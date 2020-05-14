Trump could learn about leadership from Obama and Bush

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both faced difficult moments while in office, showing leadership when the country needed it most. Chris Cillizza explains what Donald Trump could learn from his predecessors during the coronavirus pandemic.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

How 2 ex-presidents showed what real leadership looks like

Trump attacks Bush after 43rd president offers message of unity

House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump

Obamas announce they will deliver virtual commencements

About me:

I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#Cillizza #CNN #News