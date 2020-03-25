American citizens, institutions, businesses and leaders across the world are adjusting to the coronavirus, with the nature of the reactions varying drastically. “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz and hip hop artist Erick Sermon joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the change in everyday life because of the pandemic, including the shutdown of tentpole events, schools and Sermon’s “cancelled and shut down” tour. Melber, Sermon and Schwartz also discuss Trump’s handshaking in a nationally televised press conference declaring a state of emergency, despite CDC officials warning to “take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/13/2020.

Trump Breaks Coronavirus Rules At His Coronavirus Emergency Announcement | MSNBC