Trump Credits ‘Very Fair’ Media And Jeff Bezos’ WH Coordination On Coronavirus | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 29, 2020

 

As U.S. cases of coronavirus top 4,000 and the markets crash in a health scare sell off, Pres. Trump appeared to strike a new tone at a press conference about his administration's response. "I really think the media has been very fair," he said, while also confirming that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been in regular contact with the White House over the crisis – a contrast to Pres. Trump's typical attacks on both the media in general and Bezos in particular, as the billionaire owner of the Washington Post has been a frequent target of the President's Twitter attacks. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/16/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Credits 'Very Fair' Media And Jeff Bezos' WH Coordination On Coronavirus | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

80 Comments on "Trump Credits ‘Very Fair’ Media And Jeff Bezos’ WH Coordination On Coronavirus | MSNBC"

  1. Jules fans | March 16, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Trump is just a big time looser overall, thank you states for doing the right thing and ignoring this fool

  2. Eagle Eyes | March 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Some Countries are actually tackling Coronavirus in the right way! It’s unfortunate you can’t say the same for America! 🤔

  3. Baby drumphf | March 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Ha ha ha! You have to be kidding me, tRump thanking anybody but himself is so phoney baloney and fake news he read off the TelePrompTer script!

  4. A R | March 16, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    This orange rind has zero idea when it comes to the job of being president. ZERO.

    • Charles Perkins | March 16, 2020 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      @moomoofish 1 creepy joe can’t even carry a sentence

    • Marilyn Reallon | March 17, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

      @Charles Perkins neither can Trump so what’s your point!

    • moomoofish 1 | March 17, 2020 at 12:13 AM | Reply

      @Charles Perkins That is just a stupid comment. He may stumble at times as we all do but he certainly is far more intelligent, presidential and experienced than Trump who speaks and acts like a remedial fifth grader and has had tons of fumbles with his speech.

    • Charles Perkins | March 17, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

      @moomoofish 1 Trump’s fumbles are no match for old man joe

    • moomoofish 1 | March 17, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      @Charles Perkins certainly not for the Trump cult. Trump is the dumb man’s idea of a smart man. He likes the poorly educated for that reason. Way easier to manipulate.

  5. Caspar MacRae | March 16, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    “Unsourced Information”… erm, what Trump said (for feckin months)

  6. Ilia Smirnoff | March 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    A fleeting sanity episode.

  7. Mainely | March 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Just because you decide to act “normal” for a few minutes doesn’t absolve you for being a coward, a bully and a monster. Do your job like you’re supposed to but know this… we’re still throwing you and your cronies into prison when we get a real AG into office.

  8. mtronix | March 16, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    he’s a con …. you can’t believe anything he says

  9. George Ramirez | March 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Make America Great Depression Again!!!!And Nazi Too!!!

  10. Dorothy Richter | March 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    In Trump’s mind, the only very fair media is that which never says a negative word about Trump and never reports facts over the lies Trump tells!

  11. urbanimage | March 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Trump comes out with unsourced information all the bloody time!

  12. Tom Crow | March 16, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    So if I just heard Trump say no no nationwide Quarantine then obviously were in for a nationwide Quarantine…

  13. kn tlt | March 16, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    The lady Dr. Looks so stressed out.

  14. Mignon Simpson | March 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Another trump bankruptcy. Only this time it’s us paying the price. Yeah a real ten at bankruptcy. Something’s Neve change with the bankruptcy king.

    • Mignon Simpson | March 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin well in this age and at my age I hope so. If trump is the definition of sane.

    • Cousin Justin | March 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @Mignon Simpson this virus is from China. China has no animal rights. Non. They illegally steal, ship, slaughter everything from, flamingos, endangered turtles. Did you know they eat live baby mice? It’s brutal. The last 3 viruses came from China

    • Nathan S | March 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin Everything I said is turning out to be true. Am I crazy? Or are you just a sad, ignorant, Trump worshipping fool? Yep, that’s it.

    • Cousin Justin | March 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Nathan S Nathan, grow up. Pull your pants up, get a girlfriend. Make some serious money. Get a life. Life is awesome when you’re not a bum 😉

    • Mignon Simpson | March 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin and a goodly number come from other parts of the world and I wouldn’t get too holier than thou because there s a very good chance that we exported the do called Spanish flu that killed so many world wide from deep in the heart of Kansas USA. With climate change and bio weapons we are going to see a lot of stuff and war. Grow up.

  15. J Barnhart | March 16, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    From the title…it turns out he must be sick…

  16. SSJvegito501 | March 16, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    That’s today. Tomorrow he’s attack the media if things get worse.

  17. 6222999 | March 16, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Trump’s looks week and tired. He doesn’t want this problem it’s way out of his comfort zone. He’s not politically or inherently cut out for situations where wheeling and dealing is not the everyday norm.
    The longer this goes on the weaker he looks…the weaker he looks the more it exposes his past and present failures

  18. Todd Barcroft | March 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    I think Bernie said the best thing that could happen is for the dumpster fire to shut up

    • Todd Barcroft | March 20, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin enlighten me some more,,nostradumbass

    • Todd Barcroft | March 20, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin at least I have a wife to be with instead of playing on my mom’s computer ,does she know you’re on their Junior

    • Cousin Justin | March 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      @Todd Barcroft like I said Toddy, she thinks about real Men, not soy boys like you

    • Todd Barcroft | March 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      @Cousin Justin you should really take care of your issues there Justin .mental midget

    • Cousin Justin | March 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Todd Barcroft did you just use the word midget and not little person? You’re a serious bigot racist bud. Man, no wonder the wifey thinks you’re a pushover

  19. The Money Maker Sports | March 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Who need Doctors and Science ? You have The Smartest Man to ever live on Earth Donald Trump.

  20. Mdlclass Worker | March 17, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    This so called hoax is getting frigging scary, does Trump think we’ve forgotten he dropped the ball for weeks !

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.