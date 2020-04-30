The president blamed states for not having a reserve of medical supplies and said the federal government is just a 'backup' for states as governors plead for the Trump administration to streamline the coronavirus response.

Trump Calls States 'Complainers,' Says Federal Govt. Is Just A 'Backup' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC