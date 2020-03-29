As U.S. cases of coronavirus top 4,000 and the markets crash in a health scare sell off, Pres. Trump appeared to strike a new tone at a press conference about his administration's response. "I really think the media has been very fair," he said, while also confirming that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been in regular contact with the White House over the crisis – a contrast to Pres. Trump's typical attacks on both the media in general and Bezos in particular, as the billionaire owner of the Washington Post has been a frequent target of the President's Twitter attacks. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/16/2020.

Trump Credits 'Very Fair' Media And Jeff Bezos' WH Coordination On Coronavirus | MSNBC