@House Majority Are you the house majority leader Moscow Mitch?
Three actually. the third being those spreading the hate pandemic!
Trump’s next book: “The Art of Cheer leading”
LOL
And it will also be ghost written because trump can’t string even one coherent sentence together
@vgcrashnburn it’s write not wright 😉
😄
😂😅🤣😅😂🤣
When he heard the word “Pandemic” he should have acted on it full stop but the “FOOL” did nothing.
Mark Henstridge Obama didn’t either
It’s shocking how spot on Navarro was. It’s appalling how donny pretends oh a memo I never heard if it. I asked him was their a memo. He said oh yea. Yeah f ing right. A memo with that level of warning. He’s either criminally incompetent for not seeing it or a complete liar. Likely both but definitely the latter.
@Rae West Indeed. That’s what you get when you let greedy insurance company run the health care system.
That’s a bit too easy to say in hindsight. SARS and MERS should have been wakeup calls ages ago, but we neglected them “hoping” it would never happen. Scholars/academics have warned us for years. Resulting in many (most?) countries stocking down on required supplies, “because economy”. China should have learned during SARS that keeping a lid on it wasn’t a great idea – did they? As much as I would like to blame the “greatest” cheerleading mascot voted to seat by lunatics (although there was no good candidates at the time, so can’t really blame them either), I really can’t. A catastrophe always involves a number of factors, not a single one. US has a system were greedy insurance companies run the health care sector – what could possibly go wrong?
I’m not inclined to think there’s any excuse for this. Mers sars Ebola swine flu. There’s been plenty of experience to know this will happen again and again. Early reports on the virus featured the following.
1 Novel coronavirus no one has any immunity and everyone is susceptible to infection.
2. Majority of people infected have mild or minimal symptoms.
3 people can spread symptoms for multiple weeks with no or minimal symptoms.
4 most people shed virus for several days prior to any symptoms onset.
5 spread is by fomites and aerosol and droplet
All of these together equal pandemic
Every time.
That’s no surprise to anyone who knows anything about anything.
Cheerleader with an investment in a hydrochloroquine manufacturer in France .
How do you know this?
@Lann Mason see podcast busted Trump and family investment in hydrochloroquine manufacturer in France
@Lann Mason knowledge is power ,thanks for asking .
@Edward Haglin
Send a link please
@Lann Mason see busted trump and family investment in hydrochloroquine manufacturer in France
THE GREAT AMERICAN BUM SPEAKS AGAIN!!
nag hamadi, he’s rich and the president. Who are you again? Bum.
Day 1174 of this so-called administration. Feels like year 1174.
I’m actually ok with him being a cheerleader. Don’t they normally stay on the sidelines while important people do their job?
Indeed. A cheerleader is the ONLY sort of leader he is.
A cheerleader persuades a vacuous crowd to respond with empty and mindless support which bears no relation to the circumstances of the moment. Their job is to gull the crowd into vociferously cheering only ONE of the two teams, regardless of merit.
They’re a mainstay of American football culture.
Right up there with other forms of athletic support, like sport betting, grifting and scalping, and jockstraps.