As the coronavirus continues to spread, Pres. Trump is suggesting it will soon be time to reassess measures that limit its spread. A leading medical expert says that view rests on a false premise, because today's confirmed cases are actually “two weeks behind” the reality, as the “number of cases reflects what happened 15 days ago.” That’s the assessment of Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an Obama White House adviser, in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.
#Coronavirus #DonaldTrump #MSNBC #COVID19
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Fact-Checked By Top Doctor: Virus Cases Rising For Weeks To Come | MSNBC
Please listen to the Doctors and Experts NOT the lying circus CLOWN at the microphone.
@Joe Rubio We need to be clear with our intent for our country, the people we need to depend upon and count upon are in our families/circles of friends, communities and work place. It’s beyond repair at the national level. Too much greed, selfishness and lack of empathy /integrity. Hard to find a character trait from the DC area that I would choose to emulate for my family, neighborhood and community.
@deamonomic they stick to FOX NEWS ..THATS THERE COMFORT ZONE..THATS THERE CRAZY ZONE 🤣
@jmnstr73 are you ok? ..do u do drugs? …do u need help?
@Charlie Short Agreed. As Der Führer Trumpf is the poster manchild and definition of what you described.
“Greed, selfishness, lack of empathy/integrity”
@9000ck me too…..and i hate clowns
Trump Won’t Invoke The Defense Production Act because his wealthy buddies have to make a lots of profits first and they never miss a crisis opportunity to profit$$$$$$$$.
when it gets real bad and those companies tell him they got enough money and they cant handle anymore, he will.
just think of all the small business’s that will go out of business.
right wingers and their dictator buddies, saudi’s, UAE princes, russian mafia, will loan them and setup shell companies to buy lots of business’s for their puppets in the US and themselves.
The real question americans would like answered is why polisi insist on abortion funding in this relief bill? Why? Because they fund her campaign? Wtf?
@Gabe Dudley THE TRUMP’S NEED SOCIALIST SNOWFLAKE TAXPAYERS DOLLAR💲
Gabe Dudley Keep swallowing the misinterpretation by other media sources and you’ll be looking at a totally different platform. The bill republicans brought up made cuts to Planned Parenthood and giving big corporations a blank check w/ no accountability whatsoever. The statement you made is absolutely false and trump seems to love socialism when it affects say the top 10 percent of people.
@Christopher Ryan omg! Im suppose to deny reality and believe you? Is that what your saying? How much more obvious do you want? The dnc is trying to feed themselves. Not us! Just like propping up joe who NOBODY wants. The silent enemy!
Is Barr there to sue the sick people? I can’t imagine he could add anything intelligent or compassionate.
😂🤣
Barr is there because monday we must go back to work or be prosecuted
@AUTONOMEN x
That was probably true!
@Flashy Paws
WTF! They’re all ugly!!
The evil shines from within!
@vrueda2008 lol I bet that will happen soon…..trust me
America will go down as having the most inept response to trump virus.
That is a sad truth.
Yes
Repuglicans……..response to the Trump virus.
Some of the states may come out of this as viable entities. Texas is obviously screwed. Their Lt. Gov just told everyone over 70, himself included, to get back to work and take one for the nation if that’s what it takes to keep the golf courses and hotels running.
“I don’t take responsibility at all.” ~ orange virus
Claire B…I’ve always enjoyed your comments! Stay safe…from Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦❤️💋🥂🍾🙏
Not for the virus itself.
@Vivian Perino thank you Vivian…you too darling… <3
orange virus..can i borrow that ?? fits him perfectly
Fits so much better, than dump calling it the China virus.
Trump, Barr, etc… have zero credibility… total fail.
@Robin R Obviously you have been brainwashed by Fox news
@Robin R lol…. I am more GOP than you Trump worshipping fascists and I have been lied to by the entire top tier of the GOP. Repeatedly. Fox news failed to provide helpful info in those cases. Magatards are literally the uneducated voting block, no help there… further, the GOP value money over lives and are basically asking to restart the country and let our elders die. The same aholes that tried to block ACA w their nonsense about death panels…. nevermind the constant insults from trump worshippers… I am a gun owner (GOP corruption and Russian money brought down NRA). I own my own businesses (GOP tax cuts did nothing for me). I own my own properties (GOP want them back, wont retract death tax). I served in the military (GOP dont honor oaths and duty and have misused our military to serve Saudi Arabia and Trumps business interests)…. the list goes on but I am now a Independent, a never Trump and never GOP. Watch what happens when they call and ask for my money and my votes…
And Nancy, Biden, Sanders have all the credibility?
@Mike Edwards Why lump them together though? But let’s take Sanders. Do you find him contradicting the experts in the field?
@Mike Edwards when it comes to dealing w a corrupt POTUS they do…. the GOP have totally failed… I own guns, GOP corruption brought down NRA. I own land, GOP wont rollback death tax. I own my businesses, tax cut did nothing for me. I served, GOP dont honor oaths and duty and use our military to protect corrupt regimes. I may not always vote Democrat but I will never vote GOP.
I will return to work when trump and other billionaires visit corona virus patients in their hospital rooms. Put your money where your mouth is. 😱😱😱
@Kathy Weis hey Dave, nice channel.
Right!? I was thinking the same thing. He should have to do the very things he’s expecting others to do.
Putin actually did that surprisingly enough. Although he walked inside with a full hazmat suit with good reason
Boathousejoe D Shelter in Place, I’d imagine.
Boathousejoe D do as I say, not as I do. Quite a few politicians have been MIA, but what do I know, it’s just a hoax, right?
*Please listen to the Doctors and Experts NOT the lying circus CLOWN at the microphone*
@claire bigelow <- someone's suffering from delusions
virologist at minimum
M.D. doctors know very little. it’s not their area of expertise.
@wo lu maybe not..but id trust a Dr. sooner than i would Trump*(IMPEACHED )
@Mary Brock yes Mary i know you are ..if you think TRUMP*(IMPEACHED) is any sort of leader….
@claire bigelow I don’t think American’s have leaders, just corporations willing to profit off destroying your country
Trump will avoid doing the right thing at all costs. It’s how he managed to run his casinos into the ground, file for bankruptcy 6 times, and it’s how he managed to blow through a billion dollars in 10 years. Doing the right thing is not his deal in life.
@VideZoniX ! really? trump is the midas touch for “losses”
trump should resign and go sleep in a coffin like a vampire
Where is Md. Fauci? I guess he didn’t go along with Trumps plan to lift the shelter in place order next week.
🏃 🏃 🏃 that’s where Dr.Fauci is at running for his freedom
Why is he even talking? Why not let the scientists do their job? He is a lying Con
Stimulus check Bozo you can’t blame Trump for the coronavirus by the way he didn’t invent it . All it is about hate on Trump hate hate hate what are you guys a bunch of f****** Nazis
Timcruz316 Cruz Glad you didn’t call it “simultaneous “ lol – most his supporters think alike. Let me say it again, you will get nothing but stomach gas.
@Timcruz316 Cruz this is nonsensical!!
He is such a moron that Coronavirus won’t go near him.
Timcruz316 Cruz The hero Nancy Pelosi at least she has her priorities in line she’s trying to get money for Planned Parenthood approved along with the stimulus package so they can go back to killing babies before they get the virus! Now that is sad.
When Trump lies, people die.
Yes..that is a fact
@Fredrick Conley Not really, it depends on the gravity of the issue on which he lies. USA would be noticeably diminished if his every untruth was lethal.
@snailure
Isn’t it stupid that now it’s not IF he lies, but how big/much of a lie it is?
Trump’s ONLY concern is being reelected, if he doesn’t get reelected he knows he’s on his way to jail. That’s why he could care less about Americans.
shut up cartoon
Trump biggest6 problem is u-hes oh so stupid
@Frodo Baggins go to rusia
Except for his base and the businessmen who donate to his re-election campaign.
@snailure So he would be right on the cusp, then?
The people of America aren’t important to Trump or his administration..
It’s all about money to them..
@Frodo Baggins pelosi and Schumer are making sure small businesses get money and not just large corporations and they’re also making sure you get extended employment benefits since no one knows how long this thing will last.
@Jeremy Backup is there a cure. Stupidity has become systemic under Trump.
@pokerstar 954 she attached extended unemployment benefits and made sure the small businesses received equal considerations as large corporations. You would appreciate her if you owned a small business.
@Charles L Jones no she didnt!!!! She tried to regulate the airlines, wanted windmills built and other non related issues. So get your facts straight. If you want to brag about being a small business owner I dont see you being in business very long if you cant even do basic research.
@Vdub 1971 then he has a bunker?
Trump is a mess, and his cult deliberately refuses to see it…
@Harold Moore Psalm 23 donut.
Lucky Fisher 72 I’m so glad to see how you think, so Darwin will take good care of you too as well! BTW, I didn’t use the f… word myself because when one is short of arguments it’s his last defence, it gives him more confidence. So long, dear Rep.! Oh, now 1200 deaths f.y.i.
Lucky Fisher 72 you better stay say and protect your family and stop being willfully ignorant.
@Lucky Fisher 72 Hello my “friend”, hope you and your family are still well, I’m just curious, do you still believe the speech of your “orange clown in chief” or have you finally joined those who trust more science? ‘Cause the last time we were close to 1200 deaths but now it’s 7000 (mostly Republicans because they don’t believe science) A lot more in one week. If cArona is not that bad, so WHY does your “orange clown in chief” STEAL MEDICAL STUFF FROM CANADA, FRANCE AND MORE ??? TELL ME, Lucky Fisher, tell me please? 330 million morons don’t make ONE brain !!
@MrBeaubonomm you’re a lunatic. Stay in your cage weakling.
You can’t fix the economy without fixing the pandemic. They are all connected.
Amen sister
They are fixing the economy fool. Greatest transfer of wealth in mankind’s history happening right in front of your face. HYPERINFLATION of the petro dollar the moment they send those checks out. It’s over for America. Trump is the master of bankruptcy why you fools think they SELECTED him??? He who owns the GOLD makes the rules… If you knew God you would know that Gold and Silver are God’s money. We deal in FIAT currency backed only by decree. New world currency coming up… And you ain’t got no credits.. In fact you start off in debt.
The death toll in America will be devastating because we have an incompetent president in charge.
Evan Matsumoto if you would rather joe Biden running things you’re extremely incompetent.
@john paul It looks like it will be a lot less, since those people aren’t taking the virus serious. A lot of them are going to die.
@oldrrocr If any of them including Trump get infected they’re done for, there is no cure, money and power won’t be of any help.
Don’t tell those dead head trumpsters with their heads in the dumpster😝
@oldrrocr yeah..really..why aren’t they follwing the six feet of distance at those televised press confetences??? Yet trumpeter points out to the press “oh..very good im glad to See the press practicing social distance” WTF?!
We are in a medical crisis, so listen to the medical experts and not the failed businessman stable genius!
Not a genius… maybe the dumbest President in the history of America.
would that be genius with a j then hahahahaha
Since when did Trump became a doctor ?😃
It’s interesting that they have politicians up there but no medical professionals.
Of course. Politicians lie and cause unnecessary death. Medical professionals tell the truth in order to SAVE lives. Politicians care more about money and personal gain. Medical professionals care more about, AGAIN, saving lives.
@G J CENTRAL Radio That is NOT what is expected to happen at the President of the US level.
@Felix Su oh you haven’t heard. It IS happening. Doesn’t taste good does it. This is what happens when evil faces good. Good fights back usually AFTER the fact. Evil knows this. It’s how they ALWAYS seem to have one up on you. They can bet on your goodness to pray, be faithful and be nice while they rock your world. Most Mainstream Americans have never had to experience this first hand and many in the past have helped the less fortunate gain some equality fighting a known evil side by side with them when it really wasn’t their fight. We haven’t forgotten!!
Seems they’re doing their best to negate that special bond that their own bigotry created over centuries. And for a short while, some of us fell for it. Not many, but enough; and now they’re regretting it as the script is being flipped back on them. We started 50 years ago to eradicate this type of mindset from American society but by not being diligent after a small legal victory in the 60s. Evil has found a way to regroup, change laws to make themselves safe and is now running the country. 400 years has taught us one thing. You can’t be nice to people like Trump. He’ll walk all over you and his minions will too, as long as he gives them a reason they’re comfortable with facing themselves in the mirror with every morning.
Just minutes into that press conference, that Dr. Birx, whatever her area of expertise, wiped her runny nose on the back of her hand. In the middle of a press conference in the midst of a pandemic. Sometimes SNL skits just write themselves.
@Constituent A That’s like the Iranian Health Minister coughing and sweating at the press conference. It’s ridiculous that the US has the same epidemic controls as Iran.
The so-called richest country in the world, cannot take care of their own population in a pandemic.
Puppet Uninterrupted we can. We won’t. 😡
Its..💰 💰 💰 💰💰
*won’t
no one said we have the richest government
Agreed. The faster we lock-down America, put in the time, the faster the economy can get back on its legs. No other way.