The president is defending his repeated use of the phrase 'Chinese virus' when referring to the coronavirus pandemic. Ian Bremmer reacts. Aired on 03/18/2020.
Trump: It's Not Racist To Call Coronavirus The 'Chinese Virus' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Not gonna lie KungFlu is a good one
Others were calling it “Winnie the flu”
Johnny Deng 😂
Johnny Deng*its a good one if ONE are ignorant And racist!
Trump needs to learn from the Kung flu Masters whom he mocks! At least they have better knowledge in controlling the spread of the coronavirus!
@Jxker lol
So “spanish flu” isn’t racist but “China flu” is?
@Peace Lover First,Uyghur,Chinese ,they are all the same coz we don’t differentiate each other. second,you haven’t lived in China,only saw some videos online and you think that represents China without thinking with your own brain. Shame on YOU for making such horrible accusations. This is really a waste of time. Say whatever you want, I won’t read or reply to them. Coz there are things more worthy of my time.
@Zhao Guan hahahah really? You are also stupid like you government. Shame on chinese. You ignorant
Stop eating wild animals, stop torturing innocent People.
Yes..it comes from China…very true
@April Vigh with 3000 deaths 8n our country how do you feel about our death numbers. Are we still better than other countries? A single death is unacceptable. Now we’re up to 3k and counting. This number will continue to rise.
@Grace Dai Don’t eat bats
Millions of Americans fearing for their lives, and this is what MSNBC has to offer.
@John Yue Are you serious? If you are strong enough, how can China threaten you?
Don’t you miss Russia Russia Russia?
@concernedcitizen Exactly. There job is to report the news not give us there interpretation. All these news outlets have there own agendas. When it becomes easy to tell which one leans left and which one leans right then you know something’s wrong.
Millions of Americans are fearing for their lives because trump mishandled the response to this virus.
SARA, MERS, Ebola, Bird Flu never made it to America like this because he was real leadership back then.
@James McClynn the real point is that the trump administration bungled the virus response from the beginning. THATS why thousands of Americans have died. trump’s just trying to deflect blame for the catastrophe he caused.
The media gets more pathetic by the day.
Victor Fung the politics can wait.
We know where the virus originated but the main thing now in America is to mitigate the damage.
@David Smith then blame the left media for turning it into a race thing.
Victor Fung you mean Trump reemphasizing over and the over that the virus is “Chinese”; when virtually everyone on earth was already well aware of where it originated?
@David Smith Well the CCP is trying to spin it to the American Virus
https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-official-says-us-army-maybe-brought-coronavirus-to-wuhan-2020-3
Victor Fung like I said before the politics need to wait on both sides until the virus is contained.
“why are you calling it the Chinese virus?”
“because it comes from China”
good point
kersa96 touché
Lyme disiese,Rocky mountain spotted fever, crying like everything is racist is really an insult to people that actually experiened hardships because of their race.
Jam Glam u must get Nobel prize then, since no one find the origin.
Bts look it up#btsis fake
kersa96 Bts look it up#btsis fake
” It DID come from China and China DID cover it up… BUT” how dare him call it the china virus lolololo
@jdennis867 I guess natives getting European diseases or whatever symptom is by accident in past history as they didn’t know travel carried it
@Dx. NOOOOOOOOOOOO https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/26/what-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic-virus/amp/
CLYDE THE TEENAGE BOY your link said the bats were not sold at the market and thus deeming the first source somewhere other than the market. It also states that bats might have infected the chickens and fish there. But how? Bats can’t fly there themselves. People had to carry it. People who ate bats came to the market to buy things and carried the corona virus, then they talked to sellers of the goods and spread the disease. Why no then? What evidence supports it as it started in market? It may have started spreading in the market but what I said was that it’s not the first place people got infected
@Dx. hey if you want a voice get on a Chinese version of YouTube I have a feeling this version gives you the freedom of speech and by what u wrote that’s s right you might find to scary.
@Dx. “Having too many rights is fearful.”
What does this incoherent statement mean?
CNN:
“Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works”
“China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans”
The Washington Post:
“First U.S. case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state”
“Chinese coronavirus infections, death toll soar as fifth case is confirmed in U.S.”
The Los Angeles Times:
“Chinese coronavirus outbreak has reached U.S. shores, CDC says”
BuzzFeed:
The First Case Of The Chinese Coronavirus Has Hit The US, CDC Reports
Reuters:
“Japan confirms case of new Chinese virus, spread is ‘concerning’”
“With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine”
CNBC:
“The CDC and Homeland Security begin screening for Chinese Coronavirus at three major US airports as outbreak spreads in Asia”
BBC:
“China coronavirus ‘spreads before symptoms show”
Foreign Policy:
“The Wuhan Virus: How to Stay Safe”
USA Today:
“Something Far Deadlier Than The Wuhan Virus Lurks Near You”
Bloomberg:
“10-Year-Old Boy Raises Fears Wuhan Virus Could Spread Undetected”
NPR:
“Your Questions About Wuhan Coronavirus, Answered”
Business Insider:
“Here are the symptoms of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus and when you should be worried”
* West Nile Virus
Named after the West Nile District of Uganda discovered in 1937.
* Guinea Worm
Named by European explorers for the Guinea coast of West Africa in the 1600s.
* Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Named after the mountain range spreading across western North America first recognized first in 1896 in Idaho.
* Lyme Disease
Named after a large outbreak of the disease occurred in Lyme and Old Lyme, Connecticut in the 1970s.
* Ross River Fever
Named after a mosquito found to cause the disease in the Ross River of Queensland, Australia by the 1960s. The first major outbreak occurred in 1928.
* Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever
Named after its 1940s discovery in Omsk, Russia.
* Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever
Named in 1976 for the Ebola River in Zaire located in central Africa.
* Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
Also known as “camel flu,” MERS was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and all cases are linked to those who traveled to the Middle Eastern peninsula.
* Valley Fever
Valley Fever earned its nickname from a 1930s outbreak San Joaquin Valley of California, though its first case came from Argentina.
* Marburg Virus Disease
Named after Marburg, Germany in 1967.
* Norovirus
Named after Norwalk, Ohio after an outbreak in 1968.
* Zika Fever
First discovered in 1947 and named after the Zika Forest in Uganda.
* Japanese Encephalitis
Named after its first case in Japan in 1871.
* German Measles
Named after the German doctors who first described it in the 18th century. The disease is also sometimes referred to as “Rubella.”
* Spanish Flu
While the true origins of the Spanish Flu remain unknown, the disease earned its name after Spain began to report deaths from the flu in its newspapers.
* Lassa Fever
Named after the being found in Lassa, Nigeria in 1969.
* Legionnaire’s Disease
Named in 1976 following an outbreak of people contracting the lung infection after attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.
China/Chinese is not a race.
KungFlu
Chinese too defensive.. because they are racist.. but don’t want anyone being racist to them.. typically egoistic
@Chase Ferrin You are stealing concept.A buffoon who performs antics.
黄浩 How exactly?
Plot twist: “Chinese” is not a Race – it’s an Ethnicity
Avery P agree
@Melo Bryant Maybe you should pick up an elementary English book before trying to stop those “mass school shooting virus in America.”
@Melo Bryant what about the gang virus? It’s killing more than some mass shooting schools lol
@Sandy Zong very hypocritical of you calling them yellow you racist lol
Alex m Nonsense🙄🙄
I guess we have to find another name for Chinese Food then…
Think we all know its from china. Its just that caling it that way will increase discrimination to korean vitames, chinise,japanese, thalian americans,etc.Because if ur asian ppl will htink ur from china
@slifer 4195 just as any other race by that logic either Caucasian, black, etc but some think others are more important to defend
@Alex m its different. For exampl lets say this was spanish flu. If ur white no ones assuming ur from spain. If u asian ppl think ur from china cuz most ppl think china = asia. I am korean and racism has gone rly bad for me
@slifer 4195 people from different nationalities got discriminated in history becuase people could pick out how people are despite being of sake race.
@slifer 4195 even something as simple as hair color as red heads or gingers throughout history were falsely assumed to be evil or association with the devil and were killed out of fear. Modern times have changed but discrimination and bullying have they been a target for mockery
Keep saying “Chinese virus” and you can got immunity. Good luck.
there are thousands of people dying.
LIBERALS: HOW CAN I GET OFFENDED TODAY.
Kenchiro Kenchiro why don’t you GO LOOK AT another news channel BECAUSE THIS ONE cuts out the parts where he TRYS to explain him self ! This is how fake rumors of trump being racist come out because of FAKE NEWS channels like this one
@Luiza Mendoza the only people ive seen attack asians have been minorities, why is that?
David C. The news are just pathetic and liberals are still crying because trump destroyed Hilary. They just wanna do anything they can to make him look bad. Like it or not he’s president. You gotta stand by our president whether you wanted him or not. Our country shouldn’t be as divided as we are. Next time choose a better candidate to go against him. They are just making us look bad. If only our government cared more about all the people that got them elected. They are supposed to be making our lives better and doing everything they can to help us. Too bad they only care about helping themselves and fighting over the same stupid topics they have been arguing about for years. Use your power to help the lower class have a better chance to make more money to improve their lives. We are supposed to be the greatest country in the world, but we still have horrible poverty. We have a ridiculous number of homeless people and number of people who struggle to make enough to feed their family’s. Screw the main issues you people fight over and convince people are the greatest problems facing America. How about you start fixing real peoples lives right here in our country??? Oh yeah because it doesn’t help you, and spending money on the people who elected you doesn’t make money for the people who have the real power in our country. Some day soon people are going to wake up and realize the BS you are shoving in front of them to distract them from real problems you should be solving.
Jtyler99876 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU
David C. Bts look it up#btsis fake
Someone said it’s called *”Kung Flu”* LOLLLLLL
“Kung-Flu” lmao that’s a good one.
Haching Hachong
🤣🤣🤣
The Kung flu Masters are smarter than him in having more knowledge in controlling the spread of coronavirus! Unlike trump whose causing more death tolls in US by just spreading racism and hate!
Are u kidding me ? 😂
John Van i felt so bad for laughing 😂
John Van Bts look it up#btsis fake
Corona beer has to sue for using the word “corona” then
They actually tried to change the name
No corona beer sale has increased
Corona is dimensional Latin. It’s Latino that are thumbs down no good
Lol
The new york Mets might not play at citi field cause its at carona flushing!
C- China
O- Originated
V- Virus
I- In
D- December
19- 2019
In Taiwan, we actually call “O” is outbreak, but originated is awesome idea too. Good job.
@Johnny Zhang triggered Chinese?
Johnny Zhang sure
ohismagical no, covid-19 stands for COrona VIrus Disease 2019
Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory leakage ZOMBIES 😷🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌🛌
So there’s a huge viral outbreak and there still worried about accusing our president of racism
Bruh why tf are they arguing about this. Those journalist are wasting everyone’s time.
@slifer 4195 What about Lymes disease, Ebola, Rocky mountain fever?
Because they aren’t real “journalists”. They are on a specific payroll.
@slifer 4195 Who exactly are the “Thalian Americans”? Can you narrow that misspelling down a bit for us? Lol
@DMan sry bro i am from korea. Only been in us for few months. My english isnt perfect. Am getting better tho
Stephanie Finch-Gutierrez so since pretty much everything you own comes from china, does that mean you call it “chinese pencil” or “chinese plates”? Stop using the same excuse lmao
“worst economic crisis we’ve had for a long time”?? Really?? This will absolutely be the worst financial crisis ever.
“Chinese Flu is racist against Chinese”
“Coronavirus is racist against Corona Beer”
“Covid-19 is racist against 2019 year”
….We all should call it the Nazi virus, they will not care.
Luis Garcia Garcia if trump said it they would. CNN brought on the leader of the KKK to interview him since he criticized Trump.
Luis Garcia Garcia they call it Chinese virus not Chinese flu
As a German im offended 😀
Teacher : ” 1+1 = 2 ”
Students : ” umm that’s racist “