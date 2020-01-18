Trump Reportedly Called Generals ‘Dopes And Babies’ While Berating Them | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

January 18, 2020

 

A new book from The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker details how in one closed-door meeting Trump insulted and berated his top military brass. Adm. James Stavridis joins to discuss. Aired on 01/17/20.
74 Comments on "Trump Reportedly Called Generals ‘Dopes And Babies’ While Berating Them | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Ali Talib | January 18, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    Why does he still have supporters. They should just lock him up already.. He’s a lowdown person.

    • TheLongestNa meIcouldThinkOfTheThird | January 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @HTHAMMACK1 I give you facts and you all insult. Babies like you should have your votes nullified. People like you are the reason we have had people like Castro, Chavez ,Mao ect.

    • Tristan Bennett | January 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Mark Lanzarotta they should lock up all you traitors for hating america. Trump 2020! This impeachment is nothing but a hoax cause all you sore losers can’t get over trumps 2016 win.

    • Torry Street | January 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Ali Talib he is stupid

    • Gey Merr | January 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      he has a lot of money to pay the so called supporters..

  2. Ming | January 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM | Reply

    Trump becoming President only fueled his ego. He believes the lies he tells hisself

    • Mari Carmen | January 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      Yes, there is not doubt that Trump suffers from Pseudologia Fantastica (among other personality disorders).

    • Merlin5by5 | January 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @RuBaron715 Then offer up ONE proof that my facts are NOT true, Moron.
      I noticed you did NOT offer up one proof, or even a FACT, so far. Bet you a dollar your butt misses your fist.

    • Merlin5by5 | January 18, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @enigmaticmisfit By the way, IF TRUMP did NOT do these programs for America, why has America profited so Greatly from them? Last time I looked, TRUMP did not profit, and does not profit from future programs. Maybe you might present some facts, instead of just being a butt hurt economic Moron. You are seem to forget that America has just almost DOUBLED our economy on the DOW since Obama went packing. 18 T to 29 Trillion. Can you do the math? Or do you need an Iphone, and a PBS special tutor? That’s almost the national economies of central and south america, combined.

    • Merlin5by5 | January 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      @RuBaron715 Just because I wanted to prove my case, OUR 10 trillion improvement during the Trump Presidency, is better than the FOUR trillion dollar economy of everyone in South America, and 1.8 Trillion for Central America, according to this: http://statisticstimes.com/economy/south-american-countries-by-gdp.php

    • mcken2020 | January 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      HIS VERY UNHEALTHY EGO- THE DYE ALONE WOULD MAKE ANYONE MENTALLY STUPID

  3. Intercat | January 18, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

    Trump to American military leaders: “I wouldn’t go to war with you people.” No, you wouldn’t, would you?

  4. One Drone Pilot | January 18, 2020 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    “Bone Spurs…?”… I’m surprised trump doesn’t have “Phone Spurs” on his thumbs, after all that tweeting…!

  5. Coma White | January 18, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    Captain bonespurs is at it again. He doesn’t even read briefings and yet he calls other people dopes.

  6. Doctor Crusher | January 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    ‘He’ calls people names because that’s what his father called him.

    • Doctor Crusher | January 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      Tan Vinh me too!

    • Shawna Weesner | January 18, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      Doctor Crusher No. tRump’s father did Not call him names, tRump’s father was too busy stealing money in the U.S. by using his son’s name as a way to hide money, so he (the dad) wouldn’t have to pay taxes on the money. The apple does not fall far from the tree. Donald has raised two sons who are just like him. Theives, liars, killers, manipulators of people; devoid of any conscience.

  7. Doc Lewis | January 18, 2020 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    “Dopes and babies”…yet who dodged the draft 5 times? THAT’S the baby.

    • Pokarot | January 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @Nathan Oliver There’s a difference between objecting to the Vietnam war (Ali) and lying about a medical condition to dodge the draft (Trump). Ali was a conscientious objector, he refused based on religious / moral grounds. He also faced fines, jail time, and the inability to have a boxing license for his views.

      One openly said they did not want to go to war and faced the punishments for doing so, the other lied about a medical condition to dodge the draft multiple times.

      Trying to compare Trump and Ali in this is just showing some fantastic ignorance.

    • Nathan Oliver | January 18, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Pokarot not really, because all of that information is irrelevant to the point. Do you know and have proof of Trump’s reason for avoiding being drafted? You can only speculate. Trump himself said he dodged the draft because he didn’t agree with the Vietnam war. So both Trump and Ali both avoided the draft due to not agreeing with the war, but because Trump is Trump and because Ali went to jail, somehow Ali’s reason was honorable even though it was the same as Trump’s.

    • Pokarot | January 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Nathan Oliver It’s entirely relevant. There is a difference between how Ali and Trump acted when they were drafted, you equated the two without enough caveats. As for having proof, kinda, I’ve developed bone spurs, the effect on my day-to-day life is minimal but they have crushed some of my previous hobbies. Trump would not be able to golf or play tennis if his bone spurs were such a detriment that he could not serve.

      “Trump himself said he dodged the draft because he didn’t agree with the Vietnam war.” That’s again not the same as dodging by faking bone spurs compared to dodging and saying that’s why. One is lying about not being able to go and then saying something different later in your life the other is being honest and facing the consequences of your actions.

    • marc marinacci | January 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      AND THE DOPE

  8. Stein-Erik Dahle | January 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Trump is projecting himself literally 100% of the time he’s criticizing others.

  9. bigmassive69 | January 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Of course Pres. Trump won’t go to war- he’s a draft dodger.

  10. M. Rodrigo Lemus | January 18, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Ah yes RANTMAN Bone Spurs Vietnam Draft Dodger LYING KING Donald Trump: “I wouldn’t go to war with you”… YEAH WE KNOW… DUMAZ. 👍😉

    • marc marinacci | January 18, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      ITS TIME FOR THE FAT POS TO FALL ON HIS SWORD

    • Tristan Bennett | January 18, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      He’s the president, elected by the american people, if you hate democracy so much you should move to china. Bunch of ingrates should be thanking trump for saving the failing obama economy

  11. Philly Phil | January 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    re: “Trump Reportedly Called Generals ‘Dopes And Babies While Berating Them…” #UNHINGED

  12. Tribble Booth | January 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    How any military veteran could support this aberration, is beyond me.

    • Tristan Bennett | January 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Mark Lanzarotta u should get a job instead of being a sponge on the economy trump got for you and quit being a MSM mouthpiece for american hating propaganda

    • Dan Fofi | January 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      Trumpanzee troll

    • Thomas Ridley | January 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Tristan Bennett
      Yep! It’s doing so great more people are choosing to live in their cars and tents.
      If the economy was doing so great the wealthy wouldn’t have needed a tax cut to make ends meet
      The economy is doing so great that 1out of 4 depend on housing or food assistance.
      Sure couldn’t ask for anything better now could we

    • Tristan Bennett | January 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Ridley you watch too much fake news and need to get some real facts. the economy was failing before trump fixed it so you’re welcome.

    • Thomas Ridley | January 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Tristan Bennett
      A sponge on society ! I guess your confusing this person with the way the wealthy work

  13. Konrad Heumann | January 18, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    The baby had to be entertained because he has such a tiny attention span.

  14. ODZY CHRIS | January 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    “Another ride?” What is this? What have we become an amusement park?”

  15. Kevin Lee | January 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    The draft dodging traitor will never go to war nor his kids.

    • Tristan Bennett | January 18, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Debra de Roos better than being a mouthpiece for the MSM who hate america.

    • mcken2020 | January 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      they just go to war on Americans- by stealing- lying – cheating all the days of their lives.
      they look like a family of Grifters. with the self entitled smell that is only on those that are as greasy as old motor oil. it’s just the color ORANGE.
      THIS COUNTRY IS RUINED BY THIS HORRIBLE PERSON.
      THE BOUNTY FROM IRAN WILL BE WELL EARNED AND WORTH THE 30 MIL +

    • mcken2020 | January 18, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @whaledog77 he does by just knowing him-
      Putin thinks he is the moron he is.

    • mcken2020 | January 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @claire bigelow Trump’s Russian name is Pres. Suckmeoff

    • jewell charles | January 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      who would want to be in the same outfit with any trump,they would throw anyone in front of any perceived threat.yellow goes below trumps shoulders.

  16. Karen Kelly | January 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    I bet that’s how his father talked to him. And that’s all he’s know.

  17. Kenny Taylor | January 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    When England comes out and says that they are looking for alternate allies outside of the US, you KNOW something is not right in the White House AND the Senate.

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | January 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      The one perhaps-nice thing about this Trump aberration is that the world of tomorrow will be much less US-centric than it used to be. And I think that’s actually a good thing. Right now the rest of the world is getting a healthy dose of US intransigence. Rest assured, politicians in the US will most assuredly not make the necessary structural changes to our 1700s style political organization in order to prevent another useless fool from occupying the president’s residence for four long years while he trashes US alliances, reputations, treaties, political goodwill, etc while breaking laws both domestic and international. The world needs to know they can’t count on the US to keep another, even worse Trump from coming along in some future election.

    • keith cunningham | January 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      Trade alliances have changed. Close allies are searching to expand into formally unexplored markets. Nature and investment abhors a vacuum. There will be perhaps a long overdue shift in business and investment.

  18. fried spaghetti | January 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    General Mattis should have ordered fat Donnie to “fall on my hand and choke yourself”.

  19. Ma- gee | January 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Makes you want to kick that lardass ugly president. He is a traitor…!!!

  20. Sandra Bowles | January 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Could just imagine what he calls his wife and children.

