Trump alleges COVID-19 mismanagement by WHO for pulling funding

U.S. President Trump alleges mismanagement by the WHO of the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for pulling funding from the global organization.
Yes!!!! Some accountability.
La corruption
Corruption is crooked
WHO is a disgrace. They were spreading misinformation and gave harmful advice, you’d expect a health organization to do some fact checking instead of just repeating what they are told. Couldn’t you check yourself if the virus can transmit from human to human before saying it doesn’t. Nations could have been more vigilant towards this threat.
YES!! Transparency for the WHO! Finally
Always blames someone or something
They withheld information of the pandemic and even repeated China’s lies of no Human to Human transmission what the hell are you talking about?
Step by step….to victory!
“I never made a mistake in my life; at least, never one that I couldn’t explain away afterwards.”
its not working
Trump is 100% right. The WHO kowtowed to the CCP and must pay the price.
LIAR!
I agree WHO definitely mismanaged
And WHO the hell are you to agree or not agree? What are your credentials to even comment other than being one of the bleating sheeples?
Absolutely right!!
WHO should be dissolved immediately
Boycott made in China Fake products.
Not defending WHO but when you have to blame someone you are incompetent yourself!
You’re incompetent.
Think it over
Who needs em
Blablablabla!
Sure, of course, we should wipe out China from the map, even they supplied so many medical PPE to most of countries. …..what a joke.
China will feel the ultimate smite in the end.
100% the correct decision
Every nation should follow suit.
Send help directly, we do need burocrats taking a cut anymore