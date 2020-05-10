Trump Calls Flynn A Hero After DOJ Drops Charges | Morning Joe | MSNBC

May 10, 2020

 

The Justice Department is dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, and the president referred to him as a 'hero' Thursday at the White House. Aired 5/8/2020.
94 Comments on "Trump Calls Flynn A Hero After DOJ Drops Charges | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Rakesh Sukumar | May 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    Haha.. there is twitter evidence that Mr.Orange Tan said Flynn is guilty and lied to the VP. now he does a u-turn. Americans should be angry for this.

    • Rakesh Sukumar | May 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @rebecca gerringer yeah.. i just cant imagine people not caring about that incident.. well hope the stupidity will end in Nov

    • Earl of Mar | May 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      Trump fell for a lie of the FBI. The FBI trapped an honest person b/c Flynn knows all of Obama’s dirty little secrets.

    • Paul Mayfield | May 8, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Real Sugar sorry I’m dongle. You ever try peeling away from msm?

    • lima leaf frog | May 8, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      @Paul Mayfield …you better cover up & wash your hands often. God is not mocked!

    • Paul Mayfield | May 8, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      lima leaf frog how am I mocking God? By telling the truth?

  2. Luis Sang | May 8, 2020 at 9:07 AM | Reply

    Trump is a “narcissistic sociopath”, They both be charismatic and charming, unreliable, controlling, selfish, and dishonest. They both have a sense of entitlement and deny responsibility for their actions. They usually lack insight into their personality disorder, lack empathy, and lack emotional responsiveness, that is Trump

    • S McBride | May 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      Ver Coda new information coming can normally change a mind,

    • Gregory Von Dare | May 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @Rob Donaldson you are either a pathetic, brainless looser, or a Russian troll. No other choice makes sense.

    • Gregory Von Dare | May 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago if the Russia thing is a hoax, why did the Trump campaign meet with a Russian attorney connected to the GRU (their CIA) in Trump Tower? Why did Trump openly call on Russia to find the Hillary emails? Why not say “Brazil, if you’re listening…”? Why did Trump insist that no other government officials sit in on his meetings with Putin, and later confiscated the translator’s notes? Why did Trump take Putin’s word in Helsinki, when all his own intelligence people told him the opposite. And why did Trump ignore the unanimous opinion of all the US intelligence agencies that the Russians attempted to influence the 2016 election in a massive and deliberate manner? Why, why, why? And on top of that, the White Sox are a crap team!

    • Rob Donaldson | May 9, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      @Gregory Von Dare but still #winning thank you 😁🇺🇸

    • SouthSide Chicago | May 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      @Gregory Von Dare Listen Greggy boy, all you have to do is read the paperwork that the DoJ released. I am 100% certain that you listen and actually believe the radical left wing media because every single one of those questions you just asked…they spoke about. Just read it! Why depend on the media when it’s right there in front of you? Laziness? Afraid of the truth?

  3. Patty Cakes | May 8, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    These are the same “scum” that are going to hook your hands behind your back when this is over in November 2020.

    • J Wigh | May 8, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @lilly pad get back to your lilly pad nutjob

    • J Wigh | May 8, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @David Harrow crystal meth has not been kind to you

    • BRUNO KLEMENT | May 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      Surely the White House produces the best Political Comedy Reality Show.As an avid watcher I will miss it after November.

    • David Harrow | May 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @J Wigh i thought libs were for recreational drug use. Did you abandon bernie already? Enjoy your crack.

    • Erik Fredriksen | May 9, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      Hello??? we live in the world with other countries! Can’t we all get along? Would you rather have a cold war without communication? He is looking out for us YEAH the US!! Trump 2020 easy landslide victory over the corrupt Dems and others who have for the past 4 years have not been working for US!

  4. Juan Ricardo Perez | May 8, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Why He Is Blaming Obama,All The Time.

    • Julie Avitia | May 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      Obama is better

    • ma,ma gee's gospel | May 9, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      @Julie Avitia AMEN ! 🤗🙏🏼👍🏻

    • Sean M | May 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      OH look OBAMA DID THE SAME THING ” Holder said he took such dramatic action to reverse Stevens’ conviction in part due to prosecutors’ repeated failure to provide important and potentially exculpatory information to the defense team” LMFAO.. MAN you guys are ill informed ……

    • charlesvan13 | May 10, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      Obama was involved in the Flynn prosecution. It was revenge for Flynn’s stances on Israel and the Iran deal.

    • charlesvan13 | May 10, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      @HeavierThanLight
      Bush never criticized Obama while in office. On the other hand, Obama actively subverted the Trump administration during the transition. He was behind the Flynn prosecution.

  5. Emerson Goobie | May 8, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Barr eating a lot of burgers with pizza

    • Brent Anderson | May 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      You are a fat slob! I saw you…Vote Joe November 11. 2020!! Joe is 23 times smarter than any Democrat in HISTORY!!! Vote Joe 11-11-20!! Joe likes kids too! a lot…
      Vote StinkFinger for President!! ONE IN THE PINK-OTHER IN THE STINK!!! VOTE JOE!!

    • Cynthia Kōhler | May 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

      It’s better than eating ice cream out of a fridge that nobody can afford, in the meantime Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are pushing forward with a massive fifth round of coronavirus relief legislation that could be their most far-reaching effort yet to address the economic fallout of the pandemic — and come with another price tag in the trillions.
      While the House is still technically on recess, Democratic leadership and committee chairs have been drafting their legislative laundry lists for the relief package that could rival the cost of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that passed in March, or exceed it.

    • Kevin Lee | May 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Brent Anderson Fok u traitor

    • Brent Anderson | May 8, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Lee Get out of my country you F”n g ook!

    • ed samms | May 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      He sure is fat!

  6. Andrew Mitchell | May 8, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Flynn played his part in the coordinated conspiracy to obstruct justice, as described in volume 2 of the Mueller report. Now the instigator of that conspiracy rewards the pawn.

    • Earl of Mar | May 8, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      @Some Person Obama Judge And he seemed to suffer bouts of forgetfulness.

    • Virginia Tyree | May 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      5 8 20 Hey@Some Person, I read similar things & wasn’t sure how Judge Emmit Sullivan is going to handle the case. Also, the prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack quit, which I saw as a protest of the Justice Department. They’re basically traitors; Roger Stone/Flynn. Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v

    • lilly pad | May 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Andrew Mitchell- How did he obstruct justice to begin with?

    • Garry Miller | May 8, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

      @Earl of Mar they would go after his son because he was also involved. Do you even know what Flynn was involved with? Dude was a foreign agent working as the national security advisor. He wanted to kidnap an American resident and send him to Turkey to probably be executed. I’ll repeat Flynn was a FOREIGN AGENT and Trump made him the national security advisor.

    • Virginia Tyree | May 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      5 8 20 Hey@Garry Miller, Agree, Flynn’s an agent. Also, I read his son is a conspiracy nut & was involved with the pizzagate fantasy; sexual abuse of childern in a nonexistent basement. A lunatic showed up wirh an automatic weapon & was arrested. Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v

  7. Darren Lawson | May 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    There he goes projecting again.

  8. Virginia B. Britton | May 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Trump is a traitor, Flynn has dirt on him…just like Epstein

  9. Miguel Pazos | May 8, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Remember these words? “ONLY I CAN FIX IT!!” Mmhhhhm. Our ignorance is his power. We don’t need to know the truth about COVID-19, we don’t need to know the truth about his TAXES, we don’t need to know the truth about what he talks to PUTIN in secret, we don’t need to know what MULLER discovered, we don’t need to know what he paid his prostitutes. . . yaeah, he can fix things alright.

    • John Doogan | May 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Cheers to you! It’s good to see that there are people out there that can think for themselves and possess a bit of common sense.

  10. safuan m | May 8, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    wow..did he just said that to FBI on camera?i’m scared for him

    • pakpala1 | May 9, 2020 at 1:12 AM | Reply

      If the someone at the FBI has any balls, they would nail the dope & his family for anything.

    • John Doogan | May 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

      Wise men speak because they have something to say, fools speak because they have to say something. ….Plato.

  11. Doug Schaufele | May 8, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    He has dinner with Putin, meets with Kysliak, pleads guilty twice to lying to the FBI. Trump’s kinda hero!

  12. Jon Drexhage | May 8, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    Of coarse he’s a hero, he lies and is corrupt just like Trump.

  13. Maureen McDonald | May 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Didn’t you fire him for lying??? Isn’t treason lying to the president?

    • Gregory Von Dare | May 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      Maureen: Treason is defined as : giving aid and comfort to the enemy in time of war. But we all use the term to describe betrayal of our country. It’s close enough. Flynn the Traitor has committed treason if you consider that the cold war never really ended with the signing of a treaty or any such ceremony. Flynn collaborated with the Russians and the Turks while hiding this from the US government. Instead of draining the swamp, Trump has raised the water level to unknown heights.

    • Cro Boy | May 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

      Glad to see the president of the United States can do what he wants and get away with it!

    • double down | May 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      “THE CIA HAS 6 WAYS FROM SUNDAY TO GET YOU”

      ~Chuck Schumer~

    • David L | May 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      Trump and Pence both called Flynn a liar and fired him. But now it’s politically convenient for them to do a 180.

    • Mats K | May 10, 2020 at 5:34 AM | Reply

      No, that kind of lying is heroic.

  14. john jewett | May 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Liars protect other liars, as well as their are long to protect the others lies.

    • Rose Lilly | May 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

      Democrats lied about President Trump for four years calling him a Russian spy! DRAIN THE SWAMP MR PRESIDENT!

    • Erik Fredriksen | May 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

      It was a TRAP. No federal crime to miss-state or not remember a detail. Then to be faced with them going after his family? Really

  15. Eddie Stokes | May 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    How does them hillbillies still trust this clown am not American thank God

    • padywac1970 | May 8, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Muz Art keep dreaming. You know how this is going to end. You are the same people that were so sure that comey, muller, etc was going to arrest Trump…..your credibility is shot. Good luck.

    • J Wigh | May 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      @padywac1970 Must be nice to corrupt an entire legal system…

    • Leo | May 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      FOX !!!
      The enemy of Democracy .

    • dale murray | May 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      Fox News and a group of opportunist propagandists, have brainwashed them, (blatantly using the techniques of Joseph Goebbels), to the point that there are multiple examples of journalists showing Trump Supporters, just plain REFUSING to believe what they have actually seen and heard, with their own eyes and ears. It’s amazing to watch, they just mentally shut down and start repeating memes like “That’s Fake News” Or “He was just kidding (being sarcastic, satirical” or “that’s not what he meant to say”, or they just keep changing the subject over and over. “Well what about Hillary, Obama, Pelosi, etc,,,

    • Mats K | May 10, 2020 at 5:35 AM | Reply

      Don’t forget the republican party. They support this.

  16. G Hill | May 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Flynn has lost his hero status, he’s almost as bad a liar as Trump. History will mark trumpy and not in a good way 😡😠😖.

    • Mark G. | May 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Trump, McConnell and Bill Barr don’t care about history, they only care about power by any means. They all know they can do just about anything they want, who can stop them.

  17. Jarka Kamenar | May 8, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    This is how country looks like, when CRIMINALS ARE in CHARGE.

  18. david zero | May 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Trump also loves putin, Kim and every dictator that murders the populace.

  19. Lee Levenson | May 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Let’s get this straight: John MCCain not a hero? Flynn sells us out to Donald Dunce’s Russian buddies, and he’s a hero? Dump the Dunce!

    • J Wigh | May 8, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @lilly pad say something that isn’t dribble

    • Gregory Von Dare | May 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      Thank you, Lee. Exactly right. We’ve all gone through the looking glass in this administration.

    • Fennel Woods | May 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      @lilly pad go take your meds and hug your guns

    • Fennel Woods | May 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @Earl of Mar okay cult member…brainwashed and braindead

    • Earl of Mar | May 9, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      @Fennel Woods You call someone a cult member that wants the best for our country? I see you’re some limp wristed twerp, that’s afraid of guns too. How do you think we won this country? How do your think we retained our freedomsm you bottom feeder. Grow a pair and stop being such a Communist.

  20. Marilyn Simmons | May 8, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    If he thinks he’s changing history, he’s not. He’s only adding to the list of crimes he commited. He’s in the middle of a pandemic, how does he have time for this. Oh ya, he takes no responsibility!

    • Sean M | May 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      OH look OBAMA DID THE SAME THING ” Holder said he took such dramatic action to reverse Stevens’ conviction in part due to prosecutors’ repeated failure to provide important and potentially exculpatory information to the defense team” LMFAO.. MAN you guys are ill informed ……

    • Vvoh vaelez | May 10, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

      He just doesnt care, he wasnt distracted or pre occupied with something else.
      He got info from multiple sources in jan and feb and decided to call it a hoax – something the democrats were trying to use to get him to lose the election

    • Sean M | May 10, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      @Vvoh vaelez says the chinease bot..

