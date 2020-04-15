Trump is “trying to say he did nothing wrong” when he halted WHO funding

TOPICS:

April 15, 2020

 

CTV News Political Analyst Tom Mulcair joins The Press Gallery to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization.

28 Comments on "Trump is “trying to say he did nothing wrong” when he halted WHO funding"

  1. Marjorie Griffith | April 15, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Look forward to information from Ottawa as my mom is in the Revera Carling View Manor

  2. Rjr Bl | April 15, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    What a moronic way to look at this situation. While WHO was parroting lies without fact checking, china was buying up PPE all over the world and silencing whistle blowers. If the world knew the truth earlier, it could have treated it like the threat it is. What’s the point of the health organization if they don’t do any fact checking and just repeat what others say? They got scientist that are capable.

  3. bushy240 | April 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    WHO is corrupt!

  4. DOnt forgeT | April 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Looks like someone is getting paid from China

  5. Mz Lee | April 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    More countries should stop funding the WHO. Let them get their funding from China.

  6. Paul Sacco | April 15, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    The votes for this vlog are telling.

  7. Hellmut Gumz | April 15, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Like communism isn’t political? Where do we get these idiots?

  8. SKEF | April 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    G T F O

  9. gattsu glory | April 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    China is way too powerful now.. it’s influence on the WHO lead to this problem. Taiwan didn’t trust china and therefore they have limited their cases to under 1000 cases

  10. Jim Logagianes | April 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Canada ignored their own military intelligence, why?

    • Jim Dort | April 15, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Our prime minister publicly said he admires China and Cuba dictators and Canada is a post national country. That should say all that needs to be said .china doesn’t have to invade .all they have to do is oun the political parties an mida.

  11. canadian welder | April 15, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    When your Prime Minister admires communism it let’s you know. Our spy agency rang the alarm, Mr CCP Trudeau is not going to criticize his Chinese buddies

  12. G W | April 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    What’s with with Canada. We need new politicians and news organizations. Why cant we see the virus that is CCP. Stop blaming the west. Start blaming communism.

  13. Joe schmo Larry | April 15, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Another expert…..

  14. Elliot Johnson | April 15, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Careful Mulcair, your colours are showing – or is it colour?

    Don’t be so naive.

  15. Colin Cooper | April 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Trudeau gave the virus in lab in Wuhan $830,000 and was aware human to human transmissions were possible as far back as Jan.

  16. Tyler Billings | April 15, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    In roughly 72 hours, most of the world will know there was a bio-lab in Wuhan where a student was bitten by bat. China and WHO fumbled to cover it up.

    Just a hunch. 🤷

  17. Mexx45 | April 15, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Every body should do the same we don’t need this organization

  18. Christa Lorenz Free | April 15, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    I don’t think he’s “trying”. I think he said just that and gave a detailed explanation why. I agree. The WHO had proven itself useless.

  19. Lloyd Joslin | April 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Is mulclair on something

  20. Bruce Bright | April 15, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    I was gobsmacked they could still drag these clowns out from under that rock

