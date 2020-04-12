Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with the advice from the health officials on the White House coronavirus team and says 'we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem.' Aired on 03/23/2020.
Trump Hints At Early End To Coronavirus Restrictions As Pandemic Accelerates | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Trump is just embarrassing
Jack Sparrow 👍
Ben Wesley Unfortunately!
Jack Sparrow He’s dangerous to me personally and many older Americans like me.
USA under 5 % of worlds population , but 12 % of worlds verified covid 19 cases … by data from countries from where its available.
@Pete Lind
That’s simply because third world countries don’t test, don’t travel, and conceal their illnesses. I’d be willing to bet you that Africa and India all have similar case numbers but just don’t test and/or hide results. We have the stats because we test and admit to those stats and do have one of the largest populations in the world who do travel. Surely even a feeble brain like yours knows better than quoting that silly acusational crap you just did.
There are no words to describe my feelings of loathing.
No, there are NOT. I feel you, sista!
Tannya Siroshton Haha you people need help hoping you don’t hang yourselves if he gets re-elected.
Yeah its crazy the democrats are making this political.
How about this the Latin last words of Jesus 👉Pater illi non sciunt quid faciunt.
@Mike James LOL…Coming from a Reich Whinger….not surprising.
A statement from the leader of the free world: “Many people are dying who have never died before”
@LM Parker Trump 2020
@Jude Jackson your the one in for a surprise.
@Kris Brown Hmm. Where do “Born-Again” Christians fit in that scenario?
@Yo Pappy To be realistic, we all are not the leader of the Free World, who should have a command of English (not to mention basic logic) at least as good as that of the German Chancellor.
@d2.r76.421 Ahhh…a forgotten classic. Thanks for the reminder. 🙂 Rather frightening that Trump has seized the Stupidest President Ever trophy from Dubyah.
This guy lives in a f—ing fantasy land…
I fantasize he croaks from the virus. Drumpf is a vile loathsome useless dotard
It’s like a bad 80s primetime show, like Dynasty.
That’s what you get when you surround yourself with Yes Man
Marcel Schaer.
And fantasy land has another name. It’s called the White house.
He’s reading from a script and that scares the F out of me…
all presidents have a script they go by
all presidents do that. Trump reading from a script is the least of your worries.
Cory Palmer I obviously know this. Most presidents will have cue cards, and then speak from their minds…their hearts. This uneducated bum has no business being a leader. What a perfect fkn storm…
@I Am Watching Trump is no different than Bill Clinton, Bush, or Obama, they’re all actors. They’re all figureheads, they’re not your actual leaders. If you think they’re going to let a new man run the world’s strongest country every 4-8 years you need to wake up. He’s just a good tool to keep everyone mad and distracted while the real “leaders” get stuff done.
You can throw stones at the puppet all you want, that’s not affecting the puppet master in anyway.
He has no feelings. He needs thats script.
“I’m Talking About Death, Real Death” 😂😂😂😂😂
Isn’t ALL DEATH REAL..
There’s an old Native American proverb about “Bad Tasting Medicine : the worst it taste, the better it is for you.”
I think he’s talking about perma death, no respawn
He corrected himself from saying the word ‘debt’ to death!!!
….with respect to the virus
USA is prepared for war 💣
But not for a virus 🦠
Tf
@Is ABD MH Wrong. Swine Flu originated in US
@Is ABD MH You are kidding right ? Lol…. America has it’s own labs and plenty of them…most countries do… It’s just how much money is allocated towards what’s being tested or manipulated…. Anyone working at any of these facilities is under a Disclosure clause and is subjected to charges under the domestic terrorist act…if their lips were ever to part and speak to anyone about what they have seen or what they are involved in doing themselves on a daily basis…So don’t kid yourself….this world isn’t comprised of Mr. Rogers neighborhood…lol… There is alot of unspoken things that go on…for various reasons…..
@GrandpaCl
No it did not. H1N1 Swine Flu began in Mexico and it’s first human victims were also Mexicans. You can find the documented cases of all the patients zero in hundreds of places on the web. Stop spreading false information GrandpaCl! Look something up for once in your life before you make such moronic false statements.
@GrandpaCl nah dawg, trump isn’t in this. Both left/ right (globalists funded by china) are in on this, let alone Elon Musk & other globalist corporates.
“Meanwhile, in the Real world” LOL
lol
They are in the simulation
The world isn’t going to do business with America if we are infectious , there’s goes airline and travel industry at the very least
@Kamel Kadri y
vic reichle the world can survive without America, but America can not survive without the world
JCiscoming newer airplanes have hepa filters , older planes that aren’t common these days don’t
@Ahkil Brinkley SOB
Silver water may or may not be used since it acts like an antimicrobial or antibiotic.
…so, money is more important than health. Got it.
The irony huh?
kildaver only if you wanna you know pay your rent or car insurance i don’t know 🤷♂️
kildaver you probably don’t plan any rent or bills
@Beast Boy Utilities, credit cards, gas, food, numerous other expenses, as well as the awesomely painful student loans. Try something else.
Why do I have a feeling he’s lying
@Mark&Monica Carrillo huh
He opened his mouth.
Because he is
Biblical times is among us. Possibly RFID chips may come into play (agenda 21/fema camps). Unless this so called virus could get rid of by god’s money (silver) may be a cure 🤔
Leif C. Honestly I think it’s just getting started man
Omg he said death like 4 times In a row starting at 2:41 😂😂😂
This is why you don’t want a millionaire president with millions and billions of dollars of investments on the line.
Trump is worried more about his businesses than he is the American people.
ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ON…this 6 Trillion dollar bailout is gonna screw the USA even more, it will make the rich richer and make the poor poorer!
I’m Out true
Well, those businesses employ a lot of American people, but I guess that’s not important.
And the financial problems that the companies have, aren’t exactly their fault.
They deserve a loan to keep their head above water until things settle down.
OR, they can be allowed to shrivel up and blow away, taking thousands of jobs with them.🤷♀️
Literally, declearedly, shamelessly talking about sacrifice of lives for money.
Vicoparadiso so you’re one of those people who thinks free everything is the answer. Free rent, free food, free school, free frame, free reputation, free love. That’s been tried many times before and it has always failed miserably, genius.
All of u are stupid we can’t keep economy shut down talk about trump but remember when u get your checks in mail remember who made that happen
@Christopher Wood I don’t. I just believe that a sovereign state should have capability to guarantee every citizen’s health and safety, at all times. There’s enough resources around for everyone’s needs, but not for everyone’s greed.
@Christopher Wood Oh, and, by the way, how did you know that every single country on the planet is waiting for the States to lower the guard ? You must have clearly visited so many…
Let’s shut the country down for years! Dr Oz and fauci has said it will come back every year! I bet the lefties would love for the country to go to the toilet. I can’t wait for Trump to eat sleepy joe alive in debates 😂
Trump: “We are going to compassionately kick Grandma into the grave so we can continue to spread the Virus by Easter.”
He absolutely did not say that. Stop spreading lies
@mistyr504
He absolutely meant that, stop spreading nonsense.
@Ralph Boyd really..he meant that..lmao…u know what assuming means right
@Ralph Boyd so your a mind reader then? Give me a break.
@mistyr504
Yes I am.
You’re thinking, “Oh I’m so hungry. I hope Comrade Political Commissar approves soup for lunch!”
“now in the real world we should point out” sums it up well.
Yes indeed
1:39 WORST ADULT WITH POOR READING SKILLS IN HUMAN HISTORY.
It truly says anybody can be president. At least anyone with a few hundred million dollars and a gift to divide people.
Trump is like a three-year-old learning to read.
And you must have been highly educated and learned enough good manners
Lmao 🤣
Exactly
Trump 2020. This is biblical prophecy waiting to happen. Reminds me of Cyprus. Possibly a huge reset coming into play? 🤔
Sandi Billingsley I bet he couldn’t read of yo big head
_”Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make”_ -Lord Faquaad
…if it results in Trump getting eaten by a dragon…
kildaver shut up dude
@Dragonfire shhhhh….just let it happen
LiquidPhase1307 Phase k
Still love how they are all crammed to stand next to the President while telling us to stand apart
That’s the way of how they mock the masses