March 25, 2020

 

American citizens, institutions, businesses and leaders across the world are adjusting to the coronavirus, with the nature of the reactions varying drastically. “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz and hip hop artist Erick Sermon joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the change in everyday life because of the pandemic, including the shutdown of tentpole events, schools and Sermon’s “cancelled and shut down” tour. Melber, Sermon and Schwartz also discuss Trump’s handshaking in a nationally televised press conference declaring a state of emergency, despite CDC officials warning to “take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/13/2020.
79 Comments on "Trump Breaks Coronavirus Rules At His Coronavirus Emergency Announcement | MSNBC"

  1. quannifer | March 13, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    The Green Eyed Bandit!

  2. Donna Johnson | March 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    I want to know why people are buying so much TP and leaving the shelves bare so no one else can get any even if they only have one roll at home. What are they doing eating it? Black market?

  3. Kelvin Rising88 | March 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Feel like dave Chappell right now who cares what a rapper thinks at a time like this

  4. TONY HOLLOMAN | March 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Words For This Coronavirus,, “You Gots To Chill”. EPMD

  5. jmo | March 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    1:23 yeah, nice intellectual combo right here!

  6. Rose Johnson-Tsosie | March 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    “It is an occupational hazard that anyone who has spent their life learning how to lie eventually becomes bad
    at telling the truth.”― Ally Carter

    • jenlopez | March 14, 2020 at 3:45 AM | Reply

      @Thomas Dailey I don’t believe I ever mentioned test kits and actually you employed a double negative which means you agree with me that we certainly could use test kits…

    • Richard Luchini | March 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      @Penny Pierce Great Material.fits on a license plate .

    • John Benjamin | March 17, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      We already know he’s an egomaniac with an inferiority complex. Now he’s showing how uncomfortable he is reading HIS notes & the teleprompter, which reflect what’s really going on. His ego is taking a back seat as some truth is forcng its way thru his lips. A lot to be said for body language.

    • John Benjamin | March 17, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @Jerrick Little
      (1). “I’ll release my taxes after I become president.” (2). “I’ve never had business dealings in Russia.” We all can do the math.

    • Jerrick Little | March 17, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      John Benjamin for one he hasn’t ever said he never did BUSINESS in Russia, and secondly, he never ever responded to the reporters asking about his tax returns.

  7. Dynalmite | March 13, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    “If people are sufficiently worried, then there’s a lot less to worry about. But if no one is worried, thats when you should worry.” -3Blue1Brown

  8. Bob L. | March 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    Cancel Outdoor Events but Bars stay open where some people hang out for long Hours Indoors.

  9. Ted Miller | March 13, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

    I was just joking about this yesterday. “I wanna know what Ja Rule thinks about all this”

  10. Dan Solomon | March 13, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    This the most pointless segment ever

    • Passive Aggressor | March 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      most pointless news source as well

    • Lorraine van Lelyveld | March 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      How can you say it’s pointless. Learn something, we should be grateful and realise that we cannot change what has happened and is happening, but we can try and love and appreciate our family ànd friends. But let’s work on our decency, honesty, are kindness and not accept what has become of this beautiful country. We CAN all do better.

    • Dan Solomon | March 14, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      Lorraine van Lelyveld you literally just said you cannot change the future. If you want to learn something you really should learn how to spell. That, actually would help your future.

  11. TheVJProduction | March 13, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    WHERE IS JA RULE!!!

  12. Green and Gold | March 14, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    This is a perfect time for every Politician to have one big huddle.

  13. Crimson B Retrograde | March 14, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    Where’s Jaaaaaa?!?! I’m actually curious to hear what Ja Rule thinks of the situation.🤣🤣🤣

  14. Dathought Provokr | March 14, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    Nothing like entertainers to sit in for black scholars 🙄

    • Sonya Richardson | March 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      @Mar y Sol You’re reaching and are resolutely uncaring about the seriousness of improper and parse representation of all Blacks in media, not just artists. No Black person would hold such a point of view.

    • Ranee Osmena | March 14, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      @Jetjazz Dauntless do you install a coal lobbyists as head of the EPA? Secretary of Education that doesn’t believe in public education?

    • Mar y Sol | March 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      @Sonya Richardson Wow, you guys are hating because the color of my skin! Do your due diligence on some Hispanics being black. You have your opinion and I have mine. You really underestimated this Hispanic woman. The hypocrisy is astounding. Adios 👋. Bye Felicia. Again take care for everybody’s sake right now ✌️.

    • Jetjazz Dauntless | March 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      Ranee Osmena
      I think you’re on to something. That would be a great start.

    • Jetjazz Dauntless | March 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      Ranee Osmena
      I draw the line at entertainers who think they’re opinion matters and teeth cleaning by a proctologist.

  15. Colton Stacy | March 14, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    It was real when the celebrities got the virus and the NBA stopped playing ball but not when thirty people died… Moron

  16. Cannabis Chemist | March 14, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    The toilet paper shortage of 2020

  17. T Hicks | March 14, 2020 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    Tom Hanks “sleepless in Seattle” Seattle is the epicenter for this covid. Do you think people are “sleepless in seattle” right now?

  18. Dan Rolczynski | March 14, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    Trump is a man that doesn’t understand much of anything, except sticking it to suckers.

  19. MeLady B. | March 14, 2020 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    Maybe Chick-fil-A will open on Sunday so we can have the blessed chicken to protect us….

  20. End this police corruption | March 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Legendary EPMD and this is the 1st time I’m hearing of it. Lol

