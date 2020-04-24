Trudeau announces more funding to find COVID-19 cure: “A vaccine is the long-term solution”

Prime Minister Trudeau announced more funding for finding a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned that until this happens it is important to control the spread.
Dr Shiva is exposing vaccines Right now. Look him up.
Shiva = The Destroyer …. Look up the meaning of the word Shiva
Spend it🤪
WHERE ON EARTH IS THIS 1 BILLION DOLLARS COMING FROM?????
Forrest Gump The money machine – they will just print it from the Canadian Mint then on the books in the charts of account place it as a long term liability (then over time they will pay it back from the GDP)
THE BANK, FORREST!
Pre-printed. Then once everyone is back to work, it will come from the taxpayer.
It comes from the “ BUDGETS BALANCE THEMSELVES” fairy..she comes out at night and sprinkles dollars into Canada’s mint.
Words, words, words! He is so funny! A task force NOW! Too late!!! Provinces are already on it!!! What is the key? Maybe Trudeau should practice what he preaches about staying home instead of going off to his cottage!!! When are you going back to visit your family, Trudeau?
so what is short term solution to open up Canada and get back going while this going on? i do not mean lockdown and restriction either, or giving free money away, this has to end so when
Who keeps making these screenshots? Every one of them make him look like an extremely adept manipulator/predator
joemad it’s because he is a predator
@Kungflu Fighting i know, I was being nice…. Ps that name 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👌👌👌👌👌
joemad stop being so Canadian (nice) the time for that has passed. At least until we get the change that’s needed in this forsaken country. Once we are back on track, then we can turn back into the nice and apologetic Canadians were once were.
Hope you are well during these crazy times.
He is!
Gates Kahn gotta love that guy it’s called event 201 world economic forum!
carban tax?… Pension funded gov. infrastructure bank? pharma care soon?…. All from world economic forum ’04 green plan. Harper was there! and did none of it. Rudeau done it all !!! bad Harper!!
now event 201 world economic forum event 201 ! Who’s your leader?
Rudeo all most lost ! That why this pandemic= pharma care, to end any future talk of carbon tax money ! ALL GONE
Vaccines, wow toe that line
Welcome to prison planet.
Empty hospitals…..
What? No Covid-19 tax? Trudeau is taxing for climate change and apparently that’s going to fix global warming. Why isn’t there a tax to fix C-19?
Kungflu Fighting ssshhhhh.. don’t give the blackface any ideas.
Ted Poplaw hahahahaha right!?!
We did not elected 338 members to Parliment just to have Justin’s minority government dictator style press releases. OPEN PARLIMENT!
The least sincere person on planet earth
I made the mistake of letting the video play while reading the comments… He speaks like he’s trying to convince me to let him have his way with my body…. NO MR PRIME MINISTER I DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS INTERACTION!!!!
Step down resign
Trudeau is opening the flood gates on the wealth of our country. where is it all going, what is his cut going to be?
Sure took you long enough, you himbo
And does the flu vaccine stop the flu ? No. There is no solution as mutation continuous in viruses. Who’s slush fund is funding now ?
I wont be taking Bill Gates biometric vaccine and neither will anyone in my family!!! No matter what the consequence is. The NWO must be stopped.
You can shove your vaccine!