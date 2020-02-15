Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Homeland Security Reporter for The New York Times, joins David Gura to discuss reports that the Trump administration will deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 10 so-called sanctuary cities across the nation.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump Administration Deploying Tactical Border Patrol Officers To Sanctuary Cities | MSNBC
Will ice go to trump establishments and arrest his under paid undocumented workers ?
@Alberto Gonzalez funny coming from Gonzalez lol
@BallTistic Screecher no only southern white men do
Trump organizations have been using EVerify for over a year now. Probably the last place to look for illegal aliens now. Unless you’re looking for the one’s with the very best forged documents.
Nice one ramos1258👌
@Lev Parnas or your moma. you people are racist and sexist idiots. Too back your narcissism level is so high you cant see it within yourselves. Thank god i walked away years ago
How Is this different than Germany in 1929?
In Germany in 1929, Jews were not breaking the German law of illegally entering the country..
G.W. Rick Don’t know any Alex Jones. Did read a lot of history concerning Europe in WW2 ( my father was highly decorated in that theater) . However, if you attended high school after the’70s, you’re partially forgiven, but only partially for you rant about what you know nothing about
@ray ray you mean illegal immigration has been a problem for more than five hundred years, don’t you?
@MrOneye he has the untreated/untreatable syphilis just like the syphilic Hitler
Easy these people are not citizens of this country. If you dont like it get the f*** out.
All this is nothing more than a distraction from what is going on at the DOJ……this will be the new headline, and the media will lay off Barr…..
@Over It Mad because you’re losing ? I would think you’re used to it by now . Loser lol
@Vicky Helgren Barr’s gunna make you cry lol
@Craig BigelowNo you’re distracted by the giant butt plug up your A*s
@Greg M What a stupid dope . You must try to be this stupid
Only 100 agents? With 11M undocumented, when do they plan to complete their work January 11, 2133?
THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH IMMIGRATION. THIS GETTING THE PEOPLE ACUSTOMED TO SEEING MILITARY IN THE STREETS.
@D Max You only need 1 person to turn someone in and each person can turn in as many as they find. Finding immigrants is easier than taking candy from a baby. Just put on a hardhat and show up to any construction site and they’ll scatter like birds.
D Max 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Oh, you still believe fake news? 😅😅😅😅 idiots
@Francisco Abreu how many of the President’s twitter posts could be labeled as terrorism? Exerting control over a group of people by harnessing fear by use of threats is basically his brand. Wouldn’t really be surprised to find out half of Trump’s posts actually come from Stephen Miller at this point.
Ice should have been deployed to melania’s house.
@Ripple Waters Who cares. At least theyre NOT A BURDEN ON SOCIETY like the 11million ILLEGALS that came here for hand outs. If they want a new life, FINE! Do it LEGALLY!
@MrScobug Who was harvesting all your crops pre-Trump? Farmers have lost everything, and Trump is deliberately bankrupting them to steal their land!
The Sanctuary cities and states know who these clandestine patrols are. LOL!
Gerald from “Hey Arnold ” is all grown up :'(
A GOLF TWITTLER ‘s
STORM TROOPERS
” AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME
Joan Nassif ….loves President Trump
@B.J Cameron have you ever read the Diary of Anne Frank ?
Watcha gonna do when they
come for you ?
Singing keeps me sane !!!
AND my deepest apologies
If your post was an attempt at
Sardonic humor
@Joan Nassif
They’re coming for criminals that crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas.. so long as you dont do either of those.. they’ll never come for you..
I’m not coming soon to in America spending my money. I’m middle-class working.
@Melissa H I haven’t since 9/11 and I’m a half hour away from the northern border!
@Ripple Waters not that we want of need them, but i live in north dakota and our shopping areas are FULL of canadian licence plates. WHY are canadians bringing their money here, whats so bad about canada? they come here for health care too. you can’t say they don’t but the canadian license plates at the hospital say they do.
@nocoolname32 Well I can only speak for myself. I don’t cross the border to shop or anything else. My health care here is fine. plus I don’t trust doctors or Big Pharma. Not since the fake 9/11 conspiracy have I entered the states!
Stay in your 3rd world shithole. We’ll be fine without you.
@Melissa H
Good. You’re doing us a favor!
Well we can tell it’s election time. More and more properganda to come. And the Stupid Base feeds off this Stupidity and love it.
Oh here we go…
Their so concerned about the well being of the American people when it comes to criminal alians.
But they feed U.S. to the lions on healthcare!
Craig Bigelow We need massive healthcare and pharmaceutical reform before we entertain socialised health care or the mega powerful companies will get the best of our lax reps and senators and it will bleed America of every penny it can.
Currently we do have the best health care on earth, it is just too expensive. Not just insurance, the actual costs of health and prescription drug care.
Craig Bigelow that’s because they want to give free healthcare to illegal aliens while ignoring veterans and homeless, all while socialism fails Native Americans to the point of poverty. And no matter what side you’re on Obamacare sucks.
Not the governments fault that America gobbles pills like M&M’s and Reece’s pieces to be honest. 350 million people gobble half the pills on the planet with 8 billion people.
Craig Bigelow Are you say the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) isn’t so affordable?🤔
Toward Treatise illegal aliens won’t be eligible for healthcare. You have to pay taxes to be eligible moron
100 agents? Total? Big fat Deal! Just more hype and distraction, more jive B.S.
“Man can do as he likes but not for as long as he likes”, The Elders!
Everyone needs a platform. Everyone needs a game plan. May you find maximum success in yours
Good..clean up seattle
A diversion tactic by a desperate weiner.
Speaking of weiners. What happened to his laptop?
Storm troopers should invade Trump properties to gather up illegal aliens.
AMEN
No need for this….it’s election time. It’s also deflection from all his other negative stuff currently.
That guy with the 80s high top fade is super nerdy 🤓