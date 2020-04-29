Trump Describes Seeing Body Bags At NYC hospital: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ | MSNBC

President Trump described scenes from Elmhurst Hospital near his native home in Queens, N.Y. The president explained seeing television reports showing “body bags” in trucks and said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

