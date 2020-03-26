Tory: More rules will be implemented if Toronto residents ignore physical distancing advice

March 26, 2020

 

Infectious Disease Specialist Anna Banerji breaks down COVID-19 infection numbers and if distancing is effective.

18 Comments on "Tory: More rules will be implemented if Toronto residents ignore physical distancing advice"

  1. Australian Patriot | March 26, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    its about time you Canadians stopped Breeding ; )

  2. Tim | March 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    cool video it was really entertaining

  3. مرغ خوش آواز | March 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    mayer tory, now that youre home how about answering your emails for a change because your staff suck way before pandamic

  4. Bill Sherman | March 26, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    I love how Tory talks such a big game has a mayor not prime minister he has very little power

  5. Really Cold | March 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Clown

  6. Mark Eves | March 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Modify a FibreOptic Bronchoscopy to emit UVC light into the lungs at 200-400 Nanometer range to sever Molecular Bonds of COVID19 Virus DNA. Duration of Treatment might be 5-15 minutes. Kill the virus in active patients with this

  7. PebbleInYo Shoe | March 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Is dog training essential?

  8. Funken Mole | March 26, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    Essential Services 🤔🤔
    Veterinarians 🤔🤔🤔

  9. Bill McIllwraith | March 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Shutting down the mosques ?

  10. savoy brown | March 26, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Clearly remember him saying that resricting air travel was not the Canadian way….. A total dunce

  11. Rachel Kajan | March 26, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    I see young kids playing basketball at school parks. What do we do for that?

  12. Erika | March 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    You have canadians getting on planes sick and lying about it. Ontario needs to lock down now. What are they waiting for.

