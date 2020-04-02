Trump: It’s Not Racist To Call Coronavirus The ‘Chinese Virus’ | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 2, 2020

 

The president is defending his repeated use of the phrase 'Chinese virus' when referring to the coronavirus pandemic. Ian Bremmer reacts. Aired on 03/18/2020.
93 Comments on "Trump: It’s Not Racist To Call Coronavirus The ‘Chinese Virus’ | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Johnny Deng | March 19, 2020 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Not gonna lie KungFlu is a good one

  2. NicoSoReal | March 19, 2020 at 4:11 AM | Reply

    So “spanish flu” isn’t racist but “China flu” is?

    • Zhao Guan | March 28, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

      @Peace Lover First,Uyghur,Chinese ,they are all the same coz we don’t differentiate each other. second,you haven’t lived in China,only saw some videos online and you think that represents China without thinking with your own brain. Shame on YOU for making such horrible accusations. This is really a waste of time. Say whatever you want, I won’t read or reply to them. Coz there are things more worthy of my time.

    • Peace Lover | March 28, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      @Zhao Guan hahahah really? You are also stupid like you government. Shame on chinese. You ignorant

      Stop eating wild animals, stop torturing innocent People.

    • Ahmad Fadzil | March 29, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

      Yes..it comes from China…very true

    • Random Guy | March 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      @April Vigh with 3000 deaths 8n our country how do you feel about our death numbers. Are we still better than other countries? A single death is unacceptable. Now we’re up to 3k and counting. This number will continue to rise.

    • Blueberry Muffin | April 1, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @Grace Dai Don’t eat bats

  3. Joshua Tugano | March 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Millions of Americans fearing for their lives, and this is what MSNBC has to offer.

    • UEFT KUI | March 23, 2020 at 6:35 AM | Reply

      @John Yue Are you serious? If you are strong enough, how can China threaten you?

    • Guitars rcool | March 24, 2020 at 5:06 AM | Reply

      Don’t you miss Russia Russia Russia?

    • Guitars rcool | March 24, 2020 at 5:12 AM | Reply

      @concernedcitizen Exactly. There job is to report the news not give us there interpretation. All these news outlets have there own agendas. When it becomes easy to tell which one leans left and which one leans right then you know something’s wrong.

    • Rob C | March 31, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

      Millions of Americans are fearing for their lives because trump mishandled the response to this virus.
      SARA, MERS, Ebola, Bird Flu never made it to America like this because he was real leadership back then.

    • Rob C | March 31, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

      @James McClynn the real point is that the trump administration bungled the virus response from the beginning. THATS why thousands of Americans have died. trump’s just trying to deflect blame for the catastrophe he caused.

  4. Matthew Provonche | March 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    The media gets more pathetic by the day.

  5. kersa96 | March 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    “why are you calling it the Chinese virus?”
    “because it comes from China”

    good point

  6. Fab | March 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    ” It DID come from China and China DID cover it up… BUT” how dare him call it the china virus lolololo

    • Alex m | March 26, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      @jdennis867 I guess natives getting European diseases or whatever symptom is by accident in past history as they didn’t know travel carried it

    • Dx. | March 26, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      CLYDE THE TEENAGE BOY your link said the bats were not sold at the market and thus deeming the first source somewhere other than the market. It also states that bats might have infected the chickens and fish there. But how? Bats can’t fly there themselves. People had to carry it. People who ate bats came to the market to buy things and carried the corona virus, then they talked to sellers of the goods and spread the disease. Why no then? What evidence supports it as it started in market? It may have started spreading in the market but what I said was that it’s not the first place people got infected

    • Terry Hurtado | March 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

      @Dx. hey if you want a voice get on a Chinese version of YouTube I have a feeling this version gives you the freedom of speech and by what u wrote that’s s right you might find to scary.

    • Brent Roos | March 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      @Dx. “Having too many rights is fearful.”

      What does this incoherent statement mean?

  7. B Kailua | March 20, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    CNN:
    “Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works”
    “China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans”

    The Washington Post:
    “First U.S. case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state”
    “Chinese coronavirus infections, death toll soar as fifth case is confirmed in U.S.”

    The Los Angeles Times:
    “Chinese coronavirus outbreak has reached U.S. shores, CDC says”

    BuzzFeed:
    The First Case Of The Chinese Coronavirus Has Hit The US, CDC Reports

    Reuters:
    “Japan confirms case of new Chinese virus, spread is ‘concerning’”
    “With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine”

    CNBC:
    “The CDC and Homeland Security begin screening for Chinese Coronavirus at three major US airports as outbreak spreads in Asia”

    BBC:
    “China coronavirus ‘spreads before symptoms show”

    Foreign Policy:
    “The Wuhan Virus: How to Stay Safe”

    USA Today:
    “Something Far Deadlier Than The Wuhan Virus Lurks Near You”

    Bloomberg:
    “10-Year-Old Boy Raises Fears Wuhan Virus Could Spread Undetected”

    NPR:
    “Your Questions About Wuhan Coronavirus, Answered”

    Business Insider:
    “Here are the symptoms of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus and when you should be worried”

    * West Nile Virus
    Named after the West Nile District of Uganda discovered in 1937.
    * Guinea Worm
    Named by European explorers for the Guinea coast of West Africa in the 1600s.
    * Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
    Named after the mountain range spreading across western North America first recognized first in 1896 in Idaho.
    * Lyme Disease
    Named after a large outbreak of the disease occurred in Lyme and Old Lyme, Connecticut in the 1970s.
    * Ross River Fever
    Named after a mosquito found to cause the disease in the Ross River of Queensland, Australia by the 1960s. The first major outbreak occurred in 1928.
    * Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever
    Named after its 1940s discovery in Omsk, Russia.
    * Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever
    Named in 1976 for the Ebola River in Zaire located in central Africa.
    * Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
    Also known as “camel flu,” MERS was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and all cases are linked to those who traveled to the Middle Eastern peninsula.
    * Valley Fever
    Valley Fever earned its nickname from a 1930s outbreak San Joaquin Valley of California, though its first case came from Argentina.
    * Marburg Virus Disease
    Named after Marburg, Germany in 1967.
    * Norovirus
    Named after Norwalk, Ohio after an outbreak in 1968.
    * Zika Fever
    First discovered in 1947 and named after the Zika Forest in Uganda.
    * Japanese Encephalitis
    Named after its first case in Japan in 1871.
    * German Measles
    Named after the German doctors who first described it in the 18th century. The disease is also sometimes referred to as “Rubella.”
    * Spanish Flu
    While the true origins of the Spanish Flu remain unknown, the disease earned its name after Spain began to report deaths from the flu in its newspapers.
    * Lassa Fever
    Named after the being found in Lassa, Nigeria in 1969.
    * Legionnaire’s Disease
    Named in 1976 following an outbreak of people contracting the lung infection after attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.

  8. Anne Droid | March 20, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

    Plot twist: “Chinese” is not a Race – it’s an Ethnicity

  9. Zander Kahuhu | March 20, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    I guess we have to find another name for Chinese Food then…

    • slifer 4195 | March 23, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Think we all know its from china. Its just that caling it that way will increase discrimination to korean vitames, chinise,japanese, thalian americans,etc.Because if ur asian ppl will htink ur from china

    • Alex m | March 26, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

      @slifer 4195 just as any other race by that logic either Caucasian, black, etc but some think others are more important to defend

    • slifer 4195 | March 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      @Alex m its different. For exampl lets say this was spanish flu. If ur white no ones assuming ur from spain. If u asian ppl think ur from china cuz most ppl think china = asia. I am korean and racism has gone rly bad for me

    • Alex m | March 26, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @slifer 4195 people from different nationalities got discriminated in history becuase people could pick out how people are despite being of sake race.

    • Alex m | March 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @slifer 4195 even something as simple as hair color as red heads or gingers throughout history were falsely assumed to be evil or association with the devil and were killed out of fear. Modern times have changed but discrimination and bullying have they been a target for mockery

  10. Aaron Hu | March 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Keep saying “Chinese virus” and you can got immunity. Good luck.

  11. David C. | March 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    there are thousands of people dying.

    LIBERALS: HOW CAN I GET OFFENDED TODAY.

    • Tommy Pena | March 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      Kenchiro Kenchiro why don’t you GO LOOK AT another news channel BECAUSE THIS ONE cuts out the parts where he TRYS to explain him self ! This is how fake rumors of trump being racist come out because of FAKE NEWS channels like this one

    • Have you seen chef? | March 25, 2020 at 1:18 AM | Reply

      @Luiza Mendoza the only people ive seen attack asians have been minorities, why is that?

    • Jtyler99876 | March 29, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      David C. The news are just pathetic and liberals are still crying because trump destroyed Hilary. They just wanna do anything they can to make him look bad. Like it or not he’s president. You gotta stand by our president whether you wanted him or not. Our country shouldn’t be as divided as we are. Next time choose a better candidate to go against him. They are just making us look bad. If only our government cared more about all the people that got them elected. They are supposed to be making our lives better and doing everything they can to help us. Too bad they only care about helping themselves and fighting over the same stupid topics they have been arguing about for years. Use your power to help the lower class have a better chance to make more money to improve their lives. We are supposed to be the greatest country in the world, but we still have horrible poverty. We have a ridiculous number of homeless people and number of people who struggle to make enough to feed their family’s. Screw the main issues you people fight over and convince people are the greatest problems facing America. How about you start fixing real peoples lives right here in our country??? Oh yeah because it doesn’t help you, and spending money on the people who elected you doesn’t make money for the people who have the real power in our country. Some day soon people are going to wake up and realize the BS you are shoving in front of them to distract them from real problems you should be solving.

    • 1Maniac | March 31, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Jtyler99876 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU

    • Alfonso gonzales | April 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      David C. Bts look it up#btsis fake

  12. X Wicked | March 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Someone said it’s called *”Kung Flu”* LOLLLLLL

  13. John Van | March 20, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    “Kung-Flu” lmao that’s a good one.

    Haching Hachong

  14. So Mi | March 21, 2020 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    Corona beer has to sue for using the word “corona” then

  15. ohismagical | March 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    C- China
    O- Originated
    V- Virus
    I- In
    D- December
    19- 2019

  16. The_HSG1 | March 22, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    So there’s a huge viral outbreak and there still worried about accusing our president of racism

  17. Leirs Deirs | March 22, 2020 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    Bruh why tf are they arguing about this. Those journalist are wasting everyone’s time.

    • Elliot | March 24, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @slifer 4195 What about Lymes disease, Ebola, Rocky mountain fever?

    • DMan | March 25, 2020 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      Because they aren’t real “journalists”. They are on a specific payroll.

    • DMan | March 25, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

      @slifer 4195 Who exactly are the “Thalian Americans”? Can you narrow that misspelling down a bit for us? Lol

    • slifer 4195 | March 25, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      @DMan sry bro i am from korea. Only been in us for few months. My english isnt perfect. Am getting better tho

    • Alicia Ramos | March 31, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Stephanie Finch-Gutierrez so since pretty much everything you own comes from china, does that mean you call it “chinese pencil” or “chinese plates”? Stop using the same excuse lmao

  18. Asphalt Ricky | March 22, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    “worst economic crisis we’ve had for a long time”?? Really?? This will absolutely be the worst financial crisis ever.

  19. Luis Garcia Garcia | March 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    “Chinese Flu is racist against Chinese”
    “Coronavirus is racist against Corona Beer”
    “Covid-19 is racist against 2019 year”
    ….We all should call it the Nazi virus, they will not care.

  20. Calculated Risk | March 28, 2020 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    Teacher : ” 1+1 = 2 ”
    Students : ” umm that’s racist “

