Trump Irresponsible, Dangerous w/Lies & Happy Talk On Fed. Coronavirus Help | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 11, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow reviews the empty promises and overpromises Donald Trump has made about the federal response to the coronavirus crisis and points out that his repeated lies and misinformation are not harmless when the stakes are as high as they are with this epidemic, and the media should consider not airing his press conferences live. Aired on 03/20/2020.
96 Comments on "Trump Irresponsible, Dangerous w/Lies & Happy Talk On Fed. Coronavirus Help | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Tridhos | March 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM | Reply

    You elect a second rate game show host to be president of the US, who also happens to be a con artist what could possibly go wrong?

    • Neal Hogg | March 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM | Reply

      Everything. Hahahahaha

    • Daniel Johnson | March 21, 2020 at 6:14 AM | Reply

      Tridhos you are correct he is nothing but a lying so called president the worst ever.

    • Garden in Eden | March 21, 2020 at 7:01 AM | Reply

      Exactly @Tridhos

    • Maria van den Elsen | March 21, 2020 at 8:04 AM | Reply

      Tridhos. Well said! People are stupid and you can not cure stupidity and chances are they will do it again even if it will cost them their lives. Please be careful everyone and stay healthy! Wishing everyone the best!

    • Morwyn Wordnerd | March 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      @Sun Storm “pride, selfishness, hypocrisy, brutality, etc.” That’s Trump all right. But do you really imagine that viruses select for someone’s perceptions of sins? Europe thought that during the bubonic plague. Oddly enough, no matter how many Jews, heretics, witches etc. they tortured and murdered the plague kept on killing. Can you explain how their monstrous crimes were a “spiritual correction” that stopped the Black Death? Already people are attacking random Asian-Americans. As the death toll rises, the hate crimes will rise. If you think that’s a spiritual correction, you have a SCARY religion.

  2. stephen dicillo | March 21, 2020 at 4:18 AM | Reply

    “It is easier to fool people, than to show them that they have been fooled.” Mark Twain

  3. PU | March 21, 2020 at 6:34 AM | Reply

    He just cannot tell the truth. Why does ANYONE believe ANYTHING he says??????
    He is a danger to the country and should be in a “perfect” jail.

    • jeaviti | March 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Augie Rockero of course, I would have a paid Russian bot because I’m voicing my opinion… you can’t stand people thinking unlike you.

    • jeaviti | March 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      cindy o just like you, sweets.

    • jeaviti | March 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Rashida D don’t know what that’s supposed to mean, alqueda.

    • Reg U | March 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

      @David G What planet are you on ?
      As of March 2020 the population of the ENTIRE planet is only 7.8 Billion.
      So where did you find the extra 9.2 extra billion people ?
      Unless you meant 1.7 billion, that I could believe.

    • John Johnson | April 6, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      There’s a difference between getting bad information and restating it, and actually lying about something. He doesn’t personally research it himself, he gets told things and then restates them.

  4. Stan Katic | March 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Please Dr. Fauci , Stay SANE ! It must be so trying having to listen to
    lying petulant man boy lie on a daily basis .

    • myko freder | March 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      He can’t stop politicking, I just tuned him off when in 10 seconds I saw him attack Biden, he sees echoing FOX as valid talking points during a virus briefing. I doubt many blame or credit him for a virus, you can fault his initial response (which for the most part was the CDCs initial response), or nit pick details, but local response is probably more important for the virus, they will blame him for double digit unemployment weather he could do something about it or not. This FOX/campaign trail stuff in these briefings means he will energize those opposed to him, it screams much louder than poor loser Sanders and crooked DNC 2016 rerun, the boycott to a win strategy gets weaker with every news conference where Trump and his reelection becomes even a topic, let alone a feature.

    • Man Overboard | March 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      Dr. Fauci! He is a hero. Honestly to have to stand there and listen to this blubberish. A lesser man would walk away. He is there for us, and America should be grateful.

    • Stan Katic | March 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      @Man Overboard Trump must test even the most professional and degreed experts in the field! The looks on Dr Fauci face after Trump’s most mind numbingly ignorant statements are brief but you see he didn’t Interject his statement to correct Trump’s lies .He knows Trump would react later in a vindictive manner. He didn’t show him up and waited then made a professional statement that was TRUE and corrected him !Even Freud would be tested up there to the point of self couching and mirrored psycho analysis.

    • Sky Crooks | March 31, 2020 at 1:56 AM | Reply

      Yup. Bc Rachel Madcow has never lied. BTW, that ship sailed in this morning. Literally. Hannity did his show LIVE on the dock tonight.

    • Andrea L | April 3, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

      Sky Crooks Its sad that 🐑 actually believe this woman. Trump Derangement over 🇺🇸 NPCs only understand a couple statements. Orange Man Bad

  5. Bo Yang | March 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    It’s pathetic that america actually elected this clown as their president.

    • Mike Chavez | March 27, 2020 at 4:56 AM | Reply

      @sanakris haha, the ol’ Russian conspiracy still? C’mon now, let’s make up a more realistic reason Trump got elected…. Like the Truth — the electoral college voted him in.

    • Mike Chavez | March 27, 2020 at 5:02 AM | Reply

      @just me where’s the proof for any of what you say about Trump caring for his business more than Americans? Anyone who truly believes that is ignoring much if the truth the media never reports. Watching CNN MSNBC will cause you to have those thoughts.

    • Mike Chavez | March 27, 2020 at 5:12 AM | Reply

      @vince kelly do you also watch Rachel Maddow just to see how outlandish she gets? She’s such an animated dramatic actress in her Trump hating narratives. Very entertaining to watch. Watch Maddow, she’s acts as though she’s somehow calmly reporting on a crumbling society for us poor Americans, as though she’s the picture of strength under chaos. Problem is, there’s really no chaos and most of us can handle life’s truths by simply NOT watching CNN MSNBC.

    • Allan Gregory | March 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      You only have to look at the comments on this post to see why America needs Coronavirus, what else is god going to do with you all 🇺🇸🙄

    • Farmer George | March 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Yup and even more pathetic people voted for Obama TWICE!!!

  6. 504since78 | March 21, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Why every time there’s a briefing there’s all these high risk ppl standing shoulder to shoulder. So social distancing is out the window now.

    • Ethan Weeter | March 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Godfrey Daniel Including Rand Paul, too soon. 😆

    • Glenys Thomson | March 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      Godfrey Daniel That is probably true, they think they are immune. Truth….over 7000 new cases since yesterday and 83 new deaths.

    • David Mills | March 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      They are there to nod their heads like sheep…If any of them had the balls they would shout out liar in public and resign..but they paid to much money

    • 504since78 | March 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      David Mills it’s scary the BS they let him get away with

    • David Mills | March 30, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      II agree but they are his sheep When trump opens his mouth and lies they are there to nod their heads . Pence is as bad as his boss How the american public put up with this a brit

  7. mary santoyo | March 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    We are definitely on our own. We need to keep our wits about us, make good choices, and look out for our neighbor.

  8. D N | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    “Eventually the virus will disappear.”
    Yes, it will…. Along with many of us.

  9. Bad B rad | March 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    Yet there are tons of people in this country’s that still believe him!!!

  10. Jaime Novella | March 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    The only way you get rid of the Coronavirus by starting in the white house and the main one is President Trump’ he the one thats carry the virus by lying to the Americans people that they have the vaccine and supply for hospitals that’s other lie, if he really care about the American people,Trump should done it 2 month ago’ the break out of the Coronavirus’ then pointing fingers at the Democrats and calling it a hoax.Very BAD, leadership as a President.. 🚫😷

  11. Allsys | March 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    I never understood why US citizens elected this person as their President.

  12. Bionica Herbal | March 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Stop reporting Trump’s press conferences. Just record Dr. Fauci’s comments.

  13. Mtnrunner | March 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    Rudimentary lesson in cause-and-effect: We did not impeach him, now we will die

  14. Marilyn McDonald | March 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Why do you still have that person in the white house? I was so relieved when my daughter arrived back in Australia a few days ago from USA. I was terrified for her being over there because you knew that there was no truth about the real state of affairs from the person supposed to be leading your country.

  15. Candis Dixon | March 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    “tune him out, tune him out, tune him out”

    • msw7qw11 | March 26, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Candis: Still don’t get this yet? Without President Trump this would fail to be a show. Rachael whole existence rests on Trump remaining in office with the rest of you fools turning in to watch.

  16. petiyakanda | March 22, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Not surprising that a snake oil salesman promotes fake medicines.

  17. E.H. J. | March 23, 2020 at 6:58 AM | Reply

    REMEMBER THOSE WHO CALLED THIS A HOAX AND CREATED DANGEROUS DELAYS WHEN YOU START BURYING YOUR FRIENDS AND MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY!!!!!

    • ragingbull alf | March 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      No reply? russian pillock!

    • Brandon Sikkila | March 30, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      Still don’t know a single person that has this virus..

    • Perkunas T | April 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      The Demorats were impeaching trump, while he was closing boarders to china, and called a racist for it.

    • ragingbull alf | April 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Perkunas T So how well did the ban work? 40 thousand people arrived in the US directly after the ban, many from Wuhan. US citizens and their dependents. How many were infected? Nobody knows! Because they weren’t tested. A typical knee jerk reaction. Not thought out and poorly enacted. And he IS racist!

    • E.H. J. | April 5, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Perkunas T And your point is??????

  18. Lynette Dundon | March 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Most of us who see clearly, see through his BS.

  19. Spinner Sea | March 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Seriously: this president must be bludgeoned, or locked in the basement. Someone real needs to take the wheel…NOW

  20. Ddm Munger | March 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    EVERYTHING Trump says even when talking about this crisis, he’s still campaigning. Sad little man.

