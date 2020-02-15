Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Homeland Security Reporter for The New York Times, joins David Gura to discuss reports that the Trump administration will deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 10 so-called sanctuary cities across the nation.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Administration Deploying Tactical Border Patrol Officers To Sanctuary Cities | MSNBC