Trump alleges COVID-19 mismanagement by WHO for pulling funding

April 14, 2020

 

U.S. President Trump alleges mismanagement by the WHO of the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for pulling funding from the global organization.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

25 Comments on "Trump alleges COVID-19 mismanagement by WHO for pulling funding"

  1. Colin Cooper | April 14, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Yes!!!! Some accountability.

  2. Emilian Butoi | April 14, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    La corruption

  3. Emilian Butoi | April 14, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Corruption is crooked

  4. Rjr Bl | April 14, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    WHO is a disgrace. They were spreading misinformation and gave harmful advice, you’d expect a health organization to do some fact checking instead of just repeating what they are told. Couldn’t you check yourself if the virus can transmit from human to human before saying it doesn’t. Nations could have been more vigilant towards this threat.

  5. Jen McGuinness | April 14, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    YES!! Transparency for the WHO! Finally

  6. Lisa VanSinclair | April 14, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Always blames someone or something

    • Ricky Castle | April 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      They withheld information of the pandemic and even repeated China’s lies of no Human to Human transmission what the hell are you talking about?

  7. degov Veedub | April 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Step by step….to victory!

  8. 旮旯北京 | April 14, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    “I never made a mistake in my life; at least, never one that I couldn’t explain away afterwards.”

  9. Jo Black | April 14, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Trump is 100% right. The WHO kowtowed to the CCP and must pay the price.

  10. Valerie Boyco | April 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    LIAR!

  11. zahedah80 | April 14, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    I agree WHO definitely mismanaged

    • rae0521 | April 14, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      And WHO the hell are you to agree or not agree? What are your credentials to even comment other than being one of the bleating sheeples?

  12. harish sharma | April 14, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Absolutely right!!

  13. SCIENCEoverRELIGIONS | April 14, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    WHO should be dissolved immediately

  14. Japan Sun | April 14, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Boycott made in China Fake products.

  15. shahzad | April 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Not defending WHO but when you have to blame someone you are incompetent yourself!

  16. 301plusVIEWS | April 14, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Who needs em

  17. Sandra Leishman | April 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Blablablabla!

  18. Clark Yang | April 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Sure, of course, we should wipe out China from the map, even they supplied so many medical PPE to most of countries. …..what a joke.

  19. Sentrikz | April 14, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    China will feel the ultimate smite in the end.

  20. regular donkey | April 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    100% the correct decision
    Every nation should follow suit.
    Send help directly, we do need burocrats taking a cut anymore

