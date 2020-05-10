The Justice Department is dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, and the president referred to him as a 'hero' Thursday at the White House. Aired 5/8/2020.
Trump Calls Flynn A Hero After DOJ Drops Charges | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Haha.. there is twitter evidence that Mr.Orange Tan said Flynn is guilty and lied to the VP. now he does a u-turn. Americans should be angry for this.
@rebecca gerringer yeah.. i just cant imagine people not caring about that incident.. well hope the stupidity will end in Nov
Trump fell for a lie of the FBI. The FBI trapped an honest person b/c Flynn knows all of Obama’s dirty little secrets.
Real Sugar sorry I’m dongle. You ever try peeling away from msm?
@Paul Mayfield …you better cover up & wash your hands often. God is not mocked!
lima leaf frog how am I mocking God? By telling the truth?
Trump is a “narcissistic sociopath”, They both be charismatic and charming, unreliable, controlling, selfish, and dishonest. They both have a sense of entitlement and deny responsibility for their actions. They usually lack insight into their personality disorder, lack empathy, and lack emotional responsiveness, that is Trump
Ver Coda new information coming can normally change a mind,
@Rob Donaldson you are either a pathetic, brainless looser, or a Russian troll. No other choice makes sense.
@SouthSide Chicago if the Russia thing is a hoax, why did the Trump campaign meet with a Russian attorney connected to the GRU (their CIA) in Trump Tower? Why did Trump openly call on Russia to find the Hillary emails? Why not say “Brazil, if you’re listening…”? Why did Trump insist that no other government officials sit in on his meetings with Putin, and later confiscated the translator’s notes? Why did Trump take Putin’s word in Helsinki, when all his own intelligence people told him the opposite. And why did Trump ignore the unanimous opinion of all the US intelligence agencies that the Russians attempted to influence the 2016 election in a massive and deliberate manner? Why, why, why? And on top of that, the White Sox are a crap team!
@Gregory Von Dare but still #winning thank you 😁🇺🇸
@Gregory Von Dare Listen Greggy boy, all you have to do is read the paperwork that the DoJ released. I am 100% certain that you listen and actually believe the radical left wing media because every single one of those questions you just asked…they spoke about. Just read it! Why depend on the media when it’s right there in front of you? Laziness? Afraid of the truth?
These are the same “scum” that are going to hook your hands behind your back when this is over in November 2020.
@lilly pad get back to your lilly pad nutjob
@David Harrow crystal meth has not been kind to you
Surely the White House produces the best Political Comedy Reality Show.As an avid watcher I will miss it after November.
@J Wigh i thought libs were for recreational drug use. Did you abandon bernie already? Enjoy your crack.
Hello??? we live in the world with other countries! Can’t we all get along? Would you rather have a cold war without communication? He is looking out for us YEAH the US!! Trump 2020 easy landslide victory over the corrupt Dems and others who have for the past 4 years have not been working for US!
Why He Is Blaming Obama,All The Time.
Obama is better
@Julie Avitia AMEN ! 🤗🙏🏼👍🏻
OH look OBAMA DID THE SAME THING ” Holder said he took such dramatic action to reverse Stevens’ conviction in part due to prosecutors’ repeated failure to provide important and potentially exculpatory information to the defense team” LMFAO.. MAN you guys are ill informed ……
Obama was involved in the Flynn prosecution. It was revenge for Flynn’s stances on Israel and the Iran deal.
@HeavierThanLight
Bush never criticized Obama while in office. On the other hand, Obama actively subverted the Trump administration during the transition. He was behind the Flynn prosecution.
Barr eating a lot of burgers with pizza
You are a fat slob! I saw you…Vote Joe November 11. 2020!! Joe is 23 times smarter than any Democrat in HISTORY!!! Vote Joe 11-11-20!! Joe likes kids too! a lot…
Vote StinkFinger for President!! ONE IN THE PINK-OTHER IN THE STINK!!! VOTE JOE!!
It’s better than eating ice cream out of a fridge that nobody can afford, in the meantime Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are pushing forward with a massive fifth round of coronavirus relief legislation that could be their most far-reaching effort yet to address the economic fallout of the pandemic — and come with another price tag in the trillions.
While the House is still technically on recess, Democratic leadership and committee chairs have been drafting their legislative laundry lists for the relief package that could rival the cost of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that passed in March, or exceed it.
Brent Anderson Fok u traitor
@Kevin Lee Get out of my country you F”n g ook!
He sure is fat!
Flynn played his part in the coordinated conspiracy to obstruct justice, as described in volume 2 of the Mueller report. Now the instigator of that conspiracy rewards the pawn.
@Some Person Obama Judge And he seemed to suffer bouts of forgetfulness.
5 8 20 Hey@Some Person, I read similar things & wasn’t sure how Judge Emmit Sullivan is going to handle the case. Also, the prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack quit, which I saw as a protest of the Justice Department. They’re basically traitors; Roger Stone/Flynn. Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v
Andrew Mitchell- How did he obstruct justice to begin with?
@Earl of Mar they would go after his son because he was also involved. Do you even know what Flynn was involved with? Dude was a foreign agent working as the national security advisor. He wanted to kidnap an American resident and send him to Turkey to probably be executed. I’ll repeat Flynn was a FOREIGN AGENT and Trump made him the national security advisor.
5 8 20 Hey@Garry Miller, Agree, Flynn’s an agent. Also, I read his son is a conspiracy nut & was involved with the pizzagate fantasy; sexual abuse of childern in a nonexistent basement. A lunatic showed up wirh an automatic weapon & was arrested. Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v
There he goes projecting again.
Exactly, he is the poster child of projecting.
0:19 Exactly. Projecting himself onto others .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24sjp8V5u5I Here is a projection
Trump is a traitor, Flynn has dirt on him…just like Epstein
Flynn knows all about the Russian collusion. He needed to be kept quiet.
Don’t forget Manafort!
VERY TRUE. EPSTEIN TOO HAS DIRT ON THIS CROOKED MORON BUT EPSTEIN COMMITTED SUICIDE UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES A DAY AFTER THE AG, WHO FREED FLYNN, VISITED HIM IN JAIL.
Putin had a bounty on ALL of em
Putin has the dirt.
Remember these words? “ONLY I CAN FIX IT!!” Mmhhhhm. Our ignorance is his power. We don’t need to know the truth about COVID-19, we don’t need to know the truth about his TAXES, we don’t need to know the truth about what he talks to PUTIN in secret, we don’t need to know what MULLER discovered, we don’t need to know what he paid his prostitutes. . . yaeah, he can fix things alright.
Cheers to you! It’s good to see that there are people out there that can think for themselves and possess a bit of common sense.
wow..did he just said that to FBI on camera?i’m scared for him
If the someone at the FBI has any balls, they would nail the dope & his family for anything.
Wise men speak because they have something to say, fools speak because they have to say something. ….Plato.
He has dinner with Putin, meets with Kysliak, pleads guilty twice to lying to the FBI. Trump’s kinda hero!
Ppl who do things on Trump’s behalf are his heroes.
Of coarse he’s a hero, he lies and is corrupt just like Trump.
Exactly in Trump world people like Flynn and Putin are hero’s.
Didn’t you fire him for lying??? Isn’t treason lying to the president?
Maureen: Treason is defined as : giving aid and comfort to the enemy in time of war. But we all use the term to describe betrayal of our country. It’s close enough. Flynn the Traitor has committed treason if you consider that the cold war never really ended with the signing of a treaty or any such ceremony. Flynn collaborated with the Russians and the Turks while hiding this from the US government. Instead of draining the swamp, Trump has raised the water level to unknown heights.
Glad to see the president of the United States can do what he wants and get away with it!
“THE CIA HAS 6 WAYS FROM SUNDAY TO GET YOU”
~Chuck Schumer~
Trump and Pence both called Flynn a liar and fired him. But now it’s politically convenient for them to do a 180.
No, that kind of lying is heroic.
Liars protect other liars, as well as their are long to protect the others lies.
Democrats lied about President Trump for four years calling him a Russian spy! DRAIN THE SWAMP MR PRESIDENT!
It was a TRAP. No federal crime to miss-state or not remember a detail. Then to be faced with them going after his family? Really
How does them hillbillies still trust this clown am not American thank God
Muz Art keep dreaming. You know how this is going to end. You are the same people that were so sure that comey, muller, etc was going to arrest Trump…..your credibility is shot. Good luck.
@padywac1970 Must be nice to corrupt an entire legal system…
FOX !!!
The enemy of Democracy .
Fox News and a group of opportunist propagandists, have brainwashed them, (blatantly using the techniques of Joseph Goebbels), to the point that there are multiple examples of journalists showing Trump Supporters, just plain REFUSING to believe what they have actually seen and heard, with their own eyes and ears. It’s amazing to watch, they just mentally shut down and start repeating memes like “That’s Fake News” Or “He was just kidding (being sarcastic, satirical” or “that’s not what he meant to say”, or they just keep changing the subject over and over. “Well what about Hillary, Obama, Pelosi, etc,,,
Don’t forget the republican party. They support this.
Flynn has lost his hero status, he’s almost as bad a liar as Trump. History will mark trumpy and not in a good way 😡😠😖.
Trump, McConnell and Bill Barr don’t care about history, they only care about power by any means. They all know they can do just about anything they want, who can stop them.
This is how country looks like, when CRIMINALS ARE in CHARGE.
@lilly pad having supporters like you.
@HeavierThanLight Welcome to a Constitutional Republic where EVERYONE has a right to vote not just the ones you approve of!
*HOW’S THE WEATHER IN BEIJING?* 🤣🤣🤣 *HOPE THEY’RE NOT PAYING SLAVE WAGES FOR YOUR TROLLING*
@HeavierThanLight 👈CCP AGENT
@Chris CM nah, just a concerned foreigner.
Trump also loves putin, Kim and every dictator that murders the populace.
It looks like he is moving forward to compete with their records, with his waffling response to the carona virus.
@original souvenirs Wow, someone’s got to much time on their hands. And anybody that buy’s that crap has got to much money. haha
Because Trump is doing the same…
They are also heroes. I guess.
Let’s get this straight: John MCCain not a hero? Flynn sells us out to Donald Dunce’s Russian buddies, and he’s a hero? Dump the Dunce!
@lilly pad say something that isn’t dribble
Thank you, Lee. Exactly right. We’ve all gone through the looking glass in this administration.
@lilly pad go take your meds and hug your guns
@Earl of Mar okay cult member…brainwashed and braindead
@Fennel Woods You call someone a cult member that wants the best for our country? I see you’re some limp wristed twerp, that’s afraid of guns too. How do you think we won this country? How do your think we retained our freedomsm you bottom feeder. Grow a pair and stop being such a Communist.
If he thinks he’s changing history, he’s not. He’s only adding to the list of crimes he commited. He’s in the middle of a pandemic, how does he have time for this. Oh ya, he takes no responsibility!
OH look OBAMA DID THE SAME THING ” Holder said he took such dramatic action to reverse Stevens’ conviction in part due to prosecutors’ repeated failure to provide important and potentially exculpatory information to the defense team” LMFAO.. MAN you guys are ill informed ……
He just doesnt care, he wasnt distracted or pre occupied with something else.
He got info from multiple sources in jan and feb and decided to call it a hoax – something the democrats were trying to use to get him to lose the election
@Vvoh vaelez says the chinease bot..