Trudeau: “It’s going to be weeks” before COVID-19 lockdowns can end

TOPICS:

April 14, 2020

 

Prime Minister Trudeau says that "it's going to be weeks still" before the economy will be allowed to restart and Canadians will be able leave self-isolation

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "Trudeau: “It’s going to be weeks” before COVID-19 lockdowns can end"

  1. Jamie Siple | April 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    this prime minister went to cottage with his family, and he say that,

    • Chris Mack | April 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      @Matt guidotti Are you writing this from your cottage?

    • Cody Levinson | April 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      Typical liberal, elitist mindset: Rules for thee, not for me.

    • John Smith | April 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      Let me just say that I hate the guy but I’d say running a country in the middle on a pandemic entitles him to go to the cottage with his family.

      I get he said we’re not supposed to do it but unless you’re running a country (albeit poorly), just stay home and watch Netflix and let the guy get a breath of fresh air.

    • Atemporal Lightning | April 14, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @Matt guidotti It’s called “what applies and is imposed on to to you, doesn’t necessarilly apply to me”…

    • K Steele | April 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @Eh Ess um no sophie and the kids ha e been at the cottage on their own for 3 weeks how is that isolating togther ?

  2. Samir Ali | April 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Wow

  3. Aaron Welwood | April 14, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    They are going to try and force Canadians to take this vaccine just watch. You first JT. Put it on national TV thanks.

    • Fillmore Hillmore | April 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      Aren’t you afraid to be one of the .7% who dies from this? I will wait at least a few years to see if the vaccine causes nerve damage, retardation or some other unknown. Life is risk and reward and if I feel at some point the risk to my health is higher by not taking a vaccine then that is the time I will accept it just as I do others like tetanus.

    • Priority #1 | April 14, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      💯

    • The Fiend | April 14, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      There gonna make it if you want to work all companies will test and vaccinate there employees, and any new borns vaccinated or microchipped. Just pull this bandage off already.

    • Scorched Earth | April 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      My body my choice.

    • Scorched Earth | April 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      My body my choice.

  4. pamela kingwell | April 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    Trudeau, you make me sick!

    • kyle krow | April 14, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      ever question how his dad was prime minister? all the same faces…oh like the states. all the same faces but a ”choice on voting” who you want…what if there the same? well, china, russia. they have a dictator. world government is coming.
      seek the Lord

    • summer osman | April 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      shut up

  5. pamela kingwell | April 14, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Your experts are FULL of deceit, just like you!

  6. Mr. Magoo | April 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    please block out his face and voice

  7. John Oliveira | April 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    I bet after 3 weeks he’ll say the same. ” a few weeks”

  8. Matt guidotti | April 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    17:32 it’s fine for me (Trudeau) to go to my vacation home because I wanted to 🙄😂

    • Youtube L | April 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

      With the family on isolation he’s already spending times with for weeks..months.. I don’t see anything wrong with it.

    • Fillmore Hillmore | April 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      @Youtube L Me neither, which is why everyone should be able to visit their families that are also in isolation. I see no difference between a sister/brother or a wife/child.

  9. Mz Lee | April 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    @9:20
    Question about reopening the economy.

  10. Narf | April 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Control the flow of information and you control behaviour. That’s the media’s MO

  11. The Luminary | April 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    PLANdemic!

  12. Neil lee pop a Wheelie | April 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    He should not have gone and visited his family

  13. TC 93 | April 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Weeks, could either be 3 weeks, or 500 weeks. Or longer.

  14. Pat Anony | April 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    Why wait for a vaccine when there’s already Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin + Zinc..! Or is it because Trudeau is also on the Bill Gates payroll??

    • arecynic | April 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      I guess things are different in Russia, in Canada we need a doctor’s prescription to get drugs unless it’s marijuana!!!

  15. QuoththeRaven | April 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Wow lots of negative comments ppl……that I strongly agree with. Wonk!

  16. c e | April 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    what about seniors???/

  17. Not Entirely Apathetic | April 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    This is the guy who allowed 2000 travelers from Hubei province into the country AFTER his government was briefed by military intelligence about the dangers of Covid-19 back in January. Then he said that stopping travel from hot spots wouldn’t do anything to slow or stop the spread.

    • arecynic | April 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      Oh look, the town crier of outdated news. News flash, it’s the middle of April. Try and follow along now.

  18. Frank Maguhn | April 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Fine The Clown!

  19. Feraiba Heravi | April 14, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    When we can go to work justin

  20. Tommy Breeze | April 14, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Come on,let’s get back to work,those that are sick quaretine,keep borders closed

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.