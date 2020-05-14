Trump could learn about leadership from Obama and Bush

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both faced difficult moments while in office, showing leadership when the country needed it most. Chris Cillizza explains what Donald Trump could learn from his predecessors during the coronavirus pandemic.
How 2 ex-presidents showed what real leadership looks like
Trump attacks Bush after 43rd president offers message of unity
House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
Obamas announce they will deliver virtual commencements
Hey, Chris here – what is an example of Presidential leadership to you?
@Everblue Freediving Obama took care of his country and Ebola did not check into the u.s. if trump had been a member of reality he would have been working on this virus back in November but he said that it was not a big deal. I knew it was a big deal and people were dropping dead by the hand fills why didn’t he no.
@tamela rutledgeHere is proof https://youtu.be/_-eD2n2dD2Y
Learn from Socialist Obammy? Is this a joke?
@tamela rutledge its a sad story… Trump did know but he spent months lying and ignoring the virus, hoping it would go away, because he didnt want to be publicly confronted for ignoring, defunding, dismantling, and undermining the national epidemic fighting infrastructure. Trump has never looked out for anyone but himself and has no morals but he cant lie, bully or slander a virus. He has no response and is exposed as a fraud while people die.
Wait, Trump “learn”? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! too funny
From these two, he could learn how to be a war monger …
Bush a leader not the word that comes to mind when I hear his name 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
Bush is a leader at killing brown ppl in illegal wars to steal oil from foreign countries.
“.. *BUSH* , a conservative republican ..”
@Daryl Leckt Bush is not a conservative. He’s a globalist. He is a war monger like CNN, Democrats and the Rhinos. Republicans and Democrats have been working hand in hand to enact unnatural changes of war, division, and destruction around the world for power and political control. Change is coming. The establishment left and right will be no more in the next 10 years.
What, no report on Joe Biden’s participation in the unmasking of General Flynn?
FAKE NEWS CNN.
CNN must be terrified by now. Their house of cards is coming down.
Ed Felty you barley found out there fake news with no integrity?
*unmasking*
Trump is our savior sent by the lord himself. I don’t know what I would do with out trump. He is the best president ever. honestly he is the only one that stands up to the evil lizard people that have been living on U.S soil for hundreds of years. These lizard people like bill Gates (a young lizard person they have a life span of 1000 years). Trump is the only one who sees through them because he was sent by God to save us. The lizard people were sent by satan himself. think about it the snake that offered adam and eve the apple was a lizard person. The goal of these lizard people is to take over all of our minds. They want to implant us with a chip with the vaccine. another sick lizard person was Epstein. these sick lizard people go around planet to planet Raping children just like Epstein. They implant them with chips and then rape the entire species on said planet. TRUMP WILL SAVE US FROM THESE EVIL LIZARDS Hillary Is also an evil lizard person along with obama. stop the EVIL AND VOTE TRUMP! any one who defies trump is an evil lizard person. WAKE UP SHEEPLE MORON DEMOCRAPS ALL YOUR LEADERS WERE SENT BY THE LIZARDS!
He could learn how to spy and that’s about all they know. Edward Snowden was banished to Russia for a reason.
*critical situation *
Orangie: “Inject bleach”
Obama: do-nothing
The very fact that the DNC can put Joe Biden up for election shows how confident they are in their crooked media.
Bush is responsible for the deaths of millions. Imagine thinking he was a good leader….
Millions?
Obama killed 3 times more.
@cj p Obama was the only Nobel peace prize winner with a kill list. Bush tortured people and lied to get us into war. Both are war criminals.
@cj p
“Obama killed 3 times more”
all were OK’d by the republican congress
Obama under investigation for the Russia hoax
@Daryl Leckt I’m not republican, I’m a trump supporter.
LMFAO. THEY COULD LEARN ABOUT BEING AMERICAN AND HOW TO HAVE AN ECONOMY
Hold on! I thought CNN believed Bush was a warmongering racist. What happened?
Bush is, but Trump is worse.
CNN is praising Bush??? Huh?
Learn from Socialist Obammy? Is this a joke?
@98LowDown YOUR BOY GOT THIS COUNTRY MESSED UP.SO WHAT KINDA OF HOAX YOU GOT BETTER YET TELL ME THAT YOU GOT IT UNDER CONTROL.LOOK AROUND WHO DID THIS???BE HONEST
Efosa Oyegun You’re a moron 🤣🤣 what good was there in bush? Him ignoring the victims of Katrina ? Him starting 2 illegal wars, a torture program, sanctioning to death 500,000 iraqi children? You people are so deranged with Trump you fail to see all the presidents are the same. If Trump was such a danger to society then why did the democrats give him 150,000,000,000 to bomb Syria?Oh because thats their agenda too. Why did they renew the patriot act and expand Trumps surveillance powers? Oh cause that’s their agenda too. Why did they give him the funds to build the wall? Oh cause that’s their agenda too. You need to wake up to the fact that all these people are equally despicable, But Bush & Obama in total started 7 MEANINGLESS WARS and have their WAR CRIMES documented. Trump has not got us in any additional wars but he also hasnt got us out of any cause they’re too profitable. He’s eyeing Venezuela right now as soon as he leaves Afghan later this year. These people are all disgusting and NONE have any good qualities because they’re all corrupt scum bag liars. Especially Obama & Bush.
@98LowDown Why do i go outside and keep stepping in this OMG it smells so bad.
@Robert Ford You Liberals need to stop crapping in the streets, that’s why you keep stepping in doo-doo.
I watched a 2 part documentary about W on PBS last week. I’d forgotten what a calm, thoughtful, articulate, and intelligent adult in the office of President sounded like.
What ever happened to …
**SOVIET SANDERS** and his
army of angry [Antifa Burnouts] ? 😆
#KILLARYSDNCFIXCREEPSHOWJOE
Probably will stay home and guess what you will get Trump again for 4 years! Enjoy!
#trumpvirus #injectdisinfectant
Yeah like how to spy on American citizens
😷 I see you’re still as sharp as a marble… 😆
Lol CNN dun goofed up, even liberals see right through this. Really? W.Bush out of all people?
Ya boi Nessie Compared to trump. Benedict Arnold looks good.
Did George Bush wonder out loud whether bleach should be injected into the human body as a treatment? Did he push a drug before it had properly been tested by the medical authorities? Did he say “Do you know wheels come before walls?” or that Americans attacked the British AIRPORTS during the war of Independence on his Jult 4th speech? Did he make up a conspiracy theory about a former President, tweet about it, and then fail to explain what it was at his next briefing? Did hr let a pandemic get so bad 4% of the population has 28% of the fatalities and then brag about it and encourage the kind of antisocial behavior that will make it worse while himself being tested every day?
Unless you have an IQ in the low seventies and self esteem so degraded that you would vote for a guy who himself told you that you are such a worthless asslicker you’d still vote for him if he stood in the middle of 5th Avenue and shot someone, you’d think most squirrels on meth would be a better leader than PAB 45.
James Power You must’ve injected some bleech yourself. Bush lied to the American public for 8 years about Iraq and Afghanistan and killed millions of innocent civilians for no other reason than money,war & oil he signed into law the patriot act (that Joe Bidden wrote 5 years prior, total coincidence tho) and start mass surveillance of american citizens and created the no fly list adding millions of names and stripping random inocent people of their rights. Obama was supposed to be our sign of “hope” right? Instead he started 6 more MEANINGLESS wars again for nothing except war,money & oil. He also expanded the patriot act & the NSA CIA surveillance powers on all american citizens, he also gave himself and the CIA the power to execute american citizens on foreign soil without due process, he’s also the first and ONLY president in history to be at war every single day for 8 years, he had a secret kill list and would do a drone strike EVERY SINGLE DAY, including bombing schools, hospitals & even weddings. For you to think that these people are any better than Trump is just idiotic. They’re all the same. Do you really think the democrats would give him 150,000,000,000$ to go bomb Syria if they thought he was dangerous? Do you think the democrats would renew the patriot act and expand his spying powers if they thought he was dangerous? Because that’s exactly what they’re doing. The democrats controll congress and say hes “so dangerous” yet the PASS EVERY FUCKING BILL after putting on an anti trump show. You’re an idiot.
@James Power i thought people in the western country had great sense of humour apparently trump was just joking and i thought ppl have average IQ should understand what trump really meant
obama and clinton tolerate the evil ccp and that makes my life miserable indirectly. i live in china .
An apologist and a President who will answer questions in English or Mexican.
My fave Bush leadership moment was when the Trade Towers were getting smashed, he hung out at a school and read a book to kindergartners.
He could and should but he won’t. His arrogance and conceitedness gets in the way.