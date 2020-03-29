Trump Recommends Stricter Guidelines To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 29, 2020

 

President Trump announces in his afternoon press conference that this new normal could last through the summer. Aired on 03/16/2020.
101 Comments on "Trump Recommends Stricter Guidelines To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Jean Seattle | March 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    I thought it was a HOAX?

  2. Lisa Marie Barker | March 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    tone was serious because he tanked the stock market in real time!

  3. Jeremy Backup | March 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Most corrupt and incompetent Administration in American History.

  4. Fritz Fondona | March 16, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    A 100 days late and a trillion dollars short.

  5. Uknow | March 16, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    It’s too late. After it’s wide spread, he says “let’s slow it down” after chanting “hoax and witch hunt”

    • Arthur | March 17, 2020 at 4:41 AM | Reply

      @JR Going Yes, “this is their new hoax” is referring to people trying to blame it on him. You CANNOT try to convince us he was trying to call the virus ITSELF a hoax, when, AT THE SAME TIME, he was putting together a team to tackle it. How f***ing stupid do you think we are?

    • Arthur | March 17, 2020 at 4:42 AM | Reply

      @Leonie Romanes
      “what would be the point of getting angry at China? The virus is everywhere now, that horse has bolted. Trumps incompetence and inaction has made a bad situation worse.”

      This is the DEFINITION of a contradiction. Don’t blame China for what’s already done, but, blame Trump for what’s already done?

    • JR Going | March 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      @Arthur Pretty f’ing stupid!
      What you said he was trying to say was not what he said; again going back to his and your lack of understanding of how the English language works.
      It is completely Trump’s fault! In 2018 he fired the permanent team who could have started tackling this outbreak while it was still contained in China and they would have had 2 more years of preparations to start with.
      How many drugs do you have to take to be able to support this moron and chief?

    • Leonie Romanes | March 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      @Arthur Trump and his people knew about how dangerous this virus was. But they did nothing about it for two months. Because he was afraid taking action would spook the stock market. So yeah he does share some of the blame for this, his inaction helped it spread. The Chinese don’t live in a democracy so they are stuck with their bad leaders. The difference is Americans can vote Trumps failing administration out in November.

    • Arthur | March 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      @Leonie Romanes
      Trump and his team reacted to this quickly. WHILE undergoing the Democrats’ impeachment, I may add.

  6. David J | March 16, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    I’m still waiting for Trump to take a map and a sharpie and draw a diagram of the coronavirus heading out to sea.

  7. IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX | March 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    When trump said he was going to undo everything Obama did, I don’t know he was talking about reversing the stock market gains made under Obama.

    • Fahim Ahmad | March 16, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      🤣🤣🤣Undoing Obama’s legacy: 1. Bring back the recession, 2. Bring back the pollution, 3. Bring back the corruption & cronyism, 4. Escalate the wars overseas, 5. Bring back the uninsured Americans, 6. Bring back the unemployed, 7. Bring on the xenophobia …
      We got rid of W. Bush/Cheney debacle presidency… We DIDN’T want it back!!!😈👎

    • Saph ListSer | March 17, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      @Fahim Ahmad By “we” I’m guessing you mean all the non-Trump supporters? His most fanatical supporters want exactly all those things and more. They probably think they can force the hand of their invisible father-figure (God) and bring about their own judgment, or some equally asinine goal.

    • Fahim Ahmad | March 17, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

      @Saph ListSer Not exactly… I remember the same ‘trendy’ people were sick of 8 yrs of W. Bush & voted for Pres. Obama.
      Those same trendies suddenly decided to vote for Trump 👺over Hillary… 🙄
      I’m a Democrat…😈 but a lot of people r ‘undecided’ I’ve noticed…
      I just made a point that these idiots who don’t pay attention, voted for Trump – not thinking what I warned them he would do… and it was not what they wanted.
      They kept saying “give him time” … “give him a chance”… “he’ll become ‘presidential'”…
      And it never happened…🤣
      So now they’re stuck w/ a rotting orange blob while they lose everything they had under Pres. Obama…

    • Just Say'n | March 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM | Reply

      @Saph ListSer …equally asinine…?
      The lemon club…https://www.goldeagle.com/tips-tools/why-was-the-yugo-so-bad/

    • Connie Bodacious | March 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      “Make America Great Again?, right!– how’s that working for you 🤮he’s made America sicker than it’s been in the History of America!!! He will always be known as the laziest, most ignorant self-serving, murderous spoiled-childlike, irresponsible, lying, untrustworthy Impeached president this World has EVER SEEN !!! YEP YOU DID IT !!!

  8. The Bastard Gift | March 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Nearly three months later than everyone else …”He really understands.”

  9. Jesus Says | March 16, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”- FDR
    “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”- JFK
    *”I don’t take responsibility at all.”- DJT*

  10. Gary Edward Allen | March 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    It must be sad to have such a tool for a leader.
    Literally nothing he says can be taken seriously.

  11. Andrew Smith | March 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    “I’m surprised his arm is still functioning…” 😆

  12. Denise Hall | March 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Trumpie,Why didn’t you get out your sharpie a draw a circle around China?

  13. Philip DuBeau | March 16, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    trump is a grifter…..grifters do what grifters do.

    • Mz M | March 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Grifters going to grift.

    • myko freder | March 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Typical flu and cold work it’s way through grade schools (with kid and poor hygiene) to parents to more grade schools till summer when the grade schools close and there is a lot of herd immunity over the summer. This is not happening and this summer there will be no herd immunity and you will continue at this pace. Most of the hospital needs if you can get vulnerable (working and retired) and those over 70 to act responsible, or at minimum semi-isolate for the next year. Change visitation at nursing homes, stop going to crowded stores and stick with smaller stores at off hours, don’t go out for entertainment purposes (restaurant, concerts, etc) for the next year, it will all be their in a year and it’s all optional.

    • DN JAZZ | March 17, 2020 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      You hit the nail directly on the head!

    • samsox69 | March 20, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      Never a truer statement.

  14. tonykeo83 | March 16, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    There are two crisis that American is facing. The Conoravirus crisis and the Trump crisis.

  15. Michael Valente | March 16, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    I recommend a competent president

    • Adara Hayes | March 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Annie S. If only. Unfortunately sounds like fantasy. This might be the most unfortunate wake up call in the history of the world.

    • T Electronix | March 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Let’s start with actually having a President.

    • Saph ListSer | March 17, 2020 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      @RedondoBeach2 Not how his rich associates see it – they’ve been doing quite well with him at the helm.

    • Wallie Goolsby | March 17, 2020 at 1:05 AM | Reply

      Where are the tRump supporters? This is the man you want for 2020. He is the worst president that this nation has ever had. Because of his lack of concern, hoax, and delay of actions proves he his unfit to be President.

    • Sandra Whitlock | March 17, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

      I’ll settle for a slightly competent one at this point. Maybe we can pull at least that off. Maybe.

  16. Frank Winkhorst | March 16, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    “Trump” and “reality” in the same sentence….. That would be funny if it weren’t incredible sad.

    • Mary Jane | March 17, 2020 at 4:21 AM | Reply

      @Carol Price they never met 😂😂

    • Carol Price | March 17, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

      @Mary Jane The rely weird thing is a only have a sense of humor once in a blue moon and only when it’s needed.So most of the time I don’t have a sense of at all. humor at all so glad I could give you something to laugh about Because I love helping and I know when someone needs to laugh and relieve the tension.So thank you for my good dead of the day it means allot to me.

    • Pamela Wiles | March 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

      @Ron Wuerch tell me what about this is fake news what have they said that is fake news

    • Robin Williams | March 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      @Carol Price GOD I’m glad somebody said it, & Thanks Ms Price .

    • Carol Price | March 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Robin Williams No problem the truth is the truth and it doesn’t matter if we like it our not the only way we will get through this is to deal with it and not deny it.And your welcome I love helping people it’s better than then people who love herting people.

  17. cahalsall | March 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Americans voted for a reality show character, what were they expecting?

    • MuyGrande Heart | March 17, 2020 at 2:08 AM | Reply

      The majority of Americans did not vote for Trump.

    • Daniel | March 17, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

      To be fair, the US gov was a reality show way before this. Why else do you think us non-Americans follow it? Your elections look like they’re a Eurovision contest.

    • Turnible Spencer | March 17, 2020 at 3:01 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Too true, except I’d call in more like watching Wrestlemania.

    • Jay Scraggs | March 17, 2020 at 5:06 AM | Reply

      And my dude has done great things turned out way better than anticipated

    • rodolph schmirnoff | March 17, 2020 at 5:44 AM | Reply

      It’s much bigger than who is the prezz. Its a synthetic virus, man made. Hiv delivery system and it comes back over and over. China are cremating the infected. That’s why, along with isolation the number of new infections are going down

  18. incipidsigninsetup | March 16, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Chickens coming home to roost.

    You voted for him and then you were given a legitimate chance to get rid of him through a perfectly valid impeachment and failed. The bill comes due.

  19. Mark J | March 16, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    I guess the liar-in-chief finally figured out this ISN’T the flu. #Moron.

  20. Chris Universe | March 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    When you say “the most powerful hospitals” what you really mean is “the rich areas” because F the poor, right?

