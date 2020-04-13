A defiant Trump patted himself on the back and attacked the media during a coronavirus briefing as a bipartisan chorus of governors cast doubt on his plans to open the country back up within a few weeks.

Aired on 3/25/20.

Trump Lauds COVID-19 Response Amid Reports Of Dire Situations In Hospitals | The 11th Hour | MSNBC