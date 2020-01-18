A new book from The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker details how in one closed-door meeting Trump insulted and berated his top military brass. Adm. James Stavridis joins to discuss. Aired on 01/17/20.
Trump Reportedly Called Generals 'Dopes And Babies' While Berating Them | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Why does he still have supporters. They should just lock him up already.. He’s a lowdown person.
@HTHAMMACK1 I give you facts and you all insult. Babies like you should have your votes nullified. People like you are the reason we have had people like Castro, Chavez ,Mao ect.
@Mark Lanzarotta they should lock up all you traitors for hating america. Trump 2020! This impeachment is nothing but a hoax cause all you sore losers can’t get over trumps 2016 win.
Ali Talib he is stupid
he has a lot of money to pay the so called supporters..
Trump becoming President only fueled his ego. He believes the lies he tells hisself
Yes, there is not doubt that Trump suffers from Pseudologia Fantastica (among other personality disorders).
@RuBaron715 Then offer up ONE proof that my facts are NOT true, Moron.
I noticed you did NOT offer up one proof, or even a FACT, so far. Bet you a dollar your butt misses your fist.
@enigmaticmisfit By the way, IF TRUMP did NOT do these programs for America, why has America profited so Greatly from them? Last time I looked, TRUMP did not profit, and does not profit from future programs. Maybe you might present some facts, instead of just being a butt hurt economic Moron. You are seem to forget that America has just almost DOUBLED our economy on the DOW since Obama went packing. 18 T to 29 Trillion. Can you do the math? Or do you need an Iphone, and a PBS special tutor? That’s almost the national economies of central and south america, combined.
@RuBaron715 Just because I wanted to prove my case, OUR 10 trillion improvement during the Trump Presidency, is better than the FOUR trillion dollar economy of everyone in South America, and 1.8 Trillion for Central America, according to this: http://statisticstimes.com/economy/south-american-countries-by-gdp.php
HIS VERY UNHEALTHY EGO- THE DYE ALONE WOULD MAKE ANYONE MENTALLY STUPID
Trump to American military leaders: “I wouldn’t go to war with you people.” No, you wouldn’t, would you?
He wouldn’t even crawl out from under the table.
THE COWARD TRAITOR TRUMPSKI WOULDNT GO TO WAR FOR ANYBODY, NOT EVEN HIS OWN DISGRACEFUL SEEDS
“Bone Spurs…?”… I’m surprised trump doesn’t have “Phone Spurs” on his thumbs, after all that tweeting…!
His tweeting is a joke. So is he
Tweeting and misspellings. Then Trump has to call someone in to correct his grammar.
Lillian Wright you obviously felt the need to be the fool… just had to reply hey..! Typical dumb American…
One Drone Pilot thumb bone spurs
Captain bonespurs is at it again. He doesn’t even read briefings and yet he calls other people dopes.
Coma. White. He should practice what he preachs
Ah but trumpie has the best brain.. VOTE.BLUE!!
‘He’ calls people names because that’s what his father called him.
Tan Vinh me too!
Doctor Crusher No. tRump’s father did Not call him names, tRump’s father was too busy stealing money in the U.S. by using his son’s name as a way to hide money, so he (the dad) wouldn’t have to pay taxes on the money. The apple does not fall far from the tree. Donald has raised two sons who are just like him. Theives, liars, killers, manipulators of people; devoid of any conscience.
“Dopes and babies”…yet who dodged the draft 5 times? THAT’S the baby.
@Nathan Oliver There’s a difference between objecting to the Vietnam war (Ali) and lying about a medical condition to dodge the draft (Trump). Ali was a conscientious objector, he refused based on religious / moral grounds. He also faced fines, jail time, and the inability to have a boxing license for his views.
One openly said they did not want to go to war and faced the punishments for doing so, the other lied about a medical condition to dodge the draft multiple times.
Trying to compare Trump and Ali in this is just showing some fantastic ignorance.
@Pokarot not really, because all of that information is irrelevant to the point. Do you know and have proof of Trump’s reason for avoiding being drafted? You can only speculate. Trump himself said he dodged the draft because he didn’t agree with the Vietnam war. So both Trump and Ali both avoided the draft due to not agreeing with the war, but because Trump is Trump and because Ali went to jail, somehow Ali’s reason was honorable even though it was the same as Trump’s.
@Nathan Oliver It’s entirely relevant. There is a difference between how Ali and Trump acted when they were drafted, you equated the two without enough caveats. As for having proof, kinda, I’ve developed bone spurs, the effect on my day-to-day life is minimal but they have crushed some of my previous hobbies. Trump would not be able to golf or play tennis if his bone spurs were such a detriment that he could not serve.
“Trump himself said he dodged the draft because he didn’t agree with the Vietnam war.” That’s again not the same as dodging by faking bone spurs compared to dodging and saying that’s why. One is lying about not being able to go and then saying something different later in your life the other is being honest and facing the consequences of your actions.
AND THE DOPE
Trump is projecting himself literally 100% of the time he’s criticizing others.
Exactly
Veronica Franks YES, you’re right; they are men of courage, responsibility & strong moral fibre which trump will NEVER be ….. because he *can’t buy moral fibre* . 👍😎
Stein-Erik Dahle he hates himself and it’s his only way to live with himself.
Get over it, trump won the election. He’s your president too. Show some respect
Of course Pres. Trump won’t go to war- he’s a draft dodger.
Ah yes RANTMAN Bone Spurs Vietnam Draft Dodger LYING KING Donald Trump: “I wouldn’t go to war with you”… YEAH WE KNOW… DUMAZ. 👍😉
ITS TIME FOR THE FAT POS TO FALL ON HIS SWORD
He’s the president, elected by the american people, if you hate democracy so much you should move to china. Bunch of ingrates should be thanking trump for saving the failing obama economy
re: “Trump Reportedly Called Generals ‘Dopes And Babies While Berating Them…” #UNHINGED
‘Dopes and Babies’ Fighting ‘Loser War’: Trump Reportedly Berated Military Top Brass
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/01/17/dopes-and-babies-fighting-loser-war-trump-reportedly-berated-military-top-brass.html
How any military veteran could support this aberration, is beyond me.
@Mark Lanzarotta u should get a job instead of being a sponge on the economy trump got for you and quit being a MSM mouthpiece for american hating propaganda
Trumpanzee troll
@Tristan Bennett
Yep! It’s doing so great more people are choosing to live in their cars and tents.
If the economy was doing so great the wealthy wouldn’t have needed a tax cut to make ends meet
The economy is doing so great that 1out of 4 depend on housing or food assistance.
Sure couldn’t ask for anything better now could we
@Thomas Ridley you watch too much fake news and need to get some real facts. the economy was failing before trump fixed it so you’re welcome.
@Tristan Bennett
A sponge on society ! I guess your confusing this person with the way the wealthy work
The baby had to be entertained because he has such a tiny attention span.
We need to stop complaints and vote and get all we know to vote him out
HE NEEDS TO BE ELIMINATED ASAP
SO WHAT. THEY HAD TO CATER TO HOW HE WORKS BEST. THE BOTTOM LINE, TRUMP IS SUCCESSFUL AND PROOF IS IN HIS WORKS.
“Another ride?” What is this? What have we become an amusement park?”
We have become a Freak Show, let’s face it.
The draft dodging traitor will never go to war nor his kids.
@Debra de Roos better than being a mouthpiece for the MSM who hate america.
they just go to war on Americans- by stealing- lying – cheating all the days of their lives.
they look like a family of Grifters. with the self entitled smell that is only on those that are as greasy as old motor oil. it’s just the color ORANGE.
THIS COUNTRY IS RUINED BY THIS HORRIBLE PERSON.
THE BOUNTY FROM IRAN WILL BE WELL EARNED AND WORTH THE 30 MIL +
@whaledog77 he does by just knowing him-
Putin thinks he is the moron he is.
@claire bigelow Trump’s Russian name is Pres. Suckmeoff
who would want to be in the same outfit with any trump,they would throw anyone in front of any perceived threat.yellow goes below trumps shoulders.
I bet that’s how his father talked to him. And that’s all he’s know.
Sad isn’t it? Shows you that the rich needed social services help too.
Trump is like the geek in school that the girls would smack around.his sister would have to the SR PROM
Karen Kelly
I’ve wondered what f’d him up.
You could be right.
So blind
I don’t think his dad talked to him at all just stuffed his mouth with money to shut him up
Maybe so, it’s time for him to go.
When England comes out and says that they are looking for alternate allies outside of the US, you KNOW something is not right in the White House AND the Senate.
The one perhaps-nice thing about this Trump aberration is that the world of tomorrow will be much less US-centric than it used to be. And I think that’s actually a good thing. Right now the rest of the world is getting a healthy dose of US intransigence. Rest assured, politicians in the US will most assuredly not make the necessary structural changes to our 1700s style political organization in order to prevent another useless fool from occupying the president’s residence for four long years while he trashes US alliances, reputations, treaties, political goodwill, etc while breaking laws both domestic and international. The world needs to know they can’t count on the US to keep another, even worse Trump from coming along in some future election.
Trade alliances have changed. Close allies are searching to expand into formally unexplored markets. Nature and investment abhors a vacuum. There will be perhaps a long overdue shift in business and investment.
General Mattis should have ordered fat Donnie to “fall on my hand and choke yourself”.
Not everyone will get the reference.
WHERE ARE LAP DOG MATTIS AND THE HAMSTER LEMASTER NOW WHEN OUR COUNTRY NEEDS THEIR INFO AND VOICES?
Trump’s neck is too fat, it would stymie a Guillotine blade.
Makes you want to kick that lardass ugly president. He is a traitor…!!!
Could just imagine what he calls his wife and children.