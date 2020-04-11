Trump Irresponsible, Dangerous w/Lies & Happy Talk On Fed. Coronavirus Help | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow reviews the empty promises and overpromises Donald Trump has made about the federal response to the coronavirus crisis and points out that his repeated lies and misinformation are not harmless when the stakes are as high as they are with this epidemic, and the media should consider not airing his press conferences live. Aired on 03/20/2020.
You elect a second rate game show host to be president of the US, who also happens to be a con artist what could possibly go wrong?
Everything. Hahahahaha
Tridhos you are correct he is nothing but a lying so called president the worst ever.
Exactly @Tridhos
Tridhos. Well said! People are stupid and you can not cure stupidity and chances are they will do it again even if it will cost them their lives. Please be careful everyone and stay healthy! Wishing everyone the best!
@Sun Storm “pride, selfishness, hypocrisy, brutality, etc.” That’s Trump all right. But do you really imagine that viruses select for someone’s perceptions of sins? Europe thought that during the bubonic plague. Oddly enough, no matter how many Jews, heretics, witches etc. they tortured and murdered the plague kept on killing. Can you explain how their monstrous crimes were a “spiritual correction” that stopped the Black Death? Already people are attacking random Asian-Americans. As the death toll rises, the hate crimes will rise. If you think that’s a spiritual correction, you have a SCARY religion.
“It is easier to fool people, than to show them that they have been fooled.” Mark Twain
@G S derp derp. You have one brain cell, and it’s dying.
@Huynherful Sound like that funky American history book.
@grow forit Your old habits are clearly dying hard, hence those unruly kids on boats having parties. Its gonna be hard putting them on leashes after letting them run wild untrained their whole life. Thanks privileged America!
@Mar y Sol You too Mar y Sol. Cheers
Yes, I see. 🇺🇸 Unbelievable
He just cannot tell the truth. Why does ANYONE believe ANYTHING he says??????
He is a danger to the country and should be in a “perfect” jail.
Augie Rockero of course, I would have a paid Russian bot because I’m voicing my opinion… you can’t stand people thinking unlike you.
cindy o just like you, sweets.
Rashida D don’t know what that’s supposed to mean, alqueda.
@David G What planet are you on ?
As of March 2020 the population of the ENTIRE planet is only 7.8 Billion.
So where did you find the extra 9.2 extra billion people ?
Unless you meant 1.7 billion, that I could believe.
There’s a difference between getting bad information and restating it, and actually lying about something. He doesn’t personally research it himself, he gets told things and then restates them.
Please Dr. Fauci , Stay SANE ! It must be so trying having to listen to
lying petulant man boy lie on a daily basis .
He can’t stop politicking, I just tuned him off when in 10 seconds I saw him attack Biden, he sees echoing FOX as valid talking points during a virus briefing. I doubt many blame or credit him for a virus, you can fault his initial response (which for the most part was the CDCs initial response), or nit pick details, but local response is probably more important for the virus, they will blame him for double digit unemployment weather he could do something about it or not. This FOX/campaign trail stuff in these briefings means he will energize those opposed to him, it screams much louder than poor loser Sanders and crooked DNC 2016 rerun, the boycott to a win strategy gets weaker with every news conference where Trump and his reelection becomes even a topic, let alone a feature.
Dr. Fauci! He is a hero. Honestly to have to stand there and listen to this blubberish. A lesser man would walk away. He is there for us, and America should be grateful.
@Man Overboard Trump must test even the most professional and degreed experts in the field! The looks on Dr Fauci face after Trump’s most mind numbingly ignorant statements are brief but you see he didn’t Interject his statement to correct Trump’s lies .He knows Trump would react later in a vindictive manner. He didn’t show him up and waited then made a professional statement that was TRUE and corrected him !Even Freud would be tested up there to the point of self couching and mirrored psycho analysis.
Yup. Bc Rachel Madcow has never lied. BTW, that ship sailed in this morning. Literally. Hannity did his show LIVE on the dock tonight.
Sky Crooks Its sad that 🐑 actually believe this woman. Trump Derangement over 🇺🇸 NPCs only understand a couple statements. Orange Man Bad
It’s pathetic that america actually elected this clown as their president.
@sanakris haha, the ol’ Russian conspiracy still? C’mon now, let’s make up a more realistic reason Trump got elected…. Like the Truth — the electoral college voted him in.
@just me where’s the proof for any of what you say about Trump caring for his business more than Americans? Anyone who truly believes that is ignoring much if the truth the media never reports. Watching CNN MSNBC will cause you to have those thoughts.
@vince kelly do you also watch Rachel Maddow just to see how outlandish she gets? She’s such an animated dramatic actress in her Trump hating narratives. Very entertaining to watch. Watch Maddow, she’s acts as though she’s somehow calmly reporting on a crumbling society for us poor Americans, as though she’s the picture of strength under chaos. Problem is, there’s really no chaos and most of us can handle life’s truths by simply NOT watching CNN MSNBC.
You only have to look at the comments on this post to see why America needs Coronavirus, what else is god going to do with you all 🇺🇸🙄
Yup and even more pathetic people voted for Obama TWICE!!!
Why every time there’s a briefing there’s all these high risk ppl standing shoulder to shoulder. So social distancing is out the window now.
Godfrey Daniel Including Rand Paul, too soon. 😆
Godfrey Daniel That is probably true, they think they are immune. Truth….over 7000 new cases since yesterday and 83 new deaths.
They are there to nod their heads like sheep…If any of them had the balls they would shout out liar in public and resign..but they paid to much money
David Mills it’s scary the BS they let him get away with
II agree but they are his sheep When trump opens his mouth and lies they are there to nod their heads . Pence is as bad as his boss How the american public put up with this a brit
We are definitely on our own. We need to keep our wits about us, make good choices, and look out for our neighbor.
Mary: We were always on our own, you pathetic little stringer oner. Stop looking for the government to take care of you, stand up or let Darwinism put you down…. permanently.
@msw7qw11 Okay….. Thank you.
Mary, you are on your own to make it or not. Unless you want the government to own you.
“Eventually the virus will disappear.”
Yes, it will…. Along with many of us.
@Donald Rider I hope you repent dushbag
SkyGemini If you don’t like to hear what people think, go to a place where free speech isn’t a thing and you won’t have to hear it anymore! 🤗
@John Johnson 👍👍👍
@Degrees and Chuck T’s Show his greatest hits🙊🙉🙈😂😂😂😂
@Edwin Ruiz f off commie
Yet there are tons of people in this country’s that still believe him!!!
And I sure believed Obama, the puppet of Soros.
Look at the thumbs up – 4 K,
thumbs down 1.6K — over 1,000 people who believe this phony snake oil salesman.
And I ask myself daily, why and how.
And still those who believe Rachel Maddie. Brilliant. 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES
The only way you get rid of the Coronavirus by starting in the white house and the main one is President Trump’ he the one thats carry the virus by lying to the Americans people that they have the vaccine and supply for hospitals that’s other lie, if he really care about the American people,Trump should done it 2 month ago’ the break out of the Coronavirus’ then pointing fingers at the Democrats and calling it a hoax.Very BAD, leadership as a President.. 🚫😷
I never understood why US citizens elected this person as their President.
Because we have a criminal system called the electoral college. Why we still have it is beyond me.
Because there a Damm fool
its none of your business why…..commie.
@Allan Gregory commie tough guy sissy.
The answer 2 that is murdoch and son, the evil empire.
Stop reporting Trump’s press conferences. Just record Dr. Fauci’s comments.
Robert Rinehart So many words so much BS
I like this Fauci guy he is brutally honest and down to earth
Grey Slate….hey, thanks for the video with Dr. Berg. It was very interesting. Take care!!!
M F huh?
D Lit lol liberalism is a mental illness
Rudimentary lesson in cause-and-effect: We did not impeach him, now we will die
@Jeff In Chicago-Ask your family that when they start coughing.
@Farmer George–Keep that mindset when someone in YOUR family slowly dies off.
@Jen Robbie Same to you! TRUMP 2020 and beyond.
@Jeff In Chicago- Get lost dickhead.
We impeached him. That doesn’t get him out of office.
Why do you still have that person in the white house? I was so relieved when my daughter arrived back in Australia a few days ago from USA. I was terrified for her being over there because you knew that there was no truth about the real state of affairs from the person supposed to be leading your country.
“tune him out, tune him out, tune him out”
Candis: Still don’t get this yet? Without President Trump this would fail to be a show. Rachael whole existence rests on Trump remaining in office with the rest of you fools turning in to watch.
Not surprising that a snake oil salesman promotes fake medicines.
@petiyakanda again you’re wrong. A majority of Americans approve of how he has handled it overall but wishes he would have acted sooner.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.politico.com/amp/news/2020/03/27/poll-majority-approve-trump-coronavirus-response-151393
And just because one woman misunderstood the difference between the word treatment and cure doesn’t put the fault at his feet. Her quote and opinion means nothing considering her understanding of the differences between the product she took and the actual medication was so wrong. Her understanding of what Trump said was wrong, what she took was not what he was talking about and she was so negligent she didn’t bother to consult a professional before the drastic mistake. Quoting her gets you a whopping zero points.
@Scott Wall Latest poll 47% respondents say Trump not doing enough, 40% say doing enough. Overall, Trump continues to have 52% disapproval rating
http://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/01/poll-trump-coronavirus-bounce-fizzles-158406
@Scott Wall “(Barack Obama) set up anti-pandemic programs in 47 vulnerable countries as a way to protect against something like the coronavirus, exactly. Do you know that Trump closed 37 of them?”
@petiyakanda well you were 100 for 100 today showing that trumps approval is slipping but…….come on, you copied that last message word for word from Joy Behars social media, and psssst…..even she had to correct herself the next day. She was absolutely wrong. Here’s a fact check article for you. Read the entirety of it please.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/12/joy-behar/view-co-host-wrongly-says-trump-shut-down-37-globa/
@Scott Wall Actually, I’ve never opened Behar’s account, I copied it from the Politifact page which points to Trump’s statement that he inherited dud covid-19 tests as a pants on fire lie. Yes, I should have read further (you’re correct on at least one occasion ☺️)
politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/31/donald-trump/trump-blames-past-administrations-flawed-covid-19-/
REMEMBER THOSE WHO CALLED THIS A HOAX AND CREATED DANGEROUS DELAYS WHEN YOU START BURYING YOUR FRIENDS AND MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY!!!!!
No reply? russian pillock!
Still don’t know a single person that has this virus..
The Demorats were impeaching trump, while he was closing boarders to china, and called a racist for it.
@Perkunas T So how well did the ban work? 40 thousand people arrived in the US directly after the ban, many from Wuhan. US citizens and their dependents. How many were infected? Nobody knows! Because they weren’t tested. A typical knee jerk reaction. Not thought out and poorly enacted. And he IS racist!
@Perkunas T And your point is??????
Most of us who see clearly, see through his BS.
Seriously: this president must be bludgeoned, or locked in the basement. Someone real needs to take the wheel…NOW
@Steve C I’ll bet if we meet up u would not say it to my face internet coward like Trump daddy bone spurs 🖕
@Steve C is the c for c@#t ?
@Edwin Ruiz good luck.
@Steve C u 2
https://youtu.be/CvWiy3D7FzQ
EVERYTHING Trump says even when talking about this crisis, he’s still campaigning. Sad little man.
Ddm: This “sad’ little man is going to be the reason the Democratic party is voted out any meaningful existence.
@msw7qw11 I’ll let November prove that wrong