Trump Administration Deploying Tactical Border Patrol Officers To Sanctuary Cities | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 15, 2020

 

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Homeland Security Reporter for The New York Times, joins David Gura to discuss reports that the Trump administration will deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 10 so-called sanctuary cities across the nation.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

56 Comments on "Trump Administration Deploying Tactical Border Patrol Officers To Sanctuary Cities | MSNBC"

  1. ramos1258 | February 15, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Will ice go to trump establishments and arrest his under paid undocumented workers ?

  2. Hull Style Produtions Change the World | February 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    How Is this different than Germany in 1929?

    • zinov3 | February 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      In Germany in 1929, Jews were not breaking the German law of illegally entering the country..

    • Jim Skarw | February 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      G.W. Rick Don’t know any Alex Jones. Did read a lot of history concerning Europe in WW2 ( my father was highly decorated in that theater) . However, if you attended high school after the’70s, you’re partially forgiven, but only partially for you rant about what you know nothing about

    • Jeanne Dillon | February 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @ray ray you mean illegal immigration has been a problem for more than five hundred years, don’t you?

    • truerealityscott | February 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @MrOneye he has the untreated/untreatable syphilis just like the syphilic Hitler

    • Sam The man | February 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Easy these people are not citizens of this country. If you dont like it get the f*** out.

  3. Barry Scott | February 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    All this is nothing more than a distraction from what is going on at the DOJ……this will be the new headline, and the media will lay off Barr…..

  4. D Max | February 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Only 100 agents? With 11M undocumented, when do they plan to complete their work January 11, 2133?

    • Harlan Moochie | February 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH IMMIGRATION. THIS GETTING THE PEOPLE ACUSTOMED TO SEEING MILITARY IN THE STREETS.

    • Scribbli Chheery | February 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @D Max You only need 1 person to turn someone in and each person can turn in as many as they find. Finding immigrants is easier than taking candy from a baby. Just put on a hardhat and show up to any construction site and they’ll scatter like birds.

    • Priscilla Robb | February 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      D Max 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Gabe Dudley | February 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Oh, you still believe fake news? 😅😅😅😅 idiots

    • C. B. | February 15, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Francisco Abreu how many of the President’s twitter posts could be labeled as terrorism? Exerting control over a group of people by harnessing fear by use of threats is basically his brand. Wouldn’t really be surprised to find out half of Trump’s posts actually come from Stephen Miller at this point.

  5. Facts Matter | February 15, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Ice should have been deployed to melania’s house.

    • MrScobug | February 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Ripple Waters Who cares. At least theyre NOT A BURDEN ON SOCIETY like the 11million ILLEGALS that came here for hand outs. If they want a new life, FINE! Do it LEGALLY!

    • Ripple Waters | February 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @MrScobug Who was harvesting all your crops pre-Trump? Farmers have lost everything, and Trump is deliberately bankrupting them to steal their land!

  6. Éamonn Síoċáin | February 15, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    The Sanctuary cities and states know who these clandestine patrols are. LOL!

  7. MrOneye | February 15, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Gerald from “Hey Arnold ” is all grown up :'(

  8. Joan Nassif | February 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    A GOLF TWITTLER ‘s

    STORM TROOPERS

    ” AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME

    • B.J Cameron | February 15, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      Joan Nassif ….loves President Trump

    • Joan Nassif | February 15, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @B.J Cameron have you ever read the Diary of Anne Frank ?
      Watcha gonna do when they
      come for you ?
      Singing keeps me sane !!!
      AND my deepest apologies
      If your post was an attempt at
      Sardonic humor

    • zinov3 | February 15, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Joan Nassif
      They’re coming for criminals that crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas.. so long as you dont do either of those.. they’ll never come for you..

  9. Dalmar Trois | February 15, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    I’m not coming soon to in America spending my money. I’m middle-class working.

    • Ripple Waters | February 15, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Melissa H I haven’t since 9/11 and I’m a half hour away from the northern border!

    • nocoolname32 | February 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Ripple Waters not that we want of need them, but i live in north dakota and our shopping areas are FULL of canadian licence plates. WHY are canadians bringing their money here, whats so bad about canada? they come here for health care too. you can’t say they don’t but the canadian license plates at the hospital say they do.

    • Ripple Waters | February 15, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @nocoolname32 Well I can only speak for myself. I don’t cross the border to shop or anything else. My health care here is fine. plus I don’t trust doctors or Big Pharma. Not since the fake 9/11 conspiracy have I entered the states!

    • Loonatick | February 15, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Stay in your 3rd world shithole. We’ll be fine without you.

    • RFI-Crypto Lab | February 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Melissa H
      Good. You’re doing us a favor!

  10. G Q | February 15, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Well we can tell it’s election time. More and more properganda to come. And the Stupid Base feeds off this Stupidity and love it.

  11. Eric Krick | February 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Oh here we go…

  12. Craig Bigelow | February 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Their so concerned about the well being of the American people when it comes to criminal alians.
    But they feed U.S. to the lions on healthcare!

    • 3rd Street Pictures | February 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Craig Bigelow We need massive healthcare and pharmaceutical reform before we entertain socialised health care or the mega powerful companies will get the best of our lax reps and senators and it will bleed America of every penny it can.

      Currently we do have the best health care on earth, it is just too expensive. Not just insurance, the actual costs of health and prescription drug care.

    • Toward Treatise | February 15, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Craig Bigelow that’s because they want to give free healthcare to illegal aliens while ignoring veterans and homeless, all while socialism fails Native Americans to the point of poverty. And no matter what side you’re on Obamacare sucks.

    • jeff Mac | February 15, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Not the governments fault that America gobbles pills like M&M’s and Reece’s pieces to be honest. 350 million people gobble half the pills on the planet with 8 billion people.

    • American Paisa | February 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Craig Bigelow Are you say the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) isn’t so affordable?🤔

    • Kevin Arzola | February 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Toward Treatise illegal aliens won’t be eligible for healthcare. You have to pay taxes to be eligible moron

  13. Easy Diddit | February 15, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    100 agents? Total? Big fat Deal! Just more hype and distraction, more jive B.S.

  14. Conjurer Woman | February 15, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    “Man can do as he likes but not for as long as he likes”, The Elders!

  15. Jennifer S | February 15, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Good..clean up seattle

  16. Marcus Hardeman | February 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    A diversion tactic by a desperate weiner.

  17. Old Uncle Bob | February 15, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Storm troopers should invade Trump properties to gather up illegal aliens.

  18. Ronda Doolin | February 15, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    AMEN

  19. John P OConnell | February 15, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    No need for this….it’s election time. It’s also deflection from all his other negative stuff currently.

  20. Darling Nikki | February 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    That guy with the 80s high top fade is super nerdy 🤓

