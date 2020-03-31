Trudeau: U.S.-Canada Border Will Close But ‘Essential Travel Will Continue’ | MSNBC

March 31, 2020

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the U.S.-Canda border will close over the coronavirus outbreak but "essential travel will continue." Aired on 03/18/2020.
42 Comments on "Trudeau: U.S.-Canada Border Will Close But ‘Essential Travel Will Continue’ | MSNBC"

  1. Mignon Simpson | March 18, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Gee an articulate leader wish we had one.

  2. DAILY BEAST | March 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    *good job canada*

  3. sixgun Dave | March 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Ironic undertones with this border closing

    • Terry Tater | March 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      We just held in election in Chicago during a global epidemic… He should’ve closed them by noon, yesterday

  4. John Preston | March 18, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Do not worry folks, we Americans are lucky…
    we have the worlds only…
    “very stable genius” Reality TV star in charge…
    what could go wrong…

    • l | March 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      Don’t bash the president, please. He’s really doing all he can to help us.

    • hiwa p | March 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      Our prime minister is a moron and needs people to criticize him before he acts …

      And the border is not closed it’s still open at roxham road for illegals to come throw …

  5. irishsiri100 | March 18, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    I hear Mexico are asking Trump to hurry up with the wall.

  6. Lisa Carr | March 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Well done. Good for you Canada.

  7. Victoria Davis | March 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Best wishes to our friends and neighbors all around the world. We are all praying for one another or should be.

    • Histopher Citchens | March 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      I’ll take the Best Wishes… Thank-you very much, and to you as well.
      However, we all know how well prayers have worked over the last 700+ years…

  8. Ray Volanos | March 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Build a wall

  9. Yeah ok | March 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    He forgot to mention a lot of weed comes across from Canada 🇨🇦

  10. judy laaper | March 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Thank God I live in Canada !!

  11. TheComicalCanadian | March 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    cool video I loved it

  12. Your Nanna | March 18, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Thank you!

  13. raven wolf | March 18, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Thank dog, but know this, the poorest in this wonderful country are getting a whopping $300 to deal with this virus!!!!

  14. T BZ | March 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    More tests done in Canada with 1/10th the population. Good job America…enjoying spring break I see.

  15. L Pi | March 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    Borders going to be busy with the flock of snow birds heading home, I presume screening will be a bit more
    thorough.
    Wish everyone good health,😎 wash your hands, please 👍

  16. lacroix | March 18, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Finally, with this Trudeau is upgraded from a trashy PM to terrible PM, keep doing good stuff and soon he’ll be just a bad PM.

  17. Laurie Huntley | March 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Truedope wants to be our saviour…. LMAO

    • Colin Richer | March 19, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

      Anyone is a saviour while leading a country. And asuch as I hate to say it, Trump is the USA’s saviour right now.

    • Thelight * | March 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      No, he is trying to keep us informed and reassured that everything is being done. And many in our gov’t are working night and day to get these changes accomplished. What would you like him to do hide and not speak?

  18. Terry Tater | March 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    You better build a wall, trudeau! Cause I’m coming. I seek asylum because my country holds elections in Chicago during global epidemics.

  19. Terry Tater | March 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    “I’m sorry, I can’t do this”

  20. Lorenzo DeMonteclaro | March 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    He looks alot like his dad Fidel Castro

