After stating he had total authority to reopen the economy Trump now says he coordinate with governors, as Dr. Fauci warns a May 1st timeline is “a bit overly optimistic”. Aired on 4/15/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump, Eager To Restart The Economy By May, Says He ‘Won’t Pressure’ Governors | Deadline | MSNBC
Let’s be Smart about this. Slow down and let’s do it right.
@C-Mo 313 – Hey! Ain’t nobody tying you down to keep you in. Go for it. You might be a Trump hero or a dead moron. Have at it. Get’er done!
Yes, let us all get back to work/school/Church.
And, don’t take money from the government. Let’s start a movement. “The Movement of corpses.” Fools
Yes. Lets use our heads and not our hearts. Our hearts will lie to us.
C-Mo 313 no you live off of mommy
Trump is incapable of doing ANYTHING smart.
Poor America, I feel so sorry for you all under Trump, he’s all about himself, please look after your own lives. He just wants to be elected! The rest of The globe knows this , when are you going to cop-on to him ?? Please put your nation ahead of his agenda. Stay safe . Put down the psychopathic narcissist!
60% percent of us (including myself) agree with you on that one. Heck some of the states are slowly begining to receed from the Federal government altogether.
I feel sorry and scared for us too. I wouldn’t trust this man to wash my car, let alone run a country.
tea party time
Be thankful you’re on the outside looking in. I envy you.
Our dear leader wants absolute power and 0 responsibilities 🤪🤪🤪🤪
Feel like killing thousand people but won’t take responsibility. Dumb dumber supporters believe it fake news. 🤣🤣🤣
bryson west and had the audacity to put HIS name on the checks.
@Relative Insanity and did you notice how innocent he tried to act about how his name came to be on the checks!
Dear???? you call the moron dear ?
@Angela C Don’t worry Angela, it’s an attempt at sarcasm. 😠😄
This man is just despicable
I DON’T EVEN WATCH THAT FOOL. I TURN THE CHANNEL TO THE LOCAL NEWS. I WON’T LET HIM INTERRUPT MY SANITY.😒☺💙🇺🇸 YOU SHOULD TURN THE CHANNEL WHEN YOU SEE HIM COME OUT TO DO HIS MINI RALLIES TOO LAURA. IT’S A GOOD FEELING.☺💙🇺🇸
@Nicole Brown i used to find some comedic value in watching him…..its just not funny any more
What’s really with ordering the body bags in a hurry but drag his butt ordering anything else?
People of USA. Why are you looking at president’s power in quinted eyes. He is an elected chief executive of the greatest and powerful nation on planet
earth. He receives the best advice on all affairs of your country and he will succeed in beating corona epindamic.
Let’s face it ….. Trump’s been in way over his head from day one.
AMEN! And I prayed we would not see a catastrophe during his…reign knowing full well we would finally pay the piper. And now we do pay and in American Blood!
Yep! Since June 14, 1946. 🙂
Absolutely!!
Miss Beatrice Haven , his head should be on the chopping block
Duh.
The Governor’s should just flip the middle finger to Captain Mushroom … 😨😨😨
heh…
Trump would take it to be he’s number 1!
Captain Clueless
I think the Governor of California pretty much has done that.
@Marilyn Reallon the mad mango
FAKE PRESIDENT, INSTALLED BY A FOREIGN ENEMY, PROTECTED BY THE GOP. THIS HAPPENED.
He is a secret ccp member
TRUMPs time left to play a President⏳⏳⏳November Donnie😉
Trump is America’s karma, A gutless bully. The corrupt, whining, stupid, loudmouthed, cretinous, lying, thieving trust fund brat of slum lord, a semi-literate dolt who has never been told no, who believes rules only apply to other people and that other people only exist for him to profit from. He’s 100% the perfect product of your broken system. He’s delusional, so is your country. He thinks he’s number one, so does the USA. He’s the human equivalent of the way America has acted on the world stage for the last 50 years. Who better to lead america swirling down the toilet of history?
He is so American. Don’t you understand this is how the rest of the world sees you. Stop blaming foreign countries for something you created. Made in the USA.
Francyne Lane we did.. they interfere… your comment is moot.
Remove the orange swine by ANY means necessary
Now!
A third of global cases are in the US. Why is anyone still listening to this lunatic president. Your country is sick and hes tipping it out of bed .
takecare A “To be fair”????
In most areas of the US you still not get tested unless you might need to be hospitalized. Then if you do not have insurance, treatment is not covered, only the test itself is.
Less testing in other countries? The most powerful nation in the world is not even in the top 40 for tests per population.
The CDC is not even trying to get accurate numbers of deaths from nursing homes, but you believe, for some reason the US numbers are not under reported.
“To be fair” that last one I assume you are implying, as you point was other nations are under reported.
Donald Trump has been a gangster ever since. How can a gangster do something positive for a country ??? Trump stole the elections with 16 million USD loan from Lynn de Rotschild. Please listen to the excellent reportages of Greg Palast on Trump’s criminal background and his stolen elections
That’s why the food supply chain and hospitals need to close! Food supply chain workers and those working in hospitals are dying: “…we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?” If it saves even one life, it’s soooo worth closing the food supply chain and hospitals, in order that all of those workers’ lives are saved! We’re so much better than this! Kindness, always! Hate Has No Home Here!
@Louise Australia The Democrat Governors don’t take Trump seriously because they have about 100 extra IQ points over the GOP governors who are always chosen purely on their loyalty to Trump and NOT their ability to think or lead their states. But if Trump gives the signal, every state with a GOP governor will open wide. It is madness. Trump is mentally ill.
@ArizonaWillful Couldn’t agree more. Stay safe.
Everyone ……Stay Home
Care for each other
Vote ……trump Out
@Teresita Farinas YES !! VOTE FOR TRUMP….I LOVE HOW HE LET’S THE MEDIA HAVE IT TOO 😉😉 he says what I’ve wanted to say for years and finally we have a real man for president..these ‘ communist ‘ HATE him .
Will do
” Everyone ……Stay Home
Care for each other” That’s why the food supply chain and hospitals need to close! Food supply chain workers and those working in hospitals are dying: “…we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?” If it saves even one life, it’s soooo worth closing the food supply chain and hospitals, in order that all of those workers’ lives are saved and they can stay home to care for each other! We’re so much better than this! Kindness, always! Hate Has No Home Here!
@Tracey Mixson “NO TRUMP IN”…does that mean “Trump out”?
People shall govern
45: I want open on May 1st. The rest of us: you go first.
Ignoring health experts’ warning again, but when resurgence occurs put the blame on the same health experts he ignored and everyone else
The question is: Do Americans now see the difference between a Reality TV decision and a nationwide crisis decision? If not, have another 4 years of circus.
We can all only hope that most Americans are woke ✌️
Probably not. His “build the wall” and “drain the swamp” are still unfulfilled and Americans still want those things. National 0.1% death toll won’t sway the bigots.
Casted my ballot today,and it wasn’t for this clown!
Cheers 🍻
Thank you, stay safe.
I’m eager to restart America without Trump by November
Even if the country opens im staying home until I feel comfortable
Just everyone remember what he said ‘ I don’t accept any responsibility ‘. He will always try to place the blame on some body other than himself. He is an absolute wimp. He is a pathetic leader. America deserves so much better.
Trump: let’s open the state. Only 600k infected.
Covid 19: Hold my beer.
Hold my corona
His stooge Billionaire friends can’t wait to reopen everything.
Bingo!! You nailed it!!! His very rich buddies are loosing money and WE’RE all disposable!!
@Angela Fishburn rich people don’t lose money, they play both sides. think please.
Exactly we the people will be out there being exposed while the CEO’S will be tucked away safely collecting money💰
He won’t pressure the governor’s he’ll just trash talk them at press conferences.