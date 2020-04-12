Trump Hints At Early End To Coronavirus Restrictions As Pandemic Accelerates | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 12, 2020

 

Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with the advice from the health officials on the White House coronavirus team and says 'we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem.' Aired on 03/23/2020.
100 Comments on "Trump Hints At Early End To Coronavirus Restrictions As Pandemic Accelerates | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Jane Doe | March 24, 2020 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    Trump is just embarrassing

    • Shawna Weesner | March 24, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

      Jack Sparrow 👍

    • Shawna Weesner | March 24, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

      Ben Wesley Unfortunately!

    • Michael Lescord | March 24, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      Jack Sparrow He’s dangerous to me personally and many older Americans like me.

    • Pete Lind | March 24, 2020 at 2:31 AM | Reply

      USA under 5 % of worlds population , but 12 % of worlds verified covid 19 cases … by data from countries from where its available.

    • Don Gray | March 24, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

      @Pete Lind
      That’s simply because third world countries don’t test, don’t travel, and conceal their illnesses. I’d be willing to bet you that Africa and India all have similar case numbers but just don’t test and/or hide results. We have the stats because we test and admit to those stats and do have one of the largest populations in the world who do travel. Surely even a feeble brain like yours knows better than quoting that silly acusational crap you just did.

  2. Tan S | March 24, 2020 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    There are no words to describe my feelings of loathing.

  3. Jessie Mackenzie | March 24, 2020 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    A statement from the leader of the free world: “Many people are dying who have never died before”

  4. Marcel Schaer | March 24, 2020 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    This guy lives in a f—ing fantasy land…

  5. I Am Watching | March 24, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    He’s reading from a script and that scares the F out of me…

    • Saroe 387 | March 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      all presidents have a script they go by

    • Cory Palmer | March 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      all presidents do that. Trump reading from a script is the least of your worries.

    • I Am Watching | March 25, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Cory Palmer I obviously know this. Most presidents will have cue cards, and then speak from their minds…their hearts. This uneducated bum has no business being a leader. What a perfect fkn storm…

    • Cory Palmer | March 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @I Am Watching Trump is no different than Bill Clinton, Bush, or Obama, they’re all actors. They’re all figureheads, they’re not your actual leaders. If you think they’re going to let a new man run the world’s strongest country every 4-8 years you need to wake up. He’s just a good tool to keep everyone mad and distracted while the real “leaders” get stuff done.
      You can throw stones at the puppet all you want, that’s not affecting the puppet master in anyway.

    • Gabrielle Yanke | March 28, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      He has no feelings. He needs thats script.

  6. Tim G. | March 24, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    “I’m Talking About Death, Real Death” 😂😂😂😂😂

  7. Drew | March 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    USA is prepared for war 💣
    But not for a virus 🦠

    • Ahkil Brinkley | March 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Tf

    • GrandpaCl | March 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Is ABD MH Wrong. Swine Flu originated in US

    • J Walter | March 26, 2020 at 4:09 AM | Reply

      @Is ABD MH You are kidding right ? Lol…. America has it’s own labs and plenty of them…most countries do… It’s just how much money is allocated towards what’s being tested or manipulated…. Anyone working at any of these facilities is under a Disclosure clause and is subjected to charges under the domestic terrorist act…if their lips were ever to part and speak to anyone about what they have seen or what they are involved in doing themselves on a daily basis…So don’t kid yourself….this world isn’t comprised of Mr. Rogers neighborhood…lol… There is alot of unspoken things that go on…for various reasons…..

    • Don Gray | March 27, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      @GrandpaCl
      No it did not. H1N1 Swine Flu began in Mexico and it’s first human victims were also Mexicans. You can find the documented cases of all the patients zero in hundreds of places on the web. Stop spreading false information GrandpaCl! Look something up for once in your life before you make such moronic false statements.

    • Leif C. | March 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      @GrandpaCl nah dawg, trump isn’t in this. Both left/ right (globalists funded by china) are in on this, let alone Elon Musk & other globalist corporates.

  8. Muriel Johnson | March 24, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    “Meanwhile, in the Real world” LOL

  9. Darth Tater | March 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    The world isn’t going to do business with America if we are infectious , there’s goes airline and travel industry at the very least

  10. kildaver | March 24, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    …so, money is more important than health. Got it.

  11. Scrabisimo | March 24, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Why do I have a feeling he’s lying

  12. Daryl Hilfers | March 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Omg he said death like 4 times In a row starting at 2:41 😂😂😂

  13. I'm Out | March 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    This is why you don’t want a millionaire president with millions and billions of dollars of investments on the line.
    Trump is worried more about his businesses than he is the American people.

    • Just Me | March 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ON…this 6 Trillion dollar bailout is gonna screw the USA even more, it will make the rich richer and make the poor poorer!

    • The Alvarez Family | March 25, 2020 at 5:49 AM | Reply

      I’m Out true

    • Jay Tee | April 7, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

      Well, those businesses employ a lot of American people, but I guess that’s not important.

      And the financial problems that the companies have, aren’t exactly their fault.
      They deserve a loan to keep their head above water until things settle down.

      OR, they can be allowed to shrivel up and blow away, taking thousands of jobs with them.🤷‍♀️

  14. Vicoparadiso | March 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    Literally, declearedly, shamelessly talking about sacrifice of lives for money.

    • Christopher Wood | March 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Vicoparadiso so you’re one of those people who thinks free everything is the answer. Free rent, free food, free school, free frame, free reputation, free love. That’s been tried many times before and it has always failed miserably, genius.

    • Jackie Baker | March 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      All of u are stupid we can’t keep economy shut down talk about trump but remember when u get your checks in mail remember who made that happen

    • Vicoparadiso | March 26, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

      ​@Christopher Wood I don’t. I just believe that a sovereign state should have capability to guarantee every citizen’s health and safety, at all times. There’s enough resources around for everyone’s needs, but not for everyone’s greed.

    • Vicoparadiso | March 26, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      @Christopher Wood Oh, and, by the way, how did you know that every single country on the planet is waiting for the States to lower the guard ? You must have clearly visited so many…

    • Greg Nicks | March 28, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

      Let’s shut the country down for years! Dr Oz and fauci has said it will come back every year! I bet the lefties would love for the country to go to the toilet. I can’t wait for Trump to eat sleepy joe alive in debates 😂

  15. Ralph Boyd | March 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Trump: “We are going to compassionately kick Grandma into the grave so we can continue to spread the Virus by Easter.”

  16. Mikeeey01NZL | March 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    “now in the real world we should point out” sums it up well.

  17. Lediff Zitro | March 25, 2020 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    1:39 WORST ADULT WITH POOR READING SKILLS IN HUMAN HISTORY.

    • Don Gray | March 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      It truly says anybody can be president. At least anyone with a few hundred million dollars and a gift to divide people.

  18. Sandi Billingsley | March 25, 2020 at 5:12 AM | Reply

    Trump is like a three-year-old learning to read.

  19. LiquidPhase1307 Phase | March 25, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    _”Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make”_ -Lord Faquaad

  20. mikin lirou | March 26, 2020 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    Still love how they are all crammed to stand next to the President while telling us to stand apart

