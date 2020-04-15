Trump is “trying to say he did nothing wrong” when he halted WHO funding

CTV News Political Analyst Tom Mulcair joins The Press Gallery to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization.
Look forward to information from Ottawa as my mom is in the Revera Carling View Manor
What a moronic way to look at this situation. While WHO was parroting lies without fact checking, china was buying up PPE all over the world and silencing whistle blowers. If the world knew the truth earlier, it could have treated it like the threat it is. What’s the point of the health organization if they don’t do any fact checking and just repeat what others say? They got scientist that are capable.
The WHO is no fire department. They are fire starters.
WHO is corrupt!
Looks like someone is getting paid from China
You?
More countries should stop funding the WHO. Let them get their funding from China.
The votes for this vlog are telling.
Like communism isn’t political? Where do we get these idiots?
University unfortunately.
G T F O
China is way too powerful now.. it’s influence on the WHO lead to this problem. Taiwan didn’t trust china and therefore they have limited their cases to under 1000 cases
..and Japans health minister just recently called the WHO “CHO” China Health Organization.
The west should have listen to Taiwan, KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER . That saying seems to fit here.
@Pat Anony WTF
Canada ignored their own military intelligence, why?
Our prime minister publicly said he admires China and Cuba dictators and Canada is a post national country. That should say all that needs to be said .china doesn’t have to invade .all they have to do is oun the political parties an mida.
When your Prime Minister admires communism it let’s you know. Our spy agency rang the alarm, Mr CCP Trudeau is not going to criticize his Chinese buddies
What’s with with Canada. We need new politicians and news organizations. Why cant we see the virus that is CCP. Stop blaming the west. Start blaming communism.
Another expert…..
Careful Mulcair, your colours are showing – or is it colour?
Don’t be so naive.
He’s still in virtue signal mode.
Trudeau gave the virus in lab in Wuhan $830,000 and was aware human to human transmissions were possible as far back as Jan.
In roughly 72 hours, most of the world will know there was a bio-lab in Wuhan where a student was bitten by bat. China and WHO fumbled to cover it up.
Just a hunch. 🤷
Every body should do the same we don’t need this organization
I don’t think he’s “trying”. I think he said just that and gave a detailed explanation why. I agree. The WHO had proven itself useless.
Is mulclair on something
I was gobsmacked they could still drag these clowns out from under that rock