President Trump announces in his afternoon press conference that this new normal could last through the summer. Aired on 03/16/2020.
Trump Recommends Stricter Guidelines To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus | Deadline | MSNBC
I thought it was a HOAX?
@98LowDown He is pathetically bad also a vile person and criminal.
He never said that lol.
@Grim Reefer he and his dumb loud mouth son said it was Democrat hoax.
@Jean Peters how about beautiful hoax. ???
It was just another one his lies. Only this time he couldn’t get out of it now everyone knows he’s nothing but a liar.
tone was serious because he tanked the stock market in real time!
BIGLY!
Biggest drop in history
Trumps has little to do with it,
The dollar is dead, trade war with China,Global Debt etc, SS Agent Dan Bongino > https://youtu.be/NwAVxAbG6v4
Most corrupt and incompetent Administration in American History.
And Trump always and forever Putin’s puppet on a string.
@David Nichols troll.
@Kenshannon Jeter still addicted to Russia I see. Try something new and original.
@Delinda Jensen you’re a troll queen.
“GOP: wait till you see our next guy”
A 100 days late and a trillion dollars short.
A trillion?
Almost $2trillion actually, and billions more every day…more for the stock market and ‘economy’ than is being spent on covid-19 by FAR.
Well, if the trillion dollars injected by the Fed was a short… Insider trading, heads will roll
now 2 and a half trillion.
It’s too late. After it’s wide spread, he says “let’s slow it down” after chanting “hoax and witch hunt”
@JR Going Yes, “this is their new hoax” is referring to people trying to blame it on him. You CANNOT try to convince us he was trying to call the virus ITSELF a hoax, when, AT THE SAME TIME, he was putting together a team to tackle it. How f***ing stupid do you think we are?
@Leonie Romanes
“what would be the point of getting angry at China? The virus is everywhere now, that horse has bolted. Trumps incompetence and inaction has made a bad situation worse.”
This is the DEFINITION of a contradiction. Don’t blame China for what’s already done, but, blame Trump for what’s already done?
@Arthur Pretty f’ing stupid!
What you said he was trying to say was not what he said; again going back to his and your lack of understanding of how the English language works.
It is completely Trump’s fault! In 2018 he fired the permanent team who could have started tackling this outbreak while it was still contained in China and they would have had 2 more years of preparations to start with.
How many drugs do you have to take to be able to support this moron and chief?
@Arthur Trump and his people knew about how dangerous this virus was. But they did nothing about it for two months. Because he was afraid taking action would spook the stock market. So yeah he does share some of the blame for this, his inaction helped it spread. The Chinese don’t live in a democracy so they are stuck with their bad leaders. The difference is Americans can vote Trumps failing administration out in November.
@Leonie Romanes
Trump and his team reacted to this quickly. WHILE undergoing the Democrats’ impeachment, I may add.
I’m still waiting for Trump to take a map and a sharpie and draw a diagram of the coronavirus heading out to sea.
I’m still waiting for my old insurance plan Obama told me I could keep.
@David J …in April…
itgetter9 I bet we have a lower infection and death rate then your beloved socialized medicine in Europe.
@Cuz R You will be wrong. Even during the AIDS crisis Eruope had fewer cases with a slower rate of infection.
keith parkhill Ok, well that’s not how things look now. We’ll see though. Btw I heard England only has about 30 ventilators”
When trump said he was going to undo everything Obama did, I don’t know he was talking about reversing the stock market gains made under Obama.
🤣🤣🤣Undoing Obama’s legacy: 1. Bring back the recession, 2. Bring back the pollution, 3. Bring back the corruption & cronyism, 4. Escalate the wars overseas, 5. Bring back the uninsured Americans, 6. Bring back the unemployed, 7. Bring on the xenophobia …
We got rid of W. Bush/Cheney debacle presidency… We DIDN’T want it back!!!😈👎
@Fahim Ahmad By “we” I’m guessing you mean all the non-Trump supporters? His most fanatical supporters want exactly all those things and more. They probably think they can force the hand of their invisible father-figure (God) and bring about their own judgment, or some equally asinine goal.
@Saph ListSer Not exactly… I remember the same ‘trendy’ people were sick of 8 yrs of W. Bush & voted for Pres. Obama.
Those same trendies suddenly decided to vote for Trump 👺over Hillary… 🙄
I’m a Democrat…😈 but a lot of people r ‘undecided’ I’ve noticed…
I just made a point that these idiots who don’t pay attention, voted for Trump – not thinking what I warned them he would do… and it was not what they wanted.
They kept saying “give him time” … “give him a chance”… “he’ll become ‘presidential'”…
And it never happened…🤣
So now they’re stuck w/ a rotting orange blob while they lose everything they had under Pres. Obama…
@Saph ListSer …equally asinine…?
The lemon club…https://www.goldeagle.com/tips-tools/why-was-the-yugo-so-bad/
“Make America Great Again?, right!– how’s that working for you 🤮he’s made America sicker than it’s been in the History of America!!! He will always be known as the laziest, most ignorant self-serving, murderous spoiled-childlike, irresponsible, lying, untrustworthy Impeached president this World has EVER SEEN !!! YEP YOU DID IT !!!
Nearly three months later than everyone else …”He really understands.”
I doubt he’d ever understand
He’s a literal clown. We’re all doomed.
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”- FDR
“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”- JFK
*”I don’t take responsibility at all.”- DJT*
I think that should be “cut in stone” !
“As of of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test [can have one], that’s the important thing, and the tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect, the transcription was perfect,” Trump said(5:02)Dr. Fauci sets the record straight on coronavirus testing, prevention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvW17dSuX5Q&t=361s
I don’t take responsibility at all would be a good trump campaign slogan. I can see the crowds of morons at his Nuremberg rallies already chanting. No responsibility at all, no responsibility at all.
🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
PRICELESS !!!!
It must be sad to have such a tool for a leader.
Literally nothing he says can be taken seriously.
Gary Edward Allen it sucks
It’s more sad than I can express. It’s truly dangerous and embarrassing
Daaaaaaaaa head in SAND
“I’m surprised his arm is still functioning…” 😆
Yes a good one indeed. But He can congrats himself He is the best POTUS we ever had
long nose lowercase those H’s don’t compare him to any greater being
Edit: ah wait the name, i see the name now
😂😂😂
Trumpie,Why didn’t you get out your sharpie a draw a circle around China?
Or around the virus?
Forrest Trump is saving that for later.
trump is a grifter…..grifters do what grifters do.
Grifters going to grift.
Typical flu and cold work it’s way through grade schools (with kid and poor hygiene) to parents to more grade schools till summer when the grade schools close and there is a lot of herd immunity over the summer. This is not happening and this summer there will be no herd immunity and you will continue at this pace. Most of the hospital needs if you can get vulnerable (working and retired) and those over 70 to act responsible, or at minimum semi-isolate for the next year. Change visitation at nursing homes, stop going to crowded stores and stick with smaller stores at off hours, don’t go out for entertainment purposes (restaurant, concerts, etc) for the next year, it will all be their in a year and it’s all optional.
You hit the nail directly on the head!
Never a truer statement.
There are two crisis that American is facing. The Conoravirus crisis and the Trump crisis.
and the -Trump- political apathy crisis
Moronovirus
@Steve Beers -Moronovirus- Corvid-19
tonykeo likes to play with himself in front of little boys.
@Steve Mc I see you are projecting just like your dear leader Trump.
I recommend a competent president
Annie S. If only. Unfortunately sounds like fantasy. This might be the most unfortunate wake up call in the history of the world.
Let’s start with actually having a President.
@RedondoBeach2 Not how his rich associates see it – they’ve been doing quite well with him at the helm.
Where are the tRump supporters? This is the man you want for 2020. He is the worst president that this nation has ever had. Because of his lack of concern, hoax, and delay of actions proves he his unfit to be President.
I’ll settle for a slightly competent one at this point. Maybe we can pull at least that off. Maybe.
“Trump” and “reality” in the same sentence….. That would be funny if it weren’t incredible sad.
@Carol Price they never met 😂😂
@Mary Jane The rely weird thing is a only have a sense of humor once in a blue moon and only when it’s needed.So most of the time I don’t have a sense of at all. humor at all so glad I could give you something to laugh about Because I love helping and I know when someone needs to laugh and relieve the tension.So thank you for my good dead of the day it means allot to me.
@Ron Wuerch tell me what about this is fake news what have they said that is fake news
@Carol Price GOD I’m glad somebody said it, & Thanks Ms Price .
@Robin Williams No problem the truth is the truth and it doesn’t matter if we like it our not the only way we will get through this is to deal with it and not deny it.And your welcome I love helping people it’s better than then people who love herting people.
Americans voted for a reality show character, what were they expecting?
The majority of Americans did not vote for Trump.
To be fair, the US gov was a reality show way before this. Why else do you think us non-Americans follow it? Your elections look like they’re a Eurovision contest.
@Daniel Too true, except I’d call in more like watching Wrestlemania.
And my dude has done great things turned out way better than anticipated
It’s much bigger than who is the prezz. Its a synthetic virus, man made. Hiv delivery system and it comes back over and over. China are cremating the infected. That’s why, along with isolation the number of new infections are going down
Chickens coming home to roost.
You voted for him and then you were given a legitimate chance to get rid of him through a perfectly valid impeachment and failed. The bill comes due.
I agree 💯 u want a lier to run the country u got it open ur eyes
I didn’t vote for him, . knew he was a con from the beginning
@Madeline Schaffer same here. I did my best to get people I know to heed the red flags and warning bells but well, you know..but, but Hillary!
He didn’t win the popular vote. Lost by a lot. It’s the electoral college that got him in.
Real talk👍
I guess the liar-in-chief finally figured out this ISN’T the flu. #Moron.
@gunit 010 – Okay, then, how about *yourself?* WTF are *YOU* doing? All right, then. Take your own advice and STFU, too.
gunit 010 you can’t do anything when the leader doesn’t tell you the truth or hides what he’s doing………..
@gunit 010 relax snowflake
@gunit 010 now you feel how Obama supporters feel for 8 long years mdfkrs
@Moscow Mitch Yeah, you really suffered for 8 years. Why not not share tales of some of your hardships with us?
When you say “the most powerful hospitals” what you really mean is “the rich areas” because F the poor, right?