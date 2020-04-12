As the coronavirus continues to spread, Pres. Trump is suggesting it will soon be time to reassess measures that limit its spread. A leading medical expert says that view rests on a false premise, because today's confirmed cases are actually “two weeks behind” the reality, as the “number of cases reflects what happened 15 days ago.” That’s the assessment of Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an Obama White House adviser, in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

Trump Fact-Checked By Top Doctor: Virus Cases Rising For Weeks To Come | MSNBC