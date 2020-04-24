Trudeau announces more funding to find COVID-19 cure: “A vaccine is the long-term solution”

TOPICS:

April 24, 2020

 

Prime Minister Trudeau announced more funding for finding a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned that until this happens it is important to control the spread.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

31 Comments on "Trudeau announces more funding to find COVID-19 cure: “A vaccine is the long-term solution”"

  1. Seal Dog | April 23, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Dr Shiva is exposing vaccines Right now. Look him up.

  2. William a | April 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Spend it🤪

  3. Forrest Gump | April 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    WHERE ON EARTH IS THIS 1 BILLION DOLLARS COMING FROM?????

    • Kenner | April 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      Forrest Gump The money machine – they will just print it from the Canadian Mint then on the books in the charts of account place it as a long term liability (then over time they will pay it back from the GDP)

    • F V | April 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      THE BANK, FORREST!

    • Kungflu Fighting | April 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      Pre-printed. Then once everyone is back to work, it will come from the taxpayer.

    • Ted Poplaw | April 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      It comes from the “ BUDGETS BALANCE THEMSELVES” fairy..she comes out at night and sprinkles dollars into Canada’s mint.

  4. Doris McNaughton | April 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Words, words, words! He is so funny! A task force NOW! Too late!!! Provinces are already on it!!! What is the key? Maybe Trudeau should practice what he preaches about staying home instead of going off to his cottage!!! When are you going back to visit your family, Trudeau?

  5. Jamie Siple | April 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    so what is short term solution to open up Canada and get back going while this going on? i do not mean lockdown and restriction either, or giving free money away, this has to end so when

  6. joemad | April 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Who keeps making these screenshots? Every one of them make him look like an extremely adept manipulator/predator

    • Kungflu Fighting | April 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      joemad it’s because he is a predator

    • joemad | April 23, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      @Kungflu Fighting i know, I was being nice…. Ps that name 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👌👌👌👌👌

    • Kungflu Fighting | April 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      joemad stop being so Canadian (nice) the time for that has passed. At least until we get the change that’s needed in this forsaken country. Once we are back on track, then we can turn back into the nice and apologetic Canadians were once were.
      Hope you are well during these crazy times.

    • Anne Backman | April 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      He is!

  7. adam daniels | April 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Gates Kahn gotta love that guy it’s called event 201 world economic forum!
    carban tax?… Pension funded gov. infrastructure bank? pharma care soon?…. All from world economic forum ’04 green plan. Harper was there! and did none of it. Rudeau done it all !!! bad Harper!!
    now event 201 world economic forum event 201 ! Who’s your leader?
    Rudeo all most lost ! That why this pandemic= pharma care, to end any future talk of carbon tax money ! ALL GONE

  8. Progressives Are Moths | April 23, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Vaccines, wow toe that line

  9. ANTHONY CARMICHAEL | April 23, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Welcome to prison planet.

  10. Spartacus | April 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Empty hospitals…..

  11. Kungflu Fighting | April 23, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    What? No Covid-19 tax? Trudeau is taxing for climate change and apparently that’s going to fix global warming. Why isn’t there a tax to fix C-19?

  12. Colin Cooper | April 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    We did not elected 338 members to Parliment just to have Justin’s minority government dictator style press releases. OPEN PARLIMENT!

  13. Kyran Iwaskow | April 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    The least sincere person on planet earth

  14. joemad | April 23, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    I made the mistake of letting the video play while reading the comments… He speaks like he’s trying to convince me to let him have his way with my body…. NO MR PRIME MINISTER I DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS INTERACTION!!!!

  15. Lynn Jeavons | April 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Step down resign

  16. ron stead | April 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is opening the flood gates on the wealth of our country. where is it all going, what is his cut going to be?

  17. SpunKy Man | April 23, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    Sure took you long enough, you himbo

  18. Griffin Walker | April 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    And does the flu vaccine stop the flu ? No. There is no solution as mutation continuous in viruses. Who’s slush fund is funding now ?

  19. Mikebagisitichy | April 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    I wont be taking Bill Gates biometric vaccine and neither will anyone in my family!!! No matter what the consequence is. The NWO must be stopped.

  20. real living | April 23, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

    You can shove your vaccine!

