Trump Calls States 'Complainers,' Says Federal Govt. Is Just A 'Backup' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 30, 2020

 

The president blamed states for not having a reserve of medical supplies and said the federal government is just a 'backup' for states as governors plead for the Trump administration to streamline the coronavirus response.
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives.

Trump Calls States 'Complainers,' Says Federal Govt. Is Just A 'Backup' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

82 Comments on "Trump Calls States ‘Complainers,’ Says Federal Govt. Is Just A ‘Backup’ | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. beverly atwood | April 3, 2020 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    UNFIT TO SERVE!

  2. simplesam01 | April 3, 2020 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    I’m Canadian and I’m offended for the American people. A disgusting, absolutely, unforgivably disgusting government.

    • Tim Hynes | April 14, 2020 at 5:42 AM | Reply

      Not the government my friend.. it’s the president taking control and fighting and firing people who don’t don’t agree with him

    • Michael Carty | April 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      曼查狂人 Blatantly untrue. Definitely sounds like a IMPOTUS (Impotent President Of The United States) move, but he’s too busy doing press briefings and going on FOX news blaming hundreds of thousands of American lives on Liberals, Democrats and China to mobilize troops anywhere. Not his fault one bit the response to this deadly virus was enacted 2 – 2 1/2 months too late now is it? Oh yeah, that’s right it IS the presidents lack of response that’s to blame… We’re all going to die because of a Cheeto colored narcissist who’s ego can’t stand an ounce of responsibility. We’re doomed! HELP

    • Michael Carty | April 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Richard Milhous Nixon I honestly think this is probably the first time in history the Queen has been called a broad lol! I’m American too so at least I get the sentiment… Italian, German or Irish? Only three I’ve ever heard use the term lol.

    • Michael Carty | April 16, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Liam Watson All of American seconds your sentiment! Thank you sir.

    • Irma Martinez | April 25, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Why would you be offended by the american people? What you know about the american govt is what is happening now! Weren’t you all crossing over every chance you got? Don’t bundle our history in 4 miserable years of a hugh mistake of a nightmare and dont pretend you know what we’re going through.

  3. trueconsumer6 | April 3, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    I am sick to the gills. Not by coronavirus. But by seeing this incompetent Orange face spewing misinformation day-after-day.

  4. Faded Kai | April 3, 2020 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    For someone that was saying this virus was a hoax is now blaming governors for not being ready lol. What a joke of a president.

    • Christopher Neathery | April 7, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      @Zenyatta Mondatta they are to stupid to understand. The sheep won’t hear you.

    • GaiSensei Neemo | April 12, 2020 at 4:17 AM | Reply

      EXACTLY wtf! WHY CAN’T PEOPLE SEE THIS ALREADY ???

    • Sperup AD | April 12, 2020 at 4:47 AM | Reply

      @Christopher Neathery Sheep wear red hats and attend sheeple rallies where all the herd bloats in unison hate filled slogans. Is you tin foil hat red?

    • Zenyatta Mondatta | April 12, 2020 at 5:06 AM | Reply

      @Sperup AD
      Lol better luck in 2024

    • Christopher Neathery | April 12, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

      @Sperup AD said the ignorant little girl that looks to her government for her happiness, wellness and financial stability.
      Blaming another person for your failures. You sound like a politician.

  5. joseph bodden | April 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    HE DIDN ‘T EVEN HAVE TO DO HIS JOB, ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS LET OTHERS DO THEIR JOBS!!! TRUMP IS A SABOTEUR!

    • CHRISTOPHER C | April 6, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      Or an evil genius. LMAO! no seriously he is a punk

    • Carol Oldershaw | April 6, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      He’s not canny enough to be a saboteur … he’s a puppet – of the Neo-Cons. They know when they have a ripe, juicy sucker on the line to do their bidding … he loves the attention, the artificial applause of the propagandized, those equally as ignorant as he, of the machinations of those in power. He’s the perfect tool •

    • Preview43 | April 6, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      @Carol Oldershaw Let’s just reiterate that: TRUMP IS A PERFECT TOOL!

    • eye see | April 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      CALL FOR trump TO RESIGN!!!

    • 8alot4t | April 8, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      Indeed!! He makes no effort and yet he wants all the credit. Did his Mommy not tell him that credit is due only to those who make some effort ??

  6. Artistic Nights | April 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    He keeps saying everyone else should’ve acted early when he himself waited until the critical hit due to the massive deaths that are happening

    • David Christophersen | April 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      Amen!!

    • M Smith | April 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      He needed time to play golf…just to relax from his responsibilities…

    • Robert Dorr | April 5, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      He is a “Genius” at maths and a very stable one!

    • Preview43 | April 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      No amount of denial will erase the solid fact that Trump is personally responsible for all the deaths he caused with his indecision and arrogance. He is by definition one of America’s worst killers.

    • Lise Dolen | April 7, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

      Its just a flu, it’ll be gone by April, theres nothing to see here! That my friends, is Trumps Covid-19 legacy no matter how he tries to rewrite history. His obtuse followers may fall for that but the History books will not!

  7. just me | April 4, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Trump declared a national emergency when he wanted a Mexican border wall, but now that thousands of people are dying everyday it’s up to the states to handle and it’s their fault for not doing better 🙄

  8. CBDMiracles | April 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    *As the DIARRHEA Pumps out of his Mouth, People are DYING in the Thousands..*

  9. Trent Petersen | April 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    How can you be a “wartime president” when your daddy bought you a disability to avoid war ?

  10. Jimmy | April 4, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    5:31 Did he look just a little confused there, like he’d never seen the word Covid19 before?

  11. C Sa | April 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    It’s sad and astonishing to see so many people are still supporting this ruthless pathetic liar!

    • NoFunAloud | April 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      they need to lie to themselves to support him, it lies all the way down.

    • Amelia English | April 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      @Ben obrien “lol you liberals are so dum, trump 2020 MAGA”

      Coronavirus: *so you have chosen death* (literally)

    • 高珮轩 | April 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Ben obrien I don’t get it. You’ve seen how he bad deals with crisis, but still support him just because the party he stands for?

    • Will Meister | April 6, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      @Ben obrien Trump, his followers including you are sealing their own fate including the fate of everyone else that is not as paralyzed upstairs as a worm on a stump!!

    • Michael Carty | April 16, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      Better English you’re honestly perhaps 1 of 3 people I know who can even admit that. I honestly respect your candor. Makes me think just perhaps this country might recover from this bumbling, narcissistic, sociopath after all!

      Many thanks for if nothing else, giving me an iota of hope! Stay healthy and safe my friend.

  12. cheng xuan | April 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Oh yes, “they should have done that while the price was low”, so why didn’t you do it?

    • Emma Willard | April 6, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @J T I am not one of the alleged “we” who saddled the Nation with the Orange Faced Flim Flam Man.

    • J T | April 6, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

      Emma Willard neither am I. But we are a part of a community that has stopped communicating and understanding. We have stopped trying to help each other see there is no benefit in society that doesn’t come from others around us. We do not accomplish anything on our own. Everything we have and have yet to gain is by the will and grace of others. Sure there is the INITIAL and sustained factor of personal impetus. But we must take responsibility for the outcomes of our our democracy because it is we, not you or I, who together produced that result. I feel shame, embarrassment, guilt, and anger at the fact that a Trump is president. But I know that it came to be because of a society that started to separate and segregate based on economic class lines. It disparaged the laborer even if one has to think intelligently and cultivate skill to sustain such a life. It disparaged the basic and incipient morality of Christianity and lacked in a way to evolve such a moral code into modernity.

      In short, we are responsible, because we stopped talking to each other and including each other, all for the need to distinguish ourselves for our own vanity’s and ego’s sake.

    • mrbanditoxyz | April 7, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Jing Chen – actually, they are needed in normal times, just not at scale. The responsible agency can send the items to states, say one year before the expiry date, after they get the replacements. Plus, the expiry period is 4 to 6 years.
      Also, Forbes did a report where there are (until they are totally sold) *lots* of PPE in the US, but they are being sold to overseas companies. The reporter personally saw *380 Million masks sold in one day* and lots of other PPE. The reasons hospitals could not buy them is the sellers needed proof of money right then, and the hospital procurement system is not setup to do that.

    • Robert Dorr | April 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      J T well said!

    • Jing Chen | April 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      ​@mrbanditoxyz normal surgical mask expires in only 1 to 2 years. otherwise the middle layer of the mask will lose static electricity and lose the ability to adsorb the virus (over 90%). maybe the N95 or more expensive PPE can last longer, but you don’t see doctor wearing that in normal days. Technically it will cause a lot of waste to stock up these for a pandemic level, you simply don’t need such a large quantity in normal times. I also don’t see any government in the world does that, so you see a shortage of PPE everywhere in the world. I believe it wont be enough even the US ban the export of all the PPE (like what the other courtry did ). It will help but in the long run is more practical to subsidize the factory to produce more in such times.

  13. GR46404 | April 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Trump should just straight out quote Homer SImpson “This is the fault of everyone in the world except me.”

  14. Peter Clancy | April 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    “Pass the buck” instead of “The buck stops here”. How the honour of the presidency has fallen

  15. Queen Stella | April 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    We’ve got bans, beautiful bans, we had bans first, before anyone ever thought of bans. I invented bans.

  16. KCs Funhouse | April 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Oh totally, no one has EVER heard of a global pandemic and it’s totally reasonable to think the governors, who don’t have access to the classified briefings like the federal government does, should have been able to “see this coming”. Totally checks out and makes sense🙄

    • Notecrusher | April 5, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      And it’s totally reasonable to expect states, which cannot print US dollars to “handle this”, while the federal government, which CAN print US dollars, just gives $6tn to big corporations while people die for lack of simple masks.

    • John Gray | April 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      I totally agree with you on this… i made a music video call ‘Putins Toy’… i think you would apprciate. Its on my channel. It’s a satirical punk rock anti Trump song featuring some of Winnipeg’s top musician’s and female vocalists. I wrote the lyrics and do the lead vocal. KCs Funhouse I hope you find it a humorous diversion. Feel free to leave a comment I value your opinion.

  17. Shane26 | April 5, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    The Trump administration is the laughing stock of the rest of the world. Roll on November.

    • Gary Anderson | April 5, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      Obama at least lied better

    • Lilac Lizard | April 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      yup he’s certainly a laughing stock in Australia, but also a SERIOUS threat to us & the world! Has your media reported that we have a travel ban on your country cause of the HUGE number of infected people you sent us? More than double any other country! Despite far more travelers from various other countries!

      There’s NO WAY you’re removing him in November though is there! We’re getting used to & learning to understand American incompetence now & expecting him to remain president for life

    • J Cole | April 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      WISH 2morro WAS November

    • Gary Anderson | April 6, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      Yeah anther obama and free stuff

    • Arthur Cupitt | April 7, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

      @Lilac Lizard see

  18. Steve Beers | April 5, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    This President is expert at blaming others and bragging about himself

  19. David Bergin | April 6, 2020 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    He never accepts responsibility for anything. Such a small man. Let’s get rid of him on November 3rd.

  20. Ms. Sharon | April 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Worst president ever. He’s just nasty and disgusting.

    • John Gray | April 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      I totally agree with you on this… i made a music video call ‘Putins Toy’… i think you would appreciate. Its on my channel. It’s satirical anti Trump song featuring some of Winnipeg’s top musicians and female vocalists . I wrote the lyrics and am on the lead vocal. I hope you find it to be a humorous diversion Ms. Sharon. Feel free to leave a comment . I value your opinion.

    • Amon Ra | April 8, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

      Lucifer Samuel Ra, fallen angel and destroyer…half of the evil since the garden of Eden, the other half is related to the witchcraft of the moon signs in the Vatican, Lilith / Isis so what do you expect?

      They create systems for fools to worship them in religion and governments, but then the true God destroys their wicked societies they create.

      This has been happening since the times of the beginning, Sodom and Gomorrah one of the most well documented.

      The Masons that formed this country worship Lucifer, so does the Vatican among other things.

      God destroys false worship systems and the nations that follow them always has and always will.

      You want to know judgement? The day?

      The grave yards tell the tale, from Jews, Masons, Catholics, Muslims, Christian, Atheist..They all trust in a false god and sometimes the goddess of the moon with her many satanic names and they all die.

      What part that you should worship God alone was not made known to you?

      From the beginning to the end of the bible this conflict documented, the false systems of the beast systems seen as a false worship system.

      You were told not to give your power over to the beast in worship, stars are not the true God, nor are moons nor are men or women.

      God proves it every time reducing all vessels to dust from whence mankind came as a reminder.

      Always pride before the fall..fall of nations fallen cultures, fallen star religions..

    • GaiSensei Neemo | April 12, 2020 at 4:28 AM | Reply

      @John Gray wow you’re actually really good! 😍 I love it!

    • John Gray | April 12, 2020 at 5:52 AM | Reply

      @GaiSensei Neemo Thanks, top musicians, female vocalists, my weed enhanced lyrics and my sons weed enhanced edits went into it[ he’s 20 and we’re going into our 4rth week of self isolation] Getting unsolicited hate comments from MAGA Pro Trump FB groups, they dish it out but they can’t take it. Feel free to share it on your FB timeline. I’m trying to get enough views to get an angry tweet from the Orange Man.

    • John Gray | April 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM | Reply

      @GaiSensei Neemo Hitting a sore spot ,getting lots of unsolicited hate comments from Pro Trump FB groups. Feel free to share the video to your FB timeline.Trying to get enough views, to get an angry tweet from the Orange Man himself. Feel free to download for your car stereo, play it loud,Sounds even better on car speakers, a cool song to drive to. Happy Easter.

