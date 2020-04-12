Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with the advice from the health officials on the White House coronavirus team and says 'we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem.' Aired on 03/23/2020.

Trump Hints At Early End To Coronavirus Restrictions As Pandemic Accelerates | The 11th Hour | MSNBC