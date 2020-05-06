Trump, Eager To Restart The Economy By May, Says He ‘Won’t Pressure’ Governors | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 6, 2020

 

After stating he had total authority to reopen the economy Trump now says he coordinate with governors, as Dr. Fauci warns a May 1st timeline is “a bit overly optimistic”. Aired on 4/15/2020.
71 Comments on "Trump, Eager To Restart The Economy By May, Says He ‘Won’t Pressure’ Governors | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Jose Cuesta | April 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Let’s be Smart about this. Slow down and let’s do it right.

  2. Tara ann Bolger | April 15, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Poor America, I feel so sorry for you all under Trump, he’s all about himself, please look after your own lives. He just wants to be elected! The rest of The globe knows this , when are you going to cop-on to him ?? Please put your nation ahead of his agenda. Stay safe . Put down the psychopathic narcissist!

  3. Windmill cancer survivor ?windmill | April 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Our dear leader wants absolute power and 0 responsibilities 🤪🤪🤪🤪

  4. Laura Zaboraski | April 15, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    This man is just despicable

    • Nicole Brown | April 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      I DON’T EVEN WATCH THAT FOOL. I TURN THE CHANNEL TO THE LOCAL NEWS. I WON’T LET HIM INTERRUPT MY SANITY.😒☺💙🇺🇸 YOU SHOULD TURN THE CHANNEL WHEN YOU SEE HIM COME OUT TO DO HIS MINI RALLIES TOO LAURA. IT’S A GOOD FEELING.☺💙🇺🇸

    • TheRiggz666 | April 15, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @Nicole Brown i used to find some comedic value in watching him…..its just not funny any more

    • Deb Kellar | April 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      What’s really with ordering the body bags in a hurry but drag his butt ordering anything else?

    • David Mugambi | April 16, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      People of USA. Why are you looking at president’s power in quinted eyes. He is an elected chief executive of the greatest and powerful nation on planet
      earth. He receives the best advice on all affairs of your country and he will succeed in beating corona epindamic.

  5. Miss Beatrice Haven | April 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Let’s face it ….. Trump’s been in way over his head from day one.

  6. Rain Man | April 15, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    The Governor’s should just flip the middle finger to Captain Mushroom … 😨😨😨

  7. timber_beast | April 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    FAKE PRESIDENT, INSTALLED BY A FOREIGN ENEMY, PROTECTED BY THE GOP. THIS HAPPENED.

    • Yang Yue | April 15, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      He is a secret ccp member

    • *Omniscient* * Observator* | April 15, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      TRUMPs time left to play a President⏳⏳⏳November Donnie😉

    • Noises | April 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Trump is America’s karma, A gutless bully. The corrupt, whining, stupid, loudmouthed, cretinous, lying, thieving trust fund brat of slum lord, a semi-literate dolt who has never been told no, who believes rules only apply to other people and that other people only exist for him to profit from. He’s 100% the perfect product of your broken system. He’s delusional, so is your country. He thinks he’s number one, so does the USA. He’s the human equivalent of the way America has acted on the world stage for the last 50 years. Who better to lead america swirling down the toilet of history?

    • D K | April 15, 2020 at 11:40 PM | Reply

      He is so American. Don’t you understand this is how the rest of the world sees you. Stop blaming foreign countries for something you created. Made in the USA.

    • Swisher | April 16, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

      Francyne Lane we did.. they interfere… your comment is moot.

  8. John Martin | April 15, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Remove the orange swine by ANY means necessary
    Now!

  9. Gary Hughson | April 15, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    A third of global cases are in the US. Why is anyone still listening to this lunatic president. Your country is sick and hes tipping it out of bed .

    • Sean Patrick | April 16, 2020 at 12:33 AM | Reply

      takecare A “To be fair”????
      In most areas of the US you still not get tested unless you might need to be hospitalized. Then if you do not have insurance, treatment is not covered, only the test itself is.
      Less testing in other countries? The most powerful nation in the world is not even in the top 40 for tests per population.
      The CDC is not even trying to get accurate numbers of deaths from nursing homes, but you believe, for some reason the US numbers are not under reported.
      “To be fair” that last one I assume you are implying, as you point was other nations are under reported.

    • Christian1Alber | April 16, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

      Donald Trump has been a gangster ever since. How can a gangster do something positive for a country ??? Trump stole the elections with 16 million USD loan from Lynn de Rotschild. Please listen to the excellent reportages of Greg Palast on Trump’s criminal background and his stolen elections

    • Kshir Sagar | April 16, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      That’s why the food supply chain and hospitals need to close! Food supply chain workers and those working in hospitals are dying: “…we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?” If it saves even one life, it’s soooo worth closing the food supply chain and hospitals, in order that all of those workers’ lives are saved! We’re so much better than this! Kindness, always! Hate Has No Home Here!

    • ArizonaWillful | April 17, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

      @Louise Australia The Democrat Governors don’t take Trump seriously because they have about 100 extra IQ points over the GOP governors who are always chosen purely on their loyalty to Trump and NOT their ability to think or lead their states. But if Trump gives the signal, every state with a GOP governor will open wide. It is madness. Trump is mentally ill.

    • Louise Australia | April 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

      @ArizonaWillful Couldn’t agree more. Stay safe.

  10. Malca's Grace | April 15, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Everyone ……Stay Home
    Care for each other
    Vote ……trump Out

    • Tracey Mixson | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      @Teresita Farinas YES !! VOTE FOR TRUMP….I LOVE HOW HE LET’S THE MEDIA HAVE IT TOO 😉😉 he says what I’ve wanted to say for years and finally we have a real man for president..these ‘ communist ‘ HATE him .

    • Kshir Sagar | April 16, 2020 at 11:37 PM | Reply

      ” Everyone ……Stay Home
      Care for each other” That’s why the food supply chain and hospitals need to close! Food supply chain workers and those working in hospitals are dying: “…we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?” If it saves even one life, it’s soooo worth closing the food supply chain and hospitals, in order that all of those workers’ lives are saved and they can stay home to care for each other! We’re so much better than this! Kindness, always! Hate Has No Home Here!

    • Charles Watson | April 18, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

      @Tracey Mixson “NO TRUMP IN”…does that mean “Trump out”?

    • Abed pay | April 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      People shall govern

  11. Deb Wray | April 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    45: I want open on May 1st. The rest of us: you go first.

  12. Random G | April 15, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Ignoring health experts’ warning again, but when resurgence occurs put the blame on the same health experts he ignored and everyone else

  13. jcsacnz | April 15, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    The question is: Do Americans now see the difference between a Reality TV decision and a nationwide crisis decision? If not, have another 4 years of circus.

    • Italian English | April 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      We can all only hope that most Americans are woke ✌️

    • tempeleng | April 17, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      Probably not. His “build the wall” and “drain the swamp” are still unfulfilled and Americans still want those things. National 0.1% death toll won’t sway the bigots.

  14. Max Faith | April 15, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Casted my ballot today,and it wasn’t for this clown!

  15. Biasly Unbiased | April 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    I’m eager to restart America without Trump by November

  16. realtalkboys777 harris | April 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Even if the country opens im staying home until I feel comfortable

  17. Geoffrey Walter | April 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Just everyone remember what he said ‘ I don’t accept any responsibility ‘. He will always try to place the blame on some body other than himself. He is an absolute wimp. He is a pathetic leader. America deserves so much better.

  18. Norman Galing | April 15, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Trump: let’s open the state. Only 600k infected.
    Covid 19: Hold my beer.

  19. Kidlat | April 15, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    His stooge Billionaire friends can’t wait to reopen everything.

  20. William Kievit | April 15, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    He won’t pressure the governor’s he’ll just trash talk them at press conferences.

